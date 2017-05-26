  1. ExpressVPN Home
The top VPN browser extension for Chrome

Easily secure all of your web activity with a Google Chrome VPN add-on

Chrome extension by ExpressVPN: Features

Easy to use

Turn on VPN protection instantly, straight from your Google Chrome, Brave, or Vivaldi browser window.

Multilingual interface

English not your first choice? ExpressVPN for Chrome is available in any of 16 other languages.

WebRTC blocking

Protects your privacy by preventing websites from discovering your true IP address and location.

Location spoofing

Sets your geolocation data in Chrome to match the IP address of the VPN location to which you’re connected.

HTTPS Everywhere, powered by

Redirects you to the more-secure HTTPS version of the sites you visit, even when ExpressVPN isn’t connected.

Dark mode

The Chrome browser extension offers dark mode, a choice of color theme that’s easy on the eyes.

Why choose ExpressVPN?

More VPN locations

Connect your Chrome browser to a huge network of 160 server locations in 94 countries.

Optimized for speed

ExpressVPN constantly optimizes servers to deliver the fastest speeds possible.

Superior connection reliability

Enjoy industry-leading connection stability and reliability, no matter where you are in the world.

Network Lock kill switch

Network Lock blocks your internet traffic if your VPN connection drops, keeping your data safe.

Split tunneling

Choose which apps use the VPN and which apps don’t when you’re connected to ExpressVPN.

Advanced leak protection

Strong, proven leakproofing is enabled by default, ensuring your privacy and security stay intact.

TrustedServer technology

Audited to confirm essential privacy protections, TrustedServer sets a new standard for security.

Unblock the websites you love

Access your favorite content free of censorship. Unblock Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, and more.

Stream videos and music

Enjoy Netflix, Hulu, BBC, Spotify, and more—with privacy, security, and blazing-fast speeds.

Live chat support

Contact the ExpressVPN Support Team from within the app around the clock if you have questions.

Access a massive network of servers with the best Chrome VPN plugin

Connect to thousands of VPN proxy servers in 160 locations in 94 countries from anywhere in the world.

Americas

Asia Pacific

Europe

Middle East & Africa

