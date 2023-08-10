The Dallas Cowboys enter the 2023 season in familiar territory, much to the chagrin of those still awaiting a Texas-sized championship parade. Although the Cowboys rode running back Tony Pollard and receiver CeeDee Lamb‘s breakout seasons to a second consecutive playoff berth in 2023, veteran quarterback Dak Prescott and teammates again failed to advance beyond the NFL Divisional Round.

Prescott, star linebacker Micah Parsons, and the ‘Boys hit the field this fall looking to reach their first Super Bowl in nearly 30 years. Jalen Hurts and the rival Philadelphia Eagles are the clear NFC favorites, and they appear to have left the Cowboys behind. Can Mike McCarthy‘s squad finally break through and party with the Lombardi Trophy, or are the Cowboys doomed for another disappointing year?

Even if you can’t make it to AT&T Stadium this season, ExpressVPN has you covered on how to safely and securely stream every Dallas Cowboys game throughout the 2023 season.

Head coach Mike McCarthy Training ground Ford Center Arena/Stadium AT&T Stadium Mascot Rowdy

How to watch Dallas Cowboys games online

Whether it’s the preseason, Week 1, or even the Super Bowl, you can stream every Dallas Cowboys game with ExpressVPN by following just a few simple steps:

Get ExpressVPN Connect to the VPN server location that matches the broadcaster you want to watch. For example, if you’d like to stream an Australian broadcaster, connect to a secure server in Australia or a U.S. server for an American broadcaster. Check the schedule of the broadcaster you want to watch, such as 7plus or Fubo , and find the game you want to stream. Go Cowboys!

Watching on a computer? For the best streaming experience, use the ExpressVPN browser extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge.

Get ExpressVPN

Why do you need a VPN to watch the NFL online?

Chicken wings, cold drinks, and a throwback Troy Aikman jersey aren’t the only ways to properly enjoy the 2023 Dallas Cowboys season. You’ll want to add ExpressVPN to your football-viewing palate this fall. Not only does ExpressVPN offer servers in 94 countries across the globe, all of which are optimized for speed and security, but you can stream every game, from the preseason through Super Bowl 58, on computers, smartphones, and even smart TVs and gaming consoles. You can have up to eight simultaneous connections, allowing you to watch every Cowboys game—and track your fantasy team along the way—in blazing-fast HD.

Best VPN for watching NFL games in 2023

ExpressVPN is the best VPN for safely and securely streaming the Dallas Cowboys during the 2023 NFL season. Our high-speed servers allow you to enjoy every touchdown, from Dak Prescott slinging one to Micah Parsons returning a fumble, without missing a single snap regardless of your device. ExpressVPN offers easy-to-use apps for Windows, Mac, Android, and iOS, as well as platforms that other VPN companies don’t support, like Linux, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, and routers, plus browser extensions for Chrome, Firefox, and Edge. If you need help along the way, ExpressVPN offers 24/7 live chat support and a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee!

Key Features:

High-speed servers in 94 countries across the globe, all optimized for speed and security

Up to 8 simultaneous connections (with a 6- or 12-month subscription)

5-star customer service with 24/7 live chat support

Strict privacy policy : No activity logs and no connection logs

Comprehensive support site filled with DIY troubleshooting articles, handy video tutorials, and more

The industry’s most advanced VPN server technology, TrustedServer , wipes data on every reboot

Our innovative Threat Manager protects your phone from malware and other suspicious tracking apps

Next-gen Lightway protocol offers greater speeds, security, and reliability, especially on mobile

Get ExpressVPN

Watch out-of-market Dallas Cowboys games

Where to watch Dallas Cowboys games online for free

Several streaming services will offer free games throughout the 2023 NFL season.

7plus

Country: Australia

Australia’s Seven network offers live streams of select games during the regular season and live streams of every NFL playoff game through the Super Bowl on its streaming platform 7plus. During the week you can also find replays, highlights, on-demand shows, and other bonus content on its 7mate channel. Check the schedule and start streaming on the 7mate channel!

Note: You may need to provide an Australian postcode like 2001 or 3001.

Watch 7plus With a VPN

My5

Country: U.K.

Football fans can watch Monday Night Football for free on the United Kingdom’s My5 network. The Cowboys are currently scheduled to play Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday Night Football in Week 6. My5 is the only streaming service that offers all Monday Night Football games live, without cable. You can also watch replays of games on demand. With My5, you can always catch the action, no matter where you are.

Watch My5 With a VPN

RTL and Nitro

Country: Germany and Austria

Football fans can catch two exclusive Sunday afternoon games per week live on RTL or Nitro, the new exclusive free-to-air TV partners of the NFL in Germany. The RTL+ streaming service will also air exclusive games live each week.

