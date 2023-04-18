NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs Schedule 2023

The road to Lord Stanley’s Cup is officially on as the 2023 NHL Playoffs are underway. After setting regular-season records for wins (65) and points (135), All-Star right wing David Pastrňák and the Boston Bruins look to win their first championship since 2011. Out west, the Colorado Avalanche embark on the path to a second straight Stanley Cup title.
Below you will find the entire 2023 NHL playoff schedule, complete with details on how to safely and securely stream every game with ExpressVPN.
|Playoffs start date
|Mon, Apr 17, 2023 – Sun, Jun 18, 2023
|No. of teams:
|16
|Most titles:
|Montreal Canadiens (24)
|TV partner(s):
|Canada; Sportsnet/TVA Sports; United States; ABC/ESPN/ESPN2/TNT/TBS; International: See list
2023 NHL Playoffs schedule
First Round
Eastern Conference
|Matchup
|Date and time
|Network
|Atlantic No. 1 Boston Bruins vs. Wild Card No. 2 Florida Panthers
|Series begins Monday, April 17, at 7:30 p.m. / 12:30 a.m. BST
|ESPN, TNT
|Atlantic No. 2 Toronto Maple Leafs vs. No. 3 Tampa Bay Lightning
|Series begins Tuesday, April 18, at 7:30 p.m. / 12:30 a.m. BST
|ESPN, TBS
|Metropolitan No. 1 Carolina Hurricanes vs. Wild Card No. 1 New York Islanders
|Series begins Monday, April 17, at 7 p.m. / 12 a.m. BST
|ESPN2, TBS, TNT
|Metropolitan No. 2 New Jersey Devils vs. No. 3 New York Rangers
|Series begins Tuesday, April 18, at 7 p.m. / 12 a.m. BST
|ABC, ESPN, TBS
Western Conference
|Matchup
|Date and time
|Network
|Central No. 1 Colorado Avalanche vs. Wild Card No. 1 Seattle Kraken
|Series begins Tuesday, April 18, at 10 p.m. / 3 a.m. BST
|ESPN, TBS
|Central No. 2 Dallas Stars vs. No. 3 Minnesota Wild
|Series begins Monday, April 17, at 7 p.m. / 12 a.m. BST
|ESPN2, TBS
|Pacific No. 1 Vegas Golden Knights vs. Wild Card No. 2 Winnipeg Jets
|Series begins Tuesday, April 18, at 9:30 p.m. / 2:30 a.m. BST
|ESPN, ESPN2, TBS
|Pacific No. 2 Edmonton Oilers vs. No. 3 Los Angeles Kings
|Series begins Monday, April 17, at 10 p.m. / 3 a.m. BST
|ESPN, TBS, TNT
2023 NHL standings
Division
Atlantic Division
|Team
|Record
|Points
|Boston Bruins
|65-12-5
|135
|Toronto Maple Leafs
|50-21-11
|111
|Tampa Bay Lightning
|46-30-6
|98
|Florida Panthers
|42-32-8
|92
|Buffalo Sabres
|42-33-7
|91
|Ottawa Senators
|39-35-8
|86
|Detroit Red Wings
|35-37-10
|80
|Montreal Canadiens
|31-45-6
|68
Metropolitan Division
|Team
|Record
|Points
|Carolina Hurricanes
|52-21-9
|113
|New Jersey Devils
|52-22-8
|112
|New York Rangers
|47-22-13
|107
|New York Islanders
|42-31-9
|93
|Pittsburgh Penguins
|40-31-11
|91
|Washington Capitals
|35-37-10
|80
|Philadelphia Flyers
|31-38-13
|75
|Columbus Blue Jackets
|25-48-9
|59
Central Division
|Team
|Record
|Points
|Colorado Avalanche
|51-24-7
|109
|Dallas Stars
|47-21-14
|108
|Minnesota Wild
|46-25-11
|103
|Winnipeg Jets
|46-33-3
|95
|Nashville Predators
|43-32-8
|92
|St. Louis Blues
|37-38-8
|81
|Arizona Coyotes
|28-40-14
|70
|Chicago Blackhawks
|26-49-7
|59
Pacific Division
|Team
|Record
|Points
|Vegas Golden Knights
|51-22-9
|111
|Edmonton Oilers
|50-23-9
|109
|Los Angeles Kings
|47-25-10
|104
|Seattle Kraken
|46-28-8
|100
|Calgary Flames
|38-27-17
|93
|Vancouver Canucks
|38-37-7
|83
|San Jose Sharks
|22-44-16
|60
|Anaheim Ducks
|23-47-12
|58
Wild Card
Eastern Conference
|Team
|Record
|Points
|New York Islanders
|42-31-9
|93
|Florida Panthers
|42-32-8
|92
|Pittsburgh Penguins
|40-31-11
|91
|Buffalo Sabres
|42-33-7
|91
|Ottawa Senators
|39-35-8
|86
|Washington Capitals
