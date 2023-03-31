The Indian Premier League (IPL) is a fan favorite of lovers of the fast-paced twenty-overs (T20) format—and the season runs March 31–May 28, 2023! To watch IPL cricket in the UK, the price plans from local providers can set you back as much as 22 GBP/month or more! For just the price of a VPN, catch all the action and live stream IPL matches cheaper and more securely in the UK with a VPN!
|Date
|March 31–May 28, 2023
|Cricket format
|Twenty20 (T20)
|Country
|India
|Tournament format
Group stage and playoffs
|Matches
|74
How to watch an IPL 2023 live stream online in the UK
You can securely watch an IPL live stream in the UK with a VPN in just a few simple steps:
- Get ExpressVPN.
- Connect to a server location that matches the broadcaster you want to watch. For example, if you’d like to see the Indian broadcast, connect to a virtual India server.
- Check the schedule of the broadcaster you want to watch, like JioCinema, and find the event you want to watch.
- Tune in and enjoy!
Watching on a computer? For the best cricket streaming experience, be sure to use the ExpressVPN browser extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge.
JioCinema
Price: Free
Country: India
Reliance Jio is offering a free IPL live stream of every IPL cricket match in the 2023 season—including the opening match between Gujarat Titans vs. Chennai Super Kings (March 31, 2023)—in 4K resolution on its JioCinema app. Users can switch between multiple camera angles, check live scores, stats, and even heat maps of IPL games on their phones and devices. Games can be streamed in 12 different languages (including English, Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Marathi, Gujarati, Bengali, and Bhojpuri).
Note: You will need an Indian phone number in order to subscribe.
NOW
Price: 33 GBP/month or 12 GBP/day pass
Channel: Sky Sports Cricket
Country: UK
NOW is the perfect way to stream 11 Sky Sports channels online contract-free, including all 74 games of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) season on the Sky Sports Cricket channel. If you only want to tune in to one particular IPL cricket match, you can opt for a day pass or take advantage of the seven-day free trial. Check the Sky Sports schedule to know when to tune in.
Sky Sports
Price: 22 GBP/month and up
Channel: Sky Sports Cricket
Country: UK
In the UK, Sky Sports is an excellent way to watch all 74 Indian Premier League (IPL) games during the 2023 season—as well as the semi-finals and final on May 28, 2023. Sky Sports is available to UK and Ireland residents only and requires a contract. However, subscribers can also watch all of the action online via the Sky Go apps for desktop, iOS, and Android.
Note: You will need a UK or Ireland credit/debit card in order to subscribe.
Sling and Willow TV
Price: 20 USD/month and up
Channel: Willow TV and Willow TV Extra
Country: United States and Canada
A great way to watch IPL live in the U.S. is Sling TV, which offers an add-on that includes Willow TV and Willow TV Extra (available with the Sling TV “World Sports” add-on for 10 USD/month or 60 USD/year). Be sure to check the fixture schedule to know when to tune in to the IPL cricket. Sling TV is an app-based TV streaming service that allows you to watch live TV and on-demand content over the internet, across your devices. You can even score a three-day free trial with Sling TV via mobile apps!
Note: You may need a U.S. credit/debit card to subscribe to Sling TV.
Yupp TV
Price: 10 USD/month, 60 USD/six months, or 100 USD/year
Countries: India, United States
Yupp TV is a popular subscription streaming service for South Asian movies and TV, with a massive content library with thousands of hours of viewing. YuppTV has also secured the rights to stream the IPL for a fifth consecutive year, meaning it’s a fantastic option to watch the games live for viewers in over 90 countries, including the U.S. (as well as Australia, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Japan, and much of Europe, Central & South America, and Southeast Asia). You can also stream Yupp TV across your iOS and Android devices, in your web browser, or on your smart TV. Yupp TV offers a 14-day free trial.
Kayo Sports
Price: 25 AUD/month and up
Country: Australia
Kayo Sports is an Australian sports streaming service that lets you live stream every game from the 2023 IPL season. It’s also a great way to stream other cricket tournaments, as well as AFL, football, and more. New customers can get a 14-day free trial.
IPL 2023 schedule/fixtures
|Date
|Time (IST / BST)
|Match
|Venue
|March 31, 2023
|7:30 p.m. / 3 p.m.
|Gujarat Titans vs. Chennai Super Kings
|Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad
|April 1, 2023
|3:30 p.m. / 11 a.m.
|Punjab Kings vs. Kolkata Knight Riders
|Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali
|April 1, 2023
|7:30 p.m. / 3 p.m.
|Lucknow Super Giants vs. Delhi Capitals
|Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
|April 2, 2023
|3:30 p.m. / 11 a.m.
|Sunrisers Hyderabad vs. Rajasthan Royals
|Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad
|April 2, 2023
|7:30 p.m. / 3 p.m.
|Royal Challengers Bangalore vs. Mumbai Indians
|M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
|April 3, 2023
|7:30 p.m. / 3 p.m.
|Chennai Super Kings vs. Lucknow Super Giants
|MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
|April 4, 2023
|7:30 p.m. / 3 p.m.
|Delhi Capitals vs. Gujarat Titans
|Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi
|April 5, 2023
|7:30 p.m. / 3 p.m.
|Rajasthan Royals vs. Punjab Kings
|Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati
|April 6, 2023
|7:30 p.m. / 3 p.m.
|Kolkata Knight Riders vs. Royal Challengers Bangalore
|Eden Gardens, Kolkata
|April 7 2023
|7:30 p.m. / 3 p.m.
|Lucknow Super Giants vs. Sunrisers Hyderabad
|Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
|April 8, 2023
|3:30 p.m. / 11 a.m.
|Rajasthan Royals vs. Delhi Capitals
|Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati
|April 8, 2023
|7:30 p.m. / 3 p.m.
|Mumbai Indians vs. Chennai Super Kings
|Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
|April 9, 2023
|3:30 p.m. / 11 a.m.
|Gujarat Titans vs. Kolkata Knight Riders
|Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad
|April 9, 2023
|7:30 p.m. / 3 p.m.
|Sunrisers Hyderabad vs. Punjab Kings
|Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad
|April 10, 2023
|7:30 p.m. / 3 p.m.
|Royal Challengers Bangalore vs. Lucknow Super Giants
|M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
|April 11, 2023
|7:30 p.m. / 3 p.m.
|Delhi Capitals vs. Mumbai Indians
|Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi
|April 12, 2023
|7:30 p.m. / 3 p.m.
|Chennai Super Kings vs. Rajasthan Royals
|MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
|April 13, 2023
|7:30 p.m. / 3 p.m.
|Punjab Kings vs. Gujarat Titans
|Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali
|April 14, 2023
|7:30 p.m. / 3 p.m.
|Kolkata Knight Riders vs. Sunrisers Hyderabad
|Eden Gardens, Kolkata
|April 15, 2023
|3:30 p.m. / 11 a.m.
|Royal Challengers Bangalore vs. Delhi Capitals
|M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
|April 15, 2023
|7:30 p.m. / 3 p.m.
|Lucknow Super Giants vs. Punjab Kings
|Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
|April 16, 2023
|3:30 p.m. / 11 a.m.
|Mumbai Indians vs. Kolkata Knight Riders
|Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
|April 16, 2023
|7:30 p.m. / 3 p.m.
|Gujarat Titans vs. Rajasthan Royals
|Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad
|April 17, 2023
|7:30 p.m. / 3 p.m.
|Royal Challengers Bangalore vs. Chennai Super Kings
|M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
|April 18, 2023
|7:30 p.m. / 3 p.m.
|Sunrisers Hyderabad vs. Mumbai Indians
|Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad
|April 19, 2023
|7:30 p.m. / 3 p.m.
|Rajasthan Royals vs. Lucknow Super Giants
|Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur
|April 20, 2023
|3:30 p.m. / 11 a.m.
|Punjab Kings vs. Royal Challengers Bangalore
|Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali
|April 20, 2023
|7:30 p.m. / 3 p.m.
|Delhi Capitals vs. Kolkata Knight Riders
|Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi
|April 21, 2023
|7:30 p.m. / 3 p.m.
|Chennai Super Kings vs. Sunrisers Hyderabad
|MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
|April 22, 2023
|3:30 p.m. / 11 a.m.
|Lucknow Super Giants vs. Gujarat Titans
|Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
|April 22, 2023
|7:30 p.m. / 3 p.m.
|Mumbai Indians vs. Punjab Kings
|Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
|April 23, 2023
|3:30 p.m. / 11 a.m.
|Royal Challengers Bangalore vs. Rajasthan Royals
|M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
|April 23, 2023
|7:30 p.m. / 3 p.m.
|Kolkata Knight Riders vs. Chennai Super Kings
|Eden Gardens, Kolkata
|April 24, 2023
|7:30 p.m. / 3 p.m.
