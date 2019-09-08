Watch tennis live streams on 9 Now

Price: Free

Channels: Channel 9

Channel 9 in Australia offers a free stream of select tennis tournaments. All you need to do is connect to a VPN server location in Australia and sign up. Be sure to check the schedule to know when to tune in.

To watch tennis on 9 Now:

Get ExpressVPN. Connect to a server location in Australia. Head to 9Now and sign up. Enjoy watching for free!

How to stream ATP tennis tournaments on the Tennis Channel

Price: 10 USD/month and up

Channels: The Tennis Channel

The Tennis Channel is your best bet for watching live tennis matches. It is the only 24-hour TV channel dedicated to the sport, providing comprehensive coverage of the top 100 tournaments. Free trials are available. For games times, be sure to check the official schedule.

Watch ATP tennis matches live on Tennis TV

Price: 15 USD/month or 120 USD/year

If you just want to watch tennis, Tennis TV offers a stand-alone subscription. After signing up for an account, you can enjoy the streams in your web browser. Live stream more than 2,000 ATP tennis matches from 63 tournaments.

To watch with added security and privacy:

Get ExpressVPN. Connect to your nearest server location. Head to Tennis TV and subscribe. Enjoy the matches!

How to stream tennis live on ESPN

Price: 20 USD/month and up

Channels: ESPN and ESPN 2

You can tune in to live tennis matches on ESPN. You can watch the ESPN stream using a variety of free trials from the services below. DirecTV Now does not offer a free trial.

Note: You may need a valid U.S. credit/debit card to subscribe to YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, Sling TV, or DirecTV Now. You can still subscribe to YouTube TV via Google Play, even if you don’t have a U.S. credit/debit card.

How to stream tennis live on ESPN+

Price: 7 USD/month or 70 USD/year

Stream live tennis games, featuring Grand Slam tournaments like Wimbledon, with ESPN+. ESPN+ is also available in a bundle with Disney+ and Hulu’s on-demand service for 14 USD/month. If you don’t feel like committing to ESPN+, use the seven-day free trial.

To watch:

Get ExpressVPN. Connect to a server location in the U.S. Head to ESPN+ and sign up. You may need to enter a valid U.S. postal code (e.g., 10001, 48104). Enjoy the matches!

Watch tennis matches live online on Zattoo (BBC coverage)

Price: Free

Channels: BBC Sport

The BBC holds broadcasting rights for many tennis tournaments in the UK. BBC is available for free on Zattoo Switzerland. Be sure to check the BBC’s official schedule to learn when to watch your favorite events.

To watch tennis live on Zattoo:

Get ExpressVPN. Connect to a server location in the United Kingdom. Go to Zattoo and sign up. Enjoy the stream.

Stream tennis live online on BBC

Price: Free

Channels: BBC Sport

BBC holds broadcasting rights for select tennis tournaments in the UK. The best part? You can watch the broadcast for free!

To enjoy the stream from anywhere:

Get ExpressVPN. Connect to a server location in the UK. Sign up at BBC iPlayer. You may need to supply a valid UK postal code (e.g., WC1X 0AA). Start watching for free!

