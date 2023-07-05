The British Superbike Championship (BSB) is an adrenaline-charged event that has captivated motorcycle enthusiasts across the United Kingdom and beyond. This prestigious championship, considered the pinnacle of domestic superbike racing, showcases the sublime skill of the riders as well as the powerful performance of modified yet commercially available bikes.
The 2023 season marks the 36th edition of the electrifying British Superbike Championship. The title is currently held by Bradley Ray, however, he won’t be defending his crown this year as he is set to compete in the Superbike World Championship.
|Date
|Fri, 7 Apr 2023 – Sun, 15 Oct 2023
|Locations
|Silverstone Circuit, Donington Park Circuit, MORE
|Category
|Motorcycle sport
|Founded
|1988
How to watch the British Superbike Championship 2023 from anywhere?
To watch the British Superbike Championship 2023 privately and securely with a VPN:
- Get ExpressVPN.
- Connect to the server location that matches the broadcaster you want to watch. For example, connect to UK (Discovery Plus).
- Visit your streaming platforms and sign up if required.
- Tune in to the races live!
Where to watch British Superbike Championship online?
Can’t get enough motorcycle action? Catch every race for free, live and in blazing-fast HD, with ExpressVPN. There are at least two streaming platforms that offer the 2023 MotoGP season live streams for free; get a secure connection with ExpressVPN and watch all the races live online.
Discovery Plus
Discovery+ is also an option, which is available at no extra cost for selected Sky* and BT Sport** customers. For others, the Entertainment & Sport pass is available at a monthly cost of £6.99 or an annual fee of £59.99.
Discovery+ is a streaming service provided by Discovery, Inc., an American mass media company. It gives you access to a vast library of Discovery’s brands and channels, which includes Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, TLC, Food Network, HGTV, and more. It offers thousands of episodes from current and past seasons of shows, as well as a collection of Discovery+ Originals. It covers content ranging from science to cooking, from reality to natural history, and more. It’s a one-stop-shop for lovers of reality, science, and lifestyle programming.
Eurosport
Eurosport 2 is available on Sky (Channels 411/869), Virgin Media (Channel 522), and BT TV (Channels 413/436).
Eurosport 2 is a European sports television network and a sister channel to Eurosport 1. It is a unique platform which showcases live sports, sporting news and other related programming, especially focused on European markets. It features a wide range of sports such as football, motorsports, cycling, athletics, and more. With diverse sports programming, it caters to a broad spectrum of sports enthusiasts.
Quest
Quest is available on multiple platforms: Sky (Channel 144), Virgin Media (Channel 169), BT TV (Channel 12), Freeview (Channel 12), and Freesat (Channel 167). Quest also provides free-to-air live coverage in the UK.
Quest is a British free-to-air television channel available in the United Kingdom and Ireland. Quest provides factual, lifestyle, entertainment programs and other imported material. The channel is operated by Discovery, Inc. Known for its diverse range of programming, you can find shows spanning across genres like sports (including coverage of the British Superbike Championship), adventure, travel, and history.
Discovery Turbo
Discovery Turbo is accessible through Sky (Channel 161) and Virgin Media (Channel 256).
Discovery Turbo is a television channel devoted to programming about transport. It is similar to Discovery Velocity and Velocity. It features programming related to cars, motorcycles, airplanes, and other forms of transportation. If you’re an auto enthusiast or a fan of all things related to transportation and machines, this channel would be a great fit for you.
British Superbike Championship Calendar 2023
|Month
|Track
|Event Date
|April
|Silverstone GP
|07/04 – 09/04
|April
|Oulton Park
|29/04 – 01/05
|May
|Donington Park GP
|19/05 – 21/05
|June
|Knockhill
|16/06 – 18/06
|July
|Snetterton
|07/07 – 09/07
|July
|Brands Hatch GP
|21/07 – 23/07
|August
|Thruxton
|11/08 – 13/08
|August
|Cadwell Park
|26/08 – 28/08
|September
|Oulton Park
|15/09 – 17/09
|September
|Donington Park
|29/09 – 01/10
|October
|Brands Hatch GP
|13/10 – 15/10
Who is leading the British Superbike Championship?
2023 British Superbike Championship Standings | After Round 4 of 11 [Knockhill]
|Pos.
|Rider
|Nat.
