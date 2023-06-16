The road to UEFA Euro 2024 is paved with excitement as the European Qualifiers kick off from March–November 2023 for a spot in the finals. For those who fall short, all hope is not lost, as the playoffs for the remaining slots will take place on March 21 and 26, 2024. So, get ready by learning how to watch UEFA Euro 2024 live streams securely with a VPN!
Live stream Euro 2024 qualifiers free on Channel 4
Price: Free
Channel 4 has the broadcasting rights for all of England’s Euro 2024 qualifiers (as well as UEFA Nations League games until the end of 2024). You can watch all matches live and for free on All 4, with no email address required.
Stream the 2024 UEFA Euro qualifiers live on RTÉ Player
Price: Free
Channels: RTE and RTE 2
RTE holds broadcasting rights for the 2024 UEFA Euro qualifiers for Ireland games. You can watch all matches live and for free on RTÉ Player, with no email address required.
Watch UEFA Euro 2024 qualifiers live streams on TF1 and M6
Price: Free
Channels: TF1 and M6
The official broadcasters of the UEFA Euro 2024 (also known as UEFA Euro 2020) in France are the free-to-air channels TF1 and M6. The broadcasters will share coverage for 23 of the 51 total matches (including all France, semi-final, and final games). Signing up is easy and completely free. The stream commentary is in French.
Stream Euro 2024 qualifiers live online on RAI
Price: Free
RAI has the official Italian broadcasting rights for the 2024 UEFA Euro Championship. The best part? The stream is completely free on its platform RaiPlay! Check the RAI TV Guide for details. The stream commentary is in Italian.
Stream Euro 2024 qualifiers live online on L’Equipe TV
Price: Free
Viewers in France can stream European qualifying matches (excluding the French team) via French broadcaster L’Equipe’s website. Best of all, it’s free, you just have to sign up. L’Equipe is France’s top newspaper dedicated to sports and has a strong following for its online content, too.
Stream Euro 2024 qualifiers live online on RTBF
Price: Free
Watch every match of the Belgium national team for free on RTBF. RTBF will therefore continue to be the main partner of the Diables Rouges in the major European events that await them. Check the official schedule and catch every qualifying game of “the Devils”.
Watch Euro 2024 qualifier live stream on ARD and ZDF
Price: Free
Channels: ARD and ZDF
ARD and ZDF will show 2024 UEFA Euro live streams for free. This stream is in German. Check the official ARD and ZDF schedules to know when to tune in.
Stream UEFA Euro 2024 qualifiers on Fubo
Price: 75 USD/month
Channels: FS1, FS2, Fox Soccer Plus
The 2024 UEFA Euro qualifying matches will be available in the USA live on Fubo. Coverage of matches for the current matchday window will be on Fubo Sports Network and FOX Networks. Be sure to check the official schedule with the exact times and channels. Fubo offers a seven-day free trial.
Note: You will need a US credit card to subscribe to Fubo.
Stream UEFA Euro 2024 qualifiers on Sling TV
Price: 30 USD/month and up
Channels: FS1 and FS2
Sling TV offers channels for watching the 2024 UEFA Euro qualifiers in the U.S. You can watch the Euro 2024 qualifiers live on Fox Sports 1 and Fox Sports 2. A seven-day free trial is available for Sling TV.
Note: You may need to provide a valid U.S. postal code (e.g., 10001, 48104) and pay with a U.S. credit/debit card or PayPal.
Watch the 2024 Euro qualifiers on YouTube TV
Price: 73 USD/month
Channels: FS1, FS2 and Fox Soccer Plus
YouTube TV also offers channels that carry the Euro 2024 qualifiers. You can watch live streams on FS1, FS2, and Fox Soccer Plus. A five-day free trial is available for YouTube TV.
Stream the Euro 2024 qualifiers live on Hulu
Price: 55 USD/month and up
Channels: FS1 and FS2
Hulu also offers channels the Euro 2023 qualifiers are broadcasted on. You can watch live streams on Fox Sports 1 and Fox Sports 2. A seven-day free trial is available for Hulu.
Note: You may need to provide a valid U.S. postal code (e.g., 10001, 48104) and pay with a U.S. credit/debit card or PayPal.
Watch Euro 2024 qualifiers on DirecTV Stream
Price: 55 USD/month
Channels: FS1, FS2 and Fox Soccer Plus
Looking for another streaming option? You can also live stream Euro 2024 qualifying games on DirecTV Stream. The games are televised on FS1, FS2, and Fox Soccer Plus. A seven-day free trial is available.
Note: You may need to enter a valid U.S. postal code (e.g., 10001, 48104).
Watch Euro 2024 qualifiers on Viaplay
Price: from £12/month
Viaplay and UEFA have entered a four-year partnership in the UK for Viaplay to show at least 40 exclusive live matches featuring the Scottish, Welsh, and Northern Irish men’s national football teams respectively.
Watch Euro 2024 qualifiers on DAZN
Price: 25 CAD/month or 200 CAD/year
You can stream select Euro 2024 qualifying matches live and on-demand on DAZN. Be sure to check the official schedule to know when to tune in. You may need to provide a valid Canadian credit/debit card and postal code (e.g., G1X 2W1, V9N 9C5). If you don’t have a Canadian bank account, you can subscribe via PayPal, Apple in-app purchase, or (pre-paid) gift card.
Note: Your DAZN subscription will be locked to Canada and cannot be changed to another country, even when traveling.
Watch Euro 2024 qualifiers on Optus Sport
Price: 25 AUD/month
Optus Sport secured the broadcast rights to the Euro 2024 Championship in Australia, showcasing every game of the competition, including the qualifiers. Be sure to check the official schedule to know when to tune in.
Note: You may need an Australian phone number to subscribe to Optus Sport.
Listen to Euro 2024 qualifiers on Talksport radio
Talksport radio in the UK will provide an audio broadcast of Euro 2024 qualifiers. Visit Talksport.com and click on “Listen Live”.
Watch Euro 2024 highlights on YouTube
Price: Free
Check out the latest highlights and more on the UEFA YouTube channel.
Stream UEFA Euro Cup content on UEFA.tv
Price: Free
Attention, football fanatics. The UEFA.tv network has loads of useful information on all UEFA competitions. Head over to UEFA.tv for live streams of youth, women’s, and Futsal matches. They’ve also got other great content like video on demand, magazine shows, live UEFA match coverage, and more.
