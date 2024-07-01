How to watch NFL games on Peacock with a VPN

NFL games have returned to Peacock for the 2024 season, and ExpressVPN is here to ensure you can safely and securely live stream the action in blazing-fast HD!

Connect to a VPN server in the United States and sign up for Peacock.

Watching on a computer? For the best streaming experience, use the ExpressVPN browser extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge.

Live stream NFL games on Peacock in 2024

Price: 6 USD/month and up

Every NFL game airing on NBC will also live stream on Peacock. The Week 1 showdown between the Philadelphia Eagles and Green Bay Packers in São Paulo, Brazil, will exclusively air on Peacock outside of the Philadelphia and Green Bay TV markets. Please note that Peacock no longer offers a free trial.

Want it on the big screen? Learn about all the ways to get ExpressVPN on your TV.

Looking for other ways to live stream NFL games? Check out our dedicated NFL hub, which has information on how viewers across the world can watch, including in areas where football games are available for free!

How to watch Peacock on different devices

How to watch the NFL on Peacock on iOS

The Peacock iOS app lets you watch games live or on-demand using your Apple mobile or tablet! Just download the official Peacock app to get started.

How to watch the NFL on Peacock on Android

The Peacock app lets you stream the NFL live and on-demand on your Android mobile or tablet, as well as on your Roku or Amazon Fire TV devices. You can also cast from a browser using Google Chromecast.

How to watch the NFL on Peacock on Mac

U.S. football fans who own a Mac and want to securely watch NFL live streams on Peacock using their VPN can do so easily—simply connect to an ExpressVPN server in the U.S. and live stream the games from the Peacock website on your browser. You can also cast from a browser to your TV using Apple Airplay.

How to watch the NFL on Peacock on Windows

American NFL fans who want to securely live stream their favorite football teams on their Windows computer can connect to a secure ExpressVPN server in the U.S. and visit the Peacock website to watch securely!

2024 NFL on Peacock schedule

You can find the complete NFL on Peacock (and NFL on NBC) schedule below. Please note game dates and times are subject to change.

Game Date and time Network Kansas City Chiefs vs. Baltimore Ravens Thursday, September 5, 8:20 p.m. ET / 1:20 a.m. GMT NBC, Peacock Philadelphia Eagles vs. Green Bay Packers [Game held in São Paulo, Brazil] Friday, September 6, 9:15 p.m. local time / 8:15 p.m. ET / 1:15 a.m. BST Peacock [Game also in local networks in Green Bay and Philadelphia TV markets] Detroit Lions vs. Los Angeles Rams Sunday, September 8, 8:20 p.m. ET / 1:20 a.m. BST NBC, Peacock Houston Texans vs. Chicago Bears Sunday, September 15, 8:20 p.m. ET / 1:20 a.m. BST NBC, Peacock Atlanta Falcons vs. Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, September 22, 8:20 p.m. ET / 1:20 a.m. BST NBC, Peacock Baltimore Ravens vs. Buffalo Bills Sunday, September 29, 8:20 p.m. ET / 1:20 a.m. BST NBC, Peacock Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Dallas Cowboys Sunday, October 6, 8:20 p.m. ET / 1:20 a.m. BST NBC, Peacock New York Giants vs. Cincinnati Bengals Sunday, October 13, 8:20 p.m. ET / 1:20 a.m. BST NBC, Peacock Pittsburgh Steelers vs. New York Jets Sunday, October 20, 8:20 p.m. ET / 1:20 a.m. BST NBC, Peacock San Francisco 49ers vs. Dallas Cowboys Sunday, October 27, 8:20 p.m. ET / 1:20 a.m. GMT NBC, Peacock Philadelphia Eagles vs. Jacksonville Jaguars Sunday, November 3, 8:20 p.m. ET / 1:20 a.m. GMT NBC, Peacock Houston Texans vs. Detroit Lions Sunday, November 10, 8:20 p.m. ET / 1:20 a.m. GMT NBC, Peacock New York Jets vs. Indianapolis Colts Sunday, November 17, 8:20 p.m. ET / 1:20 a.m. GMT NBC, Peacock Los Angeles Rams vs. Philadelphia Eagles Sunday, November 24, 8:20 p.m. ET / 1:20 a.m. GMT NBC, Peacock Green Bay Packers vs. Miami Dolphins Thursday, November 28, 8:20 p.m. ET / 1:20 a.m. GMT NBC, Peacock Buffalo Bills vs. San Francisco 49ers Sunday, December 1, 8:20 p.m. ET / 1:20 a.m. GMT NBC, Peacock Kansas City Chiefs vs. Los Angeles Chargers Sunday, December 8, 8:20 p.m. ET / 1:20 a.m. GMT NBC, Peacock Seattle Seahawks vs. Green Bay Packers Sunday, December 15, 8:20 p.m. ET / 1:20 a.m. GMT NBC, Peacock Kansas City Chiefs vs. Houston Texans Saturday, December 21, 1 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. GMT NBC, Peacock Dallas Cowboys vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sunday, December 22, 8:20 p.m. ET / 1:20 a.m. GMT NBC, Peacock Cleveland Browns vs. Miami Dolphins Sunday, December 29, 8:20 p.m. ET / 1:20 a.m. GMT NBC, Peacock TBD vs. TBD [Game will be announced after Week 17] Sunday, January 5, 8:20 p.m. ET / 1:20 a.m. GMT NBC, Peacock

Can I use a VPN to watch Peacock from another country?

Some users might watch Peacock by connecting to a VPN server in a country other than their own, but doing so may violate copyright or the streaming service’s terms of use. ExpressVPN is a privacy and security tool, and using it to circumvent copyright is against our Terms of Service. We cannot see or control what you do while connected to our VPN, so you are responsible for ensuring that your use complies with all relevant terms and laws.

Best VPN for watching Peacock in 2024

ExpressVPN is the best VPN for U.S. NFL fans who want to safely stream games in 2024 on Peacock. With next-gen 10-Gbps servers in locations around the world, you can enjoy the full privacy protections of a VPN without ever missing a second of the action. ExpressVPN has easy-to-use apps for Windows, Mac, Android, and iOS, not to mention a range of ways to stream on your big-screen TV. If you need help along the way, ExpressVPN offers 24/7 live chat support and a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee!

ExpressVPN is a VPN service not intended to be used as a means of copyright circumvention. Please read the ExpressVPN Terms of Service and your content provider’s Terms of Use for more details.