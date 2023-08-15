Joe Burrow, Ja’Marr Chase, and the Cincinnati Bengals enter the 2023 season hoping to reach the Super Bowl once again. Burrow and the two-time defending AFC North champions followed their near-title run in 2021 with an AFC Championship Game appearance—and subsequent loss to Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs—last season.

Remember when the Bengals went decades without winning a playoff game? Burrow and the Bengals hit the field this fall with favorable odds to finally party with the Lombardi Trophy again. Of course, any road to the Big Game will likely need to go through Mahomes’s Chiefs or Josh Allen‘s Bills in a loaded AFC. Can the Bengals build off consecutive excellent seasons and finally bring a Lombardi Trophy to Cincinnati.

Even if you can't make it to Paycor Stadium this season

Head coach Zac Taylor Training ground IEL Indoor Practice Facility Arena/Stadium Payor Stadium Mascot Who Dey

How to watch Cincinnati Bengals games online

Whether it's the preseason, Week 1, or even the Super Bowl, you can stream every Cincinnati Bengals game

Connect to the VPN server location that matches the broadcaster you want to watch. For example, if you'd like to stream an Australian broadcaster, connect to a secure server in Australia or a U.S. server for an American broadcaster. Check the schedule of the broadcaster you want to watch, such as 7plus or Fubo , and find the game you want to stream.

Why do you need a VPN to watch the NFL online?

Not only does ExpressVPN offer servers in 94 countries across the globe, all of which are optimized for speed and security, but you can stream every game, from the preseason through Super Bowl 58, on computers, smartphones, and even smart TVs and gaming consoles. You can have up to eight simultaneous connections, allowing you to watch every Bengals game—and track your fantasy team along the way—in blazing-fast HD.

Best VPN for watching NFL games in 2023

Our high-speed servers allow you to enjoy every touchdown, whether is Joe Burrow is hitting Ja'Marr Chase in stride or a defender scoops up a loose ball, without missing a single snap regardless of your device. ExpressVPN offers easy-to-use apps for Windows, Mac, Android, and iOS, as well as platforms that other VPN companies don't support, like Linux, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, and routers, plus browser extensions for Chrome, Firefox, and Edge.

Key Features:

High-speed servers in 94 countries across the globe, all optimized for speed and security

Up to 8 simultaneous connections (with a 6- or 12-month subscription)

5-star customer service with 24/7 live chat support

Strict privacy policy : No activity logs and no connection logs

Comprehensive support site filled with DIY troubleshooting articles, handy video tutorials, and more

The industry’s most advanced VPN server technology, TrustedServer , wipes data on every reboot

Our innovative Threat Manager protects your phone from malware and other suspicious tracking apps

Next-gen Lightway protocol offers greater speeds, security, and reliability, especially on mobile

Watch out-of-market Cincinnati Bengals games

NFL games airing on CBS or Fox (or, the games that are either 1 p.m. or 4 p.m. / 4:25 p.m. kickoffs each Sunday) fall into two categories: in-market and out-of-market. In-market games are games airing in the home market of the team playing the game. For example, a game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Pittsburgh Steelers would be an in-market game for fans in Ohio and Pennsylvania. If the game airs on CBS, this also determines if you can live stream it on Paramount Plus.

Out-of-market games are games that are not broadcast in the home market of the team playing the game. For example, a game between the Bengals and Steelers would be an out-of-market game for fans in Michigan. However, those in the Detroit market may still get the Bengals-Steelers game if CBS airs it nationally. Check out 506sports.com each week to find out which game is in your market!

Where to watch Cincinnati Bengals games online for free

Several streaming services will offer free games throughout the 2023 NFL season.

7plus

Country: Australia

Australia’s Seven network offers live streams of select games during the regular season and live streams of every NFL playoff game through the Super Bowl on its streaming platform 7plus. During the week you can also find replays, highlights, on-demand shows, and other bonus content on its 7mate channel. Check the schedule and start streaming on the 7mate channel!

Note: You may need to provide an Australian postcode like 2001 or 3001.

Watch 7plus With a VPN

My5

Country: U.K.

Football fans can watch Monday Night Football for free on the United Kingdom’s My5 network. The Bengals currently have two Monday Night Football games scheduled: a Super Bowl 56 rematch with the Los Angeles Rams at Paycor Stadium in Week 3 and a Week 13 trip to Jacksonville to battle the Jaguars. My5 is the only streaming service that offers all Monday Night Football games live, without cable. You can also watch replays of games on demand. With My5, you can always catch the action, no matter where you are.

