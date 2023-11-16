The United Rugby Championship’s 23rd season kicked off on Saturday, October 21, as Munster begins its title defense against top teams from Ireland, Italy, Scotland, Wales, and South Africa. The United Rugby Championship is considered one of Europe’s big three rugby leagues (along with the English Premiership and the French Top 14) and British fans can live stream select games via BBC iPlayer, while Irish fans get coverage free on RTÉ Player. Kiwis can follow the action live and free on TVNZ+.

How to watch the 2023-24 United Rugby Championship online

You can securely live stream United Rugby Championship games with a VPN in just a few steps:

Get ExpressVPN. Connect to a server location that matches the broadcaster you want to watch. For example, British rugby fans can connect to a server in the UK to watch select matches for free on BBC iPlayer Check the schedule of the broadcaster you want to watch and find the game you want to watch. Enjoy the game!

Can I use a VPN to stream the United Rugby Championship from another country?

Some rugby fans watch the United Rugby Championship by connecting to a VPN server in a country other than their own, but doing so may violate copyright or the streaming service’s terms of use. ExpressVPN is a privacy and security tool, and using it to circumvent copyright is against our Terms of Service. We cannot see or control what you do while connected to our VPN, so you are responsible for ensuring that your use complies with all relevant terms and laws.

Best VPN for watching the United Rugby Championship

ExpressVPN is the best VPN for safely and securely streaming the entire United Rugby Championship season. With next-gen 10-Gbps servers in locations around the world, you can enjoy the full privacy protections of a VPN without ever missing a try. ExpressVPN has easy-to-use apps for Windows, Mac, Android, and iOS, not to mention a range of ways to stream on your big-screen TV. If you need help along the way, ExpressVPN offers 24/7 live chat support and a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee!

Get ExpressVPN

Where to watch 2023-24 United Rugby Championship games

BBC iPlayer

Price: Free

Country: UK

BBC iPlayer is the perfect way for British URC fans to live stream select United Rugby Championships games featuring teams from Wales, Scotland, Ireland, and Northern Ireland—including many of Ulster’s biggest home games against South African teams. It’s also totally free!

Note: You may need a UK postcode to create a free account (e.g., KT6 4EU, NW5 2HR).

How to Stream With BBC iPlayer

RTÉ Player

Price: Free

Country: Ireland

The easiest way for Irish rugby fans to live stream United Rugby Championship online is with RTÉ Player—which is also free! The local broadcasters will carry select games from the Irish regions.

Watch RTÉ Player With a VPN

TVNZ+

Price: Free

Country: New Zealand

New Zealand’s TVNZ+ is a great way for Kiwi fans to follow select United Rugby Championship games online for free. Connect to a New Zealand server and check the broacaster’s schedule to see when games are taking place.

Watch TVNZ With a VPN

URC TV

Price: 15 USD/month or 100 USD/year

Country: Ireland and worldwide

URC TV is the official OTT player for the United Rugby Championship, where fans around the world can watch games live and on-demand through apps for iOS, Android, computers, and tablets. Stream every URC game online—including the final—with English commentary. URC.tv also has full-match replays as well as shorter highlight packages, so you never miss the action.

Sportsnet+

Price: 35 CAD/month or 250 CAD/year

Country: Canada

Canadian fans can watch every United Rugby Championship game online through Sportsnet+’s Premium package. Rugby fans can also enjoy watching every game of the Premiership Rugby 2023-24 season on Sportsnet+ Premium!

Watch Sportsnet+ With a VPN

2023-24 United Rugby Championship schedule/fixtures

Round Dates Round 1 October 21–22, 2023 Round 2 October 28–29, 2023 Round 3 November 3–5, 2023 Round 4 November 10–12, 2023 Round 5 November 17–18, 2023 Round 6 November 24–26, 2023 Round 7 December 1–2, 2023 Round 8 December 22–January 6, 2024 Round 9 December 30, 2023–January 27, 2024 Round 10 February 16–18, 2024 Round 11 March 1–2, 2024 Round 12 March 22–23, 2024 Round 13 March 29–30, 2024 Round 14 April 19–20, 2024 Round 15 April 26–27, 2024 Round 16 May 10–11, 2024 Round 17 May 17–18, 2024 Round 18 May 31–June 1, 2024 Quarterfinals June 7, 2024 Quarterfinals June 8, 2024 Semifinals June 15, 2024 Grand Final June 22, 2024

Recent winners of the United Rugby Championship

Year Winner 2022–23 Munster 2021–22 Stormers 2020–21 Leinster 2019–20 Leinster 2018–19 Leinster 2017–18 Leinster 2016–17 Scarlets 2015–16 Connacht 2014–15 Glasgow Warriors 2013–14 Leinster

Get ExpressVPN

ExpressVPN is a VPN service not intended to be used as a means of copyright circumvention. Please read the ExpressVPN Terms of Service and your content provider’s Terms of Use for more details.