How to live stream the Bledisloe Cup online in 2024

Looking for a way to watch an All Black vs. Wallabies live stream?

For example, Aussie fans should connect to a secure server in Australia to stream the free broadcast on 9Now.

Watching on a computer? For the best streaming experience, use the browser extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge.

Why you need a VPN to watch the Bledisloe Cup

Using ExpressVPN, you never have to worry about being blocked from watching your favorite content on any network, whether in the comfort of your home, sitting in the library on your laptop, or stuck at work while you want to watch the game!

Our high-speed servers are optimized for speed to ensure a smooth streaming experience, so you can watch every tackle, try, and minute of Bledisloe Cup games between New Zealand and Australia!

Best VPN for watching Bledisloe Cup live streams in 2024

Our network of high-speed servers in 105 countries ensures you can connect to your favorite streaming services so you never miss a game.

24/7 live chat support to help you troubleshoot issues quickly so you can get back to the game before those legendarily quick All Blacks score another try (sorry, Wallabies fans!).

How to live stream the Bledisloe Cup live stream free

Australia

Watch a Bledisloe Cup live stream free on 9Now

All Wallabies home games, including Bledisloe Cup games against New Zealand (and Rugby Championship matches), will be shown live on the Nine Network. That means Aussie fans can watch Game 1 of the Bledisloe Cup (Australia vs. New Zealand) live and free on 9Now!

Worldwide*

Watch free Bledisloe Cup live streams on NZR+

Fans around the world in countries* without a broadcasting deal for the All Blacks Tour will be able to live stream select matches for free on NZR+. Simply sign up for an account and stream both Bledisloe Cup games featuring the All Blacks and the Wallabies! NZR+ features 24 live Test matches throughout 2024, including the Bledisloe Cup and the entire Rugby Championship 2024.

Where to watch the Bledisloe Cup with free trials

New Zealand

Stream the Bledisloe Cup with Sky Sports Now’s free trial

Kiwi rugby fans can follow the All Blacks as they take on Australia in two Bledisloe Cup games by watching live streams on Sky Sport Now.

New subscribers to Sky Sports Now can make the most of the New Zealand broadcaster’s 7-day free trial (monthly and annual passes) to live stream the Bledisloe Cup for free! Sky Sports Now also offers a week-long pass if you don’t want to commit long term.

Note: You will need a New Zealand payment method to subscribe; otherwise, use PayPal.

United Kingdom

Stream the Bledisloe Cup with a free trial on NOW

NOW giving access to 11 Sky Sports channels online to watch every Bledisloe Cup (and Rugby Championship) game. Even better, new subscribers can use the 7-day free trial to watch the games for free! NOW also offers a day pass if you only want to live stream one specific match.

Other ways to watch the Bledisloe Cup

Australia

Live stream Bledisloe Cup matches on Stan Sport

A Stan Sport subscription is the best way for Aussies to ensure they can watch both Bledisloe Cup games live and on-demand online. The Australian streaming service will show both games, along with all of the Rugby Championship—perfect for rugby fans looking to watch as much international rugby as they can in 2024!

Canada

Watch the Bledisloe Cup online with TSN+

Canadian fans who want to watch both Bledisloe Cup rugby matches between Australia and New Zealand can live stream the action on TSN+.

Note: You may need a Canadian payment method to subscribe.

United Kingdom

Live stream the Bledisloe Cup on Sky Sports

British fans with a Sky account can live stream both Bledisloe Cup matches airing on Sky Sports, which is available to UK and Ireland residents only and requires a contract. However, subscribers can also live stream all of the matches online via the Sky Go apps for desktop, iOS, and Android.

Note: You will need a UK or Ireland credit/debit card to subscribe.

United States

FloRugby

FloRugby will air both games of the Bledisloe Cup featuring Australia and New Zealand (as well as the entire Rugby Championship series). Stream across your devices with apps for iOS, Android, Roku, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Apple TV.

Note: You will need a U.S. credit/debit card to subscribe.

What is the Bledisloe Cup and who is likely to win?

Ever wondered what teams play in the Bledisloe Cup? The annual three-match rugby series (sometimes reduced to two matches in World Cup years) has been hotly contested between southern hemisphere rivals Australia and New Zealand since 1932. The games are also included as part of The Rugby Championship.

The All Blacks have been in fantastic form recently, while the Wallabies are struggling as they rebuild under new coach Joe Schmidt. The smart money would be on New Zealand to win the series, but Australia’s crunching defense can be intimidating on its day and anything can happen on the field!

Live stream the Bledisloe Cup on all your streaming devices

Because ExpressVPN has apps for all streaming devices across Windows, Mac, Android, and iOS (and even smart TVs), you can be sure you can stream Bledisloe Cup games on all your favorite streaming devices!

When will the 2024 Bledisloe Cup start?

The two-game Bledisloe Cup series (part of The Rugby Championship) begins with Game 1 (Australia vs. New Zealand) on September 21, 2024, at Sydney’s Accor Arena, before the action moves to Sky Stadium in Wellington for Game 2 (New Zealand vs. Australia) on September 28, 2024.

2024 Bledisloe Cup schedule

Date Time Match Venue September 21, 2024 3:55 p.m. AEST / 1:55 a.m. ET / 6:55 a.m. BST Australia vs. New Zealand (Bledisloe Cup: Game 1) Accor Stadium, Sydney, Australia September 28, 2024 5:05 p.m. NZST / 1:05 a.m. ET / 6:05 a.m. BST New Zealand vs. Australia (Bledisloe Cup: Game 2) Sky Stadium, Wellington, New Zealand

Who has won the most Bledisloe Cups?

New Zealand’s dominance in world rugby is also reflected in its record in the Bledisloe Cup, clinching victory a staggering 51 times. Their latest triumph in 2023 solidified a remarkable 21-year winning streak (excluding the contentious 1931 debut). Meanwhile, Australia has valiantly secured the trophy 12 times.

Recent Bledisloe Cup winners

Year Winner Series score 2014 New Zealand 2-0 2015 Draw 1-1 2016 New Zealand 3-0 2017 New Zealand 2-1 2018 New Zealand 3-0 2019 Draw 1-1 2020 New Zealand 2-1 2021 New Zealand 3-0 2022 New Zealand 2-0 2023 New Zealand 2-0 2024 TBD TBD

