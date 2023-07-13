Fresh off a thrilling Wimbledon tournament, the world’s premier tennis players are headed to Roy Emerson Arena for the 2023 Swiss Open Gstaad in Switzerland. With two-time defending champion Casper Ruud not participating, Men’s No. 22 Jan-Lennard Struff enters as the favorite to win it all. The action officially kicks off Monday, July 17.
|Date
|July 16 – 23, 2023
|Location
|Gstaad, Switzerland
|Venue
|Roy Emerson Arena
|Surface
|Clay/outdoors
How to watch the 2023 Swiss Open online
Tennis TV
Price: 15 USD/month or 120 USD/year
Tennis TV is the official streaming service of the ATP Tour. Stream every ATP singles and doubles match live or on-demand in full from the 2023 Swiss Open on Tennis TV.
Who are the players in the 2023 Swiss Open?
Men’s No. 22 Jan-Lennard Struff and No. 23 Roberto Bautista Agut, the No. 1 seed in this year’s tournament, headline the list of names expected to compete at the 2023 Swiss Open Gstaad. Other notable players set to hit Switzerland are No. 2 seed Jiří Lehečka and Roberto Carballés Baena, who is always a force on clay courts. Two-time defending champion Casper Ruud opted not to return to Roy Emerson Arena, and world No. 12 Felix Auger-Aliassime later withdrew.
Recent Swiss Open Gstaad winners
Casper Ruud, Dominic Thiem, and Matteo Berrettini are among the tennis standouts who have dominated at Roy Emerson Arena in recent years. Here’s a complete list of Swiss Open Gstaad winners dating back to 2013:
|Year
|Winner
|2013
|Mikhail Youzhny
|2014
|Pablo Andújar
|2015
|Dominic Thiem
|2016
|Feliciano López
|2017
|Fabio Fognini
|2018
|Matteo Berrettini
|2019
|Albert Ramos Viñolas
|2020
|N/A (event not held because of pandemic)
|2021
|Casper Ruud
|2022
|Casper Ruud
What is the prize money for the Swiss Open tennis tournament?
The 2023 Swiss Open Gstaad will feature 630,705 EUR (over 705,000 USD) in prize money, with the winner slated to receive 85,605 EUR, or just under 96,000 USD.
ExpressVPN is a VPN service not intended to be used as a means of copyright circumvention. Please read the ExpressVPN Terms of Service and your content provider’s Terms of Use for more details.
FAQ: About the 2023 Swiss Open
Can I stream the 2023 Swiss Open on my computer?
Can I stream the 2023 Swiss Open on my phone or tablet?
How can I stream the 2023 Swiss Open on my TV with a VPN?
