Home Stream Sports British Superbikes

Live stream British Superbike Championship online in 2023

Updated: July 5, 2023

Watch the Snetterton track on July 7–9!

Get ExpressVPN

30-day money-back guarantee

The British Superbike Championship (BSB) is an adrenaline-charged event that has captivated motorcycle enthusiasts across the United Kingdom and beyond. This prestigious championship, considered the pinnacle of domestic superbike racing, showcases the sublime skill of the riders as well as the powerful performance of modified yet commercially available bikes.

The 2023 season marks the 36th edition of the electrifying British Superbike Championship. The title is currently held by Bradley Ray, however, he won’t be defending his crown this year as he is set to compete in the Superbike World Championship.

 
DateFri, 7 Apr 2023 – Sun, 15 Oct 2023
LocationsSilverstone Circuit, Donington Park Circuit, MORE
Category Motorcycle sport
Founded 1988

How to watch the British Superbike Championship 2023 from anywhere?

To watch the British Superbike Championship 2023 privately and securely with a VPN:

  1. Get ExpressVPN.
  2. Connect to the server location that matches the broadcaster you want to watch. For example, connect to UK (Discovery Plus).
  3. Visit your streaming platforms and sign up if required.
  4. Tune in to the races live!
Get ExpressVPN

Where to watch British Superbike Championship online?

Can’t get enough motorcycle action? Catch every race for free, live and in blazing-fast HD, with ExpressVPN. There are at least two streaming platforms that offer the 2023 MotoGP season live streams for free; get a secure connection with ExpressVPN and watch all the races live online.

Discovery Plus

Discovery+ is also an option, which is available at no extra cost for selected Sky* and BT Sport** customers. For others, the Entertainment & Sport pass is available at a monthly cost of £6.99 or an annual fee of £59.99.

Discovery+ is a streaming service provided by Discovery, Inc., an American mass media company. It gives you access to a vast library of Discovery’s brands and channels, which includes Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, TLC, Food Network, HGTV, and more. It offers thousands of episodes from current and past seasons of shows, as well as a collection of Discovery+ Originals. It covers content ranging from science to cooking, from reality to natural history, and more. It’s a one-stop-shop for lovers of reality, science, and lifestyle programming.

Get ExpressVPN

Eurosport

Eurosport 2 is available on Sky (Channels 411/869), Virgin Media (Channel 522), and BT TV (Channels 413/436).

Eurosport 2 is a European sports television network and a sister channel to Eurosport 1. It is a unique platform which showcases live sports, sporting news and other related programming, especially focused on European markets. It features a wide range of sports such as football, motorsports, cycling, athletics, and more. With diverse sports programming, it caters to a broad spectrum of sports enthusiasts.

Quest

Quest is available on multiple platforms: Sky (Channel 144), Virgin Media (Channel 169), BT TV (Channel 12), Freeview (Channel 12), and Freesat (Channel 167). Quest also provides free-to-air live coverage in the UK.

Quest is a British free-to-air television channel available in the United Kingdom and Ireland. Quest provides factual, lifestyle, entertainment programs and other imported material. The channel is operated by Discovery, Inc. Known for its diverse range of programming, you can find shows spanning across genres like sports (including coverage of the British Superbike Championship), adventure, travel, and history.

Discovery Turbo

Discovery Turbo is accessible through Sky (Channel 161) and Virgin Media (Channel 256).

Discovery Turbo is a television channel devoted to programming about transport. It is similar to Discovery Velocity and Velocity. It features programming related to cars, motorcycles, airplanes, and other forms of transportation. If you’re an auto enthusiast or a fan of all things related to transportation and machines, this channel would be a great fit for you.

Get ExpressVPN

British Superbike Championship Calendar 2023

MonthTrackEvent Date
AprilSilverstone GP07/04 – 09/04
AprilOulton Park29/04 – 01/05
MayDonington Park GP19/05 – 21/05
JuneKnockhill16/06 – 18/06
JulySnetterton07/07 – 09/07
JulyBrands Hatch GP21/07 – 23/07
AugustThruxton11/08 – 13/08
AugustCadwell Park26/08 – 28/08
SeptemberOulton Park15/09 – 17/09
SeptemberDonington Park29/09 – 01/10
OctoberBrands Hatch GP13/10 – 15/10
Get ExpressVPN

Who is leading the British Superbike Championship?

