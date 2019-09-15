Home Stream Sports 2021/22 Cricket

Updated: January 12, 2022
Stream cricket live on 7plus

Price: Free

7plus is a free streaming service that holds broadcasting rights for select cricket events in Australia. Be sure to check the fixture schedule to know when to tune in.

To watch:

  1. Get ExpressVPN.
  2. Connect to a server location in Australia.
  3. Head to 7plus.
  4. Tune in to the action!

Want it on the big screen? Check out this handy guide.

Learn more about watching 7plus with ExpressVPN.

Stream cricket live on Sling and Willow TV

Price: 30 USD/month and up

Channels: Willow & Willow Extra (available with the Sling TV “World Sports” add-on for 10 USD/month or 60 USD/year)

Sling TV offers an add-on that includes Willow TV and Willow TV Extra—a great way to watch cricket live. Be sure to check the fixture schedule to know when to tune in.

Score a seven-day free trial with Sling TV! To get started:

  1. Get ExpressVPN.
  2. Connect to a server location in the U.S.
  3. Head to Sling TV and select a package, or use the free trial.
  4. Tune in to the action!

Note: You may need a valid U.S. credit/debit card to subscribe to Sling TV.

Want it on the big screen? Check out this handy guide.

Learn more about watching Sling TV with ExpressVPN.

How to stream cricket live on Hotstar India

Price: Hotstar Premium: ₹299/month or ₹1499/year (4 USD/month or 20 USD/year)

Hotstar VIP: ₹399/year (5.4 USD/year)

Wherever you are, Hotstar provides the cheapest way to watch cricket. There are currently no free trials available, but there is a 48-hour refund policy if you decide to unsubscribe. For any other queries, or information about the content offered check the Hotstar FAQ page.

To watch cricket on Hotstar:

  1. Get ExpressVPN.
  2. Connect to a server location in India.
  3. Go to Hotstar and subscribe.
  4. Tune in to the matches!

Want it on the big screen? Check out this handy guide.

Learn more about streaming Hotstar with ExpressVPN.

How to stream cricket on ESPN+

Price: 6 USD/month or 60 USD/year

Stream live cricket games, featuring matches across Test, ODI, and T20 formats from New Zealand Cricket and Cricket Ireland with ESPN+. ESPN+ is also available in a bundle with Disney+ and Hulus on-demand service for 13 USD/month.

To watch cricket on ESPN:

  1. Get ExpressVPN.
  2. Connect to a server location in the U.S.
  3. Head to ESPN+ and sign up. You may need to enter a valid U.S. postal code (e.g., 10001, 48104).
  4. Enjoy the fight!

Want it on the big screen? Check out this handy guide.

Learn more about watching ESPN+ with ExpressVPN.

Watch cricket live on Sky Sports

Price: 22 GBP/month and up

Living in the UK? Sky is your best bet for catching live streams of the games. However, specialized equipment is required. You will also need to provide a valid postal code and a valid UK/Ireland credit or debit card.

If you’re traveling abroad and you already have an existing Sky subscription, you can access Sky Go with a VPN and get set up in a minute!

To watch cricket on Sky Sports:

  1. Get ExpressVPN.
  2. Connect to a location in the UK.
  3. Go to Sky Go and login.
  4. Enjoy the matches!

Want it on the big screen? Check out this handy guide.

Learn more about streaming Sky Go with ExpressVPN.

Watch cricket live on Willow TV

Price: 10 USD/month or 60 USD/year

Willow TV is a 24/7 cricket channel that serves as the exclusive broadcaster for games under the International Cricket Council (ICC) and many other cricket boards.

If you just want to watch cricket, Willow TV offers a standalone subscription. After signing up for an account, enjoy the streams in your web browser or watch from the Willow TV app for your Android or iOS device.

To watch cricket on Willow TV:

  1. Get ExpressVPN.
  2. Connect to a server location in the U.S.
  3. Head to Willow TV and subscribe.
  4. Enjoy the matches!

Want it on the big screen? Check out this handy guide.

I’m having trouble with cricket live TV streams

Having trouble watching live cricket? Don’t get stumped by a troublesome connection. Contact the ExpressVPN Support Team if you have any issues while watching cricket live.

2021-2022 cricket events calendar

Here are the major events for cricket in 2021. Check your streaming site of choice for times. Dates listed here may be subject to change.

DateEventLocation
2021 (Summer)The HundredEngland and Wales
December 3, 2020 – February 6, 2021Big Bash LeagueAustralia
August 4, 2021 – September 14, 2021India v England 2021 test seriesUK
September 2021Asia CupPakistan
October 17 – November 15, 2021ICC T20 World CupUAE and Oman
December 8, 2021 – January 18, 2022The Ashes Series 2021/2022Australia
2022 (TBD)Under-19 Cricket World CupTBD
October – November, 20232023 Cricket World CupIndia
October 16 – November 13, 20222022 ICC T20 World CupAustralia

