Home Streaming degli sport Football AFC Asian Cup

Live stream the 2024 AFC Asian Cup online

Updated: December 14, 2023

Stream with ExpressVPN and never miss a game!

Get ExpressVPN

30-day money-back guarantee

Asia’s top 24 nations will compete for the honour of being the continental champion when the AFC Asian Cup kicks off on January 12, 2024. The 18th edition of the competition will be held in Qatar.

How to watch 2024 AFC Asian Cup match live streams

You can live stream AFC Asian Cup games securely with a VPN by following just a few simple steps:

  1. Get ExpressVPN.
  2. Connect to the VPN server location that matches the broadcaster you want to watch. For example, Aussie fans can connect to a secure server in Australia to watch the free live streams on 10 play.
  3. Check the schedule of the broadcaster you want to watch and find the match you want to stream.
  4. Tune in and enjoy!

Get ExpressVPN

Can I use a VPN to watch the AFC Asian Cup from another country?

Some users watch the AFC Asian Cup by connecting to a VPN server in a country other than their own, but doing so may violate copyright or the streaming service’s terms of use. ExpressVPN is a privacy and security tool, and using it to circumvent copyright is against our Terms of Service. We cannot see or control what you do while connected to our VPN, so you are responsible for ensuring that your use complies with all relevant terms and laws.

Best VPN for live streaming AFC Asian Cup matches

ExpressVPN is the best VPN for safely and securely streaming the 2024 AFC Asian Cup. With next-gen 10-Gbps servers in locations around the world, you can enjoy the full privacy protections of a VPN without ever missing a second of the action. ExpressVPN has easy-to-use apps for WindowsMacAndroid, and iOS, not to mention a range of ways to stream on your big-screen TV. If you need help along the way, ExpressVPN offers 24/7 live chat support and a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee!

Stream AFC Asian Cup Games With a VPN

Where to watch the 2024 AFC Asian Cup in your country

Where to watch the AFC Asian Cup in Australia

10 play

Price: Free

Aussie fans can watch all of the Socceroos’ AFC Asian Cup matches live and free across Network 10, which you can live stream online for free on 10 play.

Watch 10 play With a VPN

Paramount Plus

Price: 9 AUD/month or 90 AUD/year

Australian soccer fans can watch the entire 2024 AFC Asian Cup tournament live on Paramount Plus.

Stream Paramount Plus With a VPN

Where to watch the AFC Asian Cup in the United States

Paramount Plus

Price: 6 USD/month and up

Channels: CBS and CBS Sports Network

CBS holds broadcasting rights for the 2024 AFC Asian Cup in the U.S. Every match is available live via Paramount Plus, while select matches will air on CBS and the CBS Sports Network. Paramount Plus offers a seven-day free trial.

Note: You will need a US credit card to subscribe to Paramount Plus.

Get ExpressVPN

YouTube TV

Price: 73 USD/month and up

Channels: CBS and CBS Sports Network

YouTube TV will show select matches on CBS and the CBS Sports Network. YouTube TV also offers a free trial if U.S. residents only want to watch a specific game.

Note: You will need a US credit card to subscribe to YouTube TV. If you don’t have one, subscribe through Google Pay instead.

Watch YouTube With ExpressVPN

Fubo

Price: 75 USD/month

Channels: CBS and CBS Sports Network

U.S. soccer fans can live stream AF Asian Cup games throughout the competition with Fubo, which carries both CBS and CBS Sports Network.

Note: You will need a US credit card to subscribe to Fubo.

Stream Fubo With a VPN

DirecTV Stream

Price: 95 USD/month and up

Channels: CBS and CBS Sports Network

United States viewers can stream AFC Asian Cup games with DirecTV Stream by subscribing to its “Ultimate” package, which includes CBS and CBS Sports Network, showing games throughout the tournament. If you only want to watch a specific game, try the five-day free trial.

Note: You may need a U.S. credit/debit card to subscribe to DirecTV Stream. 

