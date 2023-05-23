Watch a 2022-23 Copa del Rey final live stream for Real Madrid vs. Osasuna at Seville’s Estadio de La Cartuja, on May 6, 2023. La Liga heavyweight Real Madrid has not won the domestic cup since 2014, while this occasion marks the second time Osasuna has made the final. While it looks as if Real Madrid has lost out on the La Liga title to arch-rivals Barcelona, winning the Copa del Rey would be a coup for Los Blancos. Read on to learn how to watch a 2022–23 Copa del Rey live stream securely with a VPN.

How to live stream the 2022–23 Copa del Rey final with a VPN from your country

Find out where to watch a Copa del Rey live stream with a VPN by following just a few simple steps:

Connect to the VPN server location that matches the broadcaster you want to watch. For example, if you'd like to stream a British broadcaster, connect to a secure server in London. Check the schedule of the broadcaster you want to watch, such as Sky Sports (UK), and find the match you want to stream. Tune in and enjoy!

Watching on a computer? For the best streaming experience, use a VPN browser extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge.

Watch a 2022–23 Copa del Rey final live stream in the U.S.

ESPN+

Price: 10 USD/month or 100 USD/year

You can tune in to the games live on ESPN+, which costs 10 USD/month. ESPN+ is also available in a bundle with Disney+ and Hulu’s on-demand service for 70 USD/month.

To watch Spanish football live on ESPN+:

To watch Spanish football live on ESPN+:

Connect to a server location in the U.S. Head to ESPN+ and sign up. You may need to enter a valid U.S. postal code (e.g., 10001, 48104) to subscribe to ESPN+. Enjoy the stream!

Live stream the 2022–23 Copa del Rey final in the UK

BT Sport

Price: 25 GBP/month

If you live in the UK, you can watch a Copa del Rey final live stream on BT Sport. You don’t need BT broadband to stream sports online: Simply choose a Monthly Pass instead to get access to all BT Sport contract-free. You can get set up with the BT Sport app or web player within 15 minutes.

Note: This service is available to UK and Ireland residents only. You’ll need a BT ID to watch the stream online. To get a BT ID, you will need a TV license, a valid postal code, and a UK credit/debit card.

2022–23 Copa del Rey schedule

Round Date Round of 32 December 16, 2022 Round of 16 January 7–19, 2023 Quarterfinals January 20 & 25-26, 2023 Semifinals January 30 & March 1-2, 2023 Final April 23, 2023

