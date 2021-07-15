Home Stream Sports Tennis Australian Open

How to stream the 2022 Australian Open live with a VPN

Updated: January 28, 2022
Stream the 2022 Australian Open Finals live on Seven Network

Price: Free

The 2022 Australian Open will be broadcast on Seven Network in Australia. The best part? It’s completely free!

To watch:

  1. Get ExpressVPN.
  2. Connect to a server location in Australia.
  3. Sign up at Channel Seven’s free streaming platform, 7plus.
  4. Tune in and enjoy!

Learn more about watching 7plus with ExpressVPN.

Stream the 2022 Australian Open live on ESPN

Price: 7 USD/month and up

Channels: ESPN, ESPN 2, and ESPN+

The 2022 Australian Open will be broadcasted on on ESPN for American audiences via major cord-cutting services. You can also use ESPN’s streaming service “ESPN+” as an alternative to watch the matches, but the 2022 Australian Open finals will be live on ESPN (channel) exclusively. The best part? It’s completely free!

To watch:

  1. Get ExpressVPN.
  2. Connect to a server location in the U.S.
  3. Head to ESPN+ (7 USD/month), fuboTV (65 USD/month), YouTube TV (55 USD/month and up), Sling TV (10 USD/month and up), or Hulu + Live TV (65 USD/month) and sign up. You may need a valid U.S. ZIP code to subscribe (e.g. 08012, 60061).
  4. Tune in and enjoy!

Note: You will need a U.S. credit/debit card to subscribe to YouTube TV, Peacock TV, fuboTV, Sling TV, or Hulu + Live TV. You can still subscribe to YouTube TV via Google Play, even if you don’t have a U.S. credit/debit card.

Learn more about watching ESPN, fuboTVYouTube TVSling TVHulu+Live TV, and DirecTV Now with ExpressVPN.

Watch the 2022 Australian Open live streams on Eurosport

Price: 5 GBP/month and up

Channels: Eurosport 1 and Eurosport 2

Eurosport provides live coverage of the 2022 Australian Open. Be sure to check the official Eurosport schedule. Eurosport offers a seven-day free trial.

To watch the event on Eurosport:

  1. Get ExpressVPN.
  2. Connect to a server location in the UK.
  3. Sign up at Eurosport.
  4. Tune in and enjoy!

Note: You may need a valid UK credit/debit card to subscribe to Eurosport UK.

When and where is the 2022 Australian Open?

The 2022 Australian Open is scheduled to happen on January 17 – 30, 2022. You can find more information and news on the official Australian Open website.

Who’s playing in the Australian Open Finals?

The matchups for the Australian Open are set, with two possible classics on tap.

Women’s Final: Ashleigh Barty (1) vs. Danielle Collins (27) – Saturday, January 29, 3:30 a.m. ET

Men’s Final: Rafael Nadal (6) vs. Daniil Medvedev (2) – Sunday, January 30, 3:30 a.m. ET

2022 Australian Open schedule

Here’s the schedule of play for the 2022 Australian Open:

DateTimeEvent
January 17, 202211:00 amMen’s and Women’s 1st Round
January 17, 20227:00 pmMen’s and Women’s 1st Round
January 18, 202211:00 amMen’s and Women’s 1st Round
January 18, 20227:00 pmMen’s and Women’s 1st Round
January 19, 202211:00 amMen’s and Women’s 2nd Round
January 19, 20227:00 pmMen’s and Women’s 2nd Round
January 20, 202211:00 amMen’s and Women’s 2nd Round
January 20, 20227:00 pmMen’s and Women’s 2nd Round
January 21, 202211:00 amMen’s and Women’s 3rd Round
January 21, 20227:00 pmMen’s and Women’s 3rd Round
January 22, 202211:00 amMen’s and Women’s 3rd Round
January 22, 20227:00 pmMen’s and Women’s 3rd Round
January 23, 202211:00 amMen’s and Women’s 4th Round
January 23, 20227:00 pmMen’s and Women’s 4th Round
January 24, 202211:00 amMen’s and Women’s 4th Round
January 24, 20227:00 pmMen’s and Women’s 4th Round
January 25, 202211:00 amMen’s and Women’s Quarterfinals
January 25, 20227:00 pmMen’s and Women’s Quarterfinals
January 26, 202211:00 amMen’s and Women’s Quarterfinals
January 26, 20227:30 pmMen’s and Women’s Quarterfinals
January 27, 202211:00 amWomen’s Semifinals
January 27, 20227:30 pmMen’s Semifinal
January 28, 20223:00 pmMixed Doubles Semi /

Women’s Doubles Final /

Men’s Singles Semifinal

January 29, 20224:00 pmWomen’s Singles Final /

Men’s Doubles Final

January 30, 20224:00 pmMixed Doubles Final /

Men’s Singles Final

ExpressVPN is a VPN service not intended to be used as a means of copyright circumvention. Please read the ExpressVPN Terms of Service and your content provider’s Terms of Use for more details.