Watch With DirecTV Stream

Where to watch the AFC Asian Cup in New Zealand

Sky Sport Now

Price: 20 NZD/week, 40 NZD/month, or 400 NZD/year

Sky Sport Now gives you live streaming and on-demand access to 12 Sky Sport and ESPN channels in New Zealand—perfect for watching the 2024 AFC Asian Cup. The broadcaster also offers week-long, monthly, and annual passes to suit your sports viewing needs. There’s also a seven-day free trial for the monthly or annual passes if you only want to watch select matches.

Note: You will need a New Zealand payment method to subscribe to Sky Sports Now; otherwise, use PayPal.

Get ExpressVPN

When does the 2024 AFC Asian Cup start?

The first match of the 2024 AFC Asian Cup between Qatar vs. Lebanon kicks off on January 12, 2024.

Which country is hosting the 2024 AFC Asian Cup?

Qatar is the host nation of the 2024 AFC Asian Cup.

Which countries are taking part in the 2024 AFC Asian Cup?

A total of 24 teams will compete:

Group AGroup BGroup CGroup DGroup EGroup F
QatarAustraliaIranJapanSouth KoreaSaudi Arabia
ChinaUzbekistanUnited Arab EmiratesIndonesiaMalaysiaThailand
TajikistanSyriaHong KongIraqJordanKyrgyzstan
LebanonIndiaPalestineVietnamBahrainOman

