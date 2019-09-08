Watch tennis live streams on 9 Now
Price: Free
Channels: Channel 9
Channel 9 in Australia offers a free stream of select tennis tournaments. All you need to do is connect to a VPN server location in Australia and sign up. Be sure to check the schedule to know when to tune in.
To watch tennis on 9 Now:
- Get ExpressVPN.
- Connect to a server location in Australia.
- Head to 9Now and sign up.
- Enjoy watching for free!
Learn more about watching 9Now with ExpressVPN.
Want it on the big screen? Learn about all the ways to get ExpressVPN on your TV.
[Want to stay up-to-date on all the biggest events in the world of sports? Sign up for the ExpressVPN sports newsletter.]
How to stream ATP tennis tournaments on the Tennis Channel
Price: 10 USD/month and up
Channels: The Tennis Channel
The Tennis Channel is your best bet for watching live tennis matches. It is the only 24-hour TV channel dedicated to the sport, providing comprehensive coverage of the top 100 tournaments. Free trials are available. For games times, be sure to check the official schedule.
- Get ExpressVPN.
- Connect to a server location in the U.S.
- Head to fuboTV (65 USD/month), Sling TV (10 USD/month + 10 USD/month for the “Sports Extra” package), or DirecTV Now (90 USD/month, use the “Ultimate” package or above) and sign up. You may need to enter a valid U.S. postal code (e.g., 10001, 48104).
- Enjoy the matches!
Learn more about watching fuboTV, Sling TV, and DirecTV Now with ExpressVPN.
Want it on the big screen? Learn about all the ways to get ExpressVPN on your TV.
Watch ATP tennis matches live on Tennis TV
Price: 15 USD/month or 120 USD/year
If you just want to watch tennis, Tennis TV offers a stand-alone subscription. After signing up for an account, you can enjoy the streams in your web browser. Live stream more than 2,000 ATP tennis matches from 63 tournaments.
To watch with added security and privacy:
- Get ExpressVPN.
- Connect to your nearest server location.
- Head to Tennis TV and subscribe.
- Enjoy the matches!
Want it on the big screen? Learn about all the ways to get ExpressVPN on your TV.
How to stream tennis live on ESPN
Price: 20 USD/month and up
Channels: ESPN and ESPN 2
You can tune in to live tennis matches on ESPN. You can watch the ESPN stream using a variety of free trials from the services below. DirecTV Now does not offer a free trial.
- Get ExpressVPN.
- Connect to a server location in the U.S.
- Head to YouTube TV (55 USD/month and up), Hulu + Live TV (65 USD/month), Sling TV Orange (10 USD/month, you will need a U.S. credit card or PayPal account), or DirecTV Now (70 USD/month) and sign up. You may need to enter a valid U.S. postal code (e.g., 10001, 48104).
- Enjoy the matches!
Note: You may need a valid U.S. credit/debit card to subscribe to YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, Sling TV, or DirecTV Now. You can still subscribe to YouTube TV via Google Play, even if you don’t have a U.S. credit/debit card.
Learn more about watching YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, Sling TV, and DirecTV Now with ExpressVPN.
Want it on the big screen? Learn about all the ways to get ExpressVPN on your TV.
How to stream tennis live on ESPN+
Price: 7 USD/month or 70 USD/year
Stream live tennis games, featuring Grand Slam tournaments like Wimbledon, with ESPN+. ESPN+ is also available in a bundle with Disney+ and Hulu’s on-demand service for 14 USD/month. If you don’t feel like committing to ESPN+, use the seven-day free trial.
To watch:
- Get ExpressVPN.
- Connect to a server location in the U.S.
- Head to ESPN+ and sign up. You may need to enter a valid U.S. postal code (e.g., 10001, 48104).
- Enjoy the matches!
Learn more about watching ESPN+ with ExpressVPN.
Want it on the big screen? Learn about all the ways to get ExpressVPN on your TV.
Watch tennis matches live online on Zattoo (BBC coverage)
Price: Free
Channels: BBC Sport
The BBC holds broadcasting rights for many tennis tournaments in the UK. BBC is available for free on Zattoo Switzerland. Be sure to check the BBC’s official schedule to learn when to watch your favorite events.
To watch tennis live on Zattoo:
- Get ExpressVPN.
- Connect to a server location in the United Kingdom.
- Go to Zattoo and sign up.
- Enjoy the stream.
Learn more about watching Zattoo with ExpressVPN.
Want it on the big screen? Learn about all the ways to get ExpressVPN on your TV.
Stream tennis live online on BBC
Price: Free
Channels: BBC Sport
BBC holds broadcasting rights for select tennis tournaments in the UK. The best part? You can watch the broadcast for free!
