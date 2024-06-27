How to watch Dutch Grand Prix live streams with a VPN

Make sure you never miss a second of the action as the 2024 Formula 1 season continues on August 25 with the Dutch Grand Prix! You can securely stream the entire race live online with ExpressVPN in just a few simple steps:

Get ExpressVPN. Connect to the VPN server location that matches the broadcaster you want to watch. For example, Belgian fans should connect to a secure server in Belgium to stream their home country’s coverage of the races on RTBF. Tune in and enjoy!

Get ExpressVPN

Watching on a computer? For the best streaming experience, use the ExpressVPN browser extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge.

Where to watch the Dutch Grand Prix for free

Austria

ServusTV

Austrian F1 fanatics can tune into ServusTV (German commentary) throughout the 2024 F1 season. ServusTV is a great streaming service for following live sports in Austria—from F1 and MotoGP to soccer, rugby, tennis, and more. Broadcast commentary is in German.

Want it on the big screen? Learn about all the ways to get ExpressVPN on your TV.

Watch ServusTV With a VPN

Belgium

RTBF

Belgian F1 fans can follow the action live during the Dutch Grand Prix (August 23-25, 2024) on RTBF, which is showing every race of the 2024 F1 season for free with French commentary.

Watching on a computer? For the best streaming experience, be sure to use the ExpressVPN browser extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge.

Pro tip: If you want English commentary for the race, you can listen to BBC’s Radio 5 live as you watch the stream.

Live Stream RTBF Online

Watch the Dutch GP with free trials in your country

United States

YouTube TV

Price: 73 USD/month and up

Channels: ESPN

YouTube TV offers U.S. residents the channels that carry Formula 1 races, including ESPN for the Dutch Grand Prix, and the subscription costs 73 USD/month. You may need to submit a U.S. ZIP code (e.g., 10022, 48104, etc.), but it accepts a wide array of payment options. If you don’t feel like committing to YouTube TV, use the free trial.

Note: You may need a valid U.S. credit/debit card or PayPal to subscribe to YouTube TV. You can still subscribe to YouTube TV via Google Play, even if you don’t have a U.S. credit/debit card.

Watching on a computer? For the best streaming experience, use the ExpressVPN browser extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge.

Watching YouTube With ExpressVPN

Fubo

Price: 80 USD/month

Channels: ESPN

Looking for another way to catch Formula 1 races in 2024? Check out Fubo, which offers ESPN (which is showing the Dutch GP) and a 7-day free trial.

Note: You will need a U.S. credit/debit card to subscribe. The billing address used may determine which local channels are available, and you may be unable to change your location.

How to Stream Fubo

DirecTV Stream

Price: 85 USD/month and up

Channels: ESPN

DirecTV Stream is often on the pricier side, but it’s a great option for U.S. fans to stream Formula 1 races if you prefer a cord-cutting service over an additional streaming app. The service offers a 5-day free trial.

Want it on the big screen? Learn about all the ways to get ExpressVPN on your TV.

Watch DirecTV Stream With a VPN

United Kingdom

NOW

Price: 33 GBP/month or 12 GBP/day pass

Channel: Sky Sports F1

NOW is the perfect way for United Kingdom viewers to stream 11 Sky Sports channels online contract-free, including coverage of the 2024 Formula 1 season on the Sky Sports F1 channel. If you only want to tune in to one particular race, such as the Dutch GP, you can opt for a day pass to catch all the action or take advantage of the 7-day free trial. Check the official Sky Sports schedule to know when to tune in.

Watch NOW With a VPN

Australia

Kayo Sports

Price: 25 AUD/month

Channel: Fox

Foxtel-owned sports streaming service Kayo Sports is another great option that lets Australia residents live stream Formula 1 races. Kayo Sports also offers a 14-day free trial if you only want to watch a particular race. You need an Australian credit card to subscribe to Kayo Sports.

Watching on a computer? For the best streaming experience, use the ExpressVPN browser extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge.

Watch Kayo Sports With a VPN

Other ways to watch the Dutch Grand Prix in your country

United States

ESPN+

Price: 11 USD/month

ESPN+ often simulcasts Formula 1 races airing on ABC, ESPN, and ESPN 2 throughout the 2024 season. Please note that a valid TV subscription, either to a traditional cable company or a cord-cutting service like YouTube TV, is typically required to stream Formula 1 broadcasts (including the Dutch Grand Prix) on ESPN+.

Watch ESPN With a VPN

Hulu+Live TV

Price: 77 USD/month

Channels: ESPN

Hulu does not offer a free trial, but it does have a live TV package for American fans that includes all the main channels for secure Formula 1 streams as well as many regional sports networks. Free trials are not available.

Watch Hulu With a VPN

Sling TV

Price: Varies

Channels: ESPN

Sling TV provides U.S. viewers with access to all channels airing Formula 1 races, including ESPN for the Dutch GP. Please note that Sling no longer offers a free trial.

Watching on a computer? For the best streaming experience, be sure to use the ExpressVPN browser extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge.

