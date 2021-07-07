Stream the 2021 Vuelta a España live on Zattoo
Price: Free
Channels: ITV
Zattoo Switzerland is a great way to watch all ITV channels live and free. To watch:
- Get ExpressVPN.
- Connect to a server location in Switzerland.
- Sign up at Zattoo.
- Enjoy watching!
Watch Vuelta a España live streams for free on ITV 4
Price: Free
Channels: ITV 4
UK network ITV offers coverage of the 2021 Vuelta a España. To watch for free:
- Get ExpressVPN.
- Connect to a server location in the UK.
- Sign up at ITV. You may need to supply a valid UK postal code (e.g., WC1X 0AA).
- Start watching for free!
Watch the Vuelta a España live stream on NBC
Price: 10 USD/month and up
Channels: NBCSN
NBC has broadcasting rights for Vuelta a España in the U.S. Various free trials are available (AT&T TV Now does not offer a free trial).
Here’s how to watch:
- Get ExpressVPN.
- Connect to a server location in the U.S.
- Head to fuboTV (65 USD/month), YouTube TV (65 USD/month), Sling TV Blue (10 USD/month and up), Hulu (65 USD/month), AT&T TV Now (70 USD/month, no free trial), or Peacock TV (5 USD/month and up) and sign up. You may need a valid U.S. ZIP code to subscribe (e.g. 08012, 60061)
- Enjoy the stream!
Note: You will need a U.S. credit/debit card to subscribe to fuboTV, Sling TV, Hulu, AT&T TV Now, or Peacock TV.
Learn more about watching fuboTV, YouTube TV, Sling TV, Hulu+Live TV, and AT&T TV Now with ExpressVPN.
Watch the 2021 Vuelta a España live streams on Eurosport
Price: Varies
Channels: Eurosport 1 and Eurosport 2
Eurosport provides live coverage of the 2021 Vuelta a España in Europe. Be sure to check the official Eurosport schedule. Eurosport offers a seven-day free trial.
To watch the event on Eurosport:
- Get ExpressVPN.
- Connect to a server location in the UK, France, or Italy.
- Sign up at Eurosport.
- Tune in and enjoy!
Watch Vuelta a España highlights on YouTube
Eurosport YouTube channel offers highlights, best moments, backstage, daily summaries, and more. To watch:
- Get ExpressVPN.
- Connect to a server location where YouTube is available.
- Head to the Eurosport YouTube channel.
- Enjoy the highlights!
When and where is the 2021 Vuelta a España?
This year’s edition of the race will happen on August 14 – September 5, 2021. Here’s the 2021 Vuelta a España race schedule:
|Date
|Location
|Distance and terrain
|Saturday, August 14, 2021
|Burgos. Catedral VIII Centenario 2021 > Catedral
|ITT (8 km)
|Sunday, August 15, 2021
|Caleruega. VIII Centenario de Santo Domingo de Guzmán > Burgos. Gamonal
|Flat (169.5 km)
|Monday, August 16, 2021
|Santo Domingo de Silos > Espinosa de los Monteros. Picón Blanco
|Flat (203 km)
|Tuesday, August 17, 2021
|El Burgo de Osma > Molina de Aragón
|Flat (163.6 km)
|Wednesday, August 18, 2021
|Tarancón > Albacete
|Flat (184.4 km)
|Thursday, August 19, 2021
|Requena > Alto de la Montaña de Cullera
|Flat (159 km)
|Friday, August 20, 2021
|Gandia > Balcón de Alicante
|Mountain (152 km)
|Saturday, August 21, 2021
|Santa Pola > La Manga del Mar Menor
|Flat (163.3 km)
|Sunday, August 22, 2021
|Puerto-Lumbreras > Alto de Velefique
|Mountain (187.8 km)
|Monday, August 23, 2021
|Descanso
|Rest Day
|Tuesday, August 24, 2021
|Roquetas de Mar > Rincón de la Victoria
|Hilly (190.2 km)
|Wednesday, August 25, 2021
|Antequera > Valdepeñas de Jaén
|Hilly (131.6 km)
|Thursday, August 26, 2021
|Jaén > Córdoba
|Hilly (166.7 km)
|Friday, August 27, 2021
|Belmez > Villanueva de la Serena
|Flat (197.2 km)
|Saturday, August 28, 2021
|Don Benito > Pico Villuercas
|Mountain (159.7 km)
|Sunday, August 29, 2021
|Navalmoral de la Mata > El Barraco
|Mountain (193.4 km)
|Monday, August 30, 2021
|Descanso
|Rest Day
|Tuesday, August 31, 2021
|Laredo > Santa Cruz de Bezana
|Flat (170.8 km)
|Wednesday, September 1, 2021
|Unquera > Lagos de Covadonga
|Mountain (181.6 km)
|Thursday, September 2, 2021
|Salas > Altu d’El Gamoniteiru
|Mountain (159.2 km)
|Friday, September 3, 2021
|Tapia > Monforte de Lemos
|Hilly (187.8 km)
|Saturday, September 4, 2021
|Sanxenxo > Mos. Castro de Herville
|Mountain (173.6 km)
|Sunday, September 5, 2021
|Padrón > Santiago de Compostela
|ITT (33.7 km)