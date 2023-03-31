The Indian Premier League (IPL) is a fan favorite of lovers of the fast-paced twenty-overs (T20) format—and the season runs March 31–May 28, 2023! To watch IPL cricket in the UK, the price plans from local providers can set you back as much as 22 GBP/month or more! For just the price of a VPN, catch all the action and live stream IPL matches cheaper and more securely in the UK with a VPN!

Date March 31–May 28, 2023 Cricket format Twenty20 (T20) Country India Tournament format Group stage and playoffs Matches 74

How to watch an IPL 2023 live stream online in the UK

You can securely watch an IPL live stream in the UK with a VPN in just a few simple steps:

Get ExpressVPN. Connect to a server location that matches the broadcaster you want to watch. For example, if you’d like to see the Indian broadcast, connect to a virtual India server. Check the schedule of the broadcaster you want to watch, like JioCinema, and find the event you want to watch. Tune in and enjoy!

Watching on a computer? For the best cricket streaming experience, be sure to use the ExpressVPN browser extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge.

Get ExpressVPN

JioCinema

Price: Free

Country: India

Reliance Jio is offering a free IPL live stream of every IPL cricket match in the 2023 season—including the opening match between Gujarat Titans vs. Chennai Super Kings (March 31, 2023)—in 4K resolution on its JioCinema app. Users can switch between multiple camera angles, check live scores, stats, and even heat maps of IPL games on their phones and devices. Games can be streamed in 12 different languages (including English, Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Marathi, Gujarati, Bengali, and Bhojpuri).

Note: You will need an Indian phone number in order to subscribe.

Get ExpressVPN

NOW

Price: 33 GBP/month or 12 GBP/day pass

Channel: Sky Sports Cricket

Country: UK

NOW is the perfect way to stream 11 Sky Sports channels online contract-free, including all 74 games of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) season on the Sky Sports Cricket channel. If you only want to tune in to one particular IPL cricket match, you can opt for a day pass or take advantage of the seven-day free trial. Check the Sky Sports schedule to know when to tune in.

Watch NOW With a VPN

Sky Sports

Price: 22 GBP/month and up

Channel: Sky Sports Cricket

Country: UK

In the UK, Sky Sports is an excellent way to watch all 74 Indian Premier League (IPL) games during the 2023 season—as well as the semi-finals and final on May 28, 2023. Sky Sports is available to UK and Ireland residents only and requires a contract. However, subscribers can also watch all of the action online via the Sky Go apps for desktop, iOS, and Android.

Note: You will need a UK or Ireland credit/debit card in order to subscribe.

Watch Sky With a VPN

Sling and Willow TV

Price: 20 USD/month and up

Channel: Willow TV and Willow TV Extra

Country: United States and Canada

A great way to watch IPL live in the U.S. is Sling TV, which offers an add-on that includes Willow TV and Willow TV Extra (available with the Sling TV “World Sports” add-on for 10 USD/month or 60 USD/year). Be sure to check the fixture schedule to know when to tune in to the IPL cricket. Sling TV is an app-based TV streaming service that allows you to watch live TV and on-demand content over the internet, across your devices. You can even score a three-day free trial with Sling TV via mobile apps!

Note: You may need a U.S. credit/debit card to subscribe to Sling TV.

Yupp TV

Price: 10 USD/month, 60 USD/six months, or 100 USD/year

Countries: India, United States

Yupp TV is a popular subscription streaming service for South Asian movies and TV, with a massive content library with thousands of hours of viewing. YuppTV has also secured the rights to stream the IPL for a fifth consecutive year, meaning it’s a fantastic option to watch the games live for viewers in over 90 countries, including the U.S. (as well as Australia, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Japan, and much of Europe, Central & South America, and Southeast Asia). You can also stream Yupp TV across your iOS and Android devices, in your web browser, or on your smart TV. Yupp TV offers a 14-day free trial.

Kayo Sports

Price: 25 AUD/month and up

Country: Australia

Kayo Sports is an Australian sports streaming service that lets you live stream every game from the 2023 IPL season. It’s also a great way to stream other cricket tournaments, as well as AFL, football, and more. New customers can get a 14-day free trial.