|Sunrisers Hyderabad vs. Delhi Capitals
|Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad
|April 25, 2023
|7:30 p.m. / 3 p.m.
|Gujarat Titans vs. Mumbai Indians
|Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad
|April 26, 2023
|7:30 p.m. / 3 p.m.
|Royal Challengers Bangalore vs. Kolkata Knight Riders
|M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
|April 27, 2023
|7:30 p.m. / 3 p.m.
|Rajasthan Royals vs. Chennai Super Kings
|Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur
|April 28, 2023
|7:30 p.m. / 3 p.m.
|Punjab Kings vs. Lucknow Super Giants
|Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali
|April 29, 2023
|3:30 p.m. / 11 a.m.
|Kolkata Knight Riders vs. Gujarat Titans
|Eden Gardens, Kolkata
|April 29, 2023
|7:30 p.m. / 3 p.m.
|Delhi Capitals vs. Sunrisers Hyderabad
|Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi
|April 30, 2023
|3:30 p.m. / 11 a.m.
|Chennai Super Kings vs. Punjab Kings
|MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
|April 30, 2023
|7:30 p.m. / 3 p.m.
|Mumbai Indians vs. Rajasthan Royals
|Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
|May 1, 2023
|7:30 p.m. / 3 p.m.
|Lucknow Super Giants vs. Royal Challengers Bangalore
|Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
|May 2, 2023
|7:30 p.m. / 3 p.m.
|Gujarat Titans vs. Delhi Capitals
|Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad
|May 3, 2023
|7:30 p.m. / 3 p.m.
|Punjab Kings vs. Mumbai Indians
|Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali
|May 4, 2023
|3:30 p.m. / 11 a.m.
|Lucknow Super Giants vs. Chennai Super Kings
|Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
|May 4, 2023
|7:30 p.m. / 3 p.m.
|Sunrisers Hyderabad vs. Kolkata Knight Riders
|Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad
|May 5, 2023
|7:30 p.m. / 3 p.m.
|Rajasthan Royals vs. Gujarat Titans
|Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur
|May 6, 2023
|3:30 p.m. / 11 a.m.
|Chennai Super Kings vs. Mumbai Indians
|MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
|May 6, 2023
|7:30 p.m. / 3 p.m.
|Delhi Capitals vs. Royal Challengers Bangalore
|Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi
|May 7, 2023
|3:30 p.m. / 11 a.m.
|Gujarat Titans vs. Lucknow Super Giants
|Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad
|May 7, 2023
|7:30 p.m. / 3 p.m.
|Rajasthan Royals vs. Sunrisers Hyderabad
|Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur
|May 8, 2023
|7:30 p.m. / 3 p.m.
|Kolkata Knight Riders vs. Punjab Kings
|Eden Gardens, Kolkata
|May 9, 2023
|7:30 p.m. / 3 p.m.
|Mumbai Indians vs. Royal Challengers Bangalore
|Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
|May 10, 2023
|7:30 p.m. / 3 p.m.
|Chennai Super Kings vs. Delhi Capitals
|MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
|May 11, 2023
|7:30 p.m. / 3 p.m.
|Kolkata Knight Riders vs. Rajasthan Royals
|Eden Gardens, Kolkata
|May 12, 2023
|7:30 p.m. / 3 p.m.
|Mumbai Indians vs. Gujarat Titans
|Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
|May 13, 2023
|3:30 p.m. / 11 a.m.
|Sunrisers Hyderabad vs. Lucknow Super Giants
|Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad
|May 13, 2023
|7:30 p.m. / 3 p.m.
|Delhi Capitals vs. Punjab Kings
|Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi
|May 14, 2023
|3:30 p.m. / 11 a.m.
|Rajasthan Royals vs. Royal Challengers Bangalore
|Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur
|May 14, 2023
|7:30 p.m. / 3 p.m.
|Chennai Super Kings vs. Kolkata Knight Riders
|MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
|May 15, 2023
|7:30 p.m. / 3 p.m.
|Gujarat Titans vs. Sunrisers Hyderabad
|Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad
|May 16, 2023
|7:30 p.m. / 3 p.m.
|Lucknow Super Giants vs. Mumbai Indians
|Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
|May 17, 2023
|7:30 p.m. / 3 p.m.
|Punjab Kings vs. Delhi Capitals
|Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamshala
|May 18, 2023
|7:30 p.m. / 3 p.m.
|Sunrisers Hyderabad vs. Royal Challengers Bangalore
|Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad
|May 19, 2023
|7:30 p.m. / 3 p.m.
