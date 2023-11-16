The United Rugby Championship’s 23rd season kicked off on Saturday, October 21, as Munster begins its title defense against top teams from Ireland, Italy, Scotland, Wales, and South Africa. The United Rugby Championship is considered one of Europe’s big three rugby leagues (along with the English Premiership and the French Top 14) and British fans can live stream select games via BBC iPlayer, while Irish fans get coverage free on RTÉ Player. Kiwis can follow the action live and free on TVNZ+.
How to watch the 2023-24 United Rugby Championship online
You can securely live stream United Rugby Championship games with a VPN in just a few steps:
- Get ExpressVPN.
- Connect to a server location that matches the broadcaster you want to watch. For example, British rugby fans can connect to a server in the UK to watch select matches for free on BBC iPlayer.
- Check the schedule of the broadcaster you want to watch and find the game you want to watch.
- Enjoy the game!
Can I use a VPN to stream the United Rugby Championship from another country?
Some rugby fans watch the United Rugby Championship by connecting to a VPN server in a country other than their own, but doing so may violate copyright or the streaming service’s terms of use. ExpressVPN is a privacy and security tool, and using it to circumvent copyright is against our Terms of Service. We cannot see or control what you do while connected to our VPN, so you are responsible for ensuring that your use complies with all relevant terms and laws.
Best VPN for watching the United Rugby Championship
ExpressVPN is the best VPN for safely and securely streaming the entire United Rugby Championship season. With next-gen 10-Gbps servers in locations around the world, you can enjoy the full privacy protections of a VPN without ever missing a try. ExpressVPN has easy-to-use apps for Windows, Mac, Android, and iOS, not to mention a range of ways to stream on your big-screen TV. If you need help along the way, ExpressVPN offers 24/7 live chat support and a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee!
Where to watch 2023-24 United Rugby Championship games
BBC iPlayer
Price: Free
Country: UK
BBC iPlayer is the perfect way for British URC fans to live stream select United Rugby Championships games featuring teams from Wales, Scotland, Ireland, and Northern Ireland—including many of Ulster’s biggest home games against South African teams. It’s also totally free!
Note: You may need a UK postcode to create a free account (e.g., KT6 4EU, NW5 2HR).
RTÉ Player
Price: Free
Country: Ireland
The easiest way for Irish rugby fans to live stream United Rugby Championship online is with RTÉ Player—which is also free! The local broadcasters will carry select games from the Irish regions.
TVNZ+
Price: Free
Country: New Zealand
New Zealand’s TVNZ+ is a great way for Kiwi fans to follow select United Rugby Championship games online for free. Connect to a New Zealand server and check the broacaster’s schedule to see when games are taking place.
URC TV
Price: 15 USD/month or 100 USD/year
Country: Ireland and worldwide
URC TV is the official OTT player for the United Rugby Championship, where fans around the world can watch games live and on-demand through apps for iOS, Android, computers, and tablets. Stream every URC game online—including the final—with English commentary. URC.tv also has full-match replays as well as shorter highlight packages, so you never miss the action.
Sportsnet+
Price: 35 CAD/month or 250 CAD/year
Country: Canada
Canadian fans can watch every United Rugby Championship game online through Sportsnet+’s Premium package. Rugby fans can also enjoy watching every game of the Premiership Rugby 2023-24 season on Sportsnet+ Premium!
2023-24 United Rugby Championship schedule/fixtures
|Round
|Dates
|Round 1
|October 21–22, 2023
|Round 2
|October 28–29, 2023
|Round 3
|November 3–5, 2023
|Round 4
|November 10–12, 2023
|Round 5
|November 17–18, 2023
|Round 6
|November 24–26, 2023
|Round 7
|December 1–2, 2023
|Round 8
December 22–January 6, 2024
|Round 9
December 30, 2023–January 27, 2024
|Round 10
|February 16–18, 2024
|Round 11
|March 1–2, 2024
|Round 12
|March 22–23, 2024
|Round 13
|March 29–30, 2024
|Round 14
|April 19–20, 2024
|Round 15
|April 26–27, 2024
|Round 16
|May 10–11, 2024
|Round 17
|May 17–18, 2024
|Round 18
|May 31–June 1, 2024
|Quarterfinals
|June 7, 2024
|Quarterfinals
|June 8, 2024
|Semifinals
|June 15, 2024
|Grand Final
|June 22, 2024
Recent winners of the United Rugby Championship
|Year
|Winner
|2022–23
|Munster
|2021–22
|Stormers
|2020–21
|Leinster
|2019–20
|Leinster
|2018–19
|Leinster
|2017–18
|Leinster
|2016–17
|Scarlets
|2015–16
|Connacht
|2014–15
|Glasgow Warriors
|2013–14
|Leinster
ExpressVPN is a VPN service not intended to be used as a means of copyright circumvention. Please read the ExpressVPN Terms of Service and your content provider’s Terms of Use for more details.
FAQ: United Rugby Championship
What is the United Rugby Championship?
The United Rugby Championship (URC) is a professional rugby union league set up in 2021 as the successor to the Pro14. Sixteen teams from Ireland, Northern Ireland, Italy, Scotland, South Africa, and Wales compete.
How can I watch URC for free?
It’s possible to watch United Rugby Championship games for free for British fans streaming via BBC iPlayer, while Irish fans can live stream select games for free on RTÉ Player. Free streams are also available to Kiwis on TVNZ+.
Can I watch United Rugby Championship on YouTube?
No, but you can watch highlights and clips from games on the official United Rugby Championship YouTube channel.
Where can I watch URC rugby in the USA?
FloRugby has the broadcast rights for the United Rugby Championship in the United States.
Is the United Rugby Championship important?
The United Rugby Champion is considered one of Europe’s big three leagues (along with the English Premiership and France’s Top 14), featuring teams from Ireland, Northern Ireland, Scotland, Wales, Italy, and South Africa.
How many games are in the United Rugby Championship?
There will be 144 games during the regular season of the 2023–24 United Rugby Championship, followed by semi-finals and a final.