Watch My5 With a VPN

RTL and Nitro

Country: Germany and Austria

Football fans can catch two exclusive Sunday afternoon games per week live on RTL or Nitro, the new exclusive free-to-air TV partners of the NFL in Germany. The RTL+ streaming service will also air exclusive games live each week.

Watch RTL With a VPN

Stream Cincinnati Bengals games on services with free trials

YouTube TV

Price: 73 USD/month and up

Channels: ABC, CBS, ESPN, Fox, and NBC

Country: U.S.

YouTube TV offers a variety of channels that carry Cincinnati Bengals games and the subscription costs 73 USD/month. You may need to submit a U.S. zip code (e.g., 10022, 48104, etc.), but it accepts a wide array of payment options. If you don’t feel like committing to YouTube TV, use the free trial.

Also note that the U.S. version of NFL Game Pass, NFL Sunday Ticket, moved to YouTube for the 2023 season. Plans start at 300 USD for the season.

Note: You may need a valid U.S. credit/debit card or PayPal to subscribe to YouTube TV. You can still subscribe to YouTube TV via Google Play, even if you don’t have a U.S. credit/debit card.

Watching YouTube With ExpressVPN

Fubo

Price: 75 USD/month

Channels: CBS, ESPN, Fox, and NBC

Country: U.S.

How about another way to catch Cincinnati Bengals games? Use the seven-day free trial on Fubo to watch all of your favorite NFL games live, including nationally-televised games on ABC, NBC, and ESPN. You can also watch NFL RedZone, which offers seven hours of commercial football every Sunday.

Note: You will need a U.S. credit/debit card to subscribe. The billing address used may determine which local channels are available, and you may be unable to change your location.

How to Stream Fubo

Paramount+

Price: 5 USD/month

Channels: CBS

If you follow an AFC team, Paramount Plus streams games that are broadcast on CBS, though you’ll have to ensure your location matches the correct market. For example, fans in the Cincinnati and Baltimore markets can watch the Bengals-Ravens game in Week 2 on either their local CBS affiliate or through Paramount Plus. However, a football fan living in Las Vegas will instead get the Bills–Raiders game that day.

Paramount Plus is also expected to offer live streams of every NFL playoff game on CBS, including Super Bowl 58. If you don’t feel like committing to Paramount+ or only want to watch a specific game, there’s a seven-day free trial.

DirecTV Stream

Price: 65 USD/month and up

DirecTV Stream is on the pricier side but if you prefer a cord-cutting service over an additional streaming app, it’s a great option to stream Cincinnati Bengals games. DirecTV’s lowest package starts at 65 USD/month (before jumping to its normal price of 75 USD/month after three months), and the service offers a 5-day free trial.

Watch DirecTV Stream With a VPN

Watch NFL Game Pass live streams on DAZN with a VPN

If you’re looking to watch out-of-market NFL games, or don’t have a U.S. cable subscription, NFL Game Pass International is another great option, as it offers live streams of every NFL game without blackouts. NFL Game Pass moved to DAZN for the 2023 season.

An NFL Game Pass subscription includes every NFL game from the preseason through, the Super Bowl, along with highlights, NFL RedZone, the NFL Network, and plenty of other NFL content. DAZN is compatible with a wide range of devices, including smartphones, tablets, computers, and TVs, allowing you to watch NFL games on the go or on your big screen.

Why is NFL Game Pass moving to DAZN?

The NFL and DAZN agreed to a 10-year distribution deal in February 2023. DAZN will offer NFL Game Pass International in 200 countries and regions except the U.S. and China. Domestically, YouTube TV took over the NFL Sunday Ticket rights from DirecTV.

How much is NFL Game Pass in my country?

The NFL Game Pass price varies depending on your country. For example, football fans in Brazil need to pay roughly 387 BRL (81 USD) for the entire season. Just remember that your DAZN subscription will be locked to your specific region and cannot be changed to another country, even when traveling.

Is NFL Game Pass included with a DAZN subscription?

Football fans can purchase NFL Game Pass International either as a standalone option or by adding it to their current DAZN subscription.

Stream DAZN With a VPN

NFL International Game Pass vs. NFL+

In 2022, the NFL discontinued U.S. Game Pass and introduced the NFL+ app. What’s the difference between watching NFL Game Pass International and NFL+ in the U.S.?

