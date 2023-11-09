Home Stream Sports Tennis Nitto ATP Finals

How to watch 2023 Nitto ATP Finals live streams

Updated: November 9, 2023

Catch Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz at the 2023 Nitto ATP Finals

Watch Nitto ATP Finals live streams and don’t miss out on the season-ending event on the 2023 ATP Tour. The 54th edition of the tournament runs November 12–19, 2023, featuring the eight highest-ranked men’s singles tennis players playing in a round-robin group stage, with four players advancing to the knockout stages. All singles matches are three sets, with tie-breaks in each set including the third. A men’s doubles competition will also run, with games featuring two sets and a Match Tie-break. The popular men’s tournament returns to the indoor hard courts at the Pala Alpitour in Turin, Italy, for the third time.

Learn all the ways to watch Nitto ATP Finals live streams securely online with a VPN!

How to watch 2023 Nitto ATP Finals live streams online for free

You can stream the Nitto ATP Finals live and securely with a VPN by following a few simple steps:

  1. Get ExpressVPN.
  2. Connect to the VPN server location that matches the broadcaster you want to watch. For example, American tennis fans can connect to a secure server in Los Angeles or Seattle to stream their local broadcasters’ coverage, while Italian fans can connect to a server in Milan, and stream the free coverage on RaiPlay.
  3. Check the schedule of the broadcaster you want to watch, such as Tennis Channel (U.S.) or RaiPlay (Italy), and find the match you want to stream.
  4. Tune in and enjoy!

Watching on a computer? For the best streaming experience, use the ExpressVPN browser extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge.

RaiPlay

Price: Free

Country: Italy

Italian viewers can tune into Nitto ATP Finals live streams online for free on RaiPlay. Watch via your browser or through its apps for iOS and Android. RaiPlay also allows you to stream other sports, including football and thousands of Italian movies and TV programs live and on-demand.

Watch RaiPlay

Can I use a VPN to watch the Nitto ATP Finals from another country?

ExpressVPN is a privacy and security service and should not be used as a means of copyright circumvention. We cannot see or control what you do while connected to our VPN, so you are responsible for complying with our Terms of Service, your content provider’s terms, and any applicable laws.

Best VPN for watching the Nitto ATP Finals online

ExpressVPN is the best VPN for safely and securely streaming the Nitto ATP Finals. With next-gen 10-Gbps servers in locations around the world, you can enjoy the full privacy protections of a VPN without ever missing an over. ExpressVPN has easy-to-use apps for Windows, Mac, Android, and iOS, not to mention a range of ways to stream on your big-screen TV.

Where to watch the 2023 Nitto ATP Finals in your country

Watch the Nitto ATP Finals in the United States

Tennis Channel

Price: 110 USD/year

U.S tennis fans can subscribe to a standalone subscription to the Tennis Channel to live stream select games from the Nitto ATP Finals, as well as matches from other major tournaments like the Australian Open

Sling TV

Price: Varies

Channel: Tennis Channel

Tennis Channel is included in Sling TV’s Sports package add-on, which is available for an extra 11 USD/month (on top of the basic Sling Orange or Blue package) and allows U.S. subscribers to live stream every Nitto ATP Finals match. You’ll also have access to other channels, including NBA TV, MLB Network, NHL Network, and beIN SPORTS.

Stream With Sling

YouTube TV

Price: 84 USD/month

Channel: Tennis Channel

YouTube TV’s Sports Plus add-on (extra 11 USD/month on top of the 73 USD/month subscription) includes the Tennis Channel for U.S. viewers who want to live stream the Nitto ATP Finals. The package also comes with beIN SPORTS, FOX Soccer Plus, and NFL RedZone.

Watch YouTube

Fubo

Price: 85 USD/month

Channel: Tennis Channel

With Fubo, U.S. subscribers can access all the games from the Nitto ATP Finals via the Tennis Channel—available through the Sports Lite and Sports Plus add-on packages (extra 10 USD/month and 11 USD/month, respectively, on top of the 74 USD/month subscription). 

Stream Fubo

DirecTV Stream

Price: 100 USD/month

Channel: Tennis Channel

United States residents can live stream matches from the Nitto ATP Finals on the Tennis Channel, which you can access by subscribing to DirecTV Stream’s Choice package.

Watch With DirecTV Stream

Watch the Nitto ATP Finals in Canada

TSN+

Price: 20 CAD/month

Canadian tennis fans can live stream the 2023 Nitto ATP Finals, as well as other tennis tournaments, on TSN+. While it doesn’t offer a free trial, TSN+ does allow users to purchase a one-day pass for less than 11 CAD (which is handy if you only want to watch a specific match or the final).

Note: You may need a Canadian payment method to subscribe.

Watch the Nitto ATP Finals in the UK

Amazon Prime Video

Price: 8 GBP/month

Tennis fans living in the United Kingdom can catch the Nitto ATP Finals live on Amazon Prime Video. Subscribing also gives you access to the entire Prime Video library in the UK. If you only want to watch a particular game, the service offers a 30-day free trial for new customers.

Watch Prime Video

Watch the Nitto ATP Finals in Australia

beIN Sports

Price: 15 AUD/month

Fans in Australia can stream the action live online with beIN Sports, with games available on its website as well as the beIN Sports Connect app for iOS and Android.

