How to watch 2024 college hockey games with a VPN

Great news: you can watch college hockey live streams with ExpressVPN! You just need to follow a few steps:

Get ExpressVPN. Connect to the VPN server location that matches the broadcaster you want to watch. For example, Canadians who want to stream a Canadian broadcaster can connect to a secure server in Canada. Check the schedule of the broadcaster you want to watch, such as TSN. Enjoy the hockey!

Watching on a computer? For the best streaming experience, use the ExpressVPN browser extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge.

Can I use a VPN to stream college hockey games from another country?

Some users watch college hockey games by connecting to a VPN server in a country other than their own, but doing so may violate copyright or the streaming service’s terms of use. ExpressVPN is a privacy and security tool, and using it to circumvent copyright is against our Terms of Service. We cannot see or control what you do while connected to our VPN, so you are responsible for ensuring that your use complies with all relevant terms and laws.

Best VPN for watching college hockey games

ExpressVPN is the best VPN for safely and securely live streaming college hockey. With next-gen 10-Gbps servers in locations around the world, you can enjoy the full privacy protections of a VPN without ever missing a second of the action. ExpressVPN has easy-to-use apps for Windows, Mac, Android, and iOS, not to mention a range of ways to stream on your big-screen TV. If you need help along the way, ExpressVPN offers 24/7 live chat support and a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee!

How to Stream on a Big-Screen TV

Stream college hockey games on services with free trials

There are a number of cord-cutting services available that should cover your college hockey-viewing needs. They can be slightly pricey, but most offer free trials so you can see if they’re worth it.

YouTube TV

Price: 73 USD/month and up

Channels: CBS Sports Network, ESPN 2, ESPNU, ESPNews

Country: U.S.

YouTube TV offers Americans a variety of channels that carry college hockey games, and the subscription costs 73 USD/month. You may need to submit a U.S. ZIP code (e.g., 10022, 48104, etc.), but it accepts a wide array of payment options. If you don’t feel like committing to YouTube TV, use the free trial.

Note: You may need a valid U.S. credit/debit card or PayPal to subscribe to YouTube TV. You can still subscribe to YouTube TV via Google Play, even if you don’t have a U.S. credit/debit card.

Want it on the big screen? Learn about all the ways to get ExpressVPN on your TV.

Fubo

Price: 75 USD/month

Channels: CBS Sports Network, ESPN 2, ESPNU, ESPNews

Country: U.S.

College hockey fans living in the U.S. should check out Fubo, which offers a seven-day free trial. Fubo includes CBS Sports Network, which will televise select National Collegiate Hockey Conference games.

Note: You will need a U.S. credit/debit card to subscribe. The billing address used may determine which local channels are available, and you may be unable to change your location.

How to Stream Fubo

DirecTV Stream

Price: 65 USD/month and up

Channels: CBS Sports Network, ESPN 2, ESPNU, ESPNews

Country: U.S.

DirecTV Stream is often on the pricier side but it’s a great option for U.S. fans to stream college hockey games if you prefer a cord-cutting service over an additional streaming app. DirecTV’s lowest package starts at 65 USD/month (before jumping to its normal price of 75 USD/month after three months), and the service offers a 5-day free trial.

Watch DirecTV Stream With a VPN

Streaming options for select college hockey games

ESPN+

Price: 11 USD/month

Country: U.S.

ESPN+ simulcasts college hockey games airing on ESPN 2, ESPNEWS, and ESPNU. Additionally, ESPN+ will stream every game from Hockey East and the ECAC, as well as non-conference and independent games. Please note that a valid TV subscription, either to a traditional cable company or a cord-cutting service like YouTube TV, may be required to stream select college hockey broadcasts on ESPN+.

Watch ESPN With a VPN

Hulu+Live TV

Price: 70 USD/month

Channels: CBS Sports Network, ESPN 2, ESPNU, ESPNews

Country: U.S.

Hulu does not offer a free trial, but it does have a live TV package for American fans that includes all the main channels for secure college hockey streams as well as many regional sports networks. Free trials are not available.

Sling TV

Price: Varies

Channels: ESPN 2, ESPNU, ESPNews

Country: U.S.

Sling TV provides U.S. viewers with access to most channels airing college hockey games. Please note that Sling no longer offers a free trial.

How to Stream With Sling

Peacock

Price: 6 USD/month

Country: U.S.

Peacock will air Notre Dame college hockey games during the 2023-24 season. However, please be aware that free trials are not available.

TSN

Price: 20 CAD/month

Country: Canada

Canadian viewers can watch select college hockey games on TSN+ all season long. Great news: These games are not only restricted to schools located in Canada! While it doesn’t offer a free trial, TSN+ does allow Canadian users to purchase a one-day pass for less than 11 CAD (which is handy if you only want to watch a specific game or the final).

When will the 2023-24 NCAA hockey tournament start?

The 2023-24 NCAA Division I men’s ice hockey tournament begins Thursday, March 28, 2024. The Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota, will host the Frozen Four on Thursday, April 11, and Saturday, April 13.

College hockey Top 25 rankings

Here are the most recent USA TODAY/USA Hockey Magazine college hockey Top 25 polls.

Men’s college hockey Top 25

Ranking 1. Boston College (13-3-1) [28 first-place votes] 2. Boston University (12-4-1) [Three first-place votes] 3. Wisconsin (18-4) [Three first-place votes] 4. North Dakota (14-5-1) 5. Quinnipiac (13-4-2) 6. Denver (14-5-1) 7. Maine (13-3-2) 8. Michigan State (13-4-3) 9. Providence (10-5-2) 10. Western Michigan (13-4-1) 11. Minnesota (9-6-4) 12. Arizona State (16-3-5) 13. Massachusetts (11-5-3) 14. St. Cloud State (11-5-2) 15. Michigan (8-7-3) 16. New Hampshire (11-5-1) 17. Cornell (6-4-3) 18. Colorado College (10-6-1) 19. Penn State (10-7-3) 20. Rochester (13-6-1)

The following teams also received votes: Clarkson, Omaha, Notre Dame

Women’s college hockey Top 25

Ranking 1. Ohio State (16-2) [18 first-place votes] 2. Minnesota (14-3-1) 3. Wisconsin (14-4) 4. Colgate (14-2-1) 5. Clarkson (18-0-2) [One first-place vote] 6. Minnesota Duluth (11-6-1) 7. Saint Cloud State (13-6-1) 8. Quinnipiac (17-3) 9. Cornell (11-3-1) 10. St. Lawrence (13-6) 11. UConn (11-4-2) 12. Princeton (9-5-2) 13. Yale (9-7) 14. Boston College (9-7-2) 15. Penn State (11-8-1)

The following teams also received votes: Vermont, Maine, Minnesota State Mankato, Northeastern

2023-24 NCAA hockey schedule

You can find a complete daily college hockey schedule on the NCAA’s official website.

