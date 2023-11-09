Watch Nitto ATP Finals live streams and don’t miss out on the season-ending event on the 2023 ATP Tour. The 54th edition of the tournament runs November 12–19, 2023, featuring the eight highest-ranked men’s singles tennis players playing in a round-robin group stage, with four players advancing to the knockout stages. All singles matches are three sets, with tie-breaks in each set including the third. A men’s doubles competition will also run, with games featuring two sets and a Match Tie-break. The popular men’s tournament returns to the indoor hard courts at the Pala Alpitour in Turin, Italy, for the third time.
Learn all the ways to watch Nitto ATP Finals live streams securely online with a VPN!
How to watch 2023 Nitto ATP Finals live streams online for free
You can stream the Nitto ATP Finals live and securely with a VPN by following a few simple steps:
- Get ExpressVPN.
- Connect to the VPN server location that matches the broadcaster you want to watch. For example, American tennis fans can connect to a secure server in Los Angeles or Seattle to stream their local broadcasters’ coverage, while Italian fans can connect to a server in Milan, and stream the free coverage on RaiPlay.
- Check the schedule of the broadcaster you want to watch, such as Tennis Channel (U.S.) or RaiPlay (Italy), and find the match you want to stream.
- Tune in and enjoy!
Watching on a computer? For the best streaming experience, use the ExpressVPN browser extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge.
RaiPlay
Price: Free
Country: Italy
Italian viewers can tune into Nitto ATP Finals live streams online for free on RaiPlay. Watch via your browser or through its apps for iOS and Android. RaiPlay also allows you to stream other sports, including football and thousands of Italian movies and TV programs live and on-demand.
Can I use a VPN to watch the Nitto ATP Finals from another country?
ExpressVPN is a privacy and security service and should not be used as a means of copyright circumvention. We cannot see or control what you do while connected to our VPN, so you are responsible for complying with our Terms of Service, your content provider’s terms, and any applicable laws.
Best VPN for watching the Nitto ATP Finals online
ExpressVPN is the best VPN for safely and securely streaming the Nitto ATP Finals. With next-gen 10-Gbps servers in locations around the world, you can enjoy the full privacy protections of a VPN without ever missing an over. ExpressVPN has easy-to-use apps for Windows, Mac, Android, and iOS, not to mention a range of ways to stream on your big-screen TV. If you need help along the way, ExpressVPN offers 24/7 live chat support and a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee!
Where to watch the 2023 Nitto ATP Finals in your country
Watch the Nitto ATP Finals in the United States
Tennis Channel
Price: 110 USD/year
U.S tennis fans can subscribe to a standalone subscription to the Tennis Channel to live stream select games from the Nitto ATP Finals, as well as matches from other major tournaments like the Australian Open.
Sling TV
Price: Varies
Channel: Tennis Channel
Tennis Channel is included in Sling TV’s Sports package add-on, which is available for an extra 11 USD/month (on top of the basic Sling Orange or Blue package) and allows U.S. subscribers to live stream every Nitto ATP Finals match. You’ll also have access to other channels, including NBA TV, MLB Network, NHL Network, and beIN SPORTS.
YouTube TV
Price: 84 USD/month
Channel: Tennis Channel
YouTube TV’s Sports Plus add-on (extra 11 USD/month on top of the 73 USD/month subscription) includes the Tennis Channel for U.S. viewers who want to live stream the Nitto ATP Finals. The package also comes with beIN SPORTS, FOX Soccer Plus, and NFL RedZone.
Fubo
Price: 85 USD/month
Channel: Tennis Channel
With Fubo, U.S. subscribers can access all the games from the Nitto ATP Finals via the Tennis Channel—available through the Sports Lite and Sports Plus add-on packages (extra 10 USD/month and 11 USD/month, respectively, on top of the 74 USD/month subscription).
DirecTV Stream
Price: 100 USD/month
Channel: Tennis Channel
United States residents can live stream matches from the Nitto ATP Finals on the Tennis Channel, which you can access by subscribing to DirecTV Stream’s Choice package.
Watch the Nitto ATP Finals in Canada
TSN+
Price: 20 CAD/month
Canadian tennis fans can live stream the 2023 Nitto ATP Finals, as well as other tennis tournaments, on TSN+. While it doesn’t offer a free trial, TSN+ does allow users to purchase a one-day pass for less than 11 CAD (which is handy if you only want to watch a specific match or the final).
