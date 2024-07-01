How to watch NFL games on Peacock with a VPN
NFL games have returned to Peacock for the 2024 season.
Live stream NFL games on Peacock in 2024
Price: 6 USD/month and up
Every NFL game airing on NBC will also live stream on Peacock. The Week 1 showdown between the Philadelphia Eagles and Green Bay Packers in São Paulo, Brazil, will exclusively air on Peacock outside of the Philadelphia and Green Bay TV markets. Please note that Peacock no longer offers a free trial.
Want it on the big screen? Learn about all the ways to get ExpressVPN on your TV.
Looking for other ways to live stream NFL games? Check out our dedicated NFL hub, which has information on how viewers across the world can watch, including in areas where football games are available for free!
How to watch Peacock on different devices
How to watch the NFL on Peacock on iOS
The Peacock iOS app lets you watch games live or on-demand using your Apple mobile or tablet! Just download the official Peacock app to get started.
How to watch the NFL on Peacock on Android
The Peacock app lets you stream the NFL live and on-demand on your Android mobile or tablet, as well as on your Roku or Amazon Fire TV devices. You can also cast from a browser using Google Chromecast.
How to watch the NFL on Peacock on Mac
U.S. football fans who own a Mac and want to securely watch NFL live streams on Peacock using their VPN can do so easily—simply connect to an ExpressVPN server in the U.S. and live stream the games from the Peacock website on your browser. You can also cast from a browser to your TV using Apple Airplay.
How to watch the NFL on Peacock on Windows
American NFL fans who want to securely live stream their favorite football teams on their Windows computer can connect to a secure ExpressVPN server in the U.S. and visit the Peacock website to watch securely!
2024 NFL on Peacock schedule
You can find the complete NFL on Peacock (and NFL on NBC) schedule below. Please note game dates and times are subject to change.
|Game
|Date and time
|Network
|Kansas City Chiefs vs. Baltimore Ravens
|Thursday, September 5, 8:20 p.m. ET / 1:20 a.m. GMT
|NBC, Peacock
|Philadelphia Eagles vs. Green Bay Packers [Game held in São Paulo, Brazil]
|Friday, September 6, 9:15 p.m. local time / 8:15 p.m. ET / 1:15 a.m. BST
|Peacock [Game also in local networks in Green Bay and Philadelphia TV markets]
|Detroit Lions vs. Los Angeles Rams
|Sunday, September 8, 8:20 p.m. ET / 1:20 a.m. BST
|NBC, Peacock
|Houston Texans vs. Chicago Bears
|Sunday, September 15, 8:20 p.m. ET / 1:20 a.m. BST
|NBC, Peacock
|Atlanta Falcons vs. Kansas City Chiefs
|Sunday, September 22, 8:20 p.m. ET / 1:20 a.m. BST
|NBC, Peacock
|Baltimore Ravens vs. Buffalo Bills
|Sunday, September 29, 8:20 p.m. ET / 1:20 a.m. BST
|NBC, Peacock
|Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Dallas Cowboys
|Sunday, October 6, 8:20 p.m. ET / 1:20 a.m. BST
|NBC, Peacock
|New York Giants vs. Cincinnati Bengals
|Sunday, October 13, 8:20 p.m. ET / 1:20 a.m. BST
|NBC, Peacock
|Pittsburgh Steelers vs. New York Jets
|Sunday, October 20, 8:20 p.m. ET / 1:20 a.m. BST
|NBC, Peacock
|San Francisco 49ers vs. Dallas Cowboys
|Sunday, October 27, 8:20 p.m. ET / 1:20 a.m. GMT
|NBC, Peacock
|Philadelphia Eagles vs. Jacksonville Jaguars
|Sunday, November 3, 8:20 p.m. ET / 1:20 a.m. GMT
|NBC, Peacock
|Houston Texans vs. Detroit Lions
|Sunday, November 10, 8:20 p.m. ET / 1:20 a.m. GMT
|NBC, Peacock
|New York Jets vs. Indianapolis Colts
|Sunday, November 17, 8:20 p.m. ET / 1:20 a.m. GMT
|NBC, Peacock
|Los Angeles Rams vs. Philadelphia Eagles
|Sunday, November 24, 8:20 p.m. ET / 1:20 a.m. GMT
|NBC, Peacock
|Green Bay Packers vs. Miami Dolphins
|Thursday, November 28, 8:20 p.m. ET / 1:20 a.m. GMT
|NBC, Peacock
|Buffalo Bills vs. San Francisco 49ers
|Sunday, December 1, 8:20 p.m. ET / 1:20 a.m. GMT
|NBC, Peacock
|Kansas City Chiefs vs. Los Angeles Chargers
|Sunday, December 8, 8:20 p.m. ET / 1:20 a.m. GMT
|NBC, Peacock
|Seattle Seahawks vs. Green Bay Packers
|Sunday, December 15, 8:20 p.m. ET / 1:20 a.m. GMT
|NBC, Peacock
|Kansas City Chiefs vs. Houston Texans
|Saturday, December 21, 1 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. GMT
|NBC, Peacock
|Dallas Cowboys vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|Sunday, December 22, 8:20 p.m. ET / 1:20 a.m. GMT
|NBC, Peacock
|Cleveland Browns vs. Miami Dolphins
|Sunday, December 29, 8:20 p.m. ET / 1:20 a.m. GMT
|NBC, Peacock
|TBD vs. TBD [Game will be announced after Week 17]
|Sunday, January 5, 8:20 p.m. ET / 1:20 a.m. GMT
|NBC, Peacock
Can I use a VPN to watch Peacock from another country?
