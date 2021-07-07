Stream the 2021 Vuelta a España live on Zattoo

Price: Free

Channels: ITV

Zattoo Switzerland is a great way to watch all ITV channels live and free. To watch:

Get ExpressVPN. Connect to a server location in Switzerland. Sign up at Zattoo. Enjoy watching!

Want it on the big screen? Learn about all the ways to get ExpressVPN on your TV.

Watch Vuelta a España live streams for free on ITV 4

Price: Free

Channels: ITV 4

UK network ITV offers coverage of the 2021 Vuelta a España. To watch for free:

Get ExpressVPN. Connect to a server location in the UK. Sign up at ITV. You may need to supply a valid UK postal code (e.g., WC1X 0AA). Start watching for free!

Watch the Vuelta a España live stream on NBC

Price: 10 USD/month and up

Channels: NBCSN

NBC has broadcasting rights for Vuelta a España in the U.S. Various free trials are available (AT&T TV Now does not offer a free trial).

Here’s how to watch:

Note: You will need a U.S. credit/debit card to subscribe to fuboTV, Sling TV, Hulu, AT&T TV Now, or Peacock TV.

Learn more about watching fuboTV, YouTube TV, Sling TV, Hulu+Live TV, and AT&T TV Now with ExpressVPN.

Watch the 2021 Vuelta a España live streams on Eurosport

Price: Varies

Channels: Eurosport 1 and Eurosport 2

Eurosport provides live coverage of the 2021 Vuelta a España in Europe. Be sure to check the official Eurosport schedule. Eurosport offers a seven-day free trial.

To watch the event on Eurosport:

Get ExpressVPN. Connect to a server location in the UK, France, or Italy. Sign up at Eurosport. Tune in and enjoy!

Watch Vuelta a España highlights on YouTube

Eurosport YouTube channel offers highlights, best moments, backstage, daily summaries, and more. To watch:

Get ExpressVPN. Connect to a server location where YouTube is available. Head to the Eurosport YouTube channel. Enjoy the highlights!

When and where is the 2021 Vuelta a España?

This year’s edition of the race will happen on August 14 – September 5, 2021. Here’s the 2021 Vuelta a España race schedule: