What is an eSIM?
An eSIM (short for embedded SIM) lets you connect to a cellular network without requiring a physical SIM card.
Unlike a roaming plan tied to your home carrier, travel eSIMs connect you to a local carrier in your destination, giving you competitive local rates with better network quality. They’re also incredibly easy to install, and you can switch between different carriers or plans seamlessly.
Enter your adventure era with eSIMs for 200+ countries and regions, and even a global plan for the ultimate flexibility.
Download and set up your eSIM before you leave, and you'll automatically connect upon arrival without lifting a finger—or worse—fumbling with a physical SIM card.
Whether you're a casual day tripper or serial backpacker, you'll find a prepaid eSIM plan to suit your needs. Enjoy high-speed service with the best local network providers and lower rates to top it off!
Track your data usage and top up easily on the holiday.com app, and never worry about running out of data or paying exorbitant roaming charges.
FAQ
As long as your device is compatible with eSIMs and carrier-unlocked, you should be able to set up eSIMs without a hitch. However, devices originating from mainland China, Hong Kong, and Macau do not support eSIMs. If you are unsure, we recommend checking with your device manufacturer directly.
If holiday.com's eSIM is included as part of your ExpressVPN subscription, shortly after purchase you will receive a confirmation email with your coupon code and instructions on how to redeem it.
You can also find your coupon code on the ExpressVPN site. After signing in, go to My Account and select Subscription. Under Add-ons, look for your holiday.com eSIM and select View Coupon to display your coupon code and redemption instructions. If you’re having trouble finding your coupon code, please contact Support.
With an eSIM, there is no need to take the risk of using unsecure public Wi-Fi hotspots in hotels and coffee shops.
Of course, in order to ensure your privacy is protected, we recommend you use an eSIM together with ExpressVPN.
