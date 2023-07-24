Home Stream Sports Cycling Tour de Pologne

Live stream the 2023 Tour de Pologne online for free

Updated: July 24, 2023

The 2023 Tour de Pologne is a must-watch event for any cycling fan! Get ready for a thrilling week of cycling as London’s Ethan Hayter returns to Poland seeking his second consecutive title. Previous champions João Almeida and Pavel Sivakov are both expected to compete and attempt returning to the top of the standings when the action kicks off on Saturday, July 29.

Even if you can’t make it to Poland to watch the cycling in person, ExpressVPN has you covered! Learn how to safely and securely stream the 2023 Tour de Pologne with a VPN!

  
DateSat, Jul 29, 2023 – Fri, Aug 4, 2023
LocationPoland
DisciplineRoad race
CompetitionUCI World Tour

How to watch the 2023 Tour de Pologne for free

You can comfortably watch the 2023 Tour de Pologne in blazing-fast HD in just a few simple steps:

  1. Get ExpressVPN.
  2. Connect to a server location that matches the service you want to watch, like Portugal for TVP
  3. Check the schedule of the broadcaster you want to watch.
  4. Tune in and enjoy!

TVP

TVP is the official broadcaster of the 2023 Tour de Pologne, and it will be offering live streaming of all 7 stages of the race for free. TVP will also offer pre- and post-race coverage, and you can watch the races live or on-demand.

Where to watch the 2023 Tour de Pologne in your country

U.S. and Canada

FloBikes

Price: 30 USD/month and up

FloBikes provides live coverage of several top cycling events, including the Tour de Pologne, throughout the year for U.S. viewers. Watch live streams of the spring classics, World Tour stage races, World Cups, and the UCI World Championships, among other events. You also get access to a library of exclusive video content and articles. FloBikes also works with Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV Stick, and iOS and Android devices.

Please note that Canadian cycling fans can also watch the Tour de Pologne through FloBikes. However, a subscription in Canada costs 197 CAD (150 USD) for the year.

UK

Eurosport

Price: Varies

Viewers in the UK, Europe, and Australia can live stream the Tour de Pologne through Eurosport, a popular broadcaster for a host of cycling events. Be sure to check the official Eurosport schedule before tuning in to see when the coverage begins. Eurosport offers a 7-day free trial.

Note: You may need a local credit/debit card to subscribe to the chosen Eurosport region.

How to Stream on a Big-Screen TV

2023 Tour de Pologne schedule

DateLocationDistance
July 29Poznań – Poznań183.7 km
July 30Leszno – Karpacz202.9 km
July 31Wałbrzych – Duszniki Zdrój163.3 km
August 1Strzelin – Opole198.6 km
August 2Pszczyna – Bielsko-Biała198.8 km
August 3Katowice – Katowice16.6km
August 4Zabrze – Kraków 166.6km

2023 Tour de Pologne route

The 2023 Tour de Pologne will take place from July 29 to August 4, with seven stages covering a total distance of 1,158.4 kilometers. The race will start in Poznań and finish in Kraków.

ExpressVPN is a VPN service not intended to be used as a means of copyright circumvention. Please read the ExpressVPN Terms of Service and your content provider’s Terms of Use for more details.

FAQ for streaming sports

Can I stream sports on my computer?
Can I stream sports on my phone or tablet?
How can I stream on my TV with a VPN?
I connected to the suggested VPN server location but I can’t log in to the streaming service!
I connected to the VPN but my internet speed is slow
What other streaming services can I watch with ExpressVPN?

