Updated: November 30, 2023

Never miss a try by securely live streaming URC games with ExpressVPN!

 

 

30-day money-back guarantee

The United Rugby Championship’s 23rd season kicked off on Saturday, October 21, as Munster begins its title defense against top teams from Ireland, Italy, Scotland, Wales, and South Africa. The United Rugby Championship is considered one of Europe’s big three rugby leagues (along with the English Premiership and the French Top 14) and British fans can live stream select games via BBC iPlayer, while Irish fans get coverage free on RTÉ Player. Kiwis can follow the action live and free on TVNZ+.

How to watch the 2023-24 United Rugby Championship online

You can securely live stream United Rugby Championship games with a VPN in just a few steps:

  1. Get ExpressVPN.
  2. Connect to a server location that matches the broadcaster you want to watch. For example, British rugby fans can connect to a server in the UK to watch select matches for free on BBC iPlayer.
  3. Check the schedule of the broadcaster you want to watch and find the game you want to watch.
  4. Enjoy the game!
Can I use a VPN to stream the United Rugby Championship from another country?

Some rugby fans watch the United Rugby Championship by connecting to a VPN server in a country other than their own, but doing so may violate copyright or the streaming service’s terms of use. ExpressVPN is a privacy and security tool, and using it to circumvent copyright is against our Terms of Service. We cannot see or control what you do while connected to our VPN, so you are responsible for ensuring that your use complies with all relevant terms and laws.

Best VPN for watching the United Rugby Championship

ExpressVPN is the best VPN for safely and securely streaming the entire United Rugby Championship season. With next-gen 10-Gbps servers in locations around the world, you can enjoy the full privacy protections of a VPN without ever missing a try. ExpressVPN has easy-to-use apps for WindowsMacAndroid, and iOS, not to mention a range of ways to stream on your big-screen TV. If you need help along the way, ExpressVPN offers 24/7 live chat support and a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee!

Where to watch 2023-24 United Rugby Championship games

BBC iPlayer

Price: Free

Country: UK

BBC iPlayer is the perfect way for British URC fans to live stream select United Rugby Championships games featuring teams from Wales, Scotland, Ireland, and Northern Ireland—including many of Ulster’s biggest home games against South African teams. It’s also totally free!

Note: You may need a UK postcode to create a free account (e.g., KT6 4EU, NW5 2HR).

How to Stream With BBC iPlayer

RTÉ Player

Price: Free

Country: Ireland

The easiest way for Irish rugby fans to live stream United Rugby Championship online is with RTÉ Player—which is also free! The local broadcasters will carry select games from the Irish regions.

Watch RTÉ Player With a VPN

TVNZ+

Price: Free

Country: New Zealand

New Zealand’s TVNZ+ is a great way for Kiwi fans to follow select United Rugby Championship games online for free. Connect to a New Zealand server and check the broacaster’s schedule to see when games are taking place.

Watch TVNZ With a VPN

URC TV

Price: 15 USD/month or 100 USD/year

Country: Ireland and worldwide

URC TV is the official OTT player for the United Rugby Championship, where fans around the world can watch games live and on-demand through apps for iOS, Android, computers, and tablets. Stream every URC game online—including the final—with English commentary. URC.tv also has full-match replays as well as shorter highlight packages, so you never miss the action.

Sportsnet+

Price: 35 CAD/month or 250 CAD/year

Country: Canada

Canadian fans can watch every United Rugby Championship game online through Sportsnet+’s Premium package. Rugby fans can also enjoy watching every game of the Premiership Rugby 2023-24 season on Sportsnet+ Premium! 

Watch Sportsnet+ With a VPN

2023-24 United Rugby Championship schedule/fixtures

RoundDates
Round 1October 21–22, 2023
Round 2October 28–29, 2023
Round 3November 3–5, 2023
Round 4November 10–12, 2023
Round 5November 17–18, 2023
Round 6November 24–26, 2023
Round 7December 1–2, 2023
Round 8
December 22–January 6, 2024
Round 9
December 30, 2023–January 27, 2024
Round 10February 16–18, 2024
Round 11March 1–2, 2024
Round 12March 22–23, 2024
Round 13March 29–30, 2024
Round 14April 19–20, 2024
Round 15April 26–27, 2024
Round 16May 10–11, 2024
Round 17May 17–18, 2024
Round 18May 31–June 1, 2024
QuarterfinalsJune 7, 2024
QuarterfinalsJune 8, 2024
SemifinalsJune 15, 2024
Grand FinalJune 22, 2024

Recent winners of the United Rugby Championship

YearWinner
2022–23Munster
2021–22Stormers
2020–21Leinster
2019–20Leinster
2018–19Leinster
2017–18Leinster
2016–17Scarlets
2015–16Connacht
2014–15Glasgow Warriors
2013–14Leinster

ExpressVPN is a VPN service not intended to be used as a means of copyright circumvention. Please read the ExpressVPN Terms of Service and your content provider’s Terms of Use for more details.

FAQ: United Rugby Championship

What is the United Rugby Championship?
How can I watch URC for free?
Can I watch United Rugby Championship on YouTube?
Where can I watch URC rugby in the USA?
Is the United Rugby Championship important?
How many games are in the United Rugby Championship?