|Punjab Kings vs. Rajasthan Royals
|Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamshala
|May 20, 2023
|3:30 p.m. / 11 a.m.
|Delhi Capitals vs. Chennai Super Kings
|Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi
|May 20, 2023
|7:30 p.m. / 3 p.m.
|Kolkata Knight Riders vs. Lucknow Super Giants
|Eden Gardens, Kolkata
|May 21, 2023
|3:30 p.m. / 11 a.m.
|Mumbai Indians vs. Sunrisers Hyderabad
|Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
|May 21, 2023
|7:30 p.m. / 3 p.m.
|Royal Challengers Bangalore vs. Gujarat Titans
|M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
|7:30 p.m. / 3 p.m.
|Qualifier 1
|7:30 p.m. / 3 p.m.
|Eliminator
|7:30 p.m. / 3 p.m.
|Qualifier 2
|May 28, 2023
|7:30 p.m. / 3 p.m.
|Final
Indian Premier League (IPL) teams in 2023
Gujarat Titans
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Chennai Super Kings
Delhi Capitals
Punjab Kings
Rajasthan Royals
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Kolkata Knight Riders
Lucknow Super Giants
Mumbai Indians
FAQ: IPL live streams in the UK
What channel is the IPL on in the UK?
In the UK, ITV will show 16 games from the regular IPL season free-to-air. If you want to watch every match, DAZN and Sky Sports (also accessible through NOW) are showing all 74 matches, as well as the semi-finals and final.
Is the IPL on Sky Sports UK?
Yes, Sky Sports (and NOW) will show all 74 matches of the 2023 IPL season, as well as the semi-finals and final.
What is the Indian Premier League (IPL)?
The Indian Premier League (IPL) is a popular men’s T20 cricket league held in India.
When did IPL 2023 start?
The 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) will be the 16th season and starts March 25, 2023, running until May 28, 2023.
Who will host IPL 2023?
For the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) season, there will be a “home and away” concept. Every team will play seven league matches at their home field and seven at the other team’s home field. The season will be played across 12 venues in India:
– Gujarat Titans: Narendra Modi Stadium (Ahmedabad)
– Royal Challengers Bangalore: M. Chinnaswamy Stadium (Bangalore)
– Chennai Super Kings: M. A. Chidambaram Stadium (Chennai)
– Delhi Capitals: Arun Jaitley Stadium (New Delhi)
– Punjab Kings: PCA Stadium (Mohali); Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium (Dharamshala)
– Rajasthan Royals: Sawai Mansingh Stadium (Jaipur); Assam Cricket Association Stadium (Guwahati)
– Sunrisers Hyderabad: Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium (Hyderabad)
– Kolkata Knight Riders: Eden Gardens stadium (Kolkata)
– Lucknow Super Giants: Ekana Cricket Stadium (Lucknow)
– Mumbai Indians: Wankhede Stadium (Mumbai)
What are the rules about team selection for the IPL?
Teams in the Indian Premier League (IPL) must have a minimum of 18 and a maximum of 25 players—with a maximum of six overseas players.
What are the squad lists for the 2023 IPL teams?
Below are the teams’ current squads for the IPL 2023 season.