How to Stream on a Big-Screen TV

2024 AFC Asian Cup schedule

DateMatchTimeVenue
January 12, 2024Qatar vs. Lebanon7.00 PMLusail Stadium, Lusail
January 13, 2024Australia vs. India2:30 PMAhmad bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan
January 13, 2024China vs. Tajikistan5:30 PMAbdullah bin Khalifa Stadium, Doha
January 13, 2024Uzbekistan vs. Syria8:30 PMJassim bin Hamad Stadium, Al Rayyan
January 14, 2024Japan vs. Vietnam2:30 PMAl Thumama Stadium, Doha
January 14, 2024United Arab Emirates vs. Hong Kong3:30 PMKhalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan
January 14, 2024Iran vs. Palestine8:30 PMEducation City Stadium, Al Rayyan
January 15, 2024Bahrain vs. South Korea2:30 PMJassim bin Hamad Stadium, Al Rayyan
January 15, 2024Iraq vs. Indonesia5:30 PMAhmad bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan
January 15, 2024Jordan vs. Malesiya8:30 PMAl Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah
January 16, 2024Thailand vs. Kyrgyzstan5:30 PMAbdullah bin Khalifa Stadium, Doha
January 16, 2024Saudi Arabia vs. Oman8:30 PMKhalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan
January 17, 2024Lebanon vs. China2:30 PMAl Thumama Stadium, Doha
January 17, 2024Tajikistan vs. Qatar8:30 PMAl Bayt Stadium, Al Khor
January 18, 2024Syria vs. Australia2:30 PMJassim bin Hamad Stadium, Al Rayyan
January 18 , 2024India vs. Uzbekistan5:30 PMAhmad bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan
January 18, 2024Palestine vs. United Arab Emirates8:30 PMAl Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah
January 19, 2024Iraq vs. Japan2:30 PMEducation City Stadium, Al Rayyan
January 19, 2024Vietnam vs. Indonesia5:30 PMAbdullah bin Khalifa Stadium, Doha
January 19, 2024Hong Kong vs. Iran8:30 PMKhalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan
January 20, 2024Jordan vs. South Korea2:30 PMAl Thumama Stadium, Doha
January 20, 2024Bahrain vs. Malaysia5:30 PMJassim bin Hamad Stadium, Al Rayyan
January 21, 2024Oman vs. Thailand5:30 PMAbdullah bin Khalifa Stadium, Doha
January 21, 2024Kyrgyzstan vs. Saudi Arabia8:30 PMAhmad bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan
January 22, 2024Qatar vs. China6:00 PMKhalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan
January 22, 2024Tajikistan vs. Lebanon6:00 PMJassim bin Hamad Stadium, Al Rayyan
January 23, 2024Australia vs. Uzbekistan2:30 PMAl Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah
January 23, 2024Syria vs. India2:30 PMAl Bayt Stadium, Al Khor
January 23, 2024Iran vs. United Arab Emirates6:00 PMEducation City Stadium, Al Rayyan
January 23, 2024Hong Kong vs. Palestine6:00 PMAbdullah bin Khalifa Stadium, Doha
January 24, 2024Japan vs. Indonesia2:30 PMAl Thumama Stadium, Doha
January 24, 2024Iraq vs. Vietnam2:30 PMJassim bin Hamad Stadium, Al Rayyan
January 25, 2024South Korea vs. Malaysia2:30 PMAl Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah
January 25, 2024Jordan vs. Bahrain2:30 PMKhalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan
January 25, 2024Saudi Arabia vs. Thailand6:00 PMEducation City Stadium, Al Rayyan
January 25, 2024Kyrgyzstan vs. Oman6:00 PMAbdullah bin Khalifa Stadium, Doha
January 28, 2024Winner Group B vs. Third-place Group A/C/D2:30 PMJassim bin Hamad Stadium, Al Rayyan
January 28, 2024Runner-up Group A vs. Runner-up Group C7:00 PMAhmad bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan
January 29, 2024Winner Group D vs. Third-place Group B/E/F2:30 PMKhalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan
January 29, 2024Winner Group A vs. Third-place Group C/D/E7:00 PMAl Bayt Stadium, Al Khor
January 30, 2024Runner-up Group B vs. Runner-up Group F2:30 PMAl Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah
January 30, 2024Winner Group F vs. Runner-up Group E7:00 PMEducation City Stadium, Al Rayyan
January 31, 2024Winner Group E vs. Runner-up Group D2:30 PMAl Thumama Stadium, Doha
January 31, 2024Winner Group C vs. Third-place Group A/B/F7:00 PMAbdullah bin Khalifa Stadium, Doha
February 2, 2024Winner Match 38 vs. Winner Match 392:30 PMAhmad bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan
February 2, 2024Winner Match 37 vs. Winner Match 426:30 PMAl Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah
February 3, 2024Winner Match 44 vs. Winner Match 432:30 PMEducation City Stadium, Al Rayyan
February 3, 2024Winner Match 40 vs. Winner Match 416:30 PMAl Bayt Stadium, Al Khor
February 6, 2024Winner Match 45 vs. Winner Match 466:00 PMAhmad bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan
February 7, 2024Winner Match 47 vs. Winner Match 486:00 PMAl Thumama Stadium, Doha
February 10, 2024Final:- Winner Match 49 vs. Winner Match 506:00 PMLusail Stadium, Lusail

Get ExpressVPN

ExpressVPN is a VPN service not intended to be used as a means of copyright circumvention. Please read the ExpressVPN Terms of Service and your content provider’s Terms of Use for more details.

FAQ: About AFC Asian Cup live streams

Which TV channel is the AFC Asian Cup on?
What apps can I use to watch the AFC Asian Cup online?
Can I watch AFC Asian Cup live for free?
Where can I watch AFC Asian Cup games online in Australia?
Where can I check the AFC Asian Cup live scores?
Can I watch AFC Asian Cup games on YouTube?
Can I stream the AFC Asian Cup on my computer?
Can I stream the AFC Asian Cup on my phone or tablet?
How can I stream the AFC Asian Cup on my TV with a VPN?
I connected to the VPN but my internet speed is slow!
I connected to the suggested VPN server location but I can’t log in to the streaming service!
What other streaming services can I watch with ExpressVPN?
stream on your phone with a VPN
Need step-by-step streaming help?
Talk to a Human

24-HOUR LIVE CHAT SUPPORT

You may also like

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes:

<a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Choose language

Need help? Chat with us!
watch football live streams
Start streaming football now
Get ExpressVPN