Stream Wimbledon 2022 live on Zattoo

Price: Free

Channels: BBC

BBC holds broadcasting rights for Wimbledon 2022 in the UK. Zattoo Switzerland is a great alternative to watch all BBC and ITV channels live and free. To watch:

Get ExpressVPN. Connect to a server location in Switzerland. Sign up at Zattoo. Enjoy watching!

Learn more about watching Zattoo with ExpressVPN.

Want it on the big screen? Learn about all the ways to get ExpressVPN on your TV.

Watch 2022 Wimbledon matches live on Channel 9

Price: Free

Channels: Channel 9

Channel 9 has free-to-air broadcasting rights for Wimbledon in Australia. To watch:

Get ExpressVPN. Connect to a server location in Australia. Sign up at 9Now. Enjoy watching!

Learn more about watching 9Now with ExpressVPN.

Want it on the big screen? Learn about all the ways to get ExpressVPN on your TV.

Stream the 2022 Wimbledon Championships live on ESPN

Price: 10 USD/month and up

Channels: ESPN and ESPN 2

ESPN has broadcasting rights for Wimbledon 2022 in the U.S. A variety of free trials are available. To watch:

Note: You may need a U.S. billing address to subscribe to fuboTV, Sling TV, or Hulu.

Want it on the big screen? Learn about all the ways to get ExpressVPN on your TV.

I’m having trouble with live tennis streams

Having trouble watching live tennis? Don’t get stumped by a troublesome connection. Contact the ExpressVPN Support Team if you have any issues while watching tennis live.

When and where is Wimbledon 2022?

The tournament is scheduled to start on June 27 and end on July 10, 2022 at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London. Stay tuned for the schedule of play. Get ExpressVPN