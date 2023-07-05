The British Superbike Championship (BSB) is an adrenaline-charged event that has captivated motorcycle enthusiasts across the United Kingdom and beyond. This prestigious championship, considered the pinnacle of domestic superbike racing, showcases the sublime skill of the riders as well as the powerful performance of modified yet commercially available bikes.

The 2023 season marks the 36th edition of the electrifying British Superbike Championship. The title is currently held by Bradley Ray, however, he won’t be defending his crown this year as he is set to compete in the Superbike World Championship.

Date Fri, 7 Apr 2023 – Sun, 15 Oct 2023 Locations Silverstone Circuit, Donington Park Circuit, MORE Category Motorcycle sport Founded 1988

Discovery Plus

Discovery+ is also an option, which is available at no extra cost for selected Sky* and BT Sport** customers. For others, the Entertainment & Sport pass is available at a monthly cost of £6.99 or an annual fee of £59.99.

Discovery+ is a streaming service provided by Discovery, Inc., an American mass media company. It gives you access to a vast library of Discovery’s brands and channels, which includes Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, TLC, Food Network, HGTV, and more. It offers thousands of episodes from current and past seasons of shows, as well as a collection of Discovery+ Originals. It covers content ranging from science to cooking, from reality to natural history, and more. It’s a one-stop-shop for lovers of reality, science, and lifestyle programming.

Eurosport

Eurosport 2 is available on Sky (Channels 411/869), Virgin Media (Channel 522), and BT TV (Channels 413/436).

Eurosport 2 is a European sports television network and a sister channel to Eurosport 1. It is a unique platform which showcases live sports, sporting news and other related programming, especially focused on European markets. It features a wide range of sports such as football, motorsports, cycling, athletics, and more. With diverse sports programming, it caters to a broad spectrum of sports enthusiasts.

Quest

Quest is available on multiple platforms: Sky (Channel 144), Virgin Media (Channel 169), BT TV (Channel 12), Freeview (Channel 12), and Freesat (Channel 167). Quest also provides free-to-air live coverage in the UK.

Quest is a British free-to-air television channel available in the United Kingdom and Ireland. Quest provides factual, lifestyle, entertainment programs and other imported material. The channel is operated by Discovery, Inc. Known for its diverse range of programming, you can find shows spanning across genres like sports (including coverage of the British Superbike Championship), adventure, travel, and history.

Discovery Turbo

Discovery Turbo is accessible through Sky (Channel 161) and Virgin Media (Channel 256).

Discovery Turbo is a television channel devoted to programming about transport. It is similar to Discovery Velocity and Velocity. It features programming related to cars, motorcycles, airplanes, and other forms of transportation. If you’re an auto enthusiast or a fan of all things related to transportation and machines, this channel would be a great fit for you.

British Superbike Championship Calendar 2023

Month Track Event Date April Silverstone GP 07/04 – 09/04 April Oulton Park 29/04 – 01/05 May Donington Park GP 19/05 – 21/05 June Knockhill 16/06 – 18/06 July Snetterton 07/07 – 09/07 July Brands Hatch GP 21/07 – 23/07 August Thruxton 11/08 – 13/08 August Cadwell Park 26/08 – 28/08 September Oulton Park 15/09 – 17/09 September Donington Park 29/09 – 01/10 October Brands Hatch GP 13/10 – 15/10

Who is leading the British Superbike Championship?

2023 British Superbike Championship Standings | After Round 4 of 11 [Knockhill]

Pos. Rider Nat. Team Motorcycle Points ↑↓ 1 Tommy Bridewell GBR BeerMonster PBM Ducati Panigale V4 163 = 2 Kyle Ryde GBR LAMI OMG Racing Yamaha R1 155 ↑ 3 3 Glenn Irwin GBR BeerMonster PBM Ducati Panigale V4 152 ↓ 1 4 Josh Brookes AUS FHO Racing BMW M 1000 RR 136 ↓ 1 5 Leon Haslam GBR ROKiT BMW Motorrad BMW M 1000 RR 136 ↓ 1 6 Jason O’Halloran AUS McAMS Yamaha R1 98 = 7 Lee Jackson GBR Cheshire Mouldings FS-3 Kawasaki ZX-10RR 97 = 8 Ryan Vickers GBR LAMI OMG Racing Yamaha R1 85 ↑ 1 9 Christian Iddon GBR Oxford Racing Ducati Panigale V4 78 ↑ 1 10 Jack Kennedy IRL Mar-Train Racing Yamaha R1 61 ↓ 2 11 Peter Hickman GBR FHO Racing BMW M 1000 RR 52 = 12 Andrew Irwin GBR Honda Racing Honda CBR1000RR-R 44 = 13 Tom Neave GBR Honda Racing Honda CBR1000RR-R 41 ↑ 3 14 Storm Stacey GBR Starline Racing Kawasaki ZX-10RR 41 ↑ 1 15 Danny Kent GBR Lovell Kent Racing Honda CBR1000RR-R 40 ↓ 2 16 Charlie Nesbitt GBR MasterMac by Hawk Honda CBR1000RR-R 34 ↓ 2 17 Dean Harrison GBR DAO Racing Kawasaki ZX-10RR 25 ↑ 1 18 Danny Buchan GBR Synetiq TAS Racing BMW M 1000 RR 21 ↓ 1 19 Luke Mossey GBR Tactix L1 Racing Kawasaki ZX-10RR 17 ↑ 1 20 Max Cook GBR Cheshire Mouldings FS-3 Kawasaki ZX-10RR 13 ↓ 1 21 Hector Barbera ESP TAG Racing Honda CBR1000RR-R 6 ↑ 1 22 Tim Neave GBR McAMS Yamaha R1 7 ↓ 1 23 Josh Owens GBR Crendon by Hawk Honda CBR1000RR-R 6 = 24 Davey Todd GBR Milenco by Padgetts Honda CBR1000RR-R 2 = 25 Bradley Perie GBR VisionTrack Racng Kawasaki ZX-10RR 1 = 26 Luke Stapleford GBR LAMI OMG Racing Yamaha R1 0 = 27 Jack Scott GBR Rapid CDH Racing Kawasaki ZX-10RR 0 = 28 Liam Delves GBR Rapid CDH Racing Kawasaki ZX-10RR 0 = 29 Brian McCormack IRL Roadhouse Macau / FHO BMW M 1000 RR 0 = 30 Michael Dunlop GBR Hawk Racing Honda CBR1000RR-R 0 =

Rank Country Race Wins Winning Riders 1 United Kingdom 304 15 2 United States 119 10 3 Australia 118 11 4 Italy 106 11 5 Spain 85 5 6 Japan 62 10 7 France 47 6 8 Turkey 34 1 9 Ireland 13 1 New Zealand 13 1 11 Belgium 11 1 12 Netherlands 5 1 13 Canada 2 2 Germany 2 1 15 Austria 1 1 Brazil 1 1