Stream Formula 1 With Sling

United Kingdom

Sky Sports

Price: 22 GBP/month and up

Channels: Sky Sports F1

Sky Sports in the UK will show Formula 1 in 2024 on the Sky Sports F1 channel (visit the Sky Sports schedule to see when races take place). However, specialized equipment is required to watch the TV broadcasts. You will also need to provide a valid postal code and a UK/Ireland credit or debit card. If you already have a Sky subscription, you can stream its content online via Sky Go.

Watch Sky Go With ExpressVPN

Australia

Foxtel Now

Price: 58 AUD/year (Sports HD pack)

Channel: Foxtel

Aussie fans can watch every Formula 1 race live online by subscribing to Foxtel Now’s Sports HD pack. You will need an Australian credit card to subscribe to Foxtel.

Live Stream Formula 1 Races

Live stream the Dutch Grand Prix on F1 TV Pro

Price: 10 USD/month or 80 USD/year

The official F1 TV Pro stream provides access to every single race, including the Hungarian Grand Prix but the price varies depending on your location. It offers a 7-day free trial in some countries (such as India), but not in the U.S. To live stream securely with your VPN, connect to a server that matches your location where F1 TV Pro is available and tune in to the F1 TV site.

How to Stream F1 TV Pro With a VPN

Download F1 TV app for iOS and Android

The F1TV mobile and tablet apps for iOS and Android let you watch the races on the go and offer features like “Battle” mode (two drivers, two cockpit cameras, side by side), which is great for following tense races from two points of view. You also get exclusive documentaries, shows, and access to a deep archive of content.

Get ExpressVPN

Can I use a VPN to watch the Dutch GP from another country?

Some users watch Formula 1 races like the Dutch GP by connecting to a VPN server in a country other than their own, but doing so may violate copyright or the streaming service’s terms of use. ExpressVPN is a privacy and security tool, and using it to circumvent copyright is against our Terms of Service. We cannot see or control what you do while connected to our VPN, so you are responsible for ensuring that your use complies with all relevant terms and laws.

Best VPN for watching Dutch Grand Prix live streams

ExpressVPN is the best VPN for safely and securely streaming the Dutch GP. With next-gen 10-Gbps servers in locations around the world, you can enjoy the full privacy protections of a VPN without ever missing a second of the action. ExpressVPN has easy-to-use apps for Windows, Mac, Android, and iOS, not to mention a range of ways to stream on your big-screen TV. If you need help along the way, ExpressVPN offers 24/7 live chat support and a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee!

How to Stream on a Big-Screen TV

How to watch the Dutch Grand Prix live in different countries

Watch the race in Hong Kong

From Bahrain to Abu Dhabi, find out how to watch F1 live streams of every grand prix in 2024 in Hong Kong, securely and in blazing-fast HD.

Watch F1 Live Streams in Hong Kong

Watch the race in Australia

Aussies who want to stream Formula 1 races live, along with practice sessions and qualifying, have fantastic premium streaming services to choose from all season long.

Watch F1 Live Streams in Australia

Watch the race in Singapore

In the mood to enjoy a Formula 1 race from your couch or hotel room in Singapore? ExpressVPN is happy to help.

Watch F1 Live Streams in Singapore

Watch the race in Canada

Are you a Formula 1 fan living in Canada? We have you covered.

Watch F1 Live Streams in Canada

How to listen to the Dutch Grand Prix

BBC Sounds

Price: Free

British F1 fans who want to listen to the commentary on every race can follow the action live on BBC Sounds, which provides live audio of the Dutch Grand Prix. Enjoy the broadcast with added security and privacy.

How to watch the Dutch Grand Prix on all your streaming devices

Racing fans can live stream the Dutch Grand Prix on a plethora of devices from smartphones and tablets to gaming consoles and their TVs.

How to Stream on a Big-Screen TV

2024 Dutch Grand Prix schedule

Event Date and time Practice 1 Friday, August 23, 12:30 p.m. local time / 6:30 a.m. ET / 11:30 a.m. BST Practice 2 Friday, August 23, 4 p.m. local time / 10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. BST Practice 3 Saturday, August 24, 11:30 a.m. local time / 5:30 a.m. ET / 10:30 a.m. BST Qualifying Saturday, August 24, 3 p.m. local time / 9 a.m. ET / 2 p.m. BST Race Sunday, August 25, 3 p.m. local time / 9 a.m. ET / 2 p.m. BST

Stream Sports With ExpressVPN

When does the 2024 Dutch Grand Prix start?

The Dutch Grand Prix begins Sunday, August 25, at 3 p.m. local time / 9 a.m. ET / 2 p.m. BST.

Where is the 2024 Dutch Grand Prix?

The 2024 Dutch Grand Prix will be held at Circuit Zandvoort in North Holland, the Netherlands.

Live Stream Formula 1 Races

Recent Dutch Grand Prix winners

Race Winner 2021 Max Verstappen (First victory) 2022 Max Verstappen (Second victory) 2023 Max Verstappen (Third victory) 2024 TBD

Get ExpressVPN

ExpressVPN is a VPN service not intended to be used as a means of copyright circumvention. Please read the ExpressVPN Terms of Service and your content provider’s Terms of Use for more details.