for iOS (iPhone and iPad)

  • Built for iOS 13, 12, 11 and 10
  • Works on iPhone 11, XS and XR, iPad Pro, and all previous iOS products
  • Browse privately with ultra-secure iPad/iPhone VPN protection
  • No-fuss 30-day money-back guarantee
Take back your internet with a risk-free iPhone or iPad VPN.


How to set up the ExpressVPN iOS app

  1. Subscribe to ExpressVPN on the order page
  2. Download and install the ExpressVPN app for iOS on your iPhone, iPad, or iPod
  3. Connect to any of our 160 server locations
  4. Use the internet the way you want to use it!

If you need help, the ExpressVPN Support Team is available via live chat and email.

Connect ExpressVPN on iOS in 3 easy steps

Step 1

Tap the On Button to use the VPN. To connect elsewhere, tap the location bar.

Step 2

Choose a VPN server location from the Recommended or All Locations tabs.

Step 3

Once connected, you’ll be able to browse, stream, and download with security and privacy.

Video: How to install ExpressVPN for iOS

ExpressVPN for iPhone:
VPN protection in your pocket

The world’s greatest smartphone needs the world’s greatest VPN. Choose from 160 VPN server locations around the world to hide your iPhone’s IP address, unblock censored websites, and safeguard your data on unsecure Wi-Fi networks.

ExpressVPN is compatible with:

iPhone 11, iPhone XS, iPhone XR, iPhone X, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 6, iPhone 6S, iPhone 6S Plus, iPhone SE

ExpressVPN protects your iPhone over Wi-Fi, LTE/4G, 3G, and all mobile data carriers. Choose between UDP, TCP, IKEv2, and IPsec encryption protocols or let the app choose what’s best for you.

Download the ExpressVPN app for iOS on the App Store for a free seven-day trial:

ExpressVPN for iPad:
VPN from anywhere, anytime

Your iPad goes everywhere you do, and so should your VPN. Use ExpressVPN for iPad to hide your iPad’s IP address, protect your data on unsecure networks, and access blocked sites and services.

ExpressVPN is compatible with:

iPad, iPad Pro, iPad Air, iPad Air 2, iPad Mini, iPad Mini 2, iPad Mini 3, iPad Mini 4

Choose from 160 VPN server locations across the globe, including the Americas, the UK, mainland Europe, Asia, Australia, and Africa.

Download the ExpressVPN app for iOS on the App Store for a free seven-day trial:

ExpressVPN for iOS key features

More VPN locations

Connect your iPhone, iPad, or iPod to a huge network of 160 server locations in 94 countries.

Optimized for speed

ExpressVPN constantly optimizes servers to deliver the fastest speeds possible.

Superior connection reliability

Enjoy industry-leading connection stability and reliability, no matter where you are in the world.

Multilingual interface

English not your first choice? Try ExpressVPN for iOS in any of 16 other languages.

Best-in-class encryption

Secure and protect all of your data with best-in-class AES 256-bit encryption.

Shortcuts to your favorite services

Customize your VPN with links to your most-used apps and services, right below the On Button.

See why ExpressVPN is the VPN iOS users love

Great job against censorship. Stability improved on iOS after recent crackdowns.
Roger
I use ExpressVPN with zero problems both at home and on iPad.
Winsor
ExpressVPN is an app too. Use it extensively in UAE. No complaints. Brilliant on iPad.
Emma
Loving my @expressvpn on the iPhone. Can finally use free Wi-Fi in the airport(s) and not worry about being spied upon while browsing.
Christopher
Why choose ExpressVPN?

TrustedServer technology

Audited to confirm essential privacy protections, TrustedServer sets a new standard for security.

Get set up right away

Connecting to ExpressVPN for iOS is quick and easy. Just sign up, download, and connect!

Unblock the websites you love

Access your favorite content free of censorship. Unblock Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, and more.

Anonymize your browsing

Hide your iOS device’s IP address and location to prevent browsing activity and metadata tracking.

Stream videos and music

Enjoy Netflix, Hulu, BBC iPlayer, Spotify, and more—with privacy, security, and blazing-fast speeds.

Live chat support

Contact the ExpressVPN Support Team around the clock from within the app if you have questions.

Try ExpressVPN today!

Risk-free VPN for iPhone and iPad

Love ExpressVPN—or get your money back.

No hassle. Try ExpressVPN for iOS with a 30-day money-back guarantee today and secure your internet!

