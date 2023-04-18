Home Stream Sports NHL NHL Schedule

NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs Schedule 2023

Updated: April 18, 2023

The road to Lord Stanley’s Cup is officially on as the 2023 NHL Playoffs are underway. After setting regular-season records for wins (65) and points (135), All-Star right wing David Pastrňák and the Boston Bruins look to win their first championship since 2011. Out west, the Colorado Avalanche embark on the path to a second straight Stanley Cup title.

Below you will find the entire 2023 NHL playoff schedule, complete with details on how to safely and securely stream every game with ExpressVPN.

Playoffs start dateMon, Apr 17, 2023 – Sun, Jun 18, 2023
No. of teams:16
Most titles: Montreal Canadiens (24)
TV partner(s):Canada; Sportsnet/TVA Sports; United States; ABC/ESPN/ESPN2/TNT/TBS; International: See list

2023 NHL Playoffs schedule

First Round

Eastern Conference

MatchupDate and timeNetwork
Atlantic No. 1 Boston Bruins vs. Wild Card No. 2 Florida PanthersSeries begins Monday, April 17, at 7:30 p.m. / 12:30 a.m. BSTESPN, TNT
Atlantic No. 2 Toronto Maple Leafs vs. No. 3 Tampa Bay LightningSeries begins Tuesday, April 18, at 7:30 p.m. / 12:30 a.m. BSTESPN, TBS
Metropolitan No. 1 Carolina Hurricanes vs. Wild Card No. 1 New York IslandersSeries begins Monday, April 17, at 7 p.m. / 12 a.m. BSTESPN2, TBS, TNT
Metropolitan No. 2 New Jersey Devils vs. No. 3 New York RangersSeries begins Tuesday, April 18, at 7 p.m. / 12 a.m. BSTABC, ESPN, TBS

Western Conference

MatchupDate and timeNetwork
Central No. 1 Colorado Avalanche vs. Wild Card No. 1 Seattle KrakenSeries begins Tuesday, April 18, at 10 p.m. / 3 a.m. BSTESPN, TBS
Central No. 2 Dallas Stars vs. No. 3 Minnesota WildSeries begins Monday, April 17, at 7 p.m. / 12 a.m. BSTESPN2, TBS
Pacific No. 1 Vegas Golden Knights vs. Wild Card No. 2 Winnipeg JetsSeries begins Tuesday, April 18, at 9:30 p.m. / 2:30 a.m. BSTESPN, ESPN2, TBS
Pacific No. 2 Edmonton Oilers vs. No. 3 Los Angeles KingsSeries begins Monday, April 17, at 10 p.m. / 3 a.m. BSTESPN, TBS, TNT

2023 NHL standings

Division

Atlantic Division

TeamRecordPoints
Boston Bruins65-12-5135
Toronto Maple Leafs50-21-11111
Tampa Bay Lightning46-30-698
Florida Panthers42-32-892
Buffalo Sabres42-33-791
Ottawa Senators39-35-886
Detroit Red Wings35-37-1080
Montreal Canadiens31-45-668

Metropolitan Division

TeamRecordPoints
Carolina Hurricanes52-21-9113
New Jersey Devils52-22-8112
New York Rangers47-22-13107
New York Islanders42-31-993
Pittsburgh Penguins40-31-1191
Washington Capitals35-37-1080
Philadelphia Flyers31-38-1375
Columbus Blue Jackets25-48-959

Central Division

TeamRecordPoints
Colorado Avalanche51-24-7109
Dallas Stars47-21-14108
Minnesota Wild46-25-11103
Winnipeg Jets46-33-395
Nashville Predators43-32-892
St. Louis Blues37-38-881
Arizona Coyotes28-40-1470
Chicago Blackhawks26-49-759

Pacific Division

TeamRecordPoints
Vegas Golden Knights51-22-9111
Edmonton Oilers50-23-9109
Los Angeles Kings47-25-10104
Seattle Kraken46-28-8100
Calgary Flames38-27-1793
Vancouver Canucks38-37-783
San Jose Sharks22-44-1660
Anaheim Ducks23-47-1258

Wild Card

Eastern Conference

TeamRecordPoints
New York Islanders42-31-993
Florida Panthers42-32-892
Pittsburgh Penguins40-31-1191
Buffalo Sabres42-33-791
Ottawa Senators39-35-886
Washington Capitals35-37-1080
Philadelphia Flyers31-38-1375
Montreal Canadiens31-45-668
Columbus Blue Jackets25-48-959

Western Conference

TeamRecordPoints
Seattle Kraken46-28-8100
Winnipeg Jets46-33-395
Calgary Flames38-27-1793
Nashville Predators43-32-892
Vancouver Canucks38-37-783
St. Louis Blues37-38-881
Arizona Coyotes28-40-1470
San Jose Sharks22-44-1660
Chicago Blackhawks26-49-759
Anaheim Ducks23-47-1258

*Italics denote playoff team

Conference

Eastern Conference

TeamRecordPoints
Boston Bruins65-12-5135
Carolina Hurricanes52-21-9113
New Jersey Devils52-22-8112
Toronto Maple Leafs50-21-11111
New York Rangers47-22-13107
Tampa Bay Lightning46-30-698
New York Islanders42-31-993
Florida Panthers42-32-892
Pittsburgh Penguins40-31-1191
Buffalo Sabres42-33-791
Ottawa Senators39-35-886
Detroit Red Wings35-37-1080
Washington Capitals35-37-1080
Philadelphia Flyers31-38-1375
Montreal Canadiens31-45-668
Columbus Blue Jackets25-48-959

Western Conference

TeamRecordPoints
Vegas Golden Knights51-22-9111
Edmonton Oilers50-23-9109
Colorado Avalanche51-24-7109
Dallas Stars47-21-14108
Los Angeles Kings47-25-10104
Minnesota Wild46-25-11103
Winnipeg Jets46-33-395
Seattle Kraken46-28-8100
Calgary Flames38-27-1793
Nashville Predators43-32-892
Vancouver Canucks38-37-783
St. Louis Blues37-38-881
Arizona Coyotes28-40-1470
San Jose Sharks22-44-1660
Chicago Blackhawks26-49-759
Anaheim Ducks23-47-1258

*Italics denote playoff team

What is the format of the 2023 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs?

The top three teams in each NHL division make the playoffs, along with two wild cards in each conference. Teams earn their playoff spot via points rather than solely through win totals; for example, the Florida Panthers and Buffalo Sabres each had 42 victories, but the Panthers earned a playoff spot because they had 92 points to the Sabres’ 91.

Each round is a best-of-seven series, ensuring the team with home-ice advantage hosts games one, two, five, and seven. The teams are split into two separate brackets by division for the first round, with each bracket consisting of the top three divisional qualifiers and a wild card team.

If you want to know even more, check out the NHL’s official website and read their full guide on how the entire system works!

FAQ: About the 2023 NHL playoff schedule

When do the 2023 NHL Playoffs start?
Who are the Bruins playing in the first round of the playoffs?
How many games do teams have to win the Stanley Cup?
What is home-ice advantage in the NHL?
Can I stream sports on my computer?
Can I stream sports on my phone or tablet?
Can I stream sports on my phone or tablet?
How can I stream on my TV with a VPN?
I connected to the VPN but my internet speed is slow
I connected to the suggested VPN server location but I can’t log in to the streaming service!
What other streaming services can I watch with ExpressVPN?
