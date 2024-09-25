How to live stream the Tour of Lombardy with a VPN
Bypass network restrictions at school or work and watch the Tour of Lombardy live with a VPN.
- Connect to the VPN server location that matches the broadcaster you want to watch. For example, fans in Italy should connect to a server in Italy to stream the 2024 Il Lombardia live for free on RaiPlay.
Why you need a VPN to stream the Tour of Lombardy
If you always notice buffering or lag when you’re streaming, your ISP might be deliberately throttling your connection. A VPN encrypts your traffic, shielding your online activity from your ISP, bypassing selective throttling so you can watch the race uninterrupted.
If you’re working on the weekend and the Wi-Fi at your office blocks streaming services, you could miss out on the Tour of Lombardy. VPN encryption hides your activity from the network, allowing you to unblock streaming platforms with ease.
Best VPN for watching the 2024 Il Lombardia
ExpressVPN has a global network of servers in 105 countries. These servers work seamlessly with sports streaming services that broadcast the Tour of Lombardy, such as RaiPlay, Discovery+, and Max. Our 10-Gbps servers give you a blazing-fast VPN connection, so you never have to put up with buffering or lag during crucial moments of the race.
You can connect up to 8 devices to the VPN at once with a single account, so you can watch the Tour of Lombardy game on your smart TV while your family streams their favorite shows on their own devices. Try it now with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee!
How to live stream Il Lombardia for free in 2024
Italy
RaiPlay
In Italy, you can watch the Il Lombardia online for free on RaiPlay. You can access the live stream on your web browser or using Raiplay’s apps for mobile devices. The platform also gives you access to other sports live streams, including football, tennis, and athletics.
Don’t let local network restrictions block you from streaming RaiPlay. Connect to an ExpressVPN server in Italy and watch the race on any network.
Want it on the big screen? Learn about all the ways to get ExpressVPN on your TV.
Other ways to watch Il Lombardia
Europe
Live stream the Tour of Lombardy on Discovery+
The Eurosport coverage of the 256 km Il Lombardia is available on Discovery+. The live stream will include multiple camera angles and follow the top riders throughout the classic race. In addition to Eurosport, you also get access to TNT Sports, so you can watch other sports, such as UEFA Champions League, MotoGP, and more.
United States
Watch II Lombardia on MAX with B/R Sports
In the United States, you can get comprehensive Il Lombardia TV coverage on Max. You’ll need to get the B/R Sports add-on, which includes access to over 300 global cycling events. You also get access to The Breakaway pre and post race shows, which give you a comprehensive analysis of the day’s action from leading cycling experts.
Canada
How to live stream the Tour of Lombardy on FloBikes
In Canada, you can watch the Tour of Lombardy live on FloBikes. The coverage is also archived and available on demand after the race. FloBikes is a standalone service with monthly and annual plans. It has apps for Roku, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Apple TV, as well as for mobile devices, so you can stream the Tour at home or on the go.
Want it on the big screen? Learn about all the ways to get ExpressVPN on your TV.
When will the 2024 Il Lombardia start?
Il Lombardia is a one-day cycling event that will take place on October 12, 2024. The action is expected to begin at 10:35 a.m. local time / 4:35 a.m. ET / 9:35 a.m. BST.
How many climbs does Il Lombardia have?
The 2024 Il Lombardia features seven categorized climbs, including the iconic Madonna del Ghisallo, often referred to as the spiritual heart of Italian cycling. This climb is steeped in history, with a chapel at the summit dedicated to the patroness of cyclists. Another notable challenge is the Muro di Sormano, one of the steepest roads in Europe, where gradients reach a brutal 27%. These legendary climbs have been decisive in shaping the race’s outcome, with their challenging nature pushing even the top riders to their limits.
Where does Il Lombardia take place?
The Tour of Lombardy route starts in Como and concludes in Bergamo, traversing the scenic and challenging terrain of the Lombardy region in northern Italy.
Who has won the most Il Lombardia races?
Italian Fausto Coppi has the most victories in Il Lombardia history with a total of five wins, which took place in 1946, 1947, 1948, 1949, and 1954.
Recent Il Lombardia winners
|Year
|Winner
|2014
|Daniel Martin (First victory)
|2015
|Vincenzo Nibali (First victory)
|2016
|Esteban Chaves (First victory)
|2017
|Vincenzo Nibali (Second victory)
|2018
|Thibaut Pinot (First victory)
|2019
|Bauke Mollema (First victory)
|2020
|Jakob Fuglsang (First victory)
|2021
|Tadej Pogačar (First victory)
|2022
|Tadej Pogačar (Second victory)
|2023
|Tadej Pogačar (Third victory)
|2024
|Tadej Pogačar (Fourth victory)
FAQ: About Tour of Lombardy live streams
Can I use a VPN to watch Il Lombardia from another country?
Some users might watch Il Lombardia by connecting to a VPN server in a country other than their own, but doing so may violate copyright or the streaming service’s terms of use. ExpressVPN is a privacy and security tool, and using it to circumvent copyright is against our Terms of Service. We cannot see or control what you do while connected to our VPN, so you are responsible for ensuring that your use complies with all relevant terms and laws.
Should I use a free VPN to watch the Tour of Lombardy?
You can try using a free VPN to watch the Tour of Lombardy, but it may come with limitations. Free VPNs often have small server networks, meaning you might not find a server in the country you need. They also tend to have slower speeds which can cause buffering, and data caps that limit how much you can stream.
On the other hand, ExpressVPN has servers in all the major countries where the event is available, fast connections, and unlimited data, ensuring a smooth streaming experience. Plus, you can try it risk-free with our 30-day money-back guarantee.
Where can I watch the Tour of Lombardy?
In Italy, you can stream the Tour of Lombardy for free on RaiPlay. In Europe, Discovery+ provides coverage through Eurosport. In the US, Max offers coverage via its B/R Sports add-on. In Canada, FloBikes offers live and on-demand coverage.
Is Il Lombardia on TV?
Yes, Il Lombardia is broadcast on Sky Sports in the UK. If you’re watching on a smart TV, you can stream the race on RaiPlay in Italy, Discovery+ in Europe, and Max in the US. FloBikes covers the event in Canada. If your smart TV isn’t compatible with streaming apps, you can connect it to an external streaming device such as Chromcast.
Where does Il Lombardia finish?
Il Lombardia traditionally finishes in Bergamo, Italy. The race concludes with a dramatic final stretch in the historic Piazza Vecchia, adding to the excitement of this prestigious cycling monument.
How can I watch Il Lombardia in the U.S.?
In the U.S., you can watch Il Lombardia on Max with the B/R Sports add-on, which includes comprehensive race coverage and access to pre- and post-race shows. It also gives you access to additional cycling events.
Is Il Lombardia a one-day race?
Yes, Il Lombardia is a one-day race, known for its challenging course through the Lombardy region. It is one of the five Monuments of cycling, highlighting its significance in the sport.
Has any cyclist won all five Monuments?
Eddy Merckx is the only cyclist to have won all five Monuments: Milan-San Remo, Tour of Flanders, Paris-Roubaix, Liège-Bastogne-Liège, and Il Lombardia.