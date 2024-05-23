How to live stream the 2024 British Grand Prix

Make sure you never miss a second of the action as the 2024 Formula 1 season continues on July 7 with the British Grand Prix! You can securely stream the entire race live online with ExpressVPN in just a few simple steps:

Get ExpressVPN. Connect to the VPN server location that matches the broadcaster you want to watch. For example, British fans should connect to a secure server in the United Kingdom to stream their home country’s coverage of the races. Check the schedule of the broadcaster you want to watch, such as Channel 4 (UK), and find the race you want to stream. Tune in and enjoy!

Can I use a VPN to watch the British GP from another country?

Some users watch Formula 1 races like the British GP by connecting to a VPN server in a country other than their own, but doing so may violate copyright or the streaming service’s terms of use. ExpressVPN is a privacy and security tool, and using it to circumvent copyright is against our Terms of Service. We cannot see or control what you do while connected to our VPN, so you are responsible for ensuring that your use complies with all relevant terms and laws.

Should I use a free VPN to watch Formula 1 races in 2024?

Best VPN for watching British Grand Prix live streams

ExpressVPN is the best VPN for safely and securely streaming the British GP. With next-gen 10-Gbps servers in locations around the world, you can enjoy the full privacy protections of a VPN without ever missing a second of the action.

How to Stream on a Big-Screen TV

Where to watch British Grand Prix live streams for free

Austria

ORF

Austrian F1 fanatics can tune into ORF (German commentary) throughout the 2024 F1 season. ORF is a great streaming service for following live sports in Austria—from F1 and MotoGP to soccer, rugby, tennis, and more. Broadcast commentary is in German.

Watch ORF With a VPN

Belgium

RTBF

Belgian F1 fans can follow the action live during the British Grand Prix (July 5–7, 2024) on RTBF, which is showing every race of the 2024 F1 season for free with French commentary.

Pro tip: If you want English commentary for the race, you can listen to BBC’s Radio 5 live as you watch the stream.

Live Stream RTBF Online

United Kingdom

Channel 4

Though Sky Sports has the rights to show all F1 races for the 2024 season, British racing fans can still watch all the action from the British GP (July 7, 2024) at Silverstone absolutely free on Channel 4. The British broadcaster’s online platform will carry live streams of qualifying, sprint, and the race—as well as free highlights for every other race on the 2024 calendar (while Sky retains the rights to show every race live in the UK).

How to Watch Channel 4

Watch the British GP with free trials in your country

United States

YouTube TV

Price: 73 USD/month and up

Channels: ESPN 2

YouTube TV offers U.S. residents the channels that carry Formula 1 races, including ESPN 2 for the British Grand Prix, and the subscription costs 73 USD/month. You may need to submit a U.S. ZIP code (e.g., 10022, 48104, etc.), but it accepts a wide array of payment options. If you don’t feel like committing to YouTube TV, use the free trial.

Note: You may need a valid U.S. credit/debit card or PayPal to subscribe to YouTube TV. You can still subscribe to YouTube TV via Google Play, even if you don’t have a U.S. credit/debit card.

Watching YouTube With ExpressVPN

Fubo

Price: 80 USD/month

Channels: ESPN 2

Looking for another way to catch Formula 1 races in 2024? Check out Fubo, which offers ESPN 2 (which is showing the British GP) and a 7-day free trial.

Note: You will need a U.S. credit/debit card to subscribe. The billing address used may determine which local channels are available, and you may be unable to change your location.

How to Stream Fubo

DirecTV Stream

Price: 85 USD/month and up

Channels: ESPN 2

DirecTV Stream is often on the pricier side, but it’s a great option for U.S. fans to stream Formula 1 races if you prefer a cord-cutting service over an additional streaming app. The service offers a 5-day free trial.

Watch DirecTV Stream With a VPN

United Kingdom

NOW

Price: 33 GBP/month or 12 GBP/day pass

Channel: Sky Sports F1

NOW is the perfect way for United Kingdom viewers to stream 11 Sky Sports channels online contract-free, including coverage of the 2024 Formula 1 season on the Sky Sports F1 channel. If you only want to tune in to one particular race, such as the British GP, you can opt for a day pass to catch all the action or take advantage of the 7-day free trial. Check the official Sky Sports schedule to know when to tune in.