Watch RTL With a VPN

Stream Dallas Cowboys games on services with free trials

YouTube TV

Price: 73 USD/month and up

Channels: ABC, CBS, ESPN, Fox, and NBC

Country: U.S.

YouTube TV offers a variety of channels that carry Dallas Cowboys games and the subscription costs 73 USD/month. You may need to submit a U.S. zip code (e.g., 10022, 48104, etc.), but it accepts a wide array of payment options. If you don’t feel like committing to YouTube TV, use the free trial.

Also note that the U.S. version of NFL Game Pass, NFL Sunday Ticket, moved to YouTube for the 2023 season. Plans start at 300 USD for the season.

Note: You may need a valid U.S. credit/debit card or PayPal to subscribe to YouTube TV. You can still subscribe to YouTube TV via Google Play, even if you don’t have a U.S. credit/debit card.

Want it on the big screen? Learn about all the ways to get ExpressVPN on your TV.

Watching YouTube With ExpressVPN

Fubo

Price: 75 USD/month

Channels: CBS, ESPN, Fox, and NBC

Country: U.S.

How about another way to catch Dallas Cowboys games? Use the seven-day free trial on Fubo to watch all of your favorite NFL games live, including nationally-televised games on ABC, NBC, and ESPN. You can also watch NFL RedZone, which offers seven hours of commercial football every Sunday.

Note: You will need a U.S. credit/debit card to subscribe. The billing address used may determine which local channels are available, and you may be unable to change your location.

Watching on a computer? For the best streaming experience, use the ExpressVPN browser extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge.

How to Stream Fubo

Paramount+

Price: 5 USD/month

Channels: CBS

If you follow an AFC team, Paramount Plus streams games that are broadcast on CBS, though you’ll have to ensure your location matches the correct market. For example, fans in the Dallas and New York markets can watch the Cowboys-Jets game in Week 2 on either their local CBS affiliate or through Paramount Plus. However, a football fan living in Denver will instead get the Broncos–Commanders game that day.

Paramount Plus is also expected to offer live streams of the Cowboys-Commanders showdown on Thanksgiving Day, along with every NFL playoff game on CBS, including Super Bowl 58. If you don’t feel like committing to Paramount+ or only want to watch a specific game, there’s a seven-day free trial.

Get ExpressVPN

DirecTV Stream

Price: 65 USD/month and up

DirecTV Stream is on the pricier side but if you prefer a cord-cutting service over an additional streaming app, it’s a great option to stream Dallas Cowboys games. DirecTV’s lowest package starts at 65 USD/month (before jumping to its normal price of 75 USD/month after three months), and the service offers a 5-day free trial.

Watch DirecTV Stream With a VPN

Watch NFL Game Pass Live Streams on DAZN with a VPN

If you’re looking to watch out-of-market NFL games, or don’t have a U.S. cable subscription, NFL Game Pass International is another great option, as it offers live streams of every NFL game without blackouts. NFL Game Pass moved to DAZN for the 2023 season.

An NFL Game Pass subscription includes every NFL game from the preseason through, the Super Bowl, along with highlights, NFL RedZone, the NFL Network, and plenty of other NFL content. DAZN is compatible with a wide range of devices, including smartphones, tablets, computers, and TVs, allowing you to watch NFL games on the go or on your big screen.

Why is NFL Game Pass moving to DAZN?

The NFL and DAZN agreed to a 10-year distribution deal in February 2023. DAZN will offer NFL Game Pass International in 200 countries and regions except the U.S. and China. Domestically, YouTube TV took over the NFL Sunday Ticket rights from DirecTV.

How much is NFL Game Pass in my country?

The NFL Game Pass price varies depending on your country. For example, football fans in Brazil need to pay roughly 387 BRL (81 USD) for the entire season. Just remember that your DAZN subscription will be locked to your specific region and cannot be changed to another country, even when traveling.

Is NFL Game Pass included with a DAZN subscription?

Football fans can purchase NFL Game Pass International either as a standalone option or by adding it to their current DAZN subscription.

Stream DAZN With a VPN

NFL International Game Pass vs. NFL+

In 2022, the NFL discontinued U.S. Game Pass and introduced the NFL+ app. What’s the difference between watching NFL Game Pass International and NFL+ in the U.S.?

NFL+

Price: 5-10 USD/month, or 40-80 USD/year

The NFL+ app offers live NFL game streams for a single team (within your home market) along with national primetime games. For example, a Cowboys fan living in Dallas can watch games through NFL+ on the couch, in the supermarket, or while walking into AT&T Stadium. However, a Cowboys fan living in Wisconsin is stuck watching the Packers each week—unless, of course, the Cowboys are available in the Wisconsin market either through a nationally-televised game or it being a regional game.