|Team
|Motorcycle
|Points
|↑↓
|1
|Tommy Bridewell
|GBR
|BeerMonster PBM
|Ducati Panigale V4
|163
|=
|2
|Kyle Ryde
|GBR
|LAMI OMG Racing
|Yamaha R1
|155
|↑ 3
|3
|Glenn Irwin
|GBR
|BeerMonster PBM
|Ducati Panigale V4
|152
|↓ 1
|4
|Josh Brookes
|AUS
|FHO Racing
|BMW M 1000 RR
|136
|↓ 1
|5
|Leon Haslam
|GBR
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad
|BMW M 1000 RR
|136
|↓ 1
|6
|Jason O’Halloran
|AUS
|McAMS
|Yamaha R1
|98
|=
|7
|Lee Jackson
|GBR
|Cheshire Mouldings FS-3
|Kawasaki ZX-10RR
|97
|=
|8
|Ryan Vickers
|GBR
|LAMI OMG Racing
|Yamaha R1
|85
|↑ 1
|9
|Christian Iddon
|GBR
|Oxford Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4
|78
|↑ 1
|10
|Jack Kennedy
|IRL
|Mar-Train Racing
|Yamaha R1
|61
|↓ 2
|11
|Peter Hickman
|GBR
|FHO Racing
|BMW M 1000 RR
|52
|=
|12
|Andrew Irwin
|GBR
|Honda Racing
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|44
|=
|13
|Tom Neave
|GBR
|Honda Racing
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|41
|↑ 3
|14
|Storm Stacey
|GBR
|Starline Racing
|Kawasaki ZX-10RR
|41
|↑ 1
|15
|Danny Kent
|GBR
|Lovell Kent Racing
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|40
|↓ 2
|16
|Charlie Nesbitt
|GBR
|MasterMac by Hawk
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|34
|↓ 2
|17
|Dean Harrison
|GBR
|DAO Racing
|Kawasaki ZX-10RR
|25
|↑ 1
|18
|Danny Buchan
|GBR
|Synetiq TAS Racing
|BMW M 1000 RR
|21
|↓ 1
|19
|Luke Mossey
|GBR
|Tactix L1 Racing
|Kawasaki ZX-10RR
|17
|↑ 1
|20
|Max Cook
|GBR
|Cheshire Mouldings FS-3
|Kawasaki ZX-10RR
|13
|↓ 1
|21
|Hector Barbera
|ESP
|TAG Racing
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|6
|↑ 1
|22
|Tim Neave
|GBR
|McAMS
|Yamaha R1
|7
|↓ 1
|23
|Josh Owens
|GBR
|Crendon by Hawk
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|6
|=
|24
|Davey Todd
|GBR
|Milenco by Padgetts
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|2
|=
|25
|Bradley Perie
|GBR
|VisionTrack Racng
|Kawasaki ZX-10RR
|1
|=
|26
|Luke Stapleford
|GBR
|LAMI OMG Racing
|Yamaha R1
|0
|=
|27
|Jack Scott
|GBR
|Rapid CDH Racing
|Kawasaki ZX-10RR
|0
|=
|28
|Liam Delves
|GBR
|Rapid CDH Racing
|Kawasaki ZX-10RR
|0
|=
|29
|Brian McCormack
|IRL
|Roadhouse Macau / FHO
|BMW M 1000 RR
|0
|=
|30
|Michael Dunlop
|GBR
|Hawk Racing
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|0
|=
Who has the most wins in World Superbike?
|Rank
|Country
|Race Wins
|Winning Riders
|1
|United Kingdom
|304
|15
|2
|United States
|119
|10
|3
|Australia
|118
|11
|4
|Italy
|106
|11
|5
|Spain
|85
|5
|6
|Japan
|62
|10
|7
|France
|47
|6
|8
|Turkey
|34
|1
|9
|Ireland
|13
|1
|New Zealand
|13
|1
|11
|Belgium
|11
|1
|12
|Netherlands
|5
|1
|13
|Canada
|2
|2
|Germany
|2
|1
|15
|Austria
|1
|1
|Brazil
|1
|1
FAQ for streaming sports
Can I stream sports on my computer?
Can I stream sports on my phone or tablet?
How can I stream on my TV with a VPN?
In brief there are five different ways to stream sports on your TV with ExpressVPN:
-With the native app for a smart TV, Android TV device, or other streaming device
-By streaming on your computer and connecting to the TV with an HDMI cable
-By mirroring or casting wirelessly to your TV or streaming device from your computer or mobile device
-By connecting to an ExpressVPN-enabled router, which allows for unlimited devices and makes it super simple to connect to different server locations simultaneously
-With MediaStreamer, ExpressVPN’s solution for devices that cannot install a VPN, such as Apple TV or gaming consoles. MediaStreamer only needs to be set up once, although it does not provide the full security benefits of a VPN. (Note that by connecting your Apple TV or gaming console to a router, you can get the best of both worlds!)
For more information on all the ways to get ExpressVPN on your big-screen TV, click below, or just contact a 24/7 Support agent for step-by-step instructions.
I connected to the suggested VPN server location but I can’t log in to the streaming service!
No worries! Server load changes rapidly (especially when lots of people are trying to watch certain events), but that’s exactly why ExpressVPN has high-speed servers all over the world. If you’re trying to access a site in the U.S. or Germany, for instance, try connecting to a different server location in those countries.
If you’re trying to connect to a country with one server location, the first step is to check your location settings. If you’re on a mobile device, disconnect from the VPN, turn off location services, then connect to the VPN again. On both Windows and Mac computers, you can turn off Location Services within the Privacy & Security settings menu.
For more help, you can always talk to a member of our Support Team, available 24/7 by live chat.
I connected to the VPN but my internet speed is slow
If your internet speed is slow or your streaming seems to lag, there are a few possible reasons:
-The distance of your selected VPN server location from your physical location
-Your connection type (wired connections are more reliable than wireless connections)
-Suboptimal interconnectivity between the VPN and your ISP
-Slow internet connection speed at your location
-Your device type and processing power
Try each of the following steps to troubleshoot:
-Download the latest version of ExpressVPN
-Connect to a different VPN server location
-Change your VPN protocol
If you try each of the above and are still experiencing issues with your streaming speed, contact the ExpressVPN Support Team 24/7 and someone will be with you in seconds.
What other streaming services can I watch with ExpressVPN?
ExpressVPN works seamlessly with all the most popular streaming apps from around the world. Using a VPN for streaming ensures you watch securely in blazing-fast HD with unlimited bandwidth, free from ISP throttling (which can sometimes slow down speeds). If you want to watch your favorite team from anywhere—even while traveling or on unsecured networks like public Wi-Fi—ExpressVPN is a great way to enhance your sports streaming experience.