Best VPN for watching Peacock in 2024
ExpressVPN has easy-to-use apps for Windows, Mac, Android, and iOS, not to mention a range of ways to stream on your big-screen TV.
FAQ: About live streaming NFL games on Peacock
Should I use a free VPN to watch NFL games on Peacock?
An ExpressVPN subscription allows you to live stream NFL games on Peacock without buffering or stuttering.
Can I stream NFL games on Peacock for free?
No, you cannot live stream NFL games on Peacock for free. Peacock no longer offers a free trial.
Can I stream NFL games on Peacock on my computer?
Definitely. If you’re accessing the streaming service from a web browser, be sure to also install the ExpressVPN extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge. The extension has a few features under the hood that can smooth out common streaming issues.
Can I watch NFL games on Peacock on my phone or tablet?
How can I watch NFL games on Peacock on my TV with a VPN?
In brief there are five different ways to stream sports on your TV with ExpressVPN:
– With the native app for a smart TV or streaming device
– By streaming on your computer and connecting to the TV with an HDMI cable
– By mirroring or casting wirelessly to your TV or streaming device from your computer or mobile device
– By connecting to an ExpressVPN-enabled router, which allows for unlimited devices and makes it super simple to connect to different server locations simultaneously
– With MediaStreamer, ExpressVPN’s solution for devices that cannot install a VPN, such as Apple TV or gaming consoles. MediaStreamer only needs to be set up once, although it does not provide the full security benefits of a VPN. (Note that by connecting your Apple TV or gaming console to a router, you can get the best of both worlds!)
For more information on all the ways to get ExpressVPN on your big-screen TV, click here or contact a 24/7 Support agent for step-by-step instructions.
I connected to the VPN but my internet speed is slow!
If your internet speed is slow or your streaming seems to lag, there are a few possible reasons:
– The distance of your selected VPN server location from your physical location
– Your connection type (wired connections are more reliable than wireless connections)
– Suboptimal interconnectivity between the VPN and your ISP
– Slow internet connection speed at your location
– Your device type and processing power
Try each of the following steps to troubleshoot:
– Download the latest version of ExpressVPN
– Connect to a different VPN server location
– Change your VPN protocol
If you try each of the above and are still experiencing issues with your streaming speed, contact the ExpressVPN Support Team 24/7 and someone will be with you in seconds.
I connected to the suggested VPN server location but I can’t log in to the streaming service!
No worries! Server load changes rapidly (especially when lots of people are trying to watch certain events), but that’s exactly why ExpressVPN has high-speed servers all over the world. If you’re trying to access a site in the U.S. or Germany, for instance, try connecting to a different server location in those countries.
If you’re trying to connect to a country with one server location, the first step is to check your location settings. If you’re on a mobile device, disconnect from the VPN, turn off location services, then connect to the VPN again. On both Windows and Mac computers, you can turn off Location Services within the Privacy & Security settings menu.
For more help, you can always talk to a member of our Support Team, available 24/7 by live chat.
What other streaming services can I watch with ExpressVPN?
ExpressVPN works seamlessly with all the most popular streaming apps from around the world. Using a VPN for streaming ensures you watch securely in blazing-fast HD with unlimited bandwidth, free from ISP throttling (which can sometimes slow down speeds). If you want to watch your favorite team from anywhere—even while traveling or on unsecured networks like public Wi-Fi—ExpressVPN is a great way to enhance your sports streaming experience.
Will any NFL games be on Peacock?
Yes! Peacock is slated to have 22 NFL regular-season games during the 2024 season, including an exclusive Week 1 game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Green Bay Packers. However, those who live in the Philadelphia and Green Bay TV markets, meaning they have a zip code such as 19019 or 54229, can live stream the game on a local NBC affiliate.