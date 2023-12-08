Lynn Williams and the NJ/NY Gotham FC will hit the pitch next spring looking to defend their National Women’s Soccer League title. The 2024 NWSL season is expected to begin in March as 14 teams, including the new Bay FC (based in San Jose, California) and the Utah Royals squads, battle it out for a spot in the record books. NWSL fans living in the U.S. can catch games on a variety of services, including CBS, CBS Sports Network, ESPN/ABC, and Prime Video.
Don’t worry if you can’t make it to watch your favorite team’s arena this season. ExpressVPN has you covered on how to best enjoy NWSL soccer all year long.
How to watch the NWSL in 2024
Great news: you can watch NWSL live streams throughout the 2024 season with ExpressVPN! You just need to follow a few steps:
- Get ExpressVPN.
- Connect to the VPN server location that matches the broadcaster you want to watch. For example, Americans who want to stream a U.S. broadcaster can connect to a secure server in the United States.
- Check the schedule of the broadcaster you want to watch, such as CBS or Prime Video, and find the match you want to stream.
- Enjoy the soccer!
Watching on a computer? For the best streaming experience, use the ExpressVPN browser extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge.
Can I use a VPN to stream the NWSL from another country?
Some users watch the National Women’s Soccer League by connecting to a VPN server in a country other than their own, but doing so may violate copyright or the streaming service’s terms of use. ExpressVPN is a privacy and security tool, and using it to circumvent copyright is against our Terms of Service. We cannot see or control what you do while connected to our VPN, so you are responsible for ensuring that your use complies with all relevant terms and laws.
Best VPN for watching the National Women’s Soccer League
ExpressVPN is the best VPN for safely and securely live streaming the entire 2024 National Women’s Soccer League. With next-gen 10-Gbps servers in locations around the world, you can enjoy the full privacy protections of a VPN without ever missing a second of the action. ExpressVPN has easy-to-use apps for Windows, Mac, Android, and iOS, not to mention a range of ways to stream on your big-screen TV. If you need help along the way, ExpressVPN offers 24/7 live chat support and a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee!
Live stream the NWSL on Prime Video
Price: 15 USD/month
Amazon Prime Video will air 27 NWSL games during the 2024 season, including 25 Friday night matches. NWSL fans can also catch one quarterfinal games