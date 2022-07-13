Indonesia will host the FIBA Asia Cup 2022 taking place July 12–24, 2022. Australia is the defending champion. Mitch McCarron is the only returning player from Australia’s 2017 championship squad, however, so expect plenty of fresh faces ready to make an impact. Rising talent from the region to watch includes India’s Sahaij Sekhon, New Zealand’s Maxwell Darling, and Chinese Taipei’s Liu Cheng, who will mix it up against veterans like Jordan’s Zaid Abbaas, playing in his sixth Asian Cup.

Price: Free

Viewers in Australia can live stream select 2022 FIBA Asia Cup games using RTCI+. RCTI is an Indonesian free-to-air television network and its RCTI+ online platform streams TV and live sporting events.

Courtside 1891

Price: 42 USD/year

Live stream the action from the FIBA Asia Cup 2022 with Courtside 1891’s Max pass. Signing up also gives you access to full-game replays and streams of other international basketball tournaments including the ongoing FIBA Basketball World Cup Qualifiers, the Women’s Basketball World Cup, and EuroBasket. The free Courtside 1891 Plus tier (requires registration) also lets you watch extended highlights of games after the final whistle.

DAZN (Japan)

Price: 3,000 JPY/month or 27,000/year

DAZN will broadcast the 2022 FIBA Asia Cup basketball tournament live online in Japan. The online streaming service is also a great way to watch a host of other sports including football, tennis, motorsport, and golf.

Note: You may need a Japanese credit card to subscribe to DAZN Japan. If you don’t have one, subscribe via PayPal instead.

Watch 2022 FIBA Asia Cup highlights on YouTube

Price: Free

Highlights of matches will be available to stream online on the official FIBA YouTube account.

2022 FIBA Asia Cup standings

Group A: Australia, Indonesia, Jordan, Saudi Arabia

Rank Team Played Won Lost Points 1 Indonesia 1 1 0 2 2 Australia 1 1 0 2 3 Jordan 1 0 1 1 4 Saudi Arabia 1 0 1 1

Group B: Bahrain, China, Chinese Taipei, South Korea

Rank Team Played Won Lost Points 1 Chinese Taipei 1 1 0 2 2 South Korea 1 1 0 2 3 China 1 0 1 1 4 Bahrain 1 0 1 1

Group C: Iran, Japan, Kazakhstan, Syria

Rank Team Played Won Lost Points 1 Iran 0 0 0 0 2 Japan 0 0 0 0 3 Kazakhstan 0 0 0 0 4 Syria 0 0 0 0

Group D: India, Lebanon, Philippines, New Zealand

Rank Team Played Won Lost Points 1 India 0 0 0 0 2 Lebanon 0 0 0 0 3 Philippines 0 0 0 0 4 New Zealand 0 0 0 0

2022 FIBA Asia Cup schedule

Date Time Match July 12 7 a.m. ET Chinese Taipei vs. Bahrain July 12 4 a.m. ET Australia vs. Jordan July 12 6:30 a.m. ET Saudi Arabia vs. Indonesia July 12 9 a.m. ET China vs. South Korea July 13 12 a.m. ET New Zealand vs. India July 13 4 a.m. ET Iran vs. Syria July 13 6:30 a.m. ET Japan vs. Kazakhstan July13 9 a.m. ET Philippines vs. Lebanon July 14 12 a.m. ET Australia vs. Saudi Arabia July 14 4 a.m. ET South Korea vs. Chinese Taipei July 14 6:30 a.m. ET Jordan vs. Indonesia July 14 9 a.m. ET China vs. Bahrain July 15 12 a.m. ET Kazakhstan vs. Iran July 15 4 a.m. ET Philippines vs. India July 15 6:30 a.m. ET Japan vs. Syria July 15 9 a.m. ET New Zealand vs. Lebanon July 16 12 a.m. ET South Korea vs. Bahrain July 16 4 a.m. ET Jordan vs. Saudi Arabia July 16 6:30 a.m. ET Australia vs. Indonesia July 16 9 a.m. ET China vs. Chinese Taipei July 17 12 a.m. ET Lebanon vs. India July 17 4 a.m. ET Kazakhstan vs. Syria July 17 6:30 a.m. ET Iran vs. Japan July 17 9 a.m. ET Philippines vs. New Zealand July 18 TBA Round of 16 July 12 TBA Quarterfinals July 23 TBA Semifinals July 24 TBA Final

Upcoming international basketball tournaments and leagues

FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 qualifiers

The qualifiers run from November 2021 to February 2023, with national sides playing home and away games. In total, 32 teams (eight from Asia, 12 European countries; five African nations; and five from the Americas) will compete in the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 from August 25–September 10, 2023, with the tournament held across Indonesia, Japan, and the Philippines.