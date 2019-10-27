Watch the UEFA Champions League live on CBS

Price: 6 USD/month and up

Channels: CBS and CBS Sports Network

CBS picked up broadcasting rights for the UEFA Champions League in the U.S. Every match is available live via Paramount Plus, while select matches will air on CBS and the CBS Sports Network. Free trials are available.

To stream Champions League games live on CBS:

Note: You may need a U.S. credit/debit card to subscribe to Paramount Plus, AT&T TV Now, fuboTV, or Hulu.

Watch the 2021-22 UCL live on DAZN

Price: 20 CAD/month or 150 CAD/year

DAZN offers live Champions League broadcasts throughout the year. A 30-day free trial is available.

To watch UCL matches live on DAZN:

Get ExpressVPN. Connect to a server location in Canada. Go to DAZN Canada. You may need to enter a valid Canadian postal code (e.g., R3T 4A7, V1M 1Y8.) Tune in to the games!

Note: You may need a Canadian credit/debit card and postal code (e.g., G1X 2W1, V9N 9C5) to subscribe to DAZN Canada, if you don’t have one, subscribe via PayPal instead.

Watch BT Sports Champions League Soccer live coverage

If you live in the UK, BT Sport is your best bet for catching live streams of the games. You’ll need a BT ID to watch the stream online.

To get a BT ID, you will need a TV license, a valid postal code, and a local bank card.

Watch 2021 Champions League highlights on YouTube

Head to YouTube for the latest highlights as well as classic matches, interviews, and much more.

Get ExpressVPN. Connect to a server location where YouTube is available. Go to the UEFA YouTube channel. Sit back and enjoy!

When are Champions League matches played?

The UEFA Champions League runs alongside each country’s national league, so games are always played mid-week. Qualifying rounds start on June 22, with the tournament proper starting on September 14, 2021. Matches are played Tuesdays and Wednesdays at 12:55 p.m. and 3:00 p.m. Eastern Time (U.S.).

Date Event June 22 – August 25, 2021 Qualifying September 14, 2021 – May 28, 2022 Competition proper

Qualifying games that are happening in September:

Date and Time (EST) Games September 14, 2021 at 12:45 p.m. Young Boys vs. Manchester United September 14, 2021 at 12:45 p.m. Sevilla vs. FC Red Bull Salzburg September 14, 2021 at 3 p.m. Barcelona vs. Bayern Munich September 14, 2021 at 3 p.m. Dynamo Kyiv vs. Benfica September 14, 2021 at 3 p.m. Villarreal vs. Atalanta September 14, 2021 at 3 p.m. Lille vs. VfL Wolfsburg September 14, 2021 at 3 p.m. Chelsea vs. Zenit St Petersburg September 14, 2021 at 3 p.m. Malmö FF vs. Juventus September 15, 2021 at 12:45 p.m. Besiktas vs. Borussia Dortmund September 15, 2021 at 12:45 p.m. Sheriff Tiraspol vs. Shakhtar Donetsk September 15, 2021 at 3 p.m. Club Bruges vs. Paris Saint Germain September 15, 2021 at 3 p.m. Manchester City vs. RB Leipzig September 15, 2021 at 3 p.m. Atlético Madrid vs. FC Porto September 15, 2021 at 3 p.m. Liverpool vs. AC Milan September 15, 2021 at 3 p.m. Sporting Lisbon vs. Ajax September 15, 2021 at 3 p.m. Inter Milan vs. Real Madrid September 28, 2021 at 12:45 p.m. Ajax vs. Besiktas September 28, 2021 at 12:45 p.m. Shakhtar Donetsk vs. Inter Milan September 28, 2021 at 3 p.m. Paris Saint Germain vs. Manchester City September 28, 2021 at 3 p.m. RB Leipzig vs. Club Bruges September 28, 2021 at 3 p.m. FC Porto vs. Liverpool September 28, 2021 at 3 p.m. AC Milan vs. Atlético Madrid September 28, 2021 at 3 p.m. Borussia Dortmund vs. Sporting Lisbon September 28, 2021 at 3 p.m. Real Madrid vs. Sheriff Tiraspol September 29, 2021 at 12:45 p.m. Atalanta vs. Young Boys September 29, 2021 at 12:45 p.m. Zenit St Petersburg vs. Malmö FF September 29, 2021 at 3 p.m. Benfica vs. Barcelona September 29, 2021 at 3 p.m. Bayern Munich vs. Dynamo Kyiv September 29, 2021 at 3 p.m. Manchester United vs. Villarreal September 29, 2021 at 3 p.m. FC Red Bull Salzburg vs. Lille September 29, 2021 at 3 p.m. VfL Wolfsburg vs. Sevilla September 29, 2021 at 3 p.m. Juventus vs. Chelsea

Leave your predictions for the 2021-22 season below, and remember to tune in with your VPN!