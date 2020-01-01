  1. ExpressVPN Home
ExpressVPN jobs

Our mission needs your skills.

Let’s make it easy for everyone to use the internet with security, privacy, and freedom. Together.

Who We’re Looking For

About ExpressVPN

ExpressVPN is a leading VPN service provider with servers and team members all over the world. We make award-winning apps for Windows, Mac, iOS, Android, routers, and Linux that preserve users’ privacy and provide them with best-in-class security.

But we’re not just a VPN company. We’re vocal advocates for internet freedom, and we’re looking for like-minded individuals to help improve our products and spread the word to people who need us.

If you share our passion for privacy, security, and digital rights, we’d love to hear from you, no matter where in the world you live. Our distributed team works from cities all around the world, including Toronto, London, Paris, Zagreb, Singapore, Hong Kong, Perth, Manila, and Tokyo.

What we’re looking for

Excellence

You’re one of the best in your field, and you’re constantly improving.

Potential

We invest in long-term relationships. You want room to grow and space to learn.

Passion

Privacy and security aren’t just ideals for you. They’re basic human rights.

Who we’re looking for

We’re hiring in all departments: security research and testing, software development, systems administration, design, content creation, and marketing. We’re open to both full-time and part-time roles, some remote and some in-house.

We’re looking for engineers who can:

  • Include threat modeling early in the design phases of all projects
  • Perform regular penetration tests both with internal red-teams as well as external contractors
  • Design systems that...
    • are very difficult to hack
    • make it very easy to detect any hacking
    • ensure that the effect is minimal, even if hacking is successful
  • Automate all repeating tasks (especially testing), and write tests that function as documentation
  • Use efficient tools, and treat infrastructure as code
We’re looking for designers and product managers who can:

  • Focus on the end user
  • Handle multiple projects and deadlines simultaneously
  • Stay up-to-date on the latest trends in UX for all platforms
  • Research and design for a wide variety of user personas and use-case scenarios
We’re looking for marketers and content professionals who can:

  • Build trust in our brand
  • Make difficult concepts easy for non-technical users to understand
  • Write and organize information clearly and concisely
