Indonesia will host the FIBA Asia Cup 2022 taking place July 12–24, 2022. Australia is the defending champion. Mitch McCarron is the only returning player from Australia’s 2017 championship squad, however, so expect plenty of fresh faces ready to make an impact. Rising talent from the region to watch includes India’s Sahaij Sekhon, New Zealand’s Maxwell Darling, and Chinese Taipei’s Liu Cheng, who will mix it up against veterans like Jordan’s Zaid Abbaas, playing in his sixth Asian Cup.
Live stream the 2022 FIBA Asia Cup with a VPN
You can stream the entire tournament in just a few simple steps:
- Get ExpressVPN.
- Connect to a server location in the region of your preferred broadcaster.
- Visit the streaming service of your choice and find your preferred game.
- Tune in and enjoy!
Watching on a computer? For the best streaming experience, be sure to use the ExpressVPN browser extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge.
How to live stream the 2022 FIBA Asia Cup for free on RTCI+
Price: Free
Viewers in Australia can live stream select 2022 FIBA Asia Cup games using RTCI+. RCTI is an Indonesian free-to-air television network and its RCTI+ online platform streams TV and live sporting events.
Watch 2022 FIBA Asia Cup live streams online
Courtside 1891
Price: 42 USD/year
Live stream the action from the FIBA Asia Cup 2022 with Courtside 1891’s Max pass. Signing up also gives you access to full-game replays and streams of other international basketball tournaments including the ongoing FIBA Basketball World Cup Qualifiers, the Women’s Basketball World Cup, and EuroBasket. The free Courtside 1891 Plus tier (requires registration) also lets you watch extended highlights of games after the final whistle.
DAZN (Japan)
Price: 3,000 JPY/month or 27,000/year
DAZN will broadcast the 2022 FIBA Asia Cup basketball tournament live online in Japan. The online streaming service is also a great way to watch a host of other sports including football, tennis, motorsport, and golf.
Note: You may need a Japanese credit card to subscribe to DAZN Japan. If you don’t have one, subscribe via PayPal instead.
Watch 2022 FIBA Asia Cup highlights on YouTube
Price: Free
Highlights of matches will be available to stream online on the official FIBA YouTube account.
2022 FIBA Asia Cup standings
Group A: Australia, Indonesia, Jordan, Saudi Arabia
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Won
|Lost
|Points
|1
|Indonesia
|1
|1
|0
|2
|2
|Australia
|1
|1
|0
|2
|3
|Jordan
|1
|0
|1
|1
|4
|Saudi Arabia
|1
|0
|1
|1
Group B: Bahrain, China, Chinese Taipei, South Korea
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Won
|Lost
|Points
|1
|Chinese Taipei
|1
|1
|0
|2
|2
|South Korea
|1
|1
|0
|2
|3
|China
|1
|0
|1
|1
|4
|Bahrain
|1
|0
|1
|1
Group C: Iran, Japan, Kazakhstan, Syria
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Won
|Lost
|Points
|1
|Iran
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Japan
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Kazakhstan
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Syria
|0
|0
|0
|0
Group D: India, Lebanon, Philippines, New Zealand
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Won
|Lost
|Points
|1
|India
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Lebanon
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Philippines
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|New Zealand
|0
|0
|0
|0
2022 FIBA Asia Cup schedule
Check out the full schedule here.
|Date
|Time
|Match
|July 12
|7 a.m. ET
|Chinese Taipei vs. Bahrain
|July 12
|4 a.m. ET
|Australia vs. Jordan
|July 12
|6:30 a.m. ET
|Saudi Arabia vs. Indonesia
|July 12
|9 a.m. ET
|China vs. South Korea
|July 13
|12 a.m. ET
|New Zealand vs. India
|July 13
|4 a.m. ET
|Iran vs. Syria
|July 13
|6:30 a.m. ET
|Japan vs. Kazakhstan
|July13
|9 a.m. ET
|Philippines vs. Lebanon
|July 14
|12 a.m. ET
|Australia vs. Saudi Arabia
|July 14
|4 a.m. ET
|South Korea vs. Chinese Taipei
|July 14
|6:30 a.m. ET
|Jordan vs. Indonesia
|July 14
|9 a.m. ET
|China vs. Bahrain
|July 15
|12 a.m. ET
|Kazakhstan vs. Iran
|July 15
|4 a.m. ET
|Philippines vs. India
|July 15
|6:30 a.m. ET
|Japan vs. Syria
|July 15
|9 a.m. ET
|New Zealand vs. Lebanon
|July 16
|12 a.m. ET
|South Korea vs. Bahrain
|July 16
|4 a.m. ET
|Jordan vs. Saudi Arabia
|July 16
|6:30 a.m. ET
|Australia vs. Indonesia
|July 16
|9 a.m. ET
|China vs. Chinese Taipei
|July 17
|12 a.m. ET
|Lebanon vs. India
|July 17
|4 a.m. ET
|Kazakhstan vs. Syria
|July 17
|6:30 a.m. ET
|Iran vs. Japan
|July 17
|9 a.m. ET
|Philippines vs. New Zealand
|July 18
|TBA
|Round of 16
|July 12
|TBA
|Quarterfinals
|July 23
|TBA
|Semifinals
|July 24
|TBA
|Final
Upcoming international basketball tournaments and leagues
FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 qualifiers
The qualifiers run from November 2021 to February 2023, with national sides playing home and away games. In total, 32 teams (eight from Asia, 12 European countries; five African nations; and five from the Americas) will compete in the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 from August 25–September 10, 2023, with the tournament held across Indonesia, Japan, and the Philippines.
ExpressVPN is a VPN service not intended to be used as a means of copyright circumvention. Please read the ExpressVPN Terms of Service and your content provider’s Terms of Use for more details.