The 2023 World Men’s Handball Championship is here, and Denmark is looking for a three-peat. The two-time defending champions headline the list of 32 teams who will converge in Poland and Sweden beginning Wednesday, January 11.

Read on to learn how to live stream handball securely with ExpressVPN and enjoy every second of the action!

How to watch the 2023 World Men’s Handball Championship

The IHF World Men’s Handball Championship 2023 will stream on a variety of free services. To enjoy Handball live streams:

Get ExpressVPN. Connect to a secure server location that matches the region of the broadcaster you want to watch, such as Germany for Ard or ZDF. Tune in and enjoy the event!

Where to stream the 2023 World Men’s Handball Championship

YouTube

Price: Free

The IHF’s official YouTube channel will stream every match during the 2023 World Men’s Handball Championship. Just connect to a server location where YouTube is available to securely stream all the action in blazing-fast HD.

Watch YouTube With ExpressVPN

EHFTV

Price: Free

EHFTV will air every match during the 2023 World Men’s Handball Championship. Connect to a European server, sign up for free and enjoy the action!

Ard/ZDF

Price: Free

Ard and ZDF will alternately broadcast all matches featuring German teams live and for free. Catch the games at sportschau.de and zdf.de (check schedules for exact timings).

Discovery Plus / Eurosport

Price: Varies

Discovery Plus and Eurosport provide live streams of handball tournaments for viewers in the UK and several European markets. Be sure to check the official Eurosport schedule. Eurosport offers a 7-day free trial.

Watch Discovery Plus With a VPN

2023 World Men’s Handball Championship schedule

The 2023 World Men’s Handball Championship begins with the preliminary round on Wednesday, January 11, and ends Tuesday, January 17. Handball fans can find the full schedule on the tournament’s official website.

2023 World Men’s Handball Championship: Groups and list of qualified countries

The 2023 World Men’s Handball Championship features 32 teams competing for glory. Each team has been assigned to a four-team group. Here are the eight groups competing in this year’s tournament.

Group Teams Group A Spain, Montenegro, Chile, Iran Group B France, Poland, Saudi Arabia, Slovenia Group C Sweden, Brazil, Cape Verde, Uruguay Group D Iceland, Portugal, Hungary, South Korea Group E Germany, Qatar, Serbia, Algeria Group F Norway, North Macedonia, Argentina, Netherlands Group H Egypt, Croatia, Morocco, United States Group G Denmark, Belgium, Bahrain, Tunisia

World Men’s Handball Championship 2023 odds

Will Denmark win a third straight World Men’s Handball Championship? Here are the latest odds according to DraftKings:

Nation Odds Denmark +100 France +400 Spain +450 Sweden +650 Iceland +1300 Norway +1600 Germany +1800 Croatia +1800 Egypt +2200 Hungary +2500 Poland +2500

ExpressVPN is a VPN service not intended to be used as a means of copyright circumvention. Please read the ExpressVPN Terms of Service and your content provider’s Terms of Use for more details.

FAQ: About Handball Who are the current world champions in Handball? Veteran goalkeeper Niklas Landin Jacobsen and Denmark defeated Niclas Ekberg’s Sweden squad to win the 2021 World Men’s Handball Championship. That victory marked Denmark’s second straight championship after winning in 2019. If Denmark wins the 2023 world championship, they’ll join France, Romania, Sweden, Germany, and Russia as the only countries to win at least three world titles. Where is the next handball World Cup? Poland and Sweden will co-host the 2023 World Men’s Handball Championship. Croatia, Denmark, and Norway will each serve as the host nations in 2025; that will mark the third time Denmark has hosted, the second time for Croatia, and the first instance for Norway. What is the best handball club in the world? France enters the 2023 World Men’s Handball Championship with a record six World Men’s Handball Championship titles, the last one coming in 2017). Romania and Sweden are the only other nations to win at least four titles. Can I stream sports on my computer? Definitely. If you’re accessing the streaming service from a web browser, be sure to also install the ExpressVPN extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge. The extension has a few features under the hood that can smooth out common streaming issues. Can I stream sports on my phone or tablet? Yes. ExpressVPN has apps for every major mobile device, including iOS and Android. How can I stream on my TV with a VPN? In brief there are five different ways to stream sports on your TV with ExpressVPN: -With the native app for a smart TV or streaming device

-By streaming on your computer and connecting to the TV with an HDMI cable

-By mirroring or casting wirelessly to your TV or streaming device from your computer or mobile device

-By connecting to an ExpressVPN-enabled router, which allows for unlimited devices and makes it super simple to connect to different server locations simultaneously

-With MediaStreamer, ExpressVPN’s solution for devices that cannot install a VPN, such as Apple TV or gaming consoles. MediaStreamer only needs to be set up once, although it does not provide the full security benefits of a VPN. (Note that by connecting your Apple TV or gaming console to a router, you can get the best of both worlds!) For more information on all the ways to get ExpressVPN on your big-screen TV, click below, or just contact a 24/7 Support agent for step-by-step instructions. I connected to the VPN but my internet speed is slow If your internet speed is slow or your streaming seems to lag, there are a few possible reasons: -The distance of your selected VPN server location from your physical location

-Your connection type (wired connections are more reliable than wireless connections)

-Suboptimal interconnectivity between the VPN and your ISP

-Slow internet connection speed at your location

-Your device type and processing power Try each of the following steps to troubleshoot: -Download the latest version of ExpressVPN

-Connect to a different VPN server location

-Change your VPN protocol If you try each of the above and are still experiencing issues with your streaming speed, contact the ExpressVPN Support Team 24/7 and someone will be with you in seconds.