|35-37-10
|80
|Philadelphia Flyers
|31-38-13
|75
|Montreal Canadiens
|31-45-6
|68
|Columbus Blue Jackets
|25-48-9
|59
Western Conference
|Team
|Record
|Points
|Seattle Kraken
|46-28-8
|100
|Winnipeg Jets
|46-33-3
|95
|Calgary Flames
|38-27-17
|93
|Nashville Predators
|43-32-8
|92
|Vancouver Canucks
|38-37-7
|83
|St. Louis Blues
|37-38-8
|81
|Arizona Coyotes
|28-40-14
|70
|San Jose Sharks
|22-44-16
|60
|Chicago Blackhawks
|26-49-7
|59
|Anaheim Ducks
|23-47-12
|58
*Italics denote playoff team
Conference
Eastern Conference
|Team
|Record
|Points
|Boston Bruins
|65-12-5
|135
|Carolina Hurricanes
|52-21-9
|113
|New Jersey Devils
|52-22-8
|112
|Toronto Maple Leafs
|50-21-11
|111
|New York Rangers
|47-22-13
|107
|Tampa Bay Lightning
|46-30-6
|98
|New York Islanders
|42-31-9
|93
|Florida Panthers
|42-32-8
|92
|Pittsburgh Penguins
|40-31-11
|91
|Buffalo Sabres
|42-33-7
|91
|Ottawa Senators
|39-35-8
|86
|Detroit Red Wings
|35-37-10
|80
|Washington Capitals
|35-37-10
|80
|Philadelphia Flyers
|31-38-13
|75
|Montreal Canadiens
|31-45-6
|68
|Columbus Blue Jackets
|25-48-9
|59
Western Conference
|Team
|Record
|Points
|Vegas Golden Knights
|51-22-9
|111
|Edmonton Oilers
|50-23-9
|109
|Colorado Avalanche
|51-24-7
|109
|Dallas Stars
|47-21-14
|108
|Los Angeles Kings
|47-25-10
|104
|Minnesota Wild
|46-25-11
|103
|Winnipeg Jets
|46-33-3
|95
|Seattle Kraken
|46-28-8
|100
|Calgary Flames
|38-27-17
|93
|Nashville Predators
|43-32-8
|92
|Vancouver Canucks
|38-37-7
|83
|St. Louis Blues
|37-38-8
|81
|Arizona Coyotes
|28-40-14
|70
|San Jose Sharks
|22-44-16
|60
|Chicago Blackhawks
|26-49-7
|59
|Anaheim Ducks
|23-47-12
|58
*Italics denote playoff team
What is the format of the 2023 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs?
The top three teams in each NHL division make the playoffs, along with two wild cards in each conference. Teams earn their playoff spot via points rather than solely through win totals; for example, the Florida Panthers and Buffalo Sabres each had 42 victories, but the Panthers earned a playoff spot because they had 92 points to the Sabres’ 91.
Each round is a best-of-seven series, ensuring the team with home-ice advantage hosts games one, two, five, and seven. The teams are split into two separate brackets by division for the first round, with each bracket consisting of the top three divisional qualifiers and a wild card team.
If you want to know even more, check out the NHL’s official website and read their full guide on how the entire system works!
FAQ: About the 2023 NHL playoff schedule
When do the 2023 NHL Playoffs start?
The 2023 NHL Playoffs begin Monday, April 17. Barring any unexpected delays, the Stanley Cup Finals are scheduled to begin on Thursday, June 8.
Who are the Bruins playing in the first round of the playoffs?
After setting the NHL single-season record for victories (65) and points (165), the Boston Bruins open the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs against the Florida Panthers. Linus Ullmark and the B’s are searching for their first championship since 2011.
How many games do teams have to win the Stanley Cup?
As in the NBA, NHL teams must win 16 games—four in each round—to win the Stanley Cup. Each series is a best-of-seven set.
What is home-ice advantage in the NHL?
For the NHL Playoffs, home-ice advantage refers to the team having four games at home in a playoff series rather than three. For example, the Colorado Avalanche had home ice advantage in the 2022 Stanley Cup Finals because they had a superior regular-season record to the Tampa Bay Lightning.
Can I stream sports on my phone or tablet?
