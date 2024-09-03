How to live stream New England Patriots games in 2024

You can watch every Patriots securely with a VPN in just a few steps:

Get ExpressVPN . Connect to a server location that matches the broadcaster you want to watch. For example, United States football fans can connect to a server in the United States to catch games on Hulu + Live TV, Fubo, or YouTube TV. Touchdown!

Watching on a computer? For the best streaming experience, use the ExpressVPN browser extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge.

Why you need a VPN to stream New England Patriots games

Streaming every New England Patriots game without interruptions can be tricky if you’re on a network that blocks streaming services, such as at work or school. A VPN encrypts your internet traffic, making it impossible for network administrators to detect and block your activity, allowing you to enjoy the game wherever you are.

Additionally, some ISPs slow down your connection when they detect streaming activity. A VPN helps prevent this throttling by masking your online activity, ensuring a smoother, high-quality viewing experience without buffering. This way, you can watch the Patriots play without any interruptions.

Best VPN for watching the New England Patriots in 2024

ExpressVPN is the best VPN for streaming the Patriots this season. It uses the proprietary Lightway protocol, which provides faster speeds and more stable connections, so you can watch every play in HD without buffering or lag. With a global server network in over 105 countries, including multiple locations in the US, you can stream the games without interruptions.

ExpressVPN supports a wide range of devices beyond just the usual Windows, Mac, Android, and iOS. Whether you’re using a Fire Stick, smart TV, Apple TV, or other devices, ExpressVPN makes it easy to set up and start streaming right away. With its risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee, you can try ExpressVPN with confidence and enjoy 24/7 live chat support if you need any assistance.

How to watch New England Patriots games for free in 2024

Several streaming services will show NFL games (including the Super Bowl) for free during the 2024 season.

Australia

Watch New England Patriots games live on 7plus

Australia’s Seven network offers live streams of select games during the regular season and live streams of every NFL playoff game through the Super Bowl on its streaming platform 7plus. Typically, Seven announces in advance which regular-season games will air on 7Plus, so Dolphins fans living in Australia will have a few days to prepare.

During the week, Australian fans of American football (also known as “gridiron”) can also find replays, highlights, on-demand shows, and other bonus content on its 7mate channel.

Note: To sign up, you may need to provide an Australian postcode like 2001 or 3001.

If 7plus is blocked on your school or office network, that doesn’t mean you have to miss out on important games. ExpressVPN encrypts all your traffic, so the network can’t see which sites you’re visiting. This way, you can easily watch the NFL from anywhere.

Austria and Germany

Watch New England Patriots games live on RTL and Nitro

German and Austrian NFL fans can catch select New England Patriots games on RTL or Nitro, the exclusive free-to-air TV partners of the NFL in Germany. Dolphins fans are in luck if their squad returns to the playoffs, as RTL will also have NFL postseason games. Please note the RTL+ streaming service will also air exclusive games live each week.

France

Watch New England Patriots games live on 6play

6play will offer French viewers one free game per week during the 2024 NFL season. Sometimes, that will even include New England Patriots games! For the unfamiliar, 6play is a free-to-watch streaming service, but you will need to create a separate 6play or M6 Replay account to stream content. ExpressVPN complements your existing 6play account so you can watch French content securely at blazing-fast speeds.

New Zealand

Watch New England Patriots games live on TVNZ

TVNZ will air up to three free games per week during the 2024 NFL season. New Zealand viewers can watch TVNZ securely by simply connecting to an ExpressVPN New Zealand server and proceeding with the signup or login process.

Want it on the big screen? Learn about all the ways to get ExpressVPN on your TV.

United Kingdom

Watch New England Patriots games live on My5

United Kingdom football fans can watch Monday Night Football for free on the United Kingdom’s My5 network. My5 is the only streaming service that offers all Monday Night Football games live, without cable.

Live stream New England Patriots games in 2024 with free trials

United States

Watch New England Patriots games live on DirecTV Stream

Channels: CBS, Fox, NFL Network

DirecTV Stream offers every channel New England Patriots fans need to watch Drake Maye, Rhamondre Stevenson, and the rest of the Pats this season. Great news: the service offers a 5-day free trial.

Watch New England Patriots games live on Fubo

Channels: CBS, Fox, NFL Network

NFL enthusiasts can watch New England Patriots games on Fubo, which offers a free trial. You’ll be thrilled to know Fubo has every channel that airs NFL games, so you can watch nationally televised games on ABC, NBC, and ESPN.

Note: You will need a U.S. credit/debit card to subscribe. The billing address used may determine which local channels are available, and you may be unable to change your location.

