Chrome extension by ExpressVPN: Features
Easy to use
Turn on VPN protection instantly, straight from your Google Chrome, Brave, or Vivaldi browser window.
Multilingual interface
English not your first choice? ExpressVPN for Chrome is available in any of 16 other languages.
WebRTC blocking
Protects your privacy by preventing websites from discovering your true IP address and location.
Location spoofing
Sets your geolocation data in Chrome to match the IP address of the VPN location to which you’re connected.
HTTPS Everywhere, powered by
Redirects you to the more-secure HTTPS version of the sites you visit, even when ExpressVPN isn’t connected.
Dark mode
The Chrome browser extension offers dark mode, a choice of color theme that’s easy on the eyes.
Video: Why not try dark mode
Why choose ExpressVPN?
More VPN locations
Connect your Chrome browser to a huge network of 160 server locations in 94 countries.
Optimized for speed
ExpressVPN constantly optimizes servers to deliver the fastest speeds possible.
Superior connection reliability
Enjoy industry-leading connection stability and reliability, no matter where you are in the world.
Network Lock kill switch
Network Lock blocks your internet traffic if your VPN connection drops, keeping your data safe.
Split tunneling
Choose which apps use the VPN and which apps don’t when you’re connected to ExpressVPN.
Advanced leak protection
Strong, proven leakproofing is enabled by default, ensuring your privacy and security stay intact.
TrustedServer technology
Audited to confirm essential privacy protections, TrustedServer sets a new standard for security.
Unblock the websites you love
Access your favorite content free of censorship. Unblock Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, and more.
Stream videos and music
Enjoy Netflix, Hulu, BBC, Spotify, and more—with privacy, security, and blazing-fast speeds.
Live chat support
Contact the ExpressVPN Support Team from within the app around the clock if you have questions.
Access a massive network of servers with the best Chrome VPN plugin
Connect to thousands of VPN proxy servers in 160 locations in 94 countries from anywhere in the world.