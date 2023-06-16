The road to UEFA Euro 2024 is paved with excitement as the European Qualifiers kick off from March–November 2023 for a spot in the finals. For those who fall short, all hope is not lost, as the playoffs for the remaining slots will take place on March 21 and 26, 2024. So, get ready by learning how to watch UEFA Euro 2024 live streams securely with a VPN!

How to watch UEFA Euro 2024 live streams with a VPN from your country

You can watch UEFA Euro 2024 qualifying games with a VPN in just a few steps:

Get ExpressVPN. Connect to the VPN server location that matches the broadcaster you want to watch. For example, if you’d like to stream a British broadcaster, connect to a secure server in London. Check the schedule of the broadcaster you want to watch, such as Channel 4, and find the match you want to stream. Tune in and enjoy!

Want it on the big screen? Learn about all the ways to get ExpressVPN on your TV.

Live stream Euro 2024 qualifiers free on Channel 4

Price: Free

Channel 4 has the broadcasting rights for all of England’s Euro 2024 qualifiers (as well as UEFA Nations League games until the end of 2024). You can watch all matches live and for free on All 4, with no email address required.

Watching on a computer? For the best streaming experience, use the ExpressVPN browser extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge.

Stream the 2024 UEFA Euro qualifiers live on RTÉ Player

Price: Free

Channels: RTE and RTE 2

RTE holds broadcasting rights for the 2024 UEFA Euro qualifiers for Ireland games. You can watch all matches live and for free on RTÉ Player, with no email address required.

Watch UEFA Euro 2024 qualifiers live streams on TF1 and M6

Price: Free

Channels: TF1 and M6

The official broadcasters of the UEFA Euro 2024 (also known as UEFA Euro 2020) in France are the free-to-air channels TF1 and M6. The broadcasters will share coverage for 23 of the 51 total matches (including all France, semi-final, and final games). Signing up is easy and completely free. The stream commentary is in French.

Stream Euro 2024 qualifiers live online on RAI

Price: Free

RAI has the official Italian broadcasting rights for the 2024 UEFA Euro Championship. The best part? The stream is completely free on its platform RaiPlay! Check the RAI TV Guide for details. The stream commentary is in Italian.

Stream Euro 2024 qualifiers live online on L’Equipe TV

Price: Free

Viewers in France can stream European qualifying matches (excluding the French team) via French broadcaster L’Equipe’s website. Best of all, it’s free, you just have to sign up. L’Equipe is France’s top newspaper dedicated to sports and has a strong following for its online content, too.

Watching on a computer? For the best streaming experience, be sure to use the ExpressVPN browser extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge.

Stream Euro 2024 qualifiers live online on RTBF

Price: Free

Watch every match of the Belgium national team for free on RTBF. RTBF will therefore continue to be the main partner of the Diables Rouges in the major European events that await them. Check the official schedule and catch every qualifying game of “the Devils”.

Watch Euro 2024 qualifier live stream on ARD and ZDF

Price: Free

Channels: ARD and ZDF

ARD and ZDF will show 2024 UEFA Euro live streams for free. This stream is in German. Check the official ARD and ZDF schedules to know when to tune in.

Stream UEFA Euro 2024 qualifiers on Fubo

Price: 75 USD/month

Channels: FS1, FS2, Fox Soccer Plus

The 2024 UEFA Euro qualifying matches will be available in the USA live on Fubo. Coverage of matches for the current matchday window will be on Fubo Sports Network and FOX Networks. Be sure to check the official schedule with the exact times and channels. Fubo offers a seven-day free trial.

Note: You will need a US credit card to subscribe to Fubo.

Stream UEFA Euro 2024 qualifiers on Sling TV

Price: 30 USD/month and up

Channels: FS1 and FS2

Sling TV offers channels for watching the 2024 UEFA Euro qualifiers in the U.S. You can watch the Euro 2024 qualifiers live on Fox Sports 1 and Fox Sports 2. A seven-day free trial is available for Sling TV.

Note: You may need to provide a valid U.S. postal code (e.g., 10001, 48104) and pay with a U.S. credit/debit card or PayPal.

Watch the 2024 Euro qualifiers on YouTube TV

Price: 73 USD/month

Channels: FS1, FS2 and Fox Soccer Plus

YouTube TV also offers channels that carry the Euro 2024 qualifiers. You can watch live streams on FS1, FS2, and Fox Soccer Plus. A five-day free trial is available for YouTube TV.

Stream the Euro 2024 qualifiers live on Hulu

Price: 55 USD/month and up

Channels: FS1 and FS2

Hulu also offers channels the Euro 2023 qualifiers are broadcasted on. You can watch live streams on Fox Sports 1 and Fox Sports 2. A seven-day free trial is available for Hulu.

Note: You may need to provide a valid U.S. postal code (e.g., 10001, 48104) and pay with a U.S. credit/debit card or PayPal.

Watch Euro 2024 qualifiers on DirecTV Stream

Price: 55 USD/month

Channels: FS1, FS2 and Fox Soccer Plus

Looking for another streaming option? You can also live stream Euro 2024 qualifying games on DirecTV Stream. The games are televised on FS1, FS2, and Fox Soccer Plus. A seven-day free trial is available.

Note: You may need to enter a valid U.S. postal code (e.g., 10001, 48104).

Watch Euro 2024 qualifiers on Viaplay

Price: from £12/month

Viaplay and UEFA have entered a four-year partnership in the UK for Viaplay to show at least 40 exclusive live matches featuring the Scottish, Welsh, and Northern Irish men’s national football teams respectively.

Watching on a computer? For the best streaming experience, be sure to use the ExpressVPN browser extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge.

Watch Euro 2024 qualifiers on DAZN

Price: 25 CAD/month or 200 CAD/year

You can stream select Euro 2024 qualifying matches live and on-demand on DAZN. Be sure to check the official schedule to know when to tune in. You may need to provide a valid Canadian credit/debit card and postal code (e.g., G1X 2W1, V9N 9C5). If you don’t have a Canadian bank account, you can subscribe via PayPal, Apple in-app purchase, or (pre-paid) gift card.

Note: Your DAZN subscription will be locked to Canada and cannot be changed to another country, even when traveling.

Watch Euro 2024 qualifiers on Optus Sport

Price: 25 AUD/month

Optus Sport secured the broadcast rights to the Euro 2024 Championship in Australia, showcasing every game of the competition, including the qualifiers. Be sure to check the official schedule to know when to tune in.

Note: You may need an Australian phone number to subscribe to Optus Sport.

Listen to Euro 2024 qualifiers on Talksport radio

Talksport radio in the UK will provide an audio broadcast of Euro 2024 qualifiers. Visit Talksport.com and click on “Listen Live”.

Watch Euro 2024 highlights on YouTube

Price: Free

Check out the latest highlights and more on the UEFA YouTube channel.

Stream UEFA Euro Cup content on UEFA.tv

Price: Free

Attention, football fanatics. The UEFA.tv network has loads of useful information on all UEFA competitions. Head over to UEFA.tv for live streams of youth, women’s, and Futsal matches. They’ve also got other great content like video on demand, magazine shows, live UEFA match coverage, and more.