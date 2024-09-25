How to live stream the Tour of Lombardy with a VPN

Bypass network restrictions at school or work and watch the Tour of Lombardy live with a VPN.

Get ExpressVPN . Connect to the VPN server location that matches the broadcaster you want to watch. For example, fans in Italy should connect to a server in Italy to stream the 2024 Il Lombardia live for free on RaiPlay. Enjoy the race!

Watching on a computer? For the best streaming experience, use the ExpressVPN browser extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge.

Why you need a VPN to stream the Tour of Lombardy

If you always notice buffering or lag when you’re streaming, your ISP might be deliberately throttling your connection. A VPN encrypts your traffic, shielding your online activity from your ISP, bypassing selective throttling so you can watch the race uninterrupted.

If you’re working on the weekend and the Wi-Fi at your office blocks streaming services, you could miss out on the Tour of Lombardy. VPN encryption hides your activity from the network, allowing you to unblock streaming platforms with ease.

Best VPN for watching the 2024 Il Lombardia

ExpressVPN has a global network of servers in 105 countries. These servers work seamlessly with sports streaming services that broadcast the Tour of Lombardy, such as RaiPlay, Discovery+, and Max. Our 10-Gbps servers give you a blazing-fast VPN connection, so you never have to put up with buffering or lag during crucial moments of the race.

You can connect up to 8 devices to the VPN at once with a single account, so you can watch the Tour of Lombardy game on your smart TV while your family streams their favorite shows on their own devices. Try it now with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee!

How to live stream Il Lombardia for free in 2024

Italy

RaiPlay

In Italy, you can watch the Il Lombardia online for free on RaiPlay. You can access the live stream on your web browser or using Raiplay’s apps for mobile devices. The platform also gives you access to other sports live streams, including football, tennis, and athletics.

Don’t let local network restrictions block you from streaming RaiPlay. Connect to an ExpressVPN server in Italy and watch the race on any network.

Other ways to watch Il Lombardia

Europe

Live stream the Tour of Lombardy on Discovery+

The Eurosport coverage of the 256 km Il Lombardia is available on Discovery+. The live stream will include multiple camera angles and follow the top riders throughout the classic race. In addition to Eurosport, you also get access to TNT Sports, so you can watch other sports, such as UEFA Champions League, MotoGP, and more.

United States

Watch II Lombardia on MAX with B/R Sports

In the United States, you can get comprehensive Il Lombardia TV coverage on Max. You’ll need to get the B/R Sports add-on, which includes access to over 300 global cycling events. You also get access to The Breakaway pre and post race shows, which give you a comprehensive analysis of the day’s action from leading cycling experts.

Canada

How to live stream the Tour of Lombardy on FloBikes

In Canada, you can watch the Tour of Lombardy live on FloBikes. The coverage is also archived and available on demand after the race. FloBikes is a standalone service with monthly and annual plans. It has apps for Roku, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Apple TV, as well as for mobile devices, so you can stream the Tour at home or on the go.

When will the 2024 Il Lombardia start?

Il Lombardia is a one-day cycling event that will take place on October 12, 2024. The action is expected to begin at 10:35 a.m. local time / 4:35 a.m. ET / 9:35 a.m. BST.

How many climbs does Il Lombardia have?

The 2024 Il Lombardia features seven categorized climbs, including the iconic Madonna del Ghisallo, often referred to as the spiritual heart of Italian cycling. This climb is steeped in history, with a chapel at the summit dedicated to the patroness of cyclists. Another notable challenge is the Muro di Sormano, one of the steepest roads in Europe, where gradients reach a brutal 27%. These legendary climbs have been decisive in shaping the race’s outcome, with their challenging nature pushing even the top riders to their limits.

Where does Il Lombardia take place?

The Tour of Lombardy route starts in Como and concludes in Bergamo, traversing the scenic and challenging terrain of the Lombardy region in northern Italy.

Who has won the most Il Lombardia races?

Italian Fausto Coppi has the most victories in Il Lombardia history with a total of five wins, which took place in 1946, 1947, 1948, 1949, and 1954.

Recent Il Lombardia winners

Year Winner 2014 Daniel Martin (First victory) 2015 Vincenzo Nibali (First victory) 2016 Esteban Chaves (First victory) 2017 Vincenzo Nibali (Second victory) 2018 Thibaut Pinot (First victory) 2019 Bauke Mollema (First victory) 2020 Jakob Fuglsang (First victory) 2021 Tadej Pogačar (First victory) 2022 Tadej Pogačar (Second victory) 2023 Tadej Pogačar (Third victory) 2024 Tadej Pogačar (Fourth victory)