Chennai Super Kings (CSK):
MS Dhoni (C), Ambati Rayudu, Deepak Chahar, Devon Conway, Dwaine Pretorius, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana, Mitchell Santner, Moeen Ali, Mukesh Choudhary, Prashant Solanki, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Ravindra Jadeja, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shivam Dube, Simarjeet Singh, Subhranshu Senapati, Tushar Deshpande, Bhagath Varma, Ajay Mandal, Kyle Jamieson, Nishant Sindhu, Shaik Rasheed, Ben Stokes, Ajinkya Rahane
Delhi Capitals (DC):
Rishabh Pant (C), Aman Khan (T), David Warner, Anrich Nortje, Axar Patel, Chetan Sakariya, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Kuldeep Yadav, Lalit Yadav, Lungisani Ngidi, Mitchell Marsh, Mustafizur Rahman, Pravin Dubey, Prithvi Shaw, Ripal Patel, Rovman Powell, Sarfaraz Khan, Syed Khaleel Ahmed, Vicky Ostwal, Yash Dhull, Rilee Rossouw, Manish Pandey, Mukesh Kumar, Ishant Sharma, Phil Salt
Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH):
Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Abdul Samad, Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Glenn Phillips, Kartik Tyagi, Marco Jansen, Rahul Tripathi, T. Natarajan, Umran Malik, Washington Sundar, Mayank Dagar, Upendra Yadav, Sanvir Singh, Samarth Vyas, Vivrant Sharma, Mayank Markande, Adil Rashid, Heinrich Klaasen, Mayank Agarwal, Harry Brook
Punjab Kings (PBKS):
Shikhar Dhawan, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Harpreet Brar, Raj Angad Bawa, Prabhsimran Singh, Rishi Dhawan, Jitesh Sharma, Baltej Singh Dhanda, Atharva Taide, Liam Livingstone, Kagiso Rabada, Jonny Bairstow, Nathan Ellis, Bhanuka Rajapakse, Shivam Singh, Mohit Rathee, Vidwath Kaverappa, Harpreet Bhatia, Sikandar Raza, Sam Curran
Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB):
Virat Kohli, Akash Deep, Anuj Rawat, David Willey, Dinesh Karthik, Faf Du Plessis (C), Finn Allen, Glenn Maxwell, Harshal Patel, Josh Hazlewood, Karn Sharma, Mahipal Lomror, Mohammed Siraj, Rajat Patidar, Shahbaz Ahamad, Siddharth Kaul, Suyash Prabhudessai, Wanindu Hasaranga, Sonu Yadav, Avinash Singh, Rajan Kumar, Manoj Bhandage, Will Jacks, Himanshu Sharma, Reece Topley
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR):
Shreyas Iyer (C), Andre Russell, Anukul Roy, Harshit Rana, Lockie Ferguson (T), Nitish Rana, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (T), Rinku Singh, Shardul Thakur (T), Sunil Narine, Tim Southee, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy, Venkatesh Iyer, Shakib Al Hasan, Mandeep Singh, Litton Das, Kulwant Khejroliya, David Wiese, Suyash Sharma, Vaibhav Arora, N. Jagadeesan
Mumbai Indians (MI):
Rohit Sharma (C), Suryakumar Yadav, Akash Madhwal, Arjun Tendulkar, Dewald Brevis, Hrithik Shokeen, Ishan Kishan, Jason Behrendorff (T), Jasprit Bumrah, Jofra Archer, Kumar Kartikeya Singh, Mohd. Arshad Khan, N. Tilak Varma, Ramandeep Singh, Tim David, Tristan Stubbs, Raghav Goyal, Nehal Wadhera, Shams Mulani, Vishnu Vinod, Duan Jansen, Piyush Chawla, Jhye Richardson, Cameron Green
Rajasthan Royals (RR):
Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Dhruv Jurel, K.C Cariappa, Kuldeep Sen, Kuldip Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Obed Mccoy, Prasidh Krishna, R. Ashwin, Riyan Parag, Sanju Samson (C), Shimron Hetmyer, Trent Boult, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Yuzvendra Chahal, Joe Root, Abdul P A, Akash Vashisht, Murugan Ashwin, KM Asif, Adam Zampa, Kunal Rathore, Donovan Ferreira, Jason Holder
Lucknow Super Giants (LSG):
KL Rahul (C), Avesh Khan, Ayush Badoni, Deepak Hooda, K. Gowtham, Karan Sharma, Krunal Pandya, Kyle Mayers, Manan Vohra, Marcus Stoinis, Mark Wood, Mayank Yadav, Mohsin Khan, Quinton De Kock, Ravi Bishnoi, Yudhvir Charak, Naveen-ul-Haq, Swapnil Singh, Prerak Mankad, Amit Mishra, Daniel Sams, Romario Shepherd, Yash Thakur, Jaydev Unadkat, Nicholas Pooran
Gujarat Titans (GT):
Hardik Pandya (C), Rashid Khan, Abhinav Sadarangani, Alzarri Joseph, B. Sai Sudharsan, Darshan Nalkande, David Miller, Jayant Yadav, Matthew Wade, Mohammad Shami, Noor Ahmad, Pradeep Sangwan, R. Sai Kishore, Rahul Tewatia, Shubman Gill, Vijay Shankar, Wriddhiman Saha, Yash Dayal, Mohit Sharma, Joshua Little, Urvil Patel, Shivam Mavi, KS Bharat, Odean Smith, Kane Williamson
What are upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) matches?
Please check the schedule above for upcoming 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) matches.
Where can I see the Indian Premier League (IPL) standings?
You can check the latest Indian Premier League (IPL) standings at https://www.iplt20.com/points-table/men/2023