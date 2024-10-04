How to watch World Series baseball with a VPN
Bypass streaming blocks on the Wi-Fi at your school or office and learn how to watch World Series baseball action from anywhere:
- Connect to the VPN server location where the World Series is available to stream. For example, fans in the United States should connect to a server in the U.S. to stream the coverage on YouTube TV or Fubo.
- Enjoy the Fall Classic!
Why you need a VPN to stream the World Series
Your internet provider might slow your connection if it thinks you’re streaming too much, causing laggy streams and buffering that can ruin your World Series viewing experience. The solution is to use a VPN, which lets you encrypt your traffic, keep your online activity private from your ISP, and bypass throttling to watch the World Series seamlessly.
If you’re working on the weekend and the Wi-Fi at your office blocks streaming services, you could miss out on the games. But when you encrypt and anonymize your internet data with a VPN, you can unblock streaming platforms and watch the action on any network.
How to watch the World Series on MLB.TV International
If you live outside of the U.S., Canada, or Guam, you can live stream every World Series game this fall on MLB.TV International. In fact, MLB.TV International will offer every postseason game free of blackouts. The service comes with a 7-day free trial and also offers a monthly subscription option, so you don’t have to commit for a whole year.
How to watch World Series baseball live streams for free
Watch the World Series for free in Germany
In Germany, you can live stream at least two games of the 2024 World Series for free on Sport1. The channel also carries the Bundesliga and other international top soccer leagues, as well as other sports like darts, handball, and motorcycle racing.
Watch the World Series on cord-cutting services
|Service
|Channels
|Free trial length
|DirecTV Stream
|Fox
|5 days
|Fubo
|Fox
|7 days
|Hulu + Live TV
|Fox
|3 days
|YouTube TV
|Fox
|7 days
|Sling TV
|Fox
|No free trial
We’ll keep this page updated with more ways to watch the World Series as they’re announced.
When will the 2024 World Series start?
The 2024 World Series is expected to begin on Friday, October 25.
Who has won the most World Series?
The New York Yankees have the most, with 27 World Series championships. The Bronx Bombers’ last title came in 2009, when they knocked off the Philadelphia Phillies in six games.
Recent World Series winners
|Year
|Winner
|2014
|San Francisco Giants (Eighth title)
|2015
|Kansas City Royals (Second title)
|2016
|Chicago Cubs (Third title)
|2017
|Houston Astros (First title)
|2018
|Boston Red Sox (Ninth title)
|2019
|Washington Nationals (First title)
|2020
|Los Angeles Dodgers (Seventh title)
|2021
|Atlanta Braves (Fourth title)
|2022
|Houston Astros (Second title)
|2023
|Texas Rangers (First title)
FAQ: About how to watch the World Series
Can I use a VPN to watch the World Series from another country?
Some users may watch the World Series by connecting to a VPN server in a country other than their own, but doing so may violate copyright or the streaming service’s terms of use. ExpressVPN is a privacy and security tool, and using it to circumvent copyright is against our Terms of Service. We cannot see or control what you do while connected to our VPN, so you are responsible for ensuring that your use complies with all relevant terms and laws.
Should I use a free VPN to watch the World Series?
You can try, but you may have to put up with constant buffering or disconnects due to server overcrowding—if your free VPN can even access the streaming service you want to watch.
Where can I watch the World Series of baseball?
In the United States, you can live stream the 2024 World Series on Fox. Streaming services like YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, and Fubo all carry Fox and offer a free trial. In Germany, you can live stream at least two World Series games for free on Sport1. If you live outside the U.S., Canada, or Guam, you can watch every World Series game on MLB TV International.
What TV channel will the World Series be on?
The World Series will air exclusively on Fox in the United States.
Is the World Series only on Fox?
Yes, the World Series is only available on Fox in the United States. However, MLB Network and ESPN will air highlights following the game. MLBN also traditionally has reporters and analysts on-site for the Fall Classic.
How can I watch the World Series without Fox?
In the United States, you can only officially watch the World Series if you tune in on Fox. If you live outside of the U.S., Canada, or Guam, you can stream every pitch of the Fall Classic through MLB.TV International.
Is the World Series on Prime Video?
No, the World Series will not air on Prime Video
Will the World Series be on Max?
No, the World Series will not air on Max. However, if TBS airs an American League Division Series or American League Championship Series game, you can watch on Max with the Bleacher Report Sports Add-on.
Who won the last World Series?
The Texas Rangers won the 2023 World Series, defeating the Arizona Diamondbacks in five games. Rangers shortstop Corey Seager earned World Series MVP honors after hitting .286 with three home runs and six RBI.