Home Stream Sports Football Copa del Rey

Where to watch a 2022–23 Copa del Rey final live stream

Updated: May 23, 2023

Real Madrid is the 2022–23 champion!

Get ExpressVPN

30-day money-back guarantee

Watch a 2022-23 Copa del Rey final live stream for Real Madrid vs. Osasuna at Seville’s Estadio de La Cartuja, on May 6, 2023. La Liga heavyweight Real Madrid has not won the domestic cup since 2014, while this occasion marks the second time Osasuna has made the final. While it looks as if Real Madrid has lost out on the La Liga title to arch-rivals Barcelona, winning the Copa del Rey would be a coup for Los Blancos. Read on to learn how to watch a 2022–23 Copa del Rey live stream securely with a VPN.

How to live stream the 2022–23 Copa del Rey final with a VPN from your country

Find out where to watch a Copa del Rey live stream with a VPN by following just a few simple steps:

  1. Get ExpressVPN.
  2. Connect to the VPN server location that matches the broadcaster you want to watch. For example, if you’d like to stream a British broadcaster, connect to a secure server in London.
  3. Check the schedule of the broadcaster you want to watch, such as Sky Sports (UK), and find the match you want to stream.
  4. Tune in and enjoy!

Watching on a computer? For the best streaming experience, use the ExpressVPN browser extension for ChromeFirefox, or Edge.

Get ExpressVPN

Watch a 2022–23 Copa del Rey final live stream in the U.S.

ESPN+

Price: 10 USD/month or 100 USD/year

You can tune in to the games live on ESPN+, which costs 10 USD/month. ESPN+ is also available in a bundle with Disney+ and Hulu’s on-demand service for 70 USD/month.

To watch Spanish football live on ESPN+:

  1. Get ExpressVPN.
  2. Connect to a server location in the U.S.
  3. Head to ESPN+ and sign up. You may need to enter a valid U.S. postal code (e.g., 10001, 48104) to subscribe to ESPN+.
  4. Enjoy the stream!

Watch ESPN With a VPN

Live stream the 2022–23 Copa del Rey final in the UK

BT Sport

Price: 25 GBP/month

If you live in the UK, you can watch a Copa del Rey final live stream on BT Sport. You don’t need BT broadband to stream sports online: Simply choose a Monthly Pass instead to get access to all BT Sport contract-free. You can get set up with the BT Sport app or web player within 15 minutes.

Note: This service is available to UK and Ireland residents only. You’ll need a BT ID to watch the stream online. To get a BT ID, you will need a TV license, a valid postal code, and a UK credit/debit card.

Get ExpressVPN

2022–23 Copa del Rey schedule

RoundDate
Round of 32December 16, 2022
Round of 16January 7–19, 2023
QuarterfinalsJanuary 20 & 25-26, 2023
SemifinalsJanuary 30 & March 1-2, 2023
FinalApril 23, 2023

Get ExpressVPN

FAQ for streaming sports

Can I stream sports on my computer?
Can I stream sports on my phone or tablet?
How can I stream on my TV with a VPN?
I connected to the suggested VPN server location but I can’t log in to the streaming service!
I connected to the VPN but my internet speed is slow
What other streaming services can I watch with ExpressVPN?
stream on your phone with a VPN
Need step-by-step streaming help?
Talk to a Human

24-HOUR LIVE CHAT SUPPORT

You may also like

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes:

<a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Choose language

Need help? Chat with us!
watch football live streams
Start streaming football now
Get ExpressVPN