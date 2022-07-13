Home Stream Sports International Basketball

Live stream the 2022 FIBA Asia Cup with a VPN

Updated: July 13, 2022

From July 12-24 watch every game for free with ExpressVPN

Get ExpressVPN

30-day money-back guarantee

Indonesia will host the FIBA Asia Cup 2022 taking place July 12–24, 2022. Australia is the defending champion. Mitch McCarron is the only returning player from Australia’s 2017 championship squad, however, so expect plenty of fresh faces ready to make an impact. Rising talent from the region to watch includes India’s Sahaij Sekhon, New Zealand’s Maxwell Darling, and Chinese Taipei’s Liu Cheng, who will mix it up against veterans like Jordan’s Zaid Abbaas, playing in his sixth Asian Cup.

Live stream the 2022 FIBA Asia Cup with a VPN

You can stream the entire tournament in just a few simple steps:

  1. Get ExpressVPN.
  2. Connect to a server location in the region of your preferred broadcaster.
  3. Visit the streaming service of your choice and find your preferred game.
  4. Tune in and enjoy!

Watching on a computer? For the best streaming experience, be sure to use the ExpressVPN browser extension for ChromeFirefox, or Edge.

How to Stream on a Big-Screen TV

How to live stream the 2022 FIBA Asia Cup for free on RTCI+

Price: Free

Viewers in Australia can live stream select 2022 FIBA Asia Cup games using RTCI+. RCTI is an Indonesian free-to-air television network and its RCTI+ online platform streams TV and live sporting events.

How to Stream on a Big-Screen TV

Watch 2022 FIBA Asia Cup live streams online

Courtside 1891

Price: 42 USD/year

Live stream the action from the FIBA Asia Cup 2022 with Courtside 1891’s Max pass. Signing up also gives you access to full-game replays and streams of other international basketball tournaments including the ongoing FIBA Basketball World Cup Qualifiers, the Women’s Basketball World Cup, and EuroBasket. The free Courtside 1891 Plus tier (requires registration) also lets you watch extended highlights of games after the final whistle.

How to Stream on a Big-Screen TV

DAZN (Japan)

Price: 3,000 JPY/month or 27,000/year

DAZN will broadcast the 2022 FIBA Asia Cup basketball tournament live online in Japan. The online streaming service is also a great way to watch a host of other sports including football, tennis, motorsport, and golf.

Stream DAZN With a VPN

Note: You may need a Japanese credit card to subscribe to DAZN Japan. If you don’t have one, subscribe via PayPal instead.

Watch 2022 FIBA Asia Cup highlights on YouTube

Price: Free

Highlights of matches will be available to stream online on the official FIBA YouTube account.

Watch YouTube With ExpressVPN

2022 FIBA Asia Cup standings

Group A: Australia, Indonesia, Jordan, Saudi Arabia

RankTeamPlayedWonLostPoints
1Indonesia1102
2Australia1102
3Jordan1011
4Saudi Arabia1011

Group B: Bahrain, China, Chinese Taipei, South Korea

RankTeamPlayedWonLostPoints
1Chinese Taipei1102
2South Korea1102
3China1011
4Bahrain1011

Group C: Iran, Japan, Kazakhstan, Syria

RankTeamPlayedWonLostPoints
1Iran0000
2Japan0000
3Kazakhstan0000
4Syria0000

Group D: India, Lebanon, Philippines, New Zealand

RankTeamPlayedWonLostPoints
1India0000
2Lebanon0000
3Philippines0000
4New Zealand0000

2022 FIBA Asia Cup schedule

Check out the full schedule here.

DateTimeMatch
July 127 a.m. ETChinese Taipei vs. Bahrain
July 124 a.m. ETAustralia vs. Jordan
July 126:30 a.m. ETSaudi Arabia vs. Indonesia
July 129 a.m. ETChina vs. South Korea
July 1312 a.m. ETNew Zealand vs. India
July 134 a.m. ETIran vs. Syria
July 136:30 a.m. ETJapan vs. Kazakhstan
July139 a.m. ETPhilippines vs. Lebanon
July 1412 a.m. ETAustralia vs. Saudi Arabia
July 144 a.m. ETSouth Korea vs. Chinese Taipei
July 146:30 a.m. ETJordan vs. Indonesia
July 149 a.m. ETChina vs. Bahrain
July 1512 a.m. ETKazakhstan vs. Iran
July 154 a.m. ETPhilippines vs. India
July 156:30 a.m. ETJapan vs. Syria
July 159 a.m. ETNew Zealand vs. Lebanon
July 1612 a.m. ETSouth Korea vs. Bahrain
July 164 a.m. ETJordan vs. Saudi Arabia
July 166:30 a.m. ETAustralia vs. Indonesia
July 169 a.m. ETChina vs. Chinese Taipei
July 1712 a.m. ETLebanon vs. India
July 174 a.m. ETKazakhstan vs. Syria
July 176:30 a.m. ETIran vs. Japan
July 179 a.m. ETPhilippines vs. New Zealand
July 18TBARound of 16
July 12TBAQuarterfinals
July 23TBASemifinals
July 24TBAFinal

Upcoming international basketball tournaments and leagues

FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 qualifiers

The qualifiers run from November 2021 to February 2023, with national sides playing home and away games. In total, 32 teams (eight from Asia, 12 European countries; five African nations; and five from the Americas) will compete in the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 from August 25–September 10, 2023, with the tournament held across Indonesia, Japan, and the Philippines.

Get ExpressVPN

ExpressVPN is a VPN service not intended to be used as a means of copyright circumvention. Please read the ExpressVPN Terms of Service and your content provider’s Terms of Use for more details.

You may also like

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes:

<a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Need help? Chat with us!
Need step-by-step streaming help?
Talk to a human

24-HOUR LIVE CHAT SUPPORT