Roam the world with a travel eSIM

The world’s most powerful passport—now in your pocket. Enjoy seamless connection wherever you go with an eSIM from holiday.com, the travel and lifestyle brand by the team behind ExpressVPN.

What is an eSIM?

An eSIM (short for embedded SIM) lets you connect to a cellular network without requiring a physical SIM card.

Unlike a roaming plan tied to your home carrier, travel eSIMs connect you to a local carrier in your destination, giving you competitive local rates with better network quality. They’re also incredibly easy to install, and you can switch between different carriers or plans seamlessly.

Why holiday.com?

Brought to you by the team behind ExpressVPN, holiday.com is a natural choice for savvy travelers looking to roam with peace of mind.

For over a decade, ExpressVPN has helped millions of users worldwide take greater control of their digital experience, and eSIMs from holiday.com are a natural extension of that philosophy, bringing convenience, security, and peace of mind to users across borders.

Works anytime, all over

Enter your adventure era with eSIMs for 200+ countries and regions, and even a global plan for the ultimate flexibility. Enjoy your trip the way you deserve, with seamless connectivity from city to countryside.

Ready when you land

Download and set up your eSIM before you leave, and you’ll automatically connect upon arrival without lifting a finger—or worse—fumbling with a physical SIM card.

Fast, flexible, and affordable

Whether you’re a casual day tripper or serial backpacker, you’ll find a prepaid eSIM plan to suit your needs. Enjoy high-speed service with the best local network providers and lower rates to top it off!

Easy to use

Choose the data plan you want, activate your eSIM, and you’re all set! Track your data usage and top up easily on the holiday.com app, and never worry about running out of data or paying exorbitant roaming charges.


FAQ