NFL+ added NFL Network for the 2023 season, and the premium tier will offer NFL RedZone, which allows fans to enjoy seven hours of commercial-free football every Sunday. NFL RedZone features every touchdown from every Sunday afternoon game, making it the perfect way for you to track your fantasy football team.

NFL+ is only available for live streams on mobile and tablet devices, and does not stream as reliably as Game Pass. It provides streams of out-of-market preseason games, live game audio (for all games, with all feeds), and the NFL Films archive, but if you want to stream NFL games on your TV without blackouts, Game Pass International is the way to go.

NFL Game Pass International

Price: Varies

In most other markets, such as Mexico, Brazil, and most EU countries, the international NFL Game Pass offers all 272 regular-season games plus the NFL Playoffs and Super Bowl. International Game Pass subscribers get access to NFL RedZone, the NFL Network, and all NFL Films programming. There’s a seven-day free trial available.

Get ExpressVPN

Other ways to watch Dallas Cowboys games

If none of the aforementioned services caught your eye, you may be interested in using ExpressVPN to safely and securely stream Sling TV or Hulu + Live TV.

Sling TV

Price: Varies

Channels: ABC, ESPN, Fox, and NBC

Sling TV provides access to most channels airing NFL games except for CBS and Amazon (so it’s a better solution if you follow an NFC team, like the Dallas Cowboys). ABC is also available in select markets. Please note that Sling no longer offers a free trial.

Watching on a computer? For the best streaming experience, use the ExpressVPN browser extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge.

Want it on the big screen? Learn about all the ways to get ExpressVPN on your TV.

How to Stream With Sling

Hulu + Live TV

Price: 70 USD/month and up

Channels: ABC, CBS, ESPN, Fox, and NBC

Country: U.S.

Hulu+Live TV is another way to catch live Dallas Cowboys games, although it doesn’t come with a free trial. Games shown are subject to regional availability and blackout restrictions. You may need to supply a valid U.S. postal code (e.g., 10012, 48104) and credit card.

Watch Hulu With a VPN

About the 2023 Dallas Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys entered the 2023 NFL season with the sixth-highest odds of winning Super Bowl 58, which may sound like a steal given their status in a mediocre NFC. However, the Cowboys have a long history of failing to meet their own lofty expectations, with last year’s Divisional Round loss to the 49ers the latest in a long line of lost seasons.

If the Cowboys plan on finally making it back to the Super Bowl, they’d certainly help their chances by wrestling the NFC East away from the rival Eagles. Dallas travels to Philadelphia in Week 9 before welcoming the Birds to AT&T Stadium five weeks later. The Cowboys officially start their season on Sunday, September 12, against Saquon Barkley and the resurgent Giants.

Get ready to see the Cowboys plenty throughout the 2023 season. Dallas is currently slated to play six nationally-televised games, including three on NBC/Peacock’s Sunday Night Football and two on ESPN’s Monday Night Football. Additionally, the Cowboys will host the Washington Commanders on Thanksgiving Day, a game that will air nationally on CBS and Paramount Plus, and welcome the Seattle Seahawks to town the following Thursday. That game will air exclusively on Amazon Prime, though those who live in the Dallas market can watch for free on a to-be-determined local channel.

2023-24 Dallas Cowboys schedule

How many games will the Dallas Cowboys win in 2023? You can track their complete schedule below.

Preseason

Game Date and time TV Dallas Cowboys vs. Jacksonville Jaguars Saturday, August 12, 5 p.m. ET / 10 p.m. BST NFL+ Seattle Seahawks vs. Dallas Cowboys Saturday, August 19, 10 p.m. ET / 3 a.m. BST NFL Network, NFL+ Dallas Cowboys vs. Las Vegas Raiders Saturday, August 26, 8 p.m. ET / 1 a.m. BST NFL+

