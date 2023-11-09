Watch Nitto ATP Finals live streams and don’t miss out on the season-ending event on the 2023 ATP Tour. The 54th edition of the tournament runs November 12–19, 2023, featuring the eight highest-ranked men’s singles tennis players playing in a round-robin group stage, with four players advancing to the knockout stages. All singles matches are three sets, with tie-breaks in each set including the third. A men’s doubles competition will also run, with games featuring two sets and a Match Tie-break. The popular men’s tournament returns to the indoor hard courts at the Pala Alpitour in Turin, Italy, for the third time.

Learn all the ways to watch Nitto ATP Finals live streams securely online with a VPN!

How to watch 2023 Nitto ATP Finals live streams online for free

You can stream the Nitto ATP Finals live and securely with a VPN by following a few simple steps:

Get ExpressVPN. Connect to the VPN server location that matches the broadcaster you want to watch. For example, American tennis fans can connect to a secure server in Los Angeles or Seattle to stream their local broadcasters’ coverage, while Italian fans can connect to a server in Milan, and stream the free coverage on RaiPlay. Check the schedule of the broadcaster you want to watch, such as Tennis Channel (U.S.) or RaiPlay (Italy), and find the match you want to stream. Tune in and enjoy!

Watching on a computer? For the best streaming experience, use the ExpressVPN browser extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge.

RaiPlay

Price: Free

Country: Italy

Italian viewers can tune into Nitto ATP Finals live streams online for free on RaiPlay. Watch via your browser or through its apps for iOS and Android. RaiPlay also allows you to stream other sports, including football and thousands of Italian movies and TV programs live and on-demand.

Watch RaiPlay With a VPN

Can I use a VPN to watch the Nitto ATP Finals from another country?

ExpressVPN is a privacy and security service and should not be used as a means of copyright circumvention. We cannot see or control what you do while connected to our VPN, so you are responsible for complying with our Terms of Service, your content provider’s terms, and any applicable laws.

Best VPN for watching the Nitto ATP Finals online

ExpressVPN is the best VPN for safely and securely streaming the Nitto ATP Finals. With next-gen 10-Gbps servers in locations around the world, you can enjoy the full privacy protections of a VPN without ever missing an over. ExpressVPN has easy-to-use apps for Windows, Mac, Android, and iOS, not to mention a range of ways to stream on your big-screen TV. If you need help along the way, ExpressVPN offers 24/7 live chat support and a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee!

Get ExpressVPN

Where to watch the 2023 Nitto ATP Finals in your country

Watch the Nitto ATP Finals in the United States

Tennis Channel

Price: 110 USD/year

U.S tennis fans can subscribe to a standalone subscription to the Tennis Channel to live stream select games from the Nitto ATP Finals, as well as matches from other major tournaments like the Australian Open.

Get ExpressVPN

Sling TV

Price: Varies

Channel: Tennis Channel

Tennis Channel is included in Sling TV’s Sports package add-on, which is available for an extra 11 USD/month (on top of the basic Sling Orange or Blue package) and allows U.S. subscribers to live stream every Nitto ATP Finals match. You’ll also have access to other channels, including NBA TV, MLB Network, NHL Network, and beIN SPORTS.

How to Stream With Sling

YouTube TV

Price: 84 USD/month

Channel: Tennis Channel

YouTube TV’s Sports Plus add-on (extra 11 USD/month on top of the 73 USD/month subscription) includes the Tennis Channel for U.S. viewers who want to live stream the Nitto ATP Finals. The package also comes with beIN SPORTS, FOX Soccer Plus, and NFL RedZone.

Watch YouTube With ExpressVPN

Fubo

Price: 85 USD/month

Channel: Tennis Channel

With Fubo, U.S. subscribers can access all the games from the Nitto ATP Finals via the Tennis Channel—available through the Sports Lite and Sports Plus add-on packages (extra 10 USD/month and 11 USD/month, respectively, on top of the 74 USD/month subscription).

Stream Fubo With a VPN

DirecTV Stream

Price: 100 USD/month

Channel: Tennis Channel

United States residents can live stream matches from the Nitto ATP Finals on the Tennis Channel, which you can access by subscribing to DirecTV Stream’s Choice package.

Watch With DirecTV Stream

Watch the Nitto ATP Finals in Canada

TSN+

Price: 20 CAD/month

Canadian tennis fans can live stream the 2023 Nitto ATP Finals, as well as other tennis tournaments, on TSN+. While it doesn’t offer a free trial, TSN+ does allow users to purchase a one-day pass for less than 11 CAD (which is handy if you only want to watch a specific match or the final).

Note: You may need a Canadian payment method to subscribe.

Get ExpressVPN

Watch the Nitto ATP Finals in the UK

Amazon Prime Video

Price: 8 GBP/month

Tennis fans living in the United Kingdom can catch the Nitto ATP Finals live on Amazon Prime Video. Subscribing also gives you access to the entire Prime Video library in the UK. If you only want to watch a particular game, the service offers a 30-day free trial for new customers.

Watch Prime Video With a VPN

Watch the Nitto ATP Finals in Australia

beIN Sports

Price: 15 AUD/month

Fans in Australia can stream the action live online with beIN Sports, with games available on its website as well as the beIN Sports Connect app for iOS and Android.

