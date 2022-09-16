The UEFA Europa Conference League is the continent’s third tier of competition, allowing teams from across Europe to compete for silverware and a shot at a title. Top teams competing in the 2022–23 UEFA Europa Conference League include West Ham, Villarreal, Fiorentina, Nice, and Anderlecht, and expect plenty of upsets throughout the knockout rounds. Read on to learn how to watch UEFA Europa Conference League live streams securely with a VPN.

How to live stream 2022–23 UEFA Europa Conference League games in your country

Several broadcasters will carry live streams of UEFA Europa Conference League games. You can securely stream with a VPN in just a few simple steps:

Get ExpressVPN. Connect to a server location that matches the broadcaster you want to watch. For example, if you’d like to see the American broadcast, connect to a server in the United States. Check the schedule of the broadcaster you want to watch, like Paramount Plus . Tune in and enjoy the games!

Live stream select UEFA Europa Conference League games in Belgium for free

RTBF

Price: Free

Viewers in Belgium can watch select UEFA Europa Conference League live streams on RTBF. The streams carry French commentary but are free to watch.

Live Stream RTBF Online

Live stream select UEFA Conference League games in Austria for free

ServusTV

Price: Free

Live stream select UEFA Conference League games on Austrian broadcaster ServusTV, which carries streams of the games in German. ServusTV also shows the Champions League, Europa League, and popular sports including select Formula 1 races—all for free.

Watch ServusTV With a VPN

How to live stream 2022–23 UEFA Europa Conference League games in the U.S.

Paramount Plus

Price: 6 USD/month

UEFA Europa Conference League games will air live and exclusive on Paramount Plus. There’s also a seven-day free trial for new subscribers, which is handy if you only want to watch a specific game.

Live stream 2022–23 UEFA Europa Conference League games in the UK

BT Sport

Price: 25 GBP/month

Watch every game in the 2022–23 UEFA Europa Conference League season—from the group stage to the final—live on BT Sport in the UK. Viewers in the UK can subscribe contract-free to live stream every game online with BT Sport’s Monthly Pass.

Note: You will need a UK/Ireland credit/debit card to subscribe to BT Sport.

Date Match July 7–August 11, 2022 Qualifying August 18–25, 2022 Playoffs September 8–November 3, 2022 Group stage February 16–23, 2023 Knockout round playoffs March 9–16, 2023 Round of 16 April 13–20, 2023 Quarterfinals May 11–18, 2023 Semifinals June 7, 2023 Final

ExpressVPN is a VPN service not intended to be used as a means of copyright circumvention. Please read the ExpressVPN Terms of Service and your content provider’s Terms of Use for more details.

FAQ: UEFA Europa Conference League What is the UEFA Europa Conference League? The Europa Conference League is UEFA’s third tier of competition (below the Champions League and Europa League), giving more clubs from a variety of countries the chance to play European football. How many teams play in the UEFA Europa Conference League? In the 2022–23 season, 32 teams qualify for the group stage. Who won the 2021–22 UEFA Europa Conference League? AS Roma won the inaugural UEFA Europa Conference League, beating Feyenoord 1-0 in the 2021–22 UEFA Europa Conference League final. It was the Italian club’s first major European trophy. When is the 2022–23 UEFA Europa Conference League final? The 2022–23 UEFA Europa Conference League final takes place on Wednesday, June 7, 2023, at the Fortuna Arena in Prague, Czech Republic.