Watch New England Patriots games live on Hulu + Live TV

Channels: CBS, NFL Network

Hulu + Live TV is another way to enjoy New England Patriots games. The best part, whether you’re rooting for the Patriots or not, is that Hulu now offers a 3-day free trial. You may need to supply a valid U.S. postal code (e.g., 10549, 33484) and credit card.

Watch New England Patriots games live on Paramount+

Channels: CBS

Paramount Plus streams New England Patriots games airing on CBS. If you don’t feel like committing to Paramount+ or only want to watch a specific game, there’s a 7-day free trial.

Streaming on the go? If you use public Wi-Fi, it’s a good idea to install ExpressVPN on your device. It encrypts all your traffic and protects your data, even on unsecured networks.

Watch New England Patriots games live on YouTube TV

Channels: CBS, Fox, NFL Network

YouTube TV offers every channel that carries NFL games. You may need to submit a U.S. zip code (e.g., 02108, 59901, etc.), but it accepts a wide array of payment options. There’s a free trial available for new subscribers.

United Kingdom

Watch New England Patriots games live on NOW

NOW is the perfect way for British fans to live stream select NFL games during the 2024 season, as it lets subscribers stream 11 Sky Sports channels online contract-free. The day pass and 7-day free trial are also great if you only want to tune in to one particular game.

Streaming options for select NFL games

Watch New England Patriots games live on Amazon Prime

Thursday Night Football returns to Amazon Prime Video for the 2024 season. Although most viewers will need to pay for Prime Video to watch every Thursday night game, fans in local markets will be able to watch the games on CBS or FOX without a Prime subscription. New subscribers can get a 30-day free trial, which is perfect if you just want to watch the one TNF game with the Patriots.

Have you noticed your connection seems to slow down whenever you try to stream? You might be a victim of activity-based ISP throttling. ExpressVPN sends all your traffic through an encrypted tunnel, so even your ISP can’t see what you’re doing online. If it can’t detect that you’re streaming, it can’t slow you down based on your activity.

Other ways to live stream the New England Patriots in 2024

United States

Watch New England Patriots games live on Sling TV

Channels: Fox, NFL Network

Sling TV provides access to most channels airing New England Patriots games. The key word there is most, as Sling does not include CBS.

Canada

Watch New England Patriots games live on TSN

TSN airs select Sunday afternoon NFL games, along with Sunday Night Football, Monday Night Football, and Thursday Night Football in Canada. Note that you’ll need a Canadian credit card to subscribe.

United Kingdom

Watch New England Patriots games live on Sky Sports

British fans who want to watch NFL games, including select New England Patriots games, can tune into Sky Sports. Sky Sports is available to UK and Ireland residents only and requires a contract. Subscribers can also live stream games online via the Sky Go apps for desktop, iOS, and Android.

Note: You will need a UK or Ireland credit/debit card in order to subscribe.

Watch NFL games on DAZN with a VPN

Overseas fans are in luck: You can stream every NFL game this season because there’s no such thing as an out-of-market NFL game. NFL Game Pass International offers live streams of every NFL game without blackouts, with no U.S. cable subscription required. The NFL Game Pass price varies depending on your country. Just remember that your DAZN subscription will be locked to your specific region and cannot be changed to another country, even when traveling.

An NFL Game Pass subscription includes every NFL game from the preseason through the Super Bowl, along with highlights, NFL RedZone, the NFL Network, and plenty of other NFL content. DAZN is compatible with a wide range of devices, including smartphones, tablets, computers, and TVs, allowing you to watch New England Patriots games on the go or on your big screen.

Have you ever tried watching a game, only to have the action interrupted by lag or buffering? You might be the victim of ISP throttling. ExpressVPN encrypts your traffic so your ISP can’t see what you’re doing online and slow you down based on your activity. You can live stream New England Patriots games in HD, or even UHD when available, with ExpressVPN.

NFL International Game Pass vs. NFL+

In 2022, the NFL discontinued U.S. Game Pass and introduced the NFL+ app. What’s the difference between watching NFL Game Pass International and NFL+ in the U.S.?

NFL+

The NFL+ app offers live NFL game streams for a single team (within your home market) along with national primetime games. For example, a Patriots fan living in New England can watch games through NFL+ at the coffee store, at the gym, or while stuck in line at Gillette Stadium. However, a Patriots fan living in Cleveland is stuck watching the Browns each week—unless, of course, the Patriots are available in the Cleveland market either through a nationally-televised game or it being a regional game.