To enjoy the stream from anywhere:
- Get ExpressVPN.
- Connect to a server location in the UK.
- Sign up at BBC iPlayer. You may need to supply a valid UK postal code (e.g., WC1X 0AA).
- Start watching for free!
Learn more about watching BBC iPlayer with ExpressVPN.
Want it on the big screen? Learn about all the ways to get ExpressVPN on your TV.
I’m having trouble with live tennis streams
Having trouble watching live tennis? Don’t get stumped by a troublesome connection. Contact the ExpressVPN Support Team if you have any issues while watching tennis live.
ExpressVPN is a VPN service not intended to be used as a means of copyright circumvention. Please read the ExpressVPN Terms of Service and your content provider’s Terms of Use for more details.
Comments
To watch the finals of Wimbledon
Looking forward to regular tennis
I am living in Portugal and want to watch Wimbledon Can I find it on CNN or Sky. If so, where.
I loved the game…
What is the cost to your service for just tennis online?
Using TV?
I AM NOT TO GOOD WITH A COMPUTOR, BUT every time I try something to watch tennis they tell me to sing in I have already paid my subscription your site is not very simple or I am to old Drummondville canada
hubert hurkach
I would like to watch 1 English/European Snooker
2 USPGA Golf
I have Spectrum and does not suppurt NBC sports, Roland Garros is not showing up for eastern USA to stream the game on TV.
I need help finding a way to stream this Grand Slam. I must have a way. Please send a way. Winston-Salem, NC 27104.
Thank you.
Hi, Clyde,
You can watch the 2020 Roland Garros tournament on ITV (UK) for free with ExpressVPN. Simply follow the instructions here: https://www.expressvpn.com/stream-sports/stream-tennis/#itv
it is best streaming option i recommend all
Commentators need to refrain from so much jibber jabber about their personal lives when dealing with coverage of major athletic events. The public wants to see the actual events and not hear about the BS of ones personal life and what they claim they did to benefit the sport being covered..
Hi
Can I record matches to watch on my TV with Amazon Prime or so I have to watch in real time? I’m in Scotland.n
Many thanks
LW
Bagus dan muantappp
how do i watch US open streaming from Jamaica WI
thanks for the post.
How can I watch the ATP Cup matches from Chennai, India?
Thanks for the info
I’m with Serena all the way. I’m an American. Of course she has had a few minor injuries, but if she can hold down her nerves we will have the return of the champ.
I’m on holiday in Cyprus . I want to watch Wimbledon on my iPhone. I’ve downloaded the app and paid a subscription to you for 30 days but cannot work out how to do it?
Hi Angie,
You should be able to watch the BBC stream by connecting to a UK server location or the Seven Network stream by connecting to an Australia server location.
If you have problems accessing the streams, please contact Support at: https://www.expressvpn.com/support/#open-chat
How can I watch the games via ExpressVPN if I’m from Philippines?
Hi Lans,
You can use any of the streaming methods mentioned above. For the method you select, simply connect to the appropriate server locations before heading to the stream.
For further questions, please contact Support at: https://www.expressvpn.com/support/#open-chat
Please can you tell me what time is the news final is on in Perth Western. Australia
YouTube tv won’t let me live stream because it cannot determine my location. I am in Paris, France. How to resolve this?
Hi Richard,
If you’re watching through a web browser, please install and activate the ExpressVPN web browser first. Instructions can be found here: https://www.expressvpn.com/support/vpn-setup/expressvpn-browser-extension/
Hi. I just bought one month of Express VPN so i can watch ATP Tennis without a dedicated paid sports subscription.
Matches are streamed in Sweden on Live TV, so i set my VPN to Sweden. When i go to the site it says (swedish translation) “For legal reasons, this video is only available within Switzerland”. I already use another VPN but trying your as apparently it works better than my existing VPN (PIA, which i’ve disabled, and it also gives the same error)
Please advise ASAP as i will most likely get a refund as i already have a PIA VPN.
Hi Tez,
If you’re watching on your desktop, please make sure you’ve installed the ExpressVPN browser extension before connecting to the VPN. The VPN app will hide your IP, but you’ll need the browser extension to prevent web services from uncovering your geolocation (via your browser) as well.
If you need further assistance, please contact the ExpressVPN Support team: https://www.expressvpn.com/support/#open-chat
How can I watch the ATP tennis matches via my ExpressVPN??
Hi Christine,
Most ATP games are shown on ESPN, so simply connect to a U.S. location and head to http://www.espn.com/watch/ or use the WatchESPN app on mobile.