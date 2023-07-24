The 2023 Tour de Pologne is a must-watch event for any cycling fan! Get ready for a thrilling week of cycling as London’s Ethan Hayter returns to Poland seeking his second consecutive title. Previous champions João Almeida and Pavel Sivakov are both expected to compete and attempt returning to the top of the standings when the action kicks off on Saturday, July 29.

Even if you can’t make it to Poland to watch the cycling in person, ExpressVPN has you covered! Learn how to safely and securely stream the 2023 Tour de Pologne with a VPN!



Date Sat, Jul 29, 2023 – Fri, Aug 4, 2023 Location Poland Discipline Road race Competition UCI World Tour

How to watch the 2023 Tour de Pologne for free

You can comfortably watch the 2023 Tour de Pologne in blazing-fast HD in just a few simple steps:

Get ExpressVPN . Connect to a server location that matches the service you want to watch, like Portugal for TVP Check the schedule of the broadcaster you want to watch. Tune in and enjoy!

TVP

TVP is the official broadcaster of the 2023 Tour de Pologne, and it will be offering live streaming of all 7 stages of the race for free. TVP will also offer pre- and post-race coverage, and you can watch the races live or on-demand.

Where to watch the 2023 Tour de Pologne in your country

U.S. and Canada

FloBikes

Price: 30 USD/month and up

FloBikes provides live coverage of several top cycling events, including the Tour de Pologne, throughout the year for U.S. viewers. Watch live streams of the spring classics, World Tour stage races, World Cups, and the UCI World Championships, among other events. You also get access to a library of exclusive video content and articles. FloBikes also works with Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV Stick, and iOS and Android devices.

Please note that Canadian cycling fans can also watch the Tour de Pologne through FloBikes. However, a subscription in Canada costs 197 CAD (150 USD) for the year.

Get ExpressVPN

UK

Eurosport

Price: Varies

Viewers in the UK, Europe, and Australia can live stream the Tour de Pologne through Eurosport, a popular broadcaster for a host of cycling events. Be sure to check the official Eurosport schedule before tuning in to see when the coverage begins. Eurosport offers a 7-day free trial.

Note: You may need a local credit/debit card to subscribe to the chosen Eurosport region.

How to Stream on a Big-Screen TV

2023 Tour de Pologne schedule

Date Location Distance July 29 Poznań – Poznań 183.7 km July 30 Leszno – Karpacz 202.9 km July 31 Wałbrzych – Duszniki Zdrój 163.3 km August 1 Strzelin – Opole 198.6 km August 2 Pszczyna – Bielsko-Biała 198.8 km August 3 Katowice – Katowice 16.6km August 4 Zabrze – Kraków 166.6km

2023 Tour de Pologne route

The 2023 Tour de Pologne will take place from July 29 to August 4, with seven stages covering a total distance of 1,158.4 kilometers. The race will start in Poznań and finish in Kraków.

Get ExpressVPN

ExpressVPN is a VPN service not intended to be used as a means of copyright circumvention. Please read the ExpressVPN Terms of Service and your content provider’s Terms of Use for more details.