Watch beIN Sport

Watch the Nitto ATP Finals in New Zealand

Sky Sport Now

Price: 20 NZD/week, 40 NZD/month, or 400 NZD/year

New Zealand residents can tune into the Nitto ATP Finals live on Sky Sport Now. The broadcaster also offers week-long, monthly, and annual passes to suit your sports viewing needs. There’s also a seven-day free trial for the monthly or annual passes if you only want to watch select matches from the tournament.

Note: You will need a New Zealand payment method to subscribe to Sky Sports Now; otherwise, use PayPal.

Watch the Nitto ATP Finals in India

Sony LIV

Price: 300 INR/month or 1,000 INR/year

Sony LIV will broadcast the Nitto ATP Finals live online in India. The games are available to stream via the SonyLIV app and website.

Note: You need an Indian credit card to subscribe to SonyLIV.

Stream Sony LIV

2023 Nitto ATP Finals schedule

DateSessionTime (CET)Time (ET)Matches
Sunday, November 12, 2023Afternoon12 p.m.6 a.m.Round robin: Doubles & Singles
Sunday, November 12, 2023Evening6:30 p.m.12:30 a.m.Round robin: Doubles & Singles
Monday, November 13, 2023Afternoon12 p.m.6 a.m.Round robin: Doubles & Singles
Monday, November 13, 2023Evening6:30 p.m.12:30 a.m.Round robin: Doubles & Singles
Tuesday, November 14, 2023Afternoon12 p.m.6 a.m.Round robin: Doubles & Singles
Tuesday, November 14, 2023Evening6:30 p.m.12:30 p.m.Round robin: Doubles & Singles
Wednesday, November 15, 2023Afternoon12 p.m.6 a.m.Round robin: Doubles & Singles
Wednesday, November 15, 2023Evening6:30 p.m.12:30 a.m.Round robin: Doubles & Singles
Thursday, November 16, 2023Afternoon12 p.m.6 a.m.Round robin: Doubles & Singles
Thursday, November 16, 2023Evening6:30 p.m.12:30 a.m.Round robin: Doubles & Singles
Friday, November 17, 2023Afternoon12 p.m.6 a.m.Round robin: Doubles & Singles
Friday, November 17, 2023Evening6 p.m.12 a.m.Round robin: Doubles & Singles
Saturday, November 18, 2023Afternoon12 p.m.6 a.m.Semifinals: Doubles & Singles
Saturday, November 18, 2023Evening6:30 p.m. 12:30 p.m.Semifinals: Doubles & Singles
Sunday, November 19, 20233 p.m.9 a/≥bv.m.Finals: Doubles & Singles

Who are the players in 2023 Nitto ATP Finals?

Men’s singles competition

PlayersDate qualified
Novak DjokovicAugust 19, 2023
Carlos AlcarazJuly 17, 2023
Daniil MedvedevSeptember 5, 2023
Jannik SinnerOctober 7, 2023
Andrey RublevOctober 26, 2023
Stefanos TsitsipasNovember 2, 2023
Alexander ZverevNovember 3, 2023
Holger RuneNovember 3, 2023

Men’s doubles competition

PlayersDate qualified
Ivan Dodig /Austin KrajicekOctober 9, 2023
Wesley Koolhof / Neal SkupskiOctober 9, 2023
Rohan Bopanna / Matthew EbdenOctober 14, 2023
Santiago González /Édouard Roger-VasselinNovember 2, 2023
Marcel Granollers /Horacio ZeballosOctober 30, 2023
Rajeev Ram / Joe SalisburyOctober 29, 2023
Máximo González / Andrés MolteniNovember 3, 2023
Rinky Hijikata / Jason KublerNovember 2, 2023

What is the prize money for the 2023 Nitto ATP Finals?

The prize money for the 2023 Nitto ATP Finals stands at a record 15 million USD. If the eventual winner lifts the trophy without losing a match, he will earn more than 4.8 million USD.

Recent Nitto ATP Finals winners

Men’s singles winners

YearChampion
2022Novak Djokovic
2021Alexander Zverev
2020Daniil Medvedev
2019Stefanos Tsitsipas
2018Alexander Zverev
2017Grigor Dimitrov
2016Andy Murray
2015Novak Djokovic
2014Novak Djokovic
2013Novak Djokovic

Men’s doubles winners

YearChampion
2022Rajeev Ram and Joe Salisbury
2021Pierre-Hugues Herbert and Nicolas Mahut
2020Wesley Koolhof and Nikola Mektic
2019Pierre-Hugues Herbert and Nicolas Mahut
2018Mike Bryan and Jack Sock
2017Henri Kontinen and John Peers
2016Henri Kontinen and John Peers
2015Jean-Julien Rojer and Horia Tecau
2014Mike Bryan and Bob Bryan
2013David Marrero and Fernando Verdasco
ExpressVPN is a VPN service not intended to be used as a means of copyright circumvention. Please read the ExpressVPN Terms of Service and your content provider’s Terms of Use for more details.

FAQ for tennis live streams

Can I stream tennis on my computer?
Can I stream tennis on my phone or tablet?
Where can I stream this week’s matches?
I connected to the suggested VPN server location but I can’t log in to the streaming service!
I connected to the VPN but my internet speed is slow
Does ExpressVPN include a Tennis Channel subscription?
