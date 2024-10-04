How to watch World Series baseball with a VPN

Bypass streaming blocks on the Wi-Fi at your school or office and learn how to watch World Series baseball action from anywhere:

Get ExpressVPN. Connect to the VPN server location where the World Series is available to stream. For example, fans in the United States should connect to a server in the U.S. to stream the coverage on YouTube TV or Fubo. Enjoy the Fall Classic!

Watching on a computer? For the best streaming experience, use the ExpressVPN browser extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge.

Why you need a VPN to stream the World Series

Your internet provider might slow your connection if it thinks you’re streaming too much, causing laggy streams and buffering that can ruin your World Series viewing experience. The solution is to use a VPN, which lets you encrypt your traffic, keep your online activity private from your ISP, and bypass throttling to watch the World Series seamlessly.

If you’re working on the weekend and the Wi-Fi at your office blocks streaming services, you could miss out on the games. But when you encrypt and anonymize your internet data with a VPN, you can unblock streaming platforms and watch the action on any network.

Best VPN for watching the 2024 World Series

ExpressVPN has a global network of servers in 105 countries and 9 U.S. states, which work seamlessly with popular sports streaming services that broadcast the World Series, such as MLB.TV International and Fubo. Our 10-Gbps servers give you a blazing-fast VPN connection, so you never have to worry about buffering or lag during those tense finishes.

You can connect up to 8 devices to the VPN at once with a single account, so you can watch the World Series on your favorite gaming console while your family binges shows on Netflix or tunes into college football on ESPN. Try ExpressVPN now with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee.

How to watch the World Series on MLB.TV International

If you live outside of the U.S., Canada, or Guam, you can live stream every World Series game this fall on MLB.TV International. In fact, MLB.TV International will offer every postseason game free of blackouts. The service comes with a 7-day free trial and also offers a monthly subscription option, so you don’t have to commit for a whole year.

How to watch World Series baseball live streams for free

Watch the World Series for free in Germany

In Germany, you can live stream at least two games of the 2024 World Series for free on Sport1. The channel also carries the Bundesliga and other international top soccer leagues, as well as other sports like darts, handball, and motorcycle racing.

Watch the World Series on cord-cutting services

Service Channels Free trial length DirecTV Stream Fox 5 days Fubo Fox 7 days Hulu + Live TV Fox 3 days YouTube TV Fox 7 days Sling TV Fox No free trial

Prefer to watch on the big screen? Learn about all the ways to get ExpressVPN on your TV.

We’ll keep this page updated with more ways to watch the World Series as they’re announced.

When will the 2024 World Series start?

The 2024 World Series is expected to begin on Friday, October 25.

Who has won the most World Series?

The New York Yankees have the most, with 27 World Series championships. The Bronx Bombers’ last title came in 2009, when they knocked off the Philadelphia Phillies in six games.

Recent World Series winners

Year Winner 2014 San Francisco Giants (Eighth title) 2015 Kansas City Royals (Second title) 2016 Chicago Cubs (Third title) 2017 Houston Astros (First title) 2018 Boston Red Sox (Ninth title) 2019 Washington Nationals (First title) 2020 Los Angeles Dodgers (Seventh title) 2021 Atlanta Braves (Fourth title) 2022 Houston Astros (Second title) 2023 Texas Rangers (First title)

