Fresh off a thrilling Wimbledon tournament, the world’s premier tennis players are headed to Roy Emerson Arena for the 2023 Swiss Open Gstaad in Switzerland. With two-time defending champion Casper Ruud not participating, Men’s No. 22 Jan-Lennard Struff enters as the favorite to win it all. The action officially kicks off Monday, July 17.

Date July 16 – 23, 2023 Location Gstaad, Switzerland Venue Roy Emerson Arena Surface Clay/outdoors

Who are the players in the 2023 Swiss Open?

Men’s No. 22 Jan-Lennard Struff and No. 23 Roberto Bautista Agut, the No. 1 seed in this year’s tournament, headline the list of names expected to compete at the 2023 Swiss Open Gstaad. Other notable players set to hit Switzerland are No. 2 seed Jiří Lehečka and Roberto Carballés Baena, who is always a force on clay courts. Two-time defending champion Casper Ruud opted not to return to Roy Emerson Arena, and world No. 12 Felix Auger-Aliassime later withdrew.

Recent Swiss Open Gstaad winners

Casper Ruud, Dominic Thiem, and Matteo Berrettini are among the tennis standouts who have dominated at Roy Emerson Arena in recent years. Here’s a complete list of Swiss Open Gstaad winners dating back to 2013:

Year Winner 2013 Mikhail Youzhny 2014 Pablo Andújar 2015 Dominic Thiem 2016 Feliciano López 2017 Fabio Fognini 2018 Matteo Berrettini 2019 Albert Ramos Viñolas 2020 N/A (event not held because of pandemic) 2021 Casper Ruud 2022 Casper Ruud

What is the prize money for the Swiss Open tennis tournament?

The 2023 Swiss Open Gstaad will feature 630,705 EUR (over 705,000 USD) in prize money, with the winner slated to receive 85,605 EUR, or just under 96,000 USD.