The NFL+ premium tier offers NFL RedZone, which allows fans to enjoy seven hours of commercial-free football every Sunday. NFL RedZone features every touchdown from every Sunday afternoon game, making it the perfect way for you to track your fantasy football team.

NFL+ is only available for live streams on mobile and tablet devices, and does not stream as reliably as Game Pass. It provides streams of out-of-market preseason games, live game audio (for all games, with all feeds), and the NFL Films archive, but if you want to stream NFL games on your TV without blackouts, Game Pass International is the way to go.

NFL Game Pass International

In most other markets, such as Mexico, Brazil, and most EU countries, the international NFL Game Pass offers all 272 regular-season games plus the NFL Playoffs and Super Bowl. International Game Pass subscribers get access to NFL RedZone, the NFL Network, and all NFL Films programming. There’s a 7-day free trial available.

How to live stream New England Patriots out-of-market games on NFL Sunday Ticket

If you’re in the US, you won’t be able to buy or watch the out-of-market NFL package through DAZN. Instead, you can watch out-of-market games through YouTube TV via the NFL Sunday Ticket plan. Prices vary, and new customers are not required to purchase a YouTube TV subscription.

However, please note that blackouts still apply, meaning a New England resident who purchases Sunday Ticket cannot watch a Patriots game airing locally on CBS or Fox.

Check back for more ways to live stream NFL games!

About the 2024 New England Patriots

The Patriots were one of the worst teams in 2023, and most experts don’t expect them to be a playoff team in 2024. They selected QB Drake Maye with the third overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. The hope is that one day, he’ll be able to lead the Patriots back to glory, but first, he has to beat out Jacoby Brissett for the starting job. The best-case scenario is to let Brissett start for the first half of the season before turning it over to the rookie QB and seeing what he can do.

2024 New England Patriots schedule

Preseason

Game Date and time TV New England Patriots 17, Carolina Panthers 3 Thursday, August 8, 7 p.m. ET / 12 a.m. BST NFL Game Pass International, local networks Philadelphia Eagles 14 , New England Patriots 13 Thursday, August 15, 7 p.m. ET / 12 a.m. BST NFL Game Pass International, Fox Washington Commanders 20, New England Patriots 10 Sunday, August 25, 8 p.m. ET / 1 a.m. BST NFL Game Pass International, NBC, Peacock

Regular season

Game Date and time TV New England Patriots 16, Cincinnati Bengals 10 Sunday, September 8, 1 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. BST NFL Game Pass International, CBS, Paramount Plus Seattle Seahawks 23, New England Patriots 20 Sunday, September 15, 1 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. BST NFL Game Pass International, Fox New York Jets 24, New England Patriots 3 Thursday, September 19, 8:15 p.m. ET / 1:15 a.m. GMT NFL Game Pass International, Prime Video, Twitch, local networks San Francisco 49ers 30, New England Patriots 13 Sunday, September 29, 4:05 p.m. ET / 9:05 p.m. BST NFL Game Pass International, Fox Miami Dolphins 15, New England Patriots 10 Sunday, October 6, 1 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. BST NFL Game Pass International, Fox Houston Texans 41, New England Patriots 21 Sunday, October 13, 1 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. BST NFL Game Pass International, CBS, Paramount Plus Jacksonville Jaguars vs. New England Patriots (Game held in London) Sunday, October 20, 9:30 a.m. ET / 1:30 p.m. GMT NFL Game Pass International, NFL Network New England Patriots vs. New York Jets Sunday, October 27, 1 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. GMT NFL Game Pass International, CBS, Paramount Plus Tennessee Titans vs. New England Patriots Sunday, November 3, 1 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. GMT NFL Game Pass International, Fox Chicago Bears vs. New England Patriots Sunday, November 10, 1 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. GMT NFL Game Pass International, Fox New England Patriots vs. Los Angeles Rams Sunday, November 17, 1 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. GMT NFL Game Pass International, Fox Miami Dolphins vs. New England Patriots Sunday, November 24, 1 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. GMT NFL Game Pass International, CBS, Paramount Plus Indianapolis Colts vs. New England Patriots Sunday, December 1, 1 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. GMT NFL Game Pass International, CBS, Paramount Plus BYE Arizona Cardinals vs. New England Patriots Sunday, December 15, 4:25 p.m. ET / 9:25 p.m. GMT NFL Game Pass International, CBS, Paramount Plus Buffalo Bills vs. New England Patriots Sunday, December 22, 1 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. GMT NFL Game Pass International, CBS, Paramount Plus New England Patriots vs. Los Angeles Chargers TBD TBD New England Patriots vs. Buffalo Bills TBD TBD

