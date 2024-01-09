How to watch 2024 college hockey games with a VPN
Great news: you can watch college hockey live streams with ExpressVPN! You just need to follow a few steps:
- Get ExpressVPN.
- Connect to the VPN server location that matches the broadcaster you want to watch. For example, Canadians who want to stream a Canadian broadcaster can connect to a secure server in Canada.
- Check the schedule of the broadcaster you want to watch, such as TSN.
- Enjoy the hockey!
Watching on a computer? For the best streaming experience, use the ExpressVPN browser extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge.
Can I use a VPN to stream college hockey games from another country?
Some users watch college hockey games by connecting to a VPN server in a country other than their own, but doing so may violate copyright or the streaming service’s terms of use. ExpressVPN is a privacy and security tool, and using it to circumvent copyright is against our Terms of Service. We cannot see or control what you do while connected to our VPN, so you are responsible for ensuring that your use complies with all relevant terms and laws.
Best VPN for watching college hockey games
ExpressVPN is the best VPN for safely and securely live streaming college hockey. With next-gen 10-Gbps servers in locations around the world, you can enjoy the full privacy protections of a VPN without ever missing a second of the action. ExpressVPN has easy-to-use apps for Windows, Mac, Android, and iOS, not to mention a range of ways to stream on your big-screen TV. If you need help along the way, ExpressVPN offers 24/7 live chat support and a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee!
Stream college hockey games on services with free trials
There are a number of cord-cutting services available that should cover your college hockey-viewing needs. They can be slightly pricey, but most offer free trials so you can see if they’re worth it.
YouTube TV
Price: 73 USD/month and up
Channels: CBS Sports Network, ESPN 2, ESPNU, ESPNews
Country: U.S.
YouTube TV offers Americans a variety of channels that carry college hockey games, and the subscription costs 73 USD/month. You may need to submit a U.S. ZIP code (e.g., 10022, 48104, etc.), but it accepts a wide array of payment options. If you don’t feel like committing to YouTube TV, use the free trial.
Note: You may need a valid U.S. credit/debit card or PayPal to subscribe to YouTube TV. You can still subscribe to YouTube TV via Google Play, even if you don’t have a U.S. credit/debit card.
Want it on the big screen? Learn about all the ways to get ExpressVPN on your TV.
Fubo
Price: 75 USD/month
Channels: CBS Sports Network, ESPN 2, ESPNU, ESPNews
Country: U.S.
College hockey fans living in the U.S. should check out Fubo, which offers a seven-day free trial. Fubo includes CBS Sports Network, which will televise select National Collegiate Hockey Conference games.
Note: You will need a U.S. credit/debit card to subscribe. The billing address used may determine which local channels are available, and you may be unable to change your location.
Watching on a computer? For the best streaming experience, use the ExpressVPN browser extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge.
DirecTV Stream
Price: 65 USD/month and up
Channels: CBS Sports Network, ESPN 2, ESPNU, ESPNews
Country: U.S.
DirecTV Stream is often on the pricier side but it’s a great option for U.S. fans to stream college hockey games if you prefer a cord-cutting service over an additional streaming app. DirecTV’s lowest package starts at 65 USD/month (before jumping to its normal price of 75 USD/month after three months), and the service offers a 5-day free trial.
Streaming options for select college hockey games
ESPN+
Price: 11 USD/month
Country: U.S.
ESPN+ simulcasts college hockey games airing on ESPN 2, ESPNEWS, and ESPNU. Additionally, ESPN+ will stream every game from Hockey East and the ECAC, as well as non-conference and independent games. Please note that a valid TV subscription, either to a traditional cable company or a cord-cutting service like YouTube TV, may be required to stream select college hockey broadcasts on ESPN+.
Hulu+Live TV
Price: 70 USD/month
Channels: CBS Sports Network, ESPN 2, ESPNU, ESPNews
Country: U.S.