Watch NOW With a VPN

Australia

Kayo Sports

Price: 25 AUD/month

Channel: Fox

Foxtel-owned sports streaming service Kayo Sports is another great option that lets Australia residents live stream Formula 1 races. Kayo Sports also offers a 14-day free trial if you only want to watch a particular race. You need an Australian credit card to subscribe to Kayo Sports.

Watch Kayo Sports With a VPN

Other ways to watch the British Grand Prix in your country

United States

ESPN+

Price: 11 USD/month

ESPN+ often simulcasts Formula 1 races airing on ABC, ESPN, and ESPN 2 throughout the 2024 season. Please note that a valid TV subscription, either to a traditional cable company or a cord-cutting service like YouTube TV, is typically required to stream Formula 1 broadcasts (including the British Grand Prix) on ESPN+.

Watch ESPN With a VPN

Hulu+Live TV

Price: 77 USD/month

Channels: ESPN 2

Hulu does not offer a free trial, but it does have a live TV package for American fans that includes all the main channels for secure Formula 1 streams as well as many regional sports networks. Free trials are not available.

Watch Hulu With a VPN

Sling TV

Price: Varies

Channels: ESPN 2

Sling TV provides U.S. viewers with access to all channels airing Formula 1 races, including ESPN 2 for the British GP. Please note that Sling no longer offers a free trial.

Stream Formula 1 With Sling

United Kingdom

Sky Sports

Price: 22 GBP/month and up

Channels: Sky Sports F1

Sky Sports in the UK will show Formula 1 in 2024 on the Sky Sports F1 channel (visit the Sky Sports schedule to see when races take place). However, specialized equipment is required to watch the TV broadcasts. You will also need to provide a valid postal code and a UK/Ireland credit or debit card. If you already have a Sky subscription, you can stream its content online via Sky Go.

Watch Sky Go With ExpressVPN

Australia

Foxtel Now

Price: 58 AUD/year (Sports HD pack)

Channel: Foxtel

Aussie fans can watch every Formula 1 race live online by subscribing to Foxtel Now’s Sports HD pack. You will need an Australian credit card to subscribe to Foxtel.

Live Stream Formula 1 Races

Live stream the British Grand Prix on F1 TV Pro

Price: 10 USD/month or 80 USD/year

The official F1 TV Pro stream provides access to every single race, including the British Grand Prix but the price varies depending on your location. It offers a 7-day free trial in some countries (such as India), but not in the U.S. To live stream securely with your VPN, connect to a server that matches your location where F1 TV Pro is available and tune in to the F1 TV site.

How to Stream F1 TV Pro With a VPN

Download F1 TV app for iOS and Android

The F1TV mobile and tablet apps for iOS and Android let you watch the races on the go and offer features like “Battle” mode (two drivers, two cockpit cameras, side by side), which is great for following tense races from two points of view. You also get exclusive documentaries, shows, and access to a deep archive of content.

How to watch the British GP live in different countries

How to listen to the British Grand Prix

BBC Sounds

Price: Free

British F1 fans who want to listen to the commentary on every race can follow the action live on BBC Sounds, which provides live audio of the British Grand Prix. Enjoy the broadcast with added security and privacy.

2024 British Grand Prix schedule

Event Date and time Practice 1 Friday, July 5, 12:30 p.m. local time / 7:30 a.m. ET Practice 2 Friday, July 5, 4 p.m. local time / 11 a.m. ET Practice 3 Saturday, July 6, 11:30 a.m. local time / 6:30 a.m. ET Qualifying Saturday, July 6, 3 p.m. local time / 10 a.m. ET Race Sunday, July 7, 3 p.m. local time / 10 a.m. ET

When does the 2024 British Grand Prix start?

The 2024 British Grand Prix is set for Sunday, July 7, at 3 p.m. local time / 10 a.m. ET.

Where is the 2024 British Grand Prix?

The 2024 British Grand Prix will be held at Silverstone Circuit in Silverstone, Northamptonshire, United Kingdom.

Recent British Grand Prix winners

Race Winner 2014 Lewis Hamilton (Second victory) 2015 Lewis Hamilton (Third victory) 2016 Lewis Hamilton (Fourth victory) 2017 Lewis Hamilton (Fifth victory) 2018 Sebastian Vettel (Second victory) 2019 Lewis Hamilton (Sixth victory) 2020 Lewis Hamilton (Seventh victory) 2021 Lewis Hamilton (Eight victory) 2022 Carlos Sainz Jr. (First victory) 2023 Max Verstappen (First victory) 2024 Lewis Hamilton (Ninth victory)