Note: You may need a Canadian payment method to subscribe.
Watch the Nitto ATP Finals in the UK
Amazon Prime Video
Price: 8 GBP/month
Tennis fans living in the United Kingdom can catch the Nitto ATP Finals live on Amazon Prime Video. Subscribing also gives you access to the entire Prime Video library in the UK. If you only want to watch a particular game, the service offers a 30-day free trial for new customers.
Watch the Nitto ATP Finals in Australia
beIN Sports
Price: 15 AUD/month
Fans in Australia can stream the action live online with beIN Sports, with games available on its website as well as the beIN Sports Connect app for iOS and Android.
Watch the Nitto ATP Finals in New Zealand
Sky Sport Now
Price: 20 NZD/week, 40 NZD/month, or 400 NZD/year
New Zealand residents can tune into the Nitto ATP Finals live on Sky Sport Now. The broadcaster also offers week-long, monthly, and annual passes to suit your sports viewing needs. There’s also a seven-day free trial for the monthly or annual passes if you only want to watch select matches from the tournament.
Note: You will need a New Zealand payment method to subscribe to Sky Sports Now; otherwise, use PayPal.
Watch the Nitto ATP Finals in India
Sony LIV
Price: 300 INR/month or 1,000 INR/year
Sony LIV will broadcast the Nitto ATP Finals live online in India. The games are available to stream via the SonyLIV app and website.
Note: You need an Indian credit card to subscribe to SonyLIV.
2023 Nitto ATP Finals schedule
|Date
|Session
|Time (CET)
|Time (ET)
|Matches
|Sunday, November 12, 2023
|Afternoon
|12 p.m.
|6 a.m.
|Round robin: Doubles & Singles
|Sunday, November 12, 2023
|Evening
|6:30 p.m.
|12:30 a.m.
|Round robin: Doubles & Singles
|Monday, November 13, 2023
|Afternoon
|12 p.m.
|6 a.m.
|Round robin: Doubles & Singles
|Monday, November 13, 2023
|Evening
|6:30 p.m.
|12:30 a.m.
|Round robin: Doubles & Singles
|Tuesday, November 14, 2023
|Afternoon
|12 p.m.
|6 a.m.
|Round robin: Doubles & Singles
|Tuesday, November 14, 2023
|Evening
|6:30 p.m.
|12:30 p.m.
|Round robin: Doubles & Singles
|Wednesday, November 15, 2023
|Afternoon
|12 p.m.
|6 a.m.
|Round robin: Doubles & Singles
|Wednesday, November 15, 2023
|Evening
|6:30 p.m.
|12:30 a.m.
|Round robin: Doubles & Singles
|Thursday, November 16, 2023
|Afternoon
|12 p.m.
|6 a.m.
|Round robin: Doubles & Singles
|Thursday, November 16, 2023
|Evening
|6:30 p.m.
|12:30 a.m.
|Round robin: Doubles & Singles
|Friday, November 17, 2023
|Afternoon
|12 p.m.
|6 a.m.
|Round robin: Doubles & Singles
|Friday, November 17, 2023
|Evening
|6 p.m.
|12 a.m.
|Round robin: Doubles & Singles
|Saturday, November 18, 2023
|Afternoon
|12 p.m.
|6 a.m.
|Semifinals: Doubles & Singles
|Saturday, November 18, 2023
|Evening
|6:30 p.m.
|12:30 p.m.
|Semifinals: Doubles & Singles
|Sunday, November 19, 2023
|3 p.m.
|9 a/≥bv.m.
|Finals: Doubles & Singles
Who are the players in 2023 Nitto ATP Finals?
Men’s singles competition
|Players
|Date qualified
|Novak Djokovic
|August 19, 2023
|Carlos Alcaraz
|July 17, 2023
|Daniil Medvedev
|September 5, 2023
|Jannik Sinner
|October 7, 2023
|Andrey Rublev
|October 26, 2023
|Stefanos Tsitsipas
|November 2, 2023
|Alexander Zverev
|November 3, 2023
|Holger Rune
|November 3, 2023
Men’s doubles competition
|Players
|Date qualified
|Ivan Dodig /Austin Krajicek
|October 9, 2023
|Wesley Koolhof / Neal Skupski
|October 9, 2023
|Rohan Bopanna / Matthew Ebden
|October 14, 2023
|Santiago González /Édouard Roger-Vasselin
|November 2, 2023
|Marcel Granollers /Horacio Zeballos
|October 30, 2023
|Rajeev Ram / Joe Salisbury
|October 29, 2023
|Máximo González / Andrés Molteni
|November 3, 2023
|Rinky Hijikata / Jason Kubler
|November 2, 2023
What is the prize money for the 2023 Nitto ATP Finals?