NFL+

Price: 7-15 USD/month, or 50-100 USD/year

The NFL+ app offers live NFL game streams for a single team (within your home market) along with national primetime games. For example, a Bengals fan living in Cincinnati can watch games through NFL+ on the couch, in the supermarket, or while walking into Paycor Stadium. However, a Bengals fan living in Miami is stuck watching the Dolphins each week—unless, of course, the Bengals are available in the Miami market either through a nationally-televised game or it being a regional game.

NFL+ added NFL Network for the 2023 season, and the premium tier will offer NFL RedZone, which allows fans to enjoy seven hours of commercial-free football every Sunday. NFL RedZone features every touchdown from every Sunday afternoon game, making it the perfect way for you to track your fantasy football team.

NFL+ is only available for live streams on mobile and tablet devices, and does not stream as reliably as Game Pass. It provides streams of out-of-market preseason games, live game audio (for all games, with all feeds), and the NFL Films archive, but if you want to stream NFL games on your TV without blackouts, Game Pass International is the way to go.

NFL Game Pass International

Price: Varies

In most other markets, such as Mexico, Brazil, and most EU countries, the international NFL Game Pass offers all 272 regular-season games plus the NFL Playoffs and Super Bowl. International Game Pass subscribers get access to NFL RedZone, the NFL Network, and all NFL Films programming. There’s a seven-day free trial available.

Other ways to watch Cincinnati Bengals games

If none of the aforementioned services caught your eye, you may be interested in using ExpressVPN to safely and securely stream Sling TV or Hulu + Live TV.

Sling TV

Price: Varies

Channels: ABC, ESPN, Fox, and NBC

Sling TV provides access to most channels airing NFL games except for CBS and Amazon (so it’s a better solution if you follow an NFC team, like the Dallas Cowboys). ABC is also available in select markets. Please note that Sling no longer offers a free trial.

How to Stream With Sling

Hulu + Live TV

Price: 70 USD/month and up

Channels: ABC, CBS, ESPN, Fox, and NBC

Country: U.S.

Hulu+Live TV is another way to catch live Cincinnati Bengals games, although it doesn’t come with a free trial. Games shown are subject to regional availability and blackout restrictions. You may need to supply a valid U.S. postal code (e.g., 10012, 48104) and credit card.

Watch Hulu With a VPN

About the 2023 Cincinnati Bengals

Life is good in the Queen City right now. The Bengals entered the 2023 season tied with the San Francisco 49ers for the fourth-best odds-on to win Super Bowl 58, which shouldn’t surprise anyone who has watched football the last two seasons. After nearly winning the Big Game two years ago, the Bengals saw their title hopes end on a last-second Harrison Butker field goal in the AFC Championship Game.

What will 2023 have in store for the Bengals? Assuming all goes to plan, one would think a third consecutive AFC North crown is the expectation rather than a possibility. The Browns and Steelers have no shortage of offensive questions, and Cleveland has mostly underwhelmed since almost making the AFC title game two years ago. Although the Ravens made the Bengals nervous last postseason, the reality is Baltimore won’t go far if 2019 NFL MVP winner Lamar Jackson can’t stay on the field; the electrifying dual-threat standout has missed 11 games the last two years.

Get ready to see the Bengals plenty throughout the 2023 season. Cincinnati is currently slated to play five nationally-televised games, including twice on NBC/Peacock’s Sunday Night Football and another two instances on ESPN’s Monday Night Football. Additionally, the Bengals’ Week 11 showdown with the rival Ravens will air exclusively on Amazon Prime Video, though those who live in the Cincinnati market can watch for free on a to-be-determined local market.

2023-24 Cincinnati Bengals schedule

How many games will the Cincinnati Bengals win in 2023? You can track their complete schedule below.

Preseason

Game Date and time TV Green Bay Packers 36 , Cincinnati Bengals 19 Friday, August 11, 7 p.m. ET / 12 a.m. BST NFL Network, NFL+ Atlanta Falcons vs. Cincinnati Bengals Friday, August 18, 7:30 p.m. ET / 12:30 a.m. BST NFL+ Washington Commanders vs. Cincinnati Bengals Saturday, August 26, 6:05 p.m. ET / 11:05 p.m. BST NFL Network, NFL+

