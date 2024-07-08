How to live stream NFL games in Australia

ExpressVPN is the perfect way to watch NFL games in Australia without worrying about buffering, ISP throttling, or logs.

Connect to a server location that matches the broadcast you want to watch. For example, Australian football fans can connect to an Australian server to watch the coverage on 7Plus.

Watching on a computer? For the best streaming experience, be sure to use the ExpressVPN browser extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge.

Watch NFL games for free in Australia

7Plus

Australia’s Seven network offers live streams of select games during the regular season and live streams of every NFL playoff game through the Super Bowl on its streaming platform 7plus. During the week, Australian football fans can also find replays, highlights, on-demand shows, and other bonus content on its 7mate channel.

Want it on the big screen? Learn about all the ways to get ExpressVPN on your TV.

Note: You may need to provide an Australian postcode like 2001 or 3001.

Other ways to live stream NFL games in Australia

DAZN

Price: Varies

Overseas fans are in luck: There’s no such thing as an out-of-market NFL game. NFL Game Pass International offers live streams of every NFL game without blackouts, with no U.S. cable subscription required. The NFL Game Pass price varies depending on your country. For example, football fans in Australia need to pay roughly 16 AUD (11 USD) per month. Just remember that your DAZN subscription will be locked to your specific region and cannot be changed to another country, even when traveling.

An NFL Game Pass subscription includes every NFL game from the preseason through, the Super Bowl, along with highlights, NFL RedZone, the NFL Network, and plenty of other NFL content. DAZN is compatible with a wide range of devices, including smartphones, tablets, computers, and TVs, allowing you to watch NFL games on the go or on your big screen.

Why did NFL Game Pass move to DAZN?

The NFL and DAZN agreed to a 10-year distribution deal in February 2023. DAZN will offer NFL Game Pass International in 200 countries and regions except the U.S. and China. Domestically, YouTube TV took over the NFL Sunday Ticket rights from DirecTV.

How much is NFL Game Pass in my country?

The NFL Game Pass price varies depending on your country. For example, football fans in Australia need to pay roughly 16 AUD (11 USD) per month for the entire season. Just remember that your DAZN subscription will be locked to your specific region and cannot be changed to another country, even when traveling.

Is NFL Game Pass included with a DAZN subscription?

Football fans can purchase NFL Game Pass International either as a standalone option or by adding it to their current DAZN subscription.

Looking for other ways to live stream NFL games? Check out our dedicated NFL hub, which has information on how viewers across the world can watch, including in areas where football games are available for free!

Can I use a VPN to watch NFL games from another country?

Some users might watch NFL games by connecting to a VPN server in a country other than their own, but doing so may violate copyright or the streaming service’s terms of use. ExpressVPN is a privacy and security tool, and using it to circumvent copyright is against our Terms of Service. We cannot see or control what you do while connected to our VPN, so you are responsible for ensuring that your use complies with all relevant terms and laws.

Best VPN for watching NFL games in 2024

ExpressVPN is the best VPN for NFL fans who want to safely stream games in 2024. With next-gen 10-Gbps servers in locations around the world, you can enjoy the full privacy protections of a VPN without ever missing a second of the action. ExpressVPN has easy-to-use apps for Windows, Mac, Android, and iOS, not to mention a range of ways to stream on your big-screen TV. If you need help along the way, ExpressVPN offers 24/7 live chat support and a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee!

Want it on the big screen? Learn about all the ways to get ExpressVPN on your TV.

Super Bowl 59 odds

Team Odds Kansas City Chiefs +600 San Francisco 49ers +600 Baltimore Ravens +950 Detroit Lions +1300 Cincinnati Bengals +1400 Philadelphia Eagles +1400 Buffalo Bills +1500 Houston Texans +1600 Dallas Cowboys +1600 Green Bay Packers +1900 New York Jets +2000

How to watch NFL games on all your streaming devices

American football fans in Australia can watch every NFL game on a plethora of devices from smartphones and tablets to gaming consoles and their TVs.

ExpressVPN is a VPN service not intended to be used as a means of copyright circumvention. Please read the ExpressVPN Terms of Service and your content provider’s Terms of Use for more details.