Hulu does not offer a free trial, but it does have a live TV package for American fans that includes all the main channels for secure college hockey streams as well as many regional sports networks. Free trials are not available.
Sling TV
Price: Varies
Channels: ESPN 2, ESPNU, ESPNews
Country: U.S.
Sling TV provides U.S. viewers with access to most channels airing college hockey games. Please note that Sling no longer offers a free trial.
Watching on a computer? For the best streaming experience, use the ExpressVPN browser extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge.
Peacock
Price: 6 USD/month
Country: U.S.
Peacock will air Notre Dame college hockey games during the 2023-24 season. However, please be aware that free trials are not available.
TSN
Price: 20 CAD/month
Country: Canada
Canadian viewers can watch select college hockey games on TSN+ all season long. Great news: These games are not only restricted to schools located in Canada! While it doesn’t offer a free trial, TSN+ does allow Canadian users to purchase a one-day pass for less than 11 CAD (which is handy if you only want to watch a specific game or the final).
When will the 2023-24 NCAA hockey tournament start?
The 2023-24 NCAA Division I men’s ice hockey tournament begins Thursday, March 28, 2024. The Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota, will host the Frozen Four on Thursday, April 11, and Saturday, April 13.
College hockey Top 25 rankings
Here are the most recent USA TODAY/USA Hockey Magazine college hockey Top 25 polls.
Men’s college hockey Top 25
|Ranking
|1. Boston College (13-3-1) [28 first-place votes]
|2. Boston University (12-4-1) [Three first-place votes]
|3. Wisconsin (18-4) [Three first-place votes]
|4. North Dakota (14-5-1)
|5. Quinnipiac (13-4-2)
|6. Denver (14-5-1)
|7. Maine (13-3-2)
|8. Michigan State (13-4-3)
|9. Providence (10-5-2)
|10. Western Michigan (13-4-1)
|11. Minnesota (9-6-4)
|12. Arizona State (16-3-5)
|13. Massachusetts (11-5-3)
|14. St. Cloud State (11-5-2)
|15. Michigan (8-7-3)
|16. New Hampshire (11-5-1)
|17. Cornell (6-4-3)
|18. Colorado College (10-6-1)
|19. Penn State (10-7-3)
|20. Rochester (13-6-1)
The following teams also received votes: Clarkson, Omaha, Notre Dame
Women’s college hockey Top 25
|Ranking
|1. Ohio State (16-2) [18 first-place votes]
|2. Minnesota (14-3-1)
|3. Wisconsin (14-4)
|4. Colgate (14-2-1)
|5. Clarkson (18-0-2) [One first-place vote]
|6. Minnesota Duluth (11-6-1)
|7. Saint Cloud State (13-6-1)
|8. Quinnipiac (17-3)
|9. Cornell (11-3-1)
|10. St. Lawrence (13-6)
|11. UConn (11-4-2)
|12. Princeton (9-5-2)
|13. Yale (9-7)
|14. Boston College (9-7-2)
|15. Penn State (11-8-1)
The following teams also received votes: Vermont, Maine, Minnesota State Mankato, Northeastern
2023-24 NCAA hockey schedule
You can find a complete daily college hockey schedule on the NCAA’s official website.
ExpressVPN is a VPN service not intended to be used as a means of copyright circumvention. Please read the ExpressVPN Terms of Service and your content provider’s Terms of Use for more details.
FAQ: About NCAA hockey live streams
Can I watch NCAA hockey games for free?
Yes, you can watch NCAA hockey games with services that offer free trials, such as YouTube TV, Fubo, and DirecTV Stream. Those services offer CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, ESPNEWS, and ESPN 2, all of which will air hockey games during the 2023-24 season.
How can I watch NCAA hockey in Canada?
Canadian viewers can watch select college hockey games on TSN+ all season long. Great news: These games are not only restricted to schools located in Canada!
How can I watch NCAA hockey in Australia?
As of 2024, there is no official way to watch NCAA college hockey games in Australia.