Watch beIN Sport With a VPN

Watch the Nitto ATP Finals in New Zealand

Sky Sport Now

Price: 20 NZD/week, 40 NZD/month, or 400 NZD/year

New Zealand residents can tune into the Nitto ATP Finals live on Sky Sport Now. The broadcaster also offers week-long, monthly, and annual passes to suit your sports viewing needs. There’s also a seven-day free trial for the monthly or annual passes if you only want to watch select matches from the tournament.

Note: You will need a New Zealand payment method to subscribe to Sky Sports Now; otherwise, use PayPal.

Get ExpressVPN

Watch the Nitto ATP Finals in India

Sony LIV

Price: 300 INR/month or 1,000 INR/year

Sony LIV will broadcast the Nitto ATP Finals live online in India. The games are available to stream via the SonyLIV app and website.

Note: You need an Indian credit card to subscribe to SonyLIV.

Stream Sony LIV With a VPN

2023 Nitto ATP Finals schedule

Date Session Time (CET) Time (ET) Matches Sunday, November 12, 2023 Afternoon 12 p.m. 6 a.m. Round robin: Doubles & Singles Sunday, November 12, 2023 Evening 6:30 p.m. 12:30 a.m. Round robin: Doubles & Singles Monday, November 13, 2023 Afternoon 12 p.m. 6 a.m. Round robin: Doubles & Singles Monday, November 13, 2023 Evening 6:30 p.m. 12:30 a.m. Round robin: Doubles & Singles Tuesday, November 14, 2023 Afternoon 12 p.m. 6 a.m. Round robin: Doubles & Singles Tuesday, November 14, 2023 Evening 6:30 p.m. 12:30 p.m. Round robin: Doubles & Singles Wednesday, November 15, 2023 Afternoon 12 p.m. 6 a.m. Round robin: Doubles & Singles Wednesday, November 15, 2023 Evening 6:30 p.m. 12:30 a.m. Round robin: Doubles & Singles Thursday, November 16, 2023 Afternoon 12 p.m. 6 a.m. Round robin: Doubles & Singles Thursday, November 16, 2023 Evening 6:30 p.m. 12:30 a.m. Round robin: Doubles & Singles Friday, November 17, 2023 Afternoon 12 p.m. 6 a.m. Round robin: Doubles & Singles Friday, November 17, 2023 Evening 6 p.m. 12 a.m. Round robin: Doubles & Singles Saturday, November 18, 2023 Afternoon 12 p.m. 6 a.m. Semifinals: Doubles & Singles Saturday, November 18, 2023 Evening 6:30 p.m. 12:30 p.m. Semifinals: Doubles & Singles Sunday, November 19, 2023 3 p.m. 9 a/≥bv.m. Finals: Doubles & Singles

Who are the players in 2023 Nitto ATP Finals?

Men’s singles competition

Players Date qualified Novak Djokovic August 19, 2023 Carlos Alcaraz July 17, 2023 Daniil Medvedev September 5, 2023 Jannik Sinner October 7, 2023 Andrey Rublev October 26, 2023 Stefanos Tsitsipas November 2, 2023 Alexander Zverev November 3, 2023 Holger Rune November 3, 2023

Men’s doubles competition

Players Date qualified Ivan Dodig /Austin Krajicek October 9, 2023 Wesley Koolhof / Neal Skupski October 9, 2023 Rohan Bopanna / Matthew Ebden October 14, 2023 Santiago González /Édouard Roger-Vasselin November 2, 2023 Marcel Granollers /Horacio Zeballos October 30, 2023 Rajeev Ram / Joe Salisbury October 29, 2023 Máximo González / Andrés Molteni November 3, 2023 Rinky Hijikata / Jason Kubler November 2, 2023

What is the prize money for the 2023 Nitto ATP Finals?

The prize money for the 2023 Nitto ATP Finals stands at a record 15 million USD. If the eventual winner lifts the trophy without losing a match, he will earn more than 4.8 million USD.

Recent Nitto ATP Finals winners

Men’s singles winners

Year Champion 2022 Novak Djokovic 2021 Alexander Zverev 2020 Daniil Medvedev 2019 Stefanos Tsitsipas 2018 Alexander Zverev 2017 Grigor Dimitrov 2016 Andy Murray 2015 Novak Djokovic 2014 Novak Djokovic 2013 Novak Djokovic

Men’s doubles winners

Year Champion 2022 Rajeev Ram and Joe Salisbury 2021 Pierre-Hugues Herbert and Nicolas Mahut 2020 Wesley Koolhof and Nikola Mektic 2019 Pierre-Hugues Herbert and Nicolas Mahut 2018 Mike Bryan and Jack Sock 2017 Henri Kontinen and John Peers 2016 Henri Kontinen and John Peers 2015 Jean-Julien Rojer and Horia Tecau 2014 Mike Bryan and Bob Bryan 2013 David Marrero and Fernando Verdasco

ExpressVPN is a VPN service not intended to be used as a means of copyright circumvention. Please read the ExpressVPN Terms of Service and your content provider’s Terms of Use for more details.