The prize money for the 2023 Nitto ATP Finals stands at a record 15 million USD. If the eventual winner lifts the trophy without losing a match, he will earn more than 4.8 million USD.
Recent Nitto ATP Finals winners
Men’s singles winners
|Year
|Champion
|2022
|Novak Djokovic
|2021
|Alexander Zverev
|2020
|Daniil Medvedev
|2019
|Stefanos Tsitsipas
|2018
|Alexander Zverev
|2017
|Grigor Dimitrov
|2016
|Andy Murray
|2015
|Novak Djokovic
|2014
|Novak Djokovic
|2013
|Novak Djokovic
Men’s doubles winners
|Year
|Champion
|2022
|Rajeev Ram and Joe Salisbury
|2021
|Pierre-Hugues Herbert and Nicolas Mahut
|2020
|Wesley Koolhof and Nikola Mektic
|2019
|Pierre-Hugues Herbert and Nicolas Mahut
|2018
|Mike Bryan and Jack Sock
|2017
|Henri Kontinen and John Peers
|2016
|Henri Kontinen and John Peers
|2015
|Jean-Julien Rojer and Horia Tecau
|2014
|Mike Bryan and Bob Bryan
|2013
|David Marrero and Fernando Verdasco
ExpressVPN is a VPN service not intended to be used as a means of copyright circumvention. Please read the ExpressVPN Terms of Service and your content provider’s Terms of Use for more details.
FAQ for tennis live streams
Can I stream tennis on my computer?
Can I stream tennis on my phone or tablet?
Where can I stream this week’s matches?
Check out the event-specific information at the top of this page, which will always list out the date, time, and streaming platforms available to watch the latest tennis events. We’ve also got dedicated pages for each of the Grand Slam tournaments: The Australian Open, the French Open, Wimbledon, and the U.S. Open.
To watch tennis online, simply follow these steps:
1. Get ExpressVPN
2. Connect to a server location in the country of your preferred broadcaster
3. Log in to your preferred streaming services (such as 9Now)
4. Watch tennis live streams!
I connected to the suggested VPN server location but I can’t log in to the streaming service!
No worries! Server load changes rapidly (especially when lots of people are trying to watch certain events), but that’s exactly why ExpressVPN has high-speed servers all over the world. If you’re trying to access a site in the U.S. or Germany, for instance, try connecting to a different server location in those countries.
If you’re trying to connect to a country with one server location, the first step is to check your location settings. If you’re on a mobile device, disconnect from the VPN, turn off location services, then connect to the VPN again. On both Windows and Mac computers, you can turn off Location Services within the Privacy & Security settings menu.
For more help, you can always talk to a member of our Support Team, available 24/7 by live chat.
I connected to the VPN but my internet speed is slow
If your internet speed is slow or your streaming seems to lag, there are a few possible reasons:
-The distance of your selected VPN server location from your physical location
-Your connection type (wired connections are more reliable than wireless connections)
-Suboptimal interconnectivity between the VPN and your ISP
-Slow internet connection speed at your location
-Your device type and processing power
Try each of the following steps to troubleshoot:
-Download the latest version of ExpressVPN
-Connect to a different VPN server location
-Change your VPN protocol
If you try each of the above and are still experiencing issues with your streaming speed, contact the ExpressVPN Support Team 24/7 and someone will be with you in seconds.
Does ExpressVPN include a Tennis Channel subscription?
No, ExpressVPN does not come with a Tennis Channel subscription. If you don’t already have one, you’ll need to sign up separately. But ExpressVPN does work seamlessly with all the most popular streaming apps from around the world. Using a VPN for streaming ensures you watch securely in blazing-fast HD with unlimited bandwidth, free from ISP throttling (which can sometimes slow down speeds). If you want to watch your favorite player from anywhere—even while traveling or on unsecured networks like public Wi-Fi—ExpressVPN is a great way to enhance your sports streaming experience.