Regular season

Game Date and time TV New York Giants vs. Dallas Cowboys Sunday, September 10, 8:20 p.m. ET / 1:20 a.m. BST NBC, Peacock Dallas Cowboys vs. New York Jets Sunday, September 17, 4:25 p.m. ET / 9:25 p.m. BST CBS, Paramount Plus Arizona Cardinals vs. Dallas Cowboys Sunday, September 24, 4:25 p.m. ET / 9:25 p.m. BST Fox Dallas Cowboys vs. New England Patriots Sunday, October 1, 4:25 p.m. ET / 9:25 p.m. BST Fox San Francisco 49ers vs. Dallas Cowboys Sunday, October 8, 8:20 p.m. ET / 1:20 a.m. BST NBC, Peacock Los Angeles Chargers vs. Dallas Cowboys Monday, October 16, 8:15 p.m. ET / 1:15 a.m. BST ESPN, ESPN+, My5, BYE N/A N/A Dallas Cowboys vs. Los Angeles Rams Sunday, October 29, 1 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. GMT Fox Philadelphia Eagles vs. Dallas Cowboys Sunday, November 5, 4:25 p.m. ET / 9:25 p.m. GMT Fox Dallas Cowboys vs. New York Giants Sunday, November 12, 4:25 p.m. ET / 9:25 p.m. GMT Fox Carolina Panthers vs. Dallas Cowboys Sunday, November 19, 1 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. GMT Fox Dallas Cowboys vs. Washington Commanders Thursday, November 23, 4:25 p.m. ET / 9:25 p.m. GMT CBS, Paramount Plus Dallas Cowboys vs. Seattle Seahawks Thursday, November 30, 8:15 p.m. ET / 1:15 a.m. GMT Prime Video, TBA local network in Dallas Dallas Cowboys vs. Philadelphia Eagles Sunday, December 10, 8:20 p.m. ET / 1:20 a.m. GMT NBC, Peacock Buffalo Bills vs. Dallas Cowboys Sunday, December 17, 4:25 p.m. ET / 9:25 p.m. GMT Fox Miami Dolphins vs. Dallas Cowboys Sunday, December 24, 4 p.m. ET / 9 p.m. GMT Fox Dallas Cowboys vs. Detroit Lions Saturday, December 30, 8:15 p.m. ET / 1:15 a.m. GMT ESPN/ABC, ESPN+ Washington Commanders vs. Dallas Cowboys Saturday, January 6, OR Sunday, January 7, TBD TBD

2023 Dallas Cowboys key players

The good news for Dallas Cowboys fans is they’ve watched their team make four playoff appearances in seven seasons. Unfortunately for America’s Team, the ‘Boys never advanced beyond the Divisional Round in the Dak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliott era.

Although Prescott remains the man at quarterback, Elliott—the fourth overall pick in 2016 and an All-Pro running back in his prime—no longer wears a star on his helmet. The Cowboys offense will instead rely heavily on running back Tony Pollard, fourth-year receiver CeeDee Lamb, and veteran wideout Brandin Cooks, who arrives in Dallas with six 1,000-yard seasons to his name.

Although left guard Tyler Smith impressed as a rookie (albeit primarily playing left tackle), the Cowboys’ offensive line features numerous questions. All-Pro guard Zack Martin, who has built an extensive Hall of Fame case over the last decade, has hinted he may sit out the season amid a contract dispute.

There aren’t many better pass-rushers than third-year linebacker Micah Parsons, who began his career with 26.5 sacks and consecutive Defensive Player of the Year finishes. Parsons forced three fumbles and recovered another three last year, even scoring his first touchdown along the way. We’ll see if Trevon Diggs, a first-team All-Pro selection in 2021, bounces back from an inconsistent third season.

Super Bowl 58 odds

Will Dak Prescott and the Cowboys finally bring a championship back to Dallas? Here are the latest Super Bowl odds according to the FanDuel Sportsbook.

Team Odds Kansas City Chiefs +600 Philadelphia Eagles +800 Buffalo Bills +900 Cincinnati Bengals +1000 San Francisco 49ers +1000 Dallas Cowboys +1400 New York Jets +1600 Baltimore Ravens +1800 Detroit Lions +2200 Los Angeles Chargers +2200 Miami Dolphins +2500 Cleveland Browns +2800 Jacksonville Jaguars +2800 Minnesota Vikings +3500 Seattle Seahawks +3500 Green Bay Packers +4000 New Orleans Saints +4000

How many championships have the Dallas Cowboys won?

The Dallas Cowboys enter the 2023 season with five Super Bowl victories. You can find their complete championship history below.

Super Bowl Date Final score MVP Super Bowl 6 (VI) January 16, 1972 Dallas Cowboys 24, Miami Dolphins 3 Roger Staubach, QB Super Bowl 12 (XII) January 15, 1978 Dallas Cowboys 27 , Denver Broncos 10 Harvey Martin, DE, and Randy White, DT Super Bowl 27 (XXVII) January 31, 1993 Dallas Cowboys 52 , Buffalo Bills 17 Troy Aikman, QB Super Bowl 28 (XXVIII) January 30, 1994 Dallas Cowboys 30 , Buffalo Bills 13 Emmitt Smith, RB Super Bowl 30 (XXX) January 28, 1996 Dallas Cowboys 27 , Pittsburgh Steelers 17 Larry Brown, CB

ExpressVPN is a VPN service not intended to be used as a means of copyright circumvention. Please read the ExpressVPN Terms of Service and your content provider’s Terms of Use for more details.