2023 British Superbike Championship Standings | After Round 4 of 11 [Knockhill]

Pos.RiderNat.TeamMotorcyclePoints↑↓
1Tommy BridewellGBRBeerMonster PBMDucati Panigale V4163=
2Kyle RydeGBRLAMI OMG RacingYamaha R1155↑ 3
3Glenn IrwinGBRBeerMonster PBMDucati Panigale V4152↓ 1
4Josh BrookesAUSFHO RacingBMW M 1000 RR136↓ 1
5Leon HaslamGBRROKiT BMW MotorradBMW M 1000 RR136↓ 1
6Jason O’HalloranAUSMcAMSYamaha R198=
7Lee JacksonGBRCheshire Mouldings FS-3Kawasaki ZX-10RR97=
8Ryan VickersGBRLAMI OMG RacingYamaha R185↑ 1
9Christian IddonGBROxford RacingDucati Panigale V478↑ 1
10Jack KennedyIRLMar-Train RacingYamaha R161↓ 2
11Peter HickmanGBRFHO RacingBMW M 1000 RR52=
12Andrew IrwinGBRHonda RacingHonda CBR1000RR-R44=
13Tom NeaveGBRHonda RacingHonda CBR1000RR-R41↑ 3
14Storm StaceyGBRStarline RacingKawasaki ZX-10RR41↑ 1
15Danny KentGBRLovell Kent RacingHonda CBR1000RR-R40↓ 2
16Charlie NesbittGBRMasterMac by HawkHonda CBR1000RR-R34↓ 2
17Dean HarrisonGBRDAO RacingKawasaki ZX-10RR25↑ 1
18Danny BuchanGBRSynetiq TAS RacingBMW M 1000 RR21↓ 1
19Luke MosseyGBRTactix L1 RacingKawasaki ZX-10RR17↑ 1
20Max CookGBRCheshire Mouldings FS-3Kawasaki ZX-10RR13↓ 1
21Hector BarberaESPTAG RacingHonda CBR1000RR-R6↑ 1
22Tim NeaveGBRMcAMSYamaha R17↓ 1
23Josh OwensGBRCrendon by HawkHonda CBR1000RR-R6=
24Davey ToddGBRMilenco by PadgettsHonda CBR1000RR-R2=
25Bradley PerieGBRVisionTrack RacngKawasaki ZX-10RR1=
26Luke StaplefordGBRLAMI OMG RacingYamaha R10=
27Jack ScottGBRRapid CDH RacingKawasaki ZX-10RR0=
28Liam DelvesGBRRapid CDH RacingKawasaki ZX-10RR0=
29Brian McCormackIRLRoadhouse Macau / FHOBMW M 1000 RR0=
30Michael DunlopGBRHawk RacingHonda CBR1000RR-R0=
Get ExpressVPN

Who has the most wins in World Superbike?

RankCountryRace WinsWinning Riders
1United Kingdom30415
2United States11910
3Australia11811
4Italy10611
5Spain855
6Japan6210
7France476
8Turkey341
9Ireland131
New Zealand131
11Belgium111
12Netherlands51
13Canada22
Germany21
15Austria11
Brazil11
Get ExpressVPN

FAQ for streaming sports

Can I stream sports on my computer?
Can I stream sports on my phone or tablet?
How can I stream on my TV with a VPN?
I connected to the suggested VPN server location but I can’t log in to the streaming service!
I connected to the VPN but my internet speed is slow
What other streaming services can I watch with ExpressVPN?
stream new movies and tv shows with a vpn
Stream New Shows & Movies
Get ExpressVPN
See our top picks for what to stream this month

You may also like

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes:

<a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Choose language

Need help? Chat with us!
stream on your phone with a VPN
Need step-by-step streaming help?
Chat With Us

24-HOUR LIVE CHAT SUPPORT