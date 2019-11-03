Stream the 2021-22 Premiership Rugby season live online

Price: 5 USD/month and up

Peacock TV holds U.S. broadcasting rights for the 2021-22 Premiership Rugby season (a free trial is available). You can also watch the event live on DAZN Germany or Japan (In German and Japanese, respectively). BT Sport Box Office has exclusive rights to the event in the UK. You will need to have a working TV box from BT TV, Sky, or Virgin Media. If you do not have a TV box from BT TV, Sky TV, or Virgin TV, use the Peacock or DAZN stream.

To watch:

Get ExpressVPN. Connect to a server location in the U.S. (Peacock TV), Germany (DAZN), or Japan (DAZN). Head to Peacock TV or DAZN and sign up. You’re all set!

Note: You will need a valid U.S. credit/debit card to subscribe to Peacock TV. DAZN may also require you to have local credit/debit cards. If you don’t have one, use PayPal instead!

Want it on the big screen? Learn about all the ways to get ExpressVPN on your TV.

[Want to stay up-to-date on all the biggest events in the world of sports? Sign up for the ExpressVPN sports newsletter.]

HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series

Anyone who thinks rugby is all about strength and intensity just needs to watch the World Rugby Sevens Series for a reminder that strategy and speed are just as key to victory. With more tries, more space to create, and lightning-quick players, the fast-paced seven-a-side format means every minute is action-packed.

Watch smaller rugby nations like the United States, Kenya, and Fiji cause upsets against the traditionally dominant sides like New Zealand, South Africa, and England in the hunt for glory across several regional tournaments in the Sevens Series. Check the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series website for news and information about upcoming tournaments in Spain, Singapore, Canada, the US, and Hong Kong.

To watch:

Get ExpressVPN. Connect to a secure server location in the U.S. Visit CBC and create a free account. You’re all set!

Follow rugby on BBC Sounds

BBC Sounds provides live audio commentary of the Six Nations Championship, Autumn Internationals, Premiership Rugby, and European Rugby Champions Cup matches. To listen with added security and privacy:

Get ExpressVPN. Connect to a server location that’s nearest to you. Go to BBC Sounds. Enjoy the live commentary!

2022 rugby event calendar

Date Event Location Check the official World Rugby website for dates HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series Various September 17, 2021 – June 18, 2022 2021-22 Premiership Rugby England December 10, 2021 – May 28, 2022 2021–22 European Rugby Champions Cup Europe December 18, 2021 – May 27, 2022 2021–22 European Rugby Challenge Cup Europe February 5 – March 19, 2022 2022 Six Nations Championship Various March – October, 2022 2022 Major League Rugby U.S. March 10 – October, 2022 2022 NRL season Australia TBD 2022 Rugby Championship Various October 8 – November 12, 2022 Women’s Rugby World Cup New Zealand October 15 – November 19, 2022 2021 Rugby League World Cup (postponed) England