Regular season

Game Date and time TV Cleveland Browns vs. Cincinnati Bengals Sunday, September 10, 1 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. BST CBS, Paramount Plus Cincinnati Bengals vs. Baltimore Ravens Sunday, September 17, 1 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. BST CBS, Paramount Plus Cincinnati Bengals vs. Los Angeles Rams Monday, September 25, 8:15 p.m. ET / 1:15 a.m. GMT ESPN, ESPN+, My5 Tennessee Titans vs. Cincinnati Bengals Sunday, October 1, 1 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. BST Fox Arizona Cardinals vs. Cincinnati Bengals Sunday, October 8, 4:05 p.m. ET / 9:05 p.m. BST Fox Cincinnati Bengals vs. Seattle Seahawks Sunday, October 15, 1 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. BST CBS, Paramount Plus BYE N/A N/A San Francisco 49ers vs. Cincinnati Bengals Sunday, October 29, 4:25 p.m. ET / 9:25 p.m. GMT CBS, Paramount Plus Cincinnati Bengals vs. Buffalo Bills Sunday, November 5, 8:20 p.m. ET / 1:20 a.m. GMT NBC, Peacock Cincinnati Bengals vs. Houston Texans Sunday, November 12, 1 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. GMT CBS, Paramount Plus Baltimore Ravens vs. Cincinnati Bengals Thursday, November 16, 8:15 p.m. ET / 1:15 a.m. GMT Prime Video, TBA local network in Dallas Cincinnati Bengals vs. Pittsburgh Steelers Sunday, November 26, 1 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. GMT CBS, Paramount Plus Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Cincinnati Bengals Monday, December 4, 8:15 p.m. ET / 1:15 a.m. GMT ESPN, ESPN+, My5 Cincinnati Bengals vs. Indianapolis Colts Sunday, December 10, 1 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. GMT CBS, Paramount Plus Cincinnati Bengals vs. Minnesota Vikings Sunday, December 17, TBD TBD Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Cincinnati Bengals Saturday, December 23, 4:30 p.m. ET / 9:30 p.m. GMT NBC, Peacock Kansas City Chiefs vs. Cincinnati Bengals Sunday, December 31, 4:25 p.m. ET / 9:25 p.m. GMT CBS, Paramount Plus Cincinnati Bengals vs. Cleveland Browns Saturday, January 6, OR Sunday, January 7, TBD TBD

2023 Cincinnati Bengals key players

The Bengals’ latest try at finally winning the Super Bowl begins with Burrow, who has lived up to every expectation bestowed on him upon being drafted first overall in 2020. The LSU product has quickly climbed into the elite tier of NFL quarterbacks and already owns five playoff victories through his first three seasons.

Luckily for Burrow, he enters the 2023 season with his fearsome receiver trio—Chase, Tee Higgins, and Tyler Boyd—back and ready to win another AFC title. The group combined for 219 catches, 2,837 yards, and 21 touchdowns a year ago, with Chase earning Pro Bowl honors despite only playing in 12 games. Chase and Higgins each posted over 1,000 receiving yards a year ago, one of only five receiver duos to accomplish that feat last season.

Although longtime Bengals running back Joe Mixon is back for his seventh season, Cincy selected Illinois standout Chase Brown in the fifth round. Is Mixon’s time in the Queen City finally drawing to a close? Above all else, the Bengals shored up their offensive line, signing four-time Pro Bowl left tackle Orlando Brown and veteran guard Cody Ford.

Although Trey Hendrickson‘s sack total dropped from 14 to eight a year ago, don’t pin that on the veteran pass-rusher. Hendrickson continues to excel despite regularly being double-teamed, and he earned Pro Bowl honors for the second straight year. Linebacker Logan Wilson received a contract extension after another strong campaign, and defensive end Sam Hubbard owns 30.5 sacks in five pro seasons.

Super Bowl 58 odds

Will Joe Burrow and the Bengals finally bring a championship to Cincinnati? Here are the latest Super Bowl odds according to the FanDuel Sportsbook.

Team Odds Kansas City Chiefs +600 Philadelphia Eagles +800 Buffalo Bills +1000 Cincinnati Bengals +1000 San Francisco 49ers +1000 Dallas Cowboys +1300 Baltimore Ravens +1800 New York Jets +1800 Detroit Lions +2100 Los Angeles Chargers +2100 Miami Dolphins +2100 Jacksonville Jaguars +2800 Cleveland Browns +3000 Minnesota Vikings +3500 Seattle Seahawks +3500 Green Bay Packers +4000 New Orleans Saints +4000

How many championships have the Cincinnati Bengals won?

As of 2023, the Cincinnati Bengals are yet to win a Super Bowl. However, they’ve already won five playoff games with Burrow at quarterback after going 0-8 in the postseason from 1991-2021. We feel comfortable suggesting the Bengals will win a Super Bowl at some point in the Burrow era. Will this be the year?

