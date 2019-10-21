Stream MLB games live on Hulu + Live TV

Price: 55 USD/month

Channels: ESPN, ESPN 2, TBS, Fox, and FS1

Hulu offers all of the channels carrying MLB games but not the MLB Network. A seven-day free trial is available.

To watch MLB games on Hulu + Live TV:

Get ExpressVPN. Connect to a server location in the U.S. Visit Hulu and subscribe. Stream the games live!

Watching on a computer? For the best streaming experience, use the ExpressVPN browser extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge.

Watching on mobile? Fire up the Hulu app (on Android or iOS).

Learn more about watching Hulu with ExpressVPN.

Stream MLB games live on Sling TV

Price: 30 USD/month and up

Channels: ESPN, ESPN 2, TBS, Fox, FS1, and MLB Network

Sling TV includes all channels that carry MLB games, such as MLB Network, ESPN, ESPN 2, TBS, Fox, and FS1. To get all of these channels, you’ll need to get Sling Orange as well as Sling Blue. Use the “Sports Extra” add-on for Sling TV in order to watch MLB Network for an extra 10 USD/month.

A three-day free trial is available. You will need a U.S. card or PayPal in order to subscribe.

To watch MLB on Sling TV:

Get ExpressVPN. Connect to a server location in the U.S. Head to Sling TV and use the free trial for Sling Orange & Blue. Tune in to the games!

Watching on a computer? For the best streaming experience, use the ExpressVPN browser extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge.

Watching on mobile? Fire up the Sling TV app (on Android and iOS).

Learn more about watching Sling TV with ExpressVPN.

Watch MLB games with the At Bat app

New subscribers to MLB.TV also receive a free subscription to MLB’s At Bat streaming app, available on both Android and iOS devices. You can also subscribe to the app without MLB.TV for 3 USD/month.

The app lets you access the MLB.TV Free Game of the Day plus in-game highlights. To access the app:

Get ExpressVPN. Connect to a server location in the U.S. Download the MLB At Bat app on your Android or iOS device. Stream the games live!

Watch MLB games on YouTube TV

Price: 65 USD/month

Channels: ESPN, ESPN 2, TBS, Fox, FS1, and MLB Network

YouTube and MLB are expanding their partnership and will bring live streams to YouTube TV. YouTube TV offers all of the channels that cover MLB games, with subscriptions at 65 USD/month. If you don’t feel like committing to YouTube TV, use the five-day free trial.

To watch MLB games on YouTube TV:

Get ExpressVPN. Connect to a server location in the U.S. Visit YouTube TV and sign up. You may need to submit a U.S. postal code (e.g., 10022, 48104, etc.) Stream the games live!

Watching on mobile? Fire up the YouTube TV app (on Android and iOS).

Learn more about watching YouTube TV with ExpressVPN.

Watch MLB games on AT&T TV Now

Price: 55 USD/month and up

Channels: ESPN, ESPN 2, TBS, Fox, FS1, and MLB Network

AT&T TV Now also offers all the channels that stream MLB. The basic subscription fee of 50 USD/month includes five of the channels. The sixth channel, the MLB Network, is included in the Choice package (or above), which brings the price to 110 USD/month. A seven-day free trial is available.

To watch MLB on AT&T TV Now:

Get ExpressVPN. Connect to a server location in the U.S. Head to AT&T TV Now and use the free trial. Enjoy the games!

Watching on a computer? For the best streaming experience, use the ExpressVPN browser extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge.

Watching on mobile? Fire up the AT&T TV Now app (on Android and iOS).

Learn more about watching AT&T TV Now with ExpressVPN.

Stream MLB games on Amazon Prime Video

Price: 25 USD/month

You can also watch live MLB games on Prime Video this year. There’s a 30-day free trial available.

To watch MLB games on Amazon Prime:

Get ExpressVPN. Connect to a server location in the U.S. Go to Amazon Prime Video and use the free trial. You’re all set!

Watching on a computer? For the best streaming experience, use the ExpressVPN browser extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge.

Watching on mobile? Fire up the Amazon Prime Video app on your Android or iOS device.

Watch MLB games live on Sky Sports

Price: 22 GBP/month and up

Channels: Sky Sports Today

Living in the UK? Sky Sports is your best bet for catching live streams of the games. However, specialized equipment is required. You will also need to provide a valid postal code and a UK/Ireland credit or debit card.

To watch MLB games on Sky Sports:

Get ExpressVPN. Connect to a server location in the UK. Head to Sky Go and log in. Enjoy the games!

Watching on a computer? For the best streaming experience, use the ExpressVPN browser extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge.

Watching on mobile? Fire up the Sky Go app on your Android or iOS device.

Learn more about watching Sky with ExpressVPN.