How can I watch NCAA hockey in the United Kingdom?
As of 2024, there is no official way to watch NCAA college hockey games in the United Kingdom.
Is NCAA hockey on YouTube TV?
Yes, NCAA hockey games are available on YouTube TV! The service offers CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, ESPNEWS, and ESPN 2, all of which will air hockey games during the 2023-24 season.
Can I watch college hockey on TV?
Yes, you can watch NCAA college hockey games on TV. CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, ESPNEWS, and ESPN 2 will all air hockey games during the 2023-24 season. You can watch those channels on Fubo, YouTube TV, and DirecTV Stream, all of which offer free trials.
Is there an app to watch all NCAA hockey games?
As of 2024, there is no way to watch all NCAA college hockey games on a single app. However, ESPN+ will stream every game from Hockey East and the ECAC, plus select non-conference and independent games. The ESPN app will offer simulcasts of all Frozen Four games and any games airing on ESPN networks, though proof of subscription to either a cable or cord-cutting service may be required. Additionally, Peacock will air Notre Dame hockey games.
Can I stream NCAA college hockey games on my computer?
Definitely. If you’re accessing the streaming service from a web browser, be sure to also install the ExpressVPN extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge. The extension has a few features under the hood that can smooth out common streaming issues.
Can I stream NCAA college hockey games on my phone or tablet?
How can I stream NCAA college hockey games on my TV with a VPN?
In brief there are five different ways to stream sports on your TV with ExpressVPN:
-With the native app for a smart TV or streaming device
-By streaming on your computer and connecting to the TV with an HDMI cable
-By mirroring or casting wirelessly to your TV or streaming device from your computer or mobile device
-By connecting to an ExpressVPN-enabled router, which allows for unlimited devices and makes it super simple to connect to different server locations simultaneously
-With MediaStreamer, ExpressVPN’s solution for devices that cannot install a VPN, such as Apple TV or gaming consoles. MediaStreamer only needs to be set up once, although it does not provide the full security benefits of a VPN. (Note that by connecting your Apple TV or gaming console to a router, you can get the best of both worlds!)
For more information on all the ways to get ExpressVPN on your big-screen TV, click here or contact a 24/7 Support agent for step-by-step instructions.
I connected to the VPN but my internet speed is slow!
If your internet speed is slow or your streaming seems to lag, there are a few possible reasons:
-The distance of your selected VPN server location from your physical location
-Your connection type (wired connections are more reliable than wireless connections)
-Suboptimal interconnectivity between the VPN and your ISP
-Slow internet connection speed at your location
-Your device type and processing power
Try each of the following steps to troubleshoot:
-Download the latest version of ExpressVPN
-Connect to a different VPN server location
-Change your VPN protocol
If you try each of the above and are still experiencing issues with your streaming speed, contact the ExpressVPN Support Team 24/7 and someone will be with you in seconds.
I connected to the suggested VPN server location but I can’t log in to the streaming service!
No worries! Server load changes rapidly (especially when lots of people are trying to watch certain events), but that’s exactly why ExpressVPN has high-speed servers all over the world. If you’re trying to access a site in the U.S. or Germany, for instance, try connecting to a different server location in those countries.
If you’re trying to connect to a country with one server location, the first step is to check your location settings. If you’re on a mobile device, disconnect from the VPN, turn off location services, then connect to the VPN again. On both Windows and Mac computers, you can turn off Location Services within the Privacy & Security settings menu.
For more help, you can always talk to a member of our Support Team, available 24/7 by live chat.
What other streaming services can I watch with ExpressVPN?
ExpressVPN works seamlessly with all the most popular streaming apps from around the world. Using a VPN for streaming ensures you watch securely in blazing-fast HD with unlimited bandwidth, free from ISP throttling (which can sometimes slow down speeds). If you want to watch your favorite team from anywhere—even while traveling or on unsecured networks like public Wi-Fi—ExpressVPN is a great way to enhance your sports streaming experience.