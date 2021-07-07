Home Stream Sports Cycling Vuelta a España

How to stream Vuelta a España with a VPN

Updated: July 8, 2021
Stream the 2021 Vuelta a España live on Zattoo

Price: Free

Channels: ITV

Zattoo Switzerland is a great way to watch all ITV channels live and free. To watch:

  1. Get ExpressVPN.
  2. Connect to a server location in Switzerland.
  3. Sign up at Zattoo.
  4. Enjoy watching!

[The UEFA European Championship is on now. Get all the details you need on our landing page.]

Watch Vuelta a España live streams for free on ITV 4

Price: Free

Channels: ITV 4

UK network ITV offers coverage of the 2021 Vuelta a España. To watch for free:

  1. Get ExpressVPN.
  2. Connect to a server location in the UK.
  3. Sign up at ITV. You may need to supply a valid UK postal code (e.g., WC1X 0AA).
  4. Start watching for free!

Watch the Vuelta a España live stream on NBC

Price: 10 USD/month and up

Channels: NBCSN

NBC has broadcasting rights for Vuelta a España in the U.S. Various free trials are available (AT&T TV Now does not offer a free trial).

Here’s how to watch:

  1. Get ExpressVPN.
  2. Connect to a server location in the U.S.
  3. Head to fuboTV (65 USD/month), YouTube TV (65 USD/month), Sling TV Blue (10 USD/month and up), Hulu (65 USD/month), AT&T TV Now (70 USD/month, no free trial), or Peacock TV (5 USD/month and up) and sign up. You may need a valid U.S. ZIP code to subscribe (e.g. 08012, 60061)
  4. Enjoy the stream!

Note: You will need a U.S. credit/debit card to subscribe to fuboTV, Sling TV, Hulu, AT&T TV Now, or Peacock TV.

Learn more about watching fuboTV, YouTube TV, Sling TV, Hulu+Live TV, and AT&T TV Now with ExpressVPN.

Watch the 2021 Vuelta a España live streams on Eurosport

Price: Varies

Channels: Eurosport 1 and Eurosport 2

Eurosport provides live coverage of the 2021 Vuelta a España in Europe. Be sure to check the official Eurosport schedule. Eurosport offers a seven-day free trial.

To watch the event on Eurosport:

  1. Get ExpressVPN.
  2. Connect to a server location in the UK, France, or Italy.
  3. Sign up at Eurosport.
  4. Tune in and enjoy!

Watch Vuelta a España highlights on YouTube

Eurosport YouTube channel offers highlights, best moments, backstage, daily summaries, and more. To watch:

  1. Get ExpressVPN.
  2. Connect to a server location where YouTube is available.
  3. Head to the Eurosport YouTube channel.
  4. Enjoy the highlights!

When and where is the 2021 Vuelta a España?

This year’s edition of the race will happen on August 14 – September 5, 2021. Here’s the 2021 Vuelta a España race schedule:

DateLocationDistance and terrain
Saturday, August 14, 2021Burgos. Catedral VIII Centenario 2021 > CatedralITT (8 km)
Sunday, August 15, 2021Caleruega. VIII Centenario de Santo Domingo de Guzmán > Burgos. GamonalFlat (169.5 km)
Monday, August 16, 2021Santo Domingo de Silos > Espinosa de los Monteros. Picón BlancoFlat (203 km)
Tuesday, August 17, 2021El Burgo de Osma > Molina de AragónFlat (163.6 km)
Wednesday, August 18, 2021Tarancón > AlbaceteFlat (184.4 km)
Thursday, August 19, 2021Requena > Alto de la Montaña de CulleraFlat (159 km)
Friday, August 20, 2021Gandia > Balcón de AlicanteMountain (152 km)
Saturday, August 21, 2021Santa Pola > La Manga del Mar MenorFlat (163.3 km)
Sunday, August 22, 2021Puerto-Lumbreras > Alto de VelefiqueMountain (187.8 km)
Monday, August 23, 2021DescansoRest Day
Tuesday, August 24, 2021Roquetas de Mar > Rincón de la VictoriaHilly (190.2 km)
Wednesday, August 25, 2021Antequera > Valdepeñas de JaénHilly (131.6 km)
Thursday, August 26, 2021Jaén > CórdobaHilly (166.7 km)
Friday, August 27, 2021Belmez > Villanueva de la SerenaFlat (197.2 km)
Saturday, August 28, 2021Don Benito > Pico VilluercasMountain (159.7 km)
Sunday, August 29, 2021Navalmoral de la Mata > El BarracoMountain (193.4 km)
Monday, August 30, 2021DescansoRest Day
Tuesday, August 31, 2021Laredo > Santa Cruz de BezanaFlat (170.8 km)
Wednesday, September 1, 2021Unquera > Lagos de CovadongaMountain (181.6 km)
Thursday, September 2, 2021Salas > Altu d’El GamoniteiruMountain (159.2 km)
Friday, September 3, 2021Tapia > Monforte de LemosHilly (187.8 km)
Saturday, September 4, 2021Sanxenxo > Mos. Castro de HervilleMountain (173.6 km)
Sunday, September 5, 2021Padrón > Santiago de CompostelaITT (33.7 km)

