Chrome extension by ExpressVPN: Features

Easy to use

Turn on VPN protection instantly, straight from your Google Chrome, Brave, or Vivaldi browser window.

Multilingual interface

English not your first choice? ExpressVPN for Chrome is available in any of 16 other languages.

WebRTC blocking

Protects your privacy by preventing websites from discovering your true IP address and location.

Location spoofing

Sets your geolocation data in Chrome to match the IP address of the VPN location to which you’re connected.

HTTPS Everywhere, powered by

Redirects you to the more-secure HTTPS version of the sites you visit, even when ExpressVPN isn’t connected.

Dark mode

The Chrome browser extension offers dark mode, a choice of color theme that’s easy on the eyes.