Watch Kayo Sports With a VPN

IPL 2023 schedule/fixtures

Date Time (IST / BST) Match Venue March 31, 2023 7:30 p.m. / 3 p.m. Gujarat Titans vs. Chennai Super Kings Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad April 1, 2023 3:30 p.m. / 11 a.m. Punjab Kings vs. Kolkata Knight Riders Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali April 1, 2023 7:30 p.m. / 3 p.m. Lucknow Super Giants vs. Delhi Capitals Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow April 2, 2023 3:30 p.m. / 11 a.m. Sunrisers Hyderabad vs. Rajasthan Royals Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad April 2, 2023 7:30 p.m. / 3 p.m. Royal Challengers Bangalore vs. Mumbai Indians M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru April 3, 2023 7:30 p.m. / 3 p.m. Chennai Super Kings vs. Lucknow Super Giants MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai April 4, 2023 7:30 p.m. / 3 p.m. Delhi Capitals vs. Gujarat Titans Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi April 5, 2023 7:30 p.m. / 3 p.m. Rajasthan Royals vs. Punjab Kings Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati April 6, 2023 7:30 p.m. / 3 p.m. Kolkata Knight Riders vs. Royal Challengers Bangalore Eden Gardens, Kolkata April 7 2023 7:30 p.m. / 3 p.m. Lucknow Super Giants vs. Sunrisers Hyderabad Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow April 8, 2023 3:30 p.m. / 11 a.m. Rajasthan Royals vs. Delhi Capitals Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati April 8, 2023 7:30 p.m. / 3 p.m. Mumbai Indians vs. Chennai Super Kings Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai April 9, 2023 3:30 p.m. / 11 a.m. Gujarat Titans vs. Kolkata Knight Riders Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad April 9, 2023 7:30 p.m. / 3 p.m. Sunrisers Hyderabad vs. Punjab Kings Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad April 10, 2023 7:30 p.m. / 3 p.m. Royal Challengers Bangalore vs. Lucknow Super Giants M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru April 11, 2023 7:30 p.m. / 3 p.m. Delhi Capitals vs. Mumbai Indians Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi April 12, 2023 7:30 p.m. / 3 p.m. Chennai Super Kings vs. Rajasthan Royals MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai April 13, 2023 7:30 p.m. / 3 p.m. Punjab Kings vs. Gujarat Titans Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali April 14, 2023 7:30 p.m. / 3 p.m. Kolkata Knight Riders vs. Sunrisers Hyderabad Eden Gardens, Kolkata April 15, 2023 3:30 p.m. / 11 a.m. Royal Challengers Bangalore vs. Delhi Capitals M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru April 15, 2023 7:30 p.m. / 3 p.m. Lucknow Super Giants vs. Punjab Kings Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow April 16, 2023 3:30 p.m. / 11 a.m. Mumbai Indians vs. Kolkata Knight Riders Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai April 16, 2023 7:30 p.m. / 3 p.m. Gujarat Titans vs. Rajasthan Royals Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad April 17, 2023 7:30 p.m. / 3 p.m. Royal Challengers Bangalore vs. Chennai Super Kings M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru April 18, 2023 7:30 p.m. / 3 p.m. Sunrisers Hyderabad vs. Mumbai Indians Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad April 19, 2023 7:30 p.m. / 3 p.m. Rajasthan Royals vs. Lucknow Super Giants Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur April 20, 2023 3:30 p.m. / 11 a.m. Punjab Kings vs. Royal Challengers Bangalore Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali April 20, 2023 7:30 p.m. / 3 p.m. Delhi Capitals vs. Kolkata Knight Riders Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi April 21, 2023 7:30 p.m. / 3 p.m. Chennai Super Kings vs. Sunrisers Hyderabad MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai April 22, 2023 3:30 p.m. / 11 a.m. Lucknow Super Giants vs. Gujarat Titans Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow April 22, 2023 7:30 p.m. / 3 p.m. Mumbai Indians vs. Punjab Kings Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai April 23, 2023 3:30 p.m. / 11 a.m. Royal Challengers Bangalore vs. Rajasthan Royals M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru April 23, 2023 7:30 p.m. / 3 p.m. Kolkata Knight Riders vs. Chennai Super Kings Eden Gardens, Kolkata April 24, 2023 7:30 p.m. / 3 p.m. Sunrisers Hyderabad vs. Delhi Capitals Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad April 25, 2023 7:30 p.m. / 3 p.m. Gujarat Titans vs. Mumbai Indians Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad April 26, 2023 7:30 p.m. / 3 p.m. Royal Challengers Bangalore vs. Kolkata Knight Riders M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru April 27, 2023 7:30 p.m. / 3 p.m. Rajasthan Royals vs. Chennai Super Kings Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur April 28, 2023 7:30 p.m. / 3 p.m. Punjab Kings vs. Lucknow Super Giants Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali April 29, 2023 3:30 p.m. / 11 a.m. Kolkata Knight Riders vs. Gujarat Titans Eden Gardens, Kolkata April 29, 2023 7:30 p.m. / 3 p.m. Delhi Capitals vs. Sunrisers Hyderabad Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi April 30, 2023 3:30 p.m. / 11 a.m. Chennai Super Kings vs. Punjab Kings MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai April 30, 2023 7:30 p.m. / 3 p.m. Mumbai Indians vs. Rajasthan Royals Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai May 1, 2023 7:30 p.m. / 3 p.m. Lucknow Super Giants vs. Royal Challengers Bangalore Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow May 2, 2023 7:30 p.m. / 3 p.m. Gujarat Titans vs. Delhi Capitals Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad May 3, 2023 7:30 p.m. / 3 p.m. Punjab Kings vs. Mumbai Indians Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali May 4, 2023 3:30 p.m. / 11 a.m. Lucknow Super Giants vs. Chennai Super Kings Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow May 4, 2023 7:30 p.m. / 3 p.m. Sunrisers Hyderabad vs. Kolkata Knight Riders Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad May 5, 2023 7:30 p.m. / 3 p.m. Rajasthan Royals vs. Gujarat Titans Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur May 6, 2023 3:30 p.m. / 11 a.m. Chennai Super Kings vs. Mumbai Indians MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai May 6, 2023 7:30 p.m. / 3 p.m. Delhi Capitals vs. Royal Challengers Bangalore Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi May 7, 2023 3:30 p.m. / 11 a.m. Gujarat Titans vs. Lucknow Super Giants Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad May 7, 2023 7:30 p.m. / 3 p.m. Rajasthan Royals vs. Sunrisers Hyderabad Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur May 8, 2023 7:30 p.m. / 3 p.m. Kolkata Knight Riders vs. Punjab Kings Eden Gardens, Kolkata May 9, 2023 7:30 p.m. / 3 p.m. Mumbai Indians vs. Royal Challengers Bangalore Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai May 10, 2023 7:30 p.m. / 3 p.m. Chennai Super Kings vs. Delhi Capitals MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai May 11, 2023 7:30 p.m. / 3 p.m. Kolkata Knight Riders vs. Rajasthan Royals Eden Gardens, Kolkata May 12, 2023 7:30 p.m. / 3 p.m. Mumbai Indians vs. Gujarat Titans Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai May 13, 2023 3:30 p.m. / 11 a.m. Sunrisers Hyderabad vs. Lucknow Super Giants Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad May 13, 2023 7:30 p.m. / 3 p.m. Delhi Capitals vs. Punjab Kings Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi May 14, 2023 3:30 p.m. / 11 a.m. Rajasthan Royals vs. Royal Challengers Bangalore Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur May 14, 2023 7:30 p.m. / 3 p.m. Chennai Super Kings vs. Kolkata Knight Riders MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai May 15, 2023 7:30 p.m. / 3 p.m. Gujarat Titans vs. Sunrisers Hyderabad Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad May 16, 2023 7:30 p.m. / 3 p.m. Lucknow Super Giants vs. Mumbai Indians Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow May 17, 2023 7:30 p.m. / 3 p.m. Punjab Kings vs. Delhi Capitals Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamshala May 18, 2023 7:30 p.m. / 3 p.m. Sunrisers Hyderabad vs. Royal Challengers Bangalore Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad May 19, 2023 7:30 p.m. / 3 p.m. Punjab Kings vs. Rajasthan Royals Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamshala May 20, 2023 3:30 p.m. / 11 a.m. Delhi Capitals vs. Chennai Super Kings Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi May 20, 2023 7:30 p.m. / 3 p.m. Kolkata Knight Riders vs. Lucknow Super Giants Eden Gardens, Kolkata May 21, 2023 3:30 p.m. / 11 a.m. Mumbai Indians vs. Sunrisers Hyderabad Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai May 21, 2023 7:30 p.m. / 3 p.m. Royal Challengers Bangalore vs. Gujarat Titans M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru 7:30 p.m. / 3 p.m. Qualifier 1 7:30 p.m. / 3 p.m. Eliminator 7:30 p.m. / 3 p.m. Qualifier 2 May 28, 2023 7:30 p.m. / 3 p.m. Final

Indian Premier League (IPL) teams in 2023

Gujarat Titans

Royal Challengers Bangalore

Chennai Super Kings

Delhi Capitals

Punjab Kings

Rajasthan Royals

Sunrisers Hyderabad

Kolkata Knight Riders

Lucknow Super Giants

Mumbai Indians

ExpressVPN is a VPN service not intended to be used as a means of copyright circumvention. Please read the ExpressVPN Terms of Service and your content provider’s Terms of Use for more details.