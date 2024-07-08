How to live stream NFL games in Australia
ExpressVPN is the perfect way to watch NFL games in Australia without worrying about buffering, ISP throttling, or logs.
- Get ExpressVPN.
- Connect to a server location that matches the broadcast you want to watch. For example, Australian football fans can connect to an Australian server to watch the coverage on 7Plus.
- Touchdown!
Watching on a computer? For the best streaming experience, be sure to use the ExpressVPN browser extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge.
Watch NFL games for free in Australia
7Plus
Australia’s Seven network offers live streams of select games during the regular season and live streams of every NFL playoff game through the Super Bowl on its streaming platform 7plus. During the week, Australian football fans can also find replays, highlights, on-demand shows, and other bonus content on its 7mate channel.
Want it on the big screen? Learn about all the ways to get ExpressVPN on your TV.
Note: You may need to provide an Australian postcode like 2001 or 3001.
Other ways to live stream NFL games in Australia
DAZN
Price: Varies
Overseas fans are in luck: There’s no such thing as an out-of-market NFL game. NFL Game Pass International offers live streams of every NFL game without blackouts, with no U.S. cable subscription required. The NFL Game Pass price varies depending on your country. For example, football fans in Australia need to pay roughly 16 AUD (11 USD) per month. Just remember that your DAZN subscription will be locked to your specific region and cannot be changed to another country, even when traveling.
An NFL Game Pass subscription includes every NFL game from the preseason through, the Super Bowl, along with highlights, NFL RedZone, the NFL Network, and plenty of other NFL content. DAZN is compatible with a wide range of devices, including smartphones, tablets, computers, and TVs, allowing you to watch NFL games on the go or on your big screen.
Why did NFL Game Pass move to DAZN?
The NFL and DAZN agreed to a 10-year distribution deal in February 2023. DAZN will offer NFL Game Pass International in 200 countries and regions except the U.S. and China. Domestically, YouTube TV took over the NFL Sunday Ticket rights from DirecTV.
How much is NFL Game Pass in my country?
The NFL Game Pass price varies depending on your country. For example, football fans in Australia need to pay roughly 16 AUD (11 USD) per month for the entire season.
Is NFL Game Pass included with a DAZN subscription?
Football fans can purchase NFL Game Pass International either as a standalone option or by adding it to their current DAZN subscription.
Can I use a VPN to watch NFL games from another country?
Some users might watch NFL games by connecting to a VPN server in a country other than their own, but doing so may violate copyright or the streaming service’s terms of use. ExpressVPN is a privacy and security tool, and using it to circumvent copyright is against our Terms of Service. We cannot see or control what you do while connected to our VPN, so you are responsible for ensuring that your use complies with all relevant terms and laws.
Best VPN for watching NFL games in 2024
ExpressVPN is the best VPN for NFL fans who want to safely stream games in 2024. With next-gen 10-Gbps servers in locations around the world, you can enjoy the full privacy protections of a VPN without ever missing a second of the action. ExpressVPN has easy-to-use apps for Windows, Mac, Android, and iOS, not to mention a range of ways to stream on your big-screen TV. If you need help along the way, ExpressVPN offers 24/7 live chat support and a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee!
Super Bowl 59 odds
|Team
|Odds
|Kansas City Chiefs
|+600
|San Francisco 49ers
|+600
|Baltimore Ravens
|+950
|Detroit Lions
|+1300
|Cincinnati Bengals
|+1400
|Philadelphia Eagles
|+1400
|Buffalo Bills
|+1500
|Houston Texans
|+1600
|Dallas Cowboys
|+1600
|Green Bay Packers
|+1900
|New York Jets
|+2000
How to watch NFL games on all your streaming devices
American football fans in Australia can watch every NFL game on a plethora of devices from smartphones and tablets to gaming consoles and their TVs.
ExpressVPN is a VPN service not intended to be used as a means of copyright circumvention. Please read the ExpressVPN Terms of Service and your content provider’s Terms of Use for more details.
FAQ: About NFL live streams in Australia
Should I use a free VPN to watch NFL games?
No. ExpressVPN offers premium features that free VPN services may not include, such as high-speed servers in 105 countries. An ExpressVPN subscription allows you to live stream NFL games without buffering or stuttering. You can try ExpressVPN risk-free with your 30-day money-back guarantee!
Can I live stream NFL games for free in Australia?
Yes! Australian viewers can live stream select NFL games throughout the season on 7Plus.
Can I stream NFL games on my computer?
Definitely. If you’re accessing the streaming service from a web browser, be sure to also install the ExpressVPN extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge. The extension has a few features under the hood that can smooth out common streaming issues.
Can I watch NFL games on my phone or tablet?
How can I watch NFL games on my TV with a VPN?
In brief there are five different ways to stream sports on your TV with ExpressVPN:
– With the native app for a smart TV or streaming device
– By streaming on your computer and connecting to the TV with an HDMI cable
– By mirroring or casting wirelessly to your TV or streaming device from your computer or mobile device
– By connecting to an ExpressVPN-enabled router, which allows for unlimited devices and makes it super simple to connect to different server locations simultaneously
– With MediaStreamer, ExpressVPN’s solution for devices that cannot install a VPN, such as Apple TV or gaming consoles. MediaStreamer only needs to be set up once, although it does not provide the full security benefits of a VPN. (Note that by connecting your Apple TV or gaming console to a router, you can get the best of both worlds!)
For more information on all the ways to get ExpressVPN on your big-screen TV, click here or contact a 24/7 Support agent for step-by-step instructions.
I connected to the VPN but my internet speed is slow!
If your internet speed is slow or your streaming seems to lag, there are a few possible reasons:
– The distance of your selected VPN server location from your physical location
– Your connection type (wired connections are more reliable than wireless connections)
– Suboptimal interconnectivity between the VPN and your ISP
– Slow internet connection speed at your location
– Your device type and processing power
Try each of the following steps to troubleshoot:
– Download the latest version of ExpressVPN
– Connect to a different VPN server location
– Change your VPN protocol
If you try each of the above and are still experiencing issues with your streaming speed, contact the ExpressVPN Support Team 24/7 and someone will be with you in seconds.
I connected to the suggested VPN server location but I can’t log in to the streaming service!
No worries! Server load changes rapidly (especially when lots of people are trying to watch certain events), but that’s exactly why ExpressVPN has high-speed servers all over the world. If you’re trying to access a site in the U.S. or Germany, for instance, try connecting to a different server location in those countries.
If you’re trying to connect to a country with one server location, the first step is to check your location settings. If you’re on a mobile device, disconnect from the VPN, turn off location services, then connect to the VPN again. On both Windows and Mac computers, you can turn off Location Services within the Privacy & Security settings menu.
For more help, you can always talk to a member of our Support Team, available 24/7 by live chat.
What other streaming services can I watch with ExpressVPN?
ExpressVPN works seamlessly with all the most popular streaming apps from around the world. Using a VPN for streaming ensures you watch securely in blazing-fast HD with unlimited bandwidth, free from ISP throttling (which can sometimes slow down speeds). If you want to watch your favorite team from anywhere—even while traveling or on unsecured networks like public Wi-Fi—ExpressVPN is a great way to enhance your sports streaming experience.