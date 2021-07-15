Stream the 2022 Australian Open Finals live on Seven Network

Price: Free

The 2022 Australian Open will be broadcast on Seven Network in Australia. The best part? It’s completely free!

To watch:

Get ExpressVPN. Connect to a server location in Australia. Sign up at Channel Seven’s free streaming platform, 7plus. Tune in and enjoy!

Stream the 2022 Australian Open live on ESPN

Price: 7 USD/month and up

Channels: ESPN, ESPN 2, and ESPN+

The 2022 Australian Open will be broadcasted on on ESPN for American audiences via major cord-cutting services. You can also use ESPN’s streaming service “ESPN+” as an alternative to watch the matches, but the 2022 Australian Open finals will be live on ESPN (channel) exclusively. The best part? It’s completely free!

To watch:

Note: You will need a U.S. credit/debit card to subscribe to YouTube TV, Peacock TV, fuboTV, Sling TV, or Hulu + Live TV. You can still subscribe to YouTube TV via Google Play, even if you don’t have a U.S. credit/debit card.

Watch the 2022 Australian Open live streams on Eurosport

Price: 5 GBP/month and up

Channels: Eurosport 1 and Eurosport 2

Eurosport provides live coverage of the 2022 Australian Open. Be sure to check the official Eurosport schedule. Eurosport offers a seven-day free trial.

To watch the event on Eurosport:

Get ExpressVPN. Connect to a server location in the UK. Sign up at Eurosport. Tune in and enjoy!

Note: You may need a valid UK credit/debit card to subscribe to Eurosport UK.

When and where is the 2022 Australian Open?

The 2022 Australian Open is scheduled to happen on January 17 – 30, 2022. You can find more information and news on the official Australian Open website.

Who’s playing in the Australian Open Finals?

The matchups for the Australian Open are set, with two possible classics on tap.

Women’s Final: Ashleigh Barty (1) vs. Danielle Collins (27) – Saturday, January 29, 3:30 a.m. ET

Men’s Final: Rafael Nadal (6) vs. Daniil Medvedev (2) – Sunday, January 30, 3:30 a.m. ET

2022 Australian Open schedule

Here’s the schedule of play for the 2022 Australian Open:

Date Time Event January 17, 2022 11:00 am Men’s and Women’s 1st Round January 17, 2022 7:00 pm Men’s and Women’s 1st Round January 18, 2022 11:00 am Men’s and Women’s 1st Round January 18, 2022 7:00 pm Men’s and Women’s 1st Round January 19, 2022 11:00 am Men’s and Women’s 2nd Round January 19, 2022 7:00 pm Men’s and Women’s 2nd Round January 20, 2022 11:00 am Men’s and Women’s 2nd Round January 20, 2022 7:00 pm Men’s and Women’s 2nd Round January 21, 2022 11:00 am Men’s and Women’s 3rd Round January 21, 2022 7:00 pm Men’s and Women’s 3rd Round January 22, 2022 11:00 am Men’s and Women’s 3rd Round January 22, 2022 7:00 pm Men’s and Women’s 3rd Round January 23, 2022 11:00 am Men’s and Women’s 4th Round January 23, 2022 7:00 pm Men’s and Women’s 4th Round January 24, 2022 11:00 am Men’s and Women’s 4th Round January 24, 2022 7:00 pm Men’s and Women’s 4th Round January 25, 2022 11:00 am Men’s and Women’s Quarterfinals January 25, 2022 7:00 pm Men’s and Women’s Quarterfinals January 26, 2022 11:00 am Men’s and Women’s Quarterfinals January 26, 2022 7:30 pm Men’s and Women’s Quarterfinals January 27, 2022 11:00 am Women’s Semifinals January 27, 2022 7:30 pm Men’s Semifinal January 28, 2022 3:00 pm Mixed Doubles Semi / Women’s Doubles Final / Men’s Singles Semifinal January 29, 2022 4:00 pm Women’s Singles Final / Men’s Doubles Final January 30, 2022 4:00 pm Mixed Doubles Final / Men’s Singles Final