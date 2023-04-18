NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs Schedule 2023

The road to Lord Stanley’s Cup is officially on as the 2023 NHL Playoffs are underway. After setting regular-season records for wins (65) and points (135), All-Star right wing David Pastrňák and the Boston Bruins look to win their first championship since 2011. Out west, the Colorado Avalanche embark on the path to a second straight Stanley Cup title.

Below you will find the entire 2023 NHL playoff schedule, complete with details on how to safely and securely stream every game with ExpressVPN.

Playoffs start date Mon, Apr 17, 2023 – Sun, Jun 18, 2023 No. of teams: 16 Most titles: Montreal Canadiens (24) TV partner(s): Canada; Sportsnet/TVA Sports; United States; ABC/ESPN/ESPN2/TNT/TBS; International: See list

2023 NHL Playoffs schedule

First Round

Eastern Conference

Matchup Date and time Network Atlantic No. 1 Boston Bruins vs. Wild Card No. 2 Florida Panthers Series begins Monday, April 17, at 7:30 p.m. / 12:30 a.m. BST ESPN, TNT Atlantic No. 2 Toronto Maple Leafs vs. No. 3 Tampa Bay Lightning Series begins Tuesday, April 18, at 7:30 p.m. / 12:30 a.m. BST ESPN, TBS Metropolitan No. 1 Carolina Hurricanes vs. Wild Card No. 1 New York Islanders Series begins Monday, April 17, at 7 p.m. / 12 a.m. BST ESPN2, TBS, TNT Metropolitan No. 2 New Jersey Devils vs. No. 3 New York Rangers Series begins Tuesday, April 18, at 7 p.m. / 12 a.m. BST ABC, ESPN, TBS

Western Conference

Matchup Date and time Network Central No. 1 Colorado Avalanche vs. Wild Card No. 1 Seattle Kraken Series begins Tuesday, April 18, at 10 p.m. / 3 a.m. BST ESPN, TBS Central No. 2 Dallas Stars vs. No. 3 Minnesota Wild Series begins Monday, April 17, at 7 p.m. / 12 a.m. BST ESPN2, TBS Pacific No. 1 Vegas Golden Knights vs. Wild Card No. 2 Winnipeg Jets Series begins Tuesday, April 18, at 9:30 p.m. / 2:30 a.m. BST ESPN, ESPN2, TBS Pacific No. 2 Edmonton Oilers vs. No. 3 Los Angeles Kings Series begins Monday, April 17, at 10 p.m. / 3 a.m. BST ESPN, TBS, TNT

2023 NHL standings

Division

Atlantic Division

Team Record Points Boston Bruins 65-12-5 135 Toronto Maple Leafs 50-21-11 111 Tampa Bay Lightning 46-30-6 98 Florida Panthers 42-32-8 92 Buffalo Sabres 42-33-7 91 Ottawa Senators 39-35-8 86 Detroit Red Wings 35-37-10 80 Montreal Canadiens 31-45-6 68

Metropolitan Division

Team Record Points Carolina Hurricanes 52-21-9 113 New Jersey Devils 52-22-8 112 New York Rangers 47-22-13 107 New York Islanders 42-31-9 93 Pittsburgh Penguins 40-31-11 91 Washington Capitals 35-37-10 80 Philadelphia Flyers 31-38-13 75 Columbus Blue Jackets 25-48-9 59

Central Division

Team Record Points Colorado Avalanche 51-24-7 109 Dallas Stars 47-21-14 108 Minnesota Wild 46-25-11 103 Winnipeg Jets 46-33-3 95 Nashville Predators 43-32-8 92 St. Louis Blues 37-38-8 81 Arizona Coyotes 28-40-14 70 Chicago Blackhawks 26-49-7 59

Pacific Division

Team Record Points Vegas Golden Knights 51-22-9 111 Edmonton Oilers 50-23-9 109 Los Angeles Kings 47-25-10 104 Seattle Kraken 46-28-8 100 Calgary Flames 38-27-17 93 Vancouver Canucks 38-37-7 83 San Jose Sharks 22-44-16 60 Anaheim Ducks 23-47-12 58

Wild Card

Eastern Conference

Team Record Points New York Islanders 42-31-9 93 Florida Panthers 42-32-8 92 Pittsburgh Penguins 40-31-11 91 Buffalo Sabres 42-33-7 91 Ottawa Senators 39-35-8 86 Washington Capitals 35-37-10 80 Washington Capitals 35-37-10 80 Philadelphia Flyers 31-38-13 75 Montreal Canadiens 31-45-6 68 Columbus Blue Jackets 25-48-9 59

Western Conference

Team Record Points Seattle Kraken 46-28-8 100 Winnipeg Jets 46-33-3 95 Calgary Flames 38-27-17 93 Nashville Predators 43-32-8 92 Vancouver Canucks 38-37-7 83 St. Louis Blues 37-38-8 81 Arizona Coyotes 28-40-14 70 San Jose Sharks 22-44-16 60 Chicago Blackhawks 26-49-7 59 Anaheim Ducks 23-47-12 58

*Italics denote playoff team

Conference

Eastern Conference

Team Record Points Boston Bruins 65-12-5 135 Carolina Hurricanes 52-21-9 113 New Jersey Devils 52-22-8 112 Toronto Maple Leafs 50-21-11 111 New York Rangers 47-22-13 107 Tampa Bay Lightning 46-30-6 98 New York Islanders 42-31-9 93 Florida Panthers 42-32-8 92 Pittsburgh Penguins 40-31-11 91 Buffalo Sabres 42-33-7 91 Ottawa Senators 39-35-8 86 Detroit Red Wings 35-37-10 80 Washington Capitals 35-37-10 80 Philadelphia Flyers 31-38-13 75 Montreal Canadiens 31-45-6 68 Columbus Blue Jackets 25-48-9 59

Western Conference

Team Record Points Vegas Golden Knights 51-22-9 111 Edmonton Oilers 50-23-9 109 Colorado Avalanche 51-24-7 109 Dallas Stars 47-21-14 108 Los Angeles Kings 47-25-10 104 Minnesota Wild 46-25-11 103 Winnipeg Jets 46-33-3 95 Seattle Kraken 46-28-8 100 Calgary Flames 38-27-17 93 Nashville Predators 43-32-8 92 Vancouver Canucks 38-37-7 83 St. Louis Blues 37-38-8 81 Arizona Coyotes 28-40-14 70 San Jose Sharks 22-44-16 60 Chicago Blackhawks 26-49-7 59 Anaheim Ducks 23-47-12 58

*Italics denote playoff team

What is the format of the 2023 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs?

The top three teams in each NHL division make the playoffs, along with two wild cards in each conference. Teams earn their playoff spot via points rather than solely through win totals; for example, the Florida Panthers and Buffalo Sabres each had 42 victories, but the Panthers earned a playoff spot because they had 92 points to the Sabres’ 91.

Each round is a best-of-seven series, ensuring the team with home-ice advantage hosts games one, two, five, and seven. The teams are split into two separate brackets by division for the first round, with each bracket consisting of the top three divisional qualifiers and a wild card team.

If you want to know even more, check out the NHL’s official website and read their full guide on how the entire system works!

ExpressVPN is a VPN service not intended to be used as a means of copyright circumvention. Please read the ExpressVPN Terms of Service and your content provider’s Terms of Use for more details.