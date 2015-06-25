How to set up the ExpressVPN iOS app
- Subscribe to ExpressVPN on the order page
- Download and install the ExpressVPN app for iOS on your iPhone, iPad, or iPod
- Connect to any of our 160 server locations
- Use the internet the way you want to use it!
If you need help, the ExpressVPN Support Team is available via live chat and email.
Connect ExpressVPN on iOS in 3 easy steps
Step 1
Tap the On Button to use the VPN. To connect elsewhere, tap the location bar.
Step 2
Choose a VPN server location from the Recommended or All Locations tabs.
Step 3
Once connected, you’ll be able to browse, stream, and download with security and privacy.
Video: How to install ExpressVPN for iOS
ExpressVPN for iPhone:
VPN protection in your pocket
The world’s greatest smartphone needs the world’s greatest VPN. Choose from 160 VPN server locations around the world to hide your iPhone’s IP address, unblock censored websites, and safeguard your data on unsecure Wi-Fi networks.
ExpressVPN is compatible with:
iPhone 11, iPhone XS, iPhone XR, iPhone X, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 6, iPhone 6S, iPhone 6S Plus, iPhone SE
ExpressVPN protects your iPhone over Wi-Fi, LTE/4G, 3G, and all mobile data carriers. Choose between UDP, TCP, IKEv2, and IPsec encryption protocols or let the app choose what’s best for you.
Download the ExpressVPN app for iOS on the App Store for a free seven-day trial:
ExpressVPN for iPad:
VPN from anywhere, anytime
Your iPad goes everywhere you do, and so should your VPN. Use ExpressVPN for iPad to hide your iPad’s IP address, protect your data on unsecure networks, and access blocked sites and services.
ExpressVPN is compatible with:
iPad, iPad Pro, iPad Air, iPad Air 2, iPad Mini, iPad Mini 2, iPad Mini 3, iPad Mini 4
Choose from 160 VPN server locations across the globe, including the Americas, the UK, mainland Europe, Asia, Australia, and Africa.
Download the ExpressVPN app for iOS on the App Store for a free seven-day trial:
ExpressVPN for iOS key features
More VPN locations
Connect your iPhone, iPad, or iPod to a huge network of 160 server locations in 94 countries.
Optimized for speed
ExpressVPN constantly optimizes servers to deliver the fastest speeds possible.
Superior connection reliability
Enjoy industry-leading connection stability and reliability, no matter where you are in the world.
Multilingual interface
English not your first choice? Try ExpressVPN for iOS in any of 16 other languages.
Best-in-class encryption
Secure and protect all of your data with best-in-class AES 256-bit encryption.
Shortcuts to your favorite services
Customize your VPN with links to your most-used apps and services, right below the On Button.
See why ExpressVPN is the VPN iOS users love
based on 4400 reviews on
Why choose ExpressVPN?
TrustedServer technology
Audited to confirm essential privacy protections, TrustedServer sets a new standard for security.
Get set up right away
Connecting to ExpressVPN for iOS is quick and easy. Just sign up, download, and connect!
Unblock the websites you love
Access your favorite content free of censorship. Unblock Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, and more.
Anonymize your browsing
Hide your iOS device’s IP address and location to prevent browsing activity and metadata tracking.
Stream videos and music
Enjoy Netflix, Hulu, BBC iPlayer, Spotify, and more—with privacy, security, and blazing-fast speeds.
Live chat support
Contact the ExpressVPN Support Team around the clock from within the app if you have questions.