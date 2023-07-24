The 2023 Tour de Pologne is a must-watch event for any cycling fan! Get ready for a thrilling week of cycling as London’s Ethan Hayter returns to Poland seeking his second consecutive title. Previous champions João Almeida and Pavel Sivakov are both expected to compete and attempt returning to the top of the standings when the action kicks off on Saturday, July 29.
Even if you can’t make it to Poland to watch the cycling in person, ExpressVPN has you covered! Learn how to safely and securely stream the 2023 Tour de Pologne with a VPN!
|Date
|Sat, Jul 29, 2023 – Fri, Aug 4, 2023
|Location
|Poland
|Discipline
|Road race
|Competition
|UCI World Tour
How to watch the 2023 Tour de Pologne for free
You can comfortably watch the 2023 Tour de Pologne in blazing-fast HD in just a few simple steps:
- Get ExpressVPN.
- Connect to a server location that matches the service you want to watch, like Portugal for TVP
- Check the schedule of the broadcaster you want to watch.
- Tune in and enjoy!
TVP
TVP is the official broadcaster of the 2023 Tour de Pologne, and it will be offering live streaming of all 7 stages of the race for free. TVP will also offer pre- and post-race coverage, and you can watch the races live or on-demand.
Where to watch the 2023 Tour de Pologne in your country
U.S. and Canada
FloBikes
Price: 30 USD/month and up
FloBikes provides live coverage of several top cycling events, including the Tour de Pologne, throughout the year for U.S. viewers. Watch live streams of the spring classics, World Tour stage races, World Cups, and the UCI World Championships, among other events. You also get access to a library of exclusive video content and articles. FloBikes also works with Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV Stick, and iOS and Android devices.
Please note that Canadian cycling fans can also watch the Tour de Pologne through FloBikes. However, a subscription in Canada costs 197 CAD (150 USD) for the year.
UK
Eurosport
Price: Varies
Viewers in the UK, Europe, and Australia can live stream the Tour de Pologne through Eurosport, a popular broadcaster for a host of cycling events. Be sure to check the official Eurosport schedule before tuning in to see when the coverage begins. Eurosport offers a 7-day free trial.
Note: You may need a local credit/debit card to subscribe to the chosen Eurosport region.
2023 Tour de Pologne schedule
|Date
|Location
|Distance
|July 29
|Poznań – Poznań
|183.7 km
|July 30
|Leszno – Karpacz
|202.9 km
|July 31
|Wałbrzych – Duszniki Zdrój
|163.3 km
|August 1
|Strzelin – Opole
|198.6 km
|August 2
|Pszczyna – Bielsko-Biała
|198.8 km
|August 3
|Katowice – Katowice
|16.6km
|August 4
|Zabrze – Kraków
|166.6km
2023 Tour de Pologne route
The 2023 Tour de Pologne will take place from July 29 to August 4, with seven stages covering a total distance of 1,158.4 kilometers. The race will start in Poznań and finish in Kraków.
ExpressVPN is a VPN service not intended to be used as a means of copyright circumvention. Please read the ExpressVPN Terms of Service and your content provider’s Terms of Use for more details.
FAQ for streaming sports
Can I stream sports on my computer?
Can I stream sports on my phone or tablet?
How can I stream on my TV with a VPN?
In brief there are five different ways to stream sports on your TV with ExpressVPN:
-With the native app for a smart TV, Android TV device, or other streaming device
-By streaming on your computer and connecting to the TV with an HDMI cable
-By mirroring or casting wirelessly to your TV or streaming device from your computer or mobile device
-By connecting to an ExpressVPN-enabled router, which allows for unlimited devices and makes it super simple to connect to different server locations simultaneously
-With MediaStreamer, ExpressVPN’s solution for devices that cannot install a VPN, such as Apple TV or gaming consoles. MediaStreamer only needs to be set up once, although it does not provide the full security benefits of a VPN. (Note that by connecting your Apple TV or gaming console to a router, you can get the best of both worlds!)
For more information on all the ways to get ExpressVPN on your big-screen TV, click below, or just contact a 24/7 Support agent for step-by-step instructions.
I connected to the suggested VPN server location but I can’t log in to the streaming service!
No worries! Server load changes rapidly (especially when lots of people are trying to watch certain events), but that’s exactly why ExpressVPN has high-speed servers all over the world. If you’re trying to access a site in the U.S. or Germany, for instance, try connecting to a different server location in those countries.
If you’re trying to connect to a country with one server location, the first step is to check your location settings. If you’re on a mobile device, disconnect from the VPN, turn off location services, then connect to the VPN again. On both Windows and Mac computers, you can turn off Location Services within the Privacy & Security settings menu.
For more help, you can always talk to a member of our Support Team, available 24/7 by live chat.
I connected to the VPN but my internet speed is slow
If your internet speed is slow or your streaming seems to lag, there are a few possible reasons:
-The distance of your selected VPN server location from your physical location
-Your connection type (wired connections are more reliable than wireless connections)
-Suboptimal interconnectivity between the VPN and your ISP
-Slow internet connection speed at your location
-Your device type and processing power
Try each of the following steps to troubleshoot:
-Download the latest version of ExpressVPN
-Connect to a different VPN server location
-Change your VPN protocol
If you try each of the above and are still experiencing issues with your streaming speed, contact the ExpressVPN Support Team 24/7 and someone will be with you in seconds.
What other streaming services can I watch with ExpressVPN?
ExpressVPN works seamlessly with all the most popular streaming apps from around the world. Using a VPN for streaming ensures you watch securely in blazing-fast HD with unlimited bandwidth, free from ISP throttling (which can sometimes slow down speeds). If you want to watch your favorite team from anywhere—even while traveling or on unsecured networks like public Wi-Fi—ExpressVPN is a great way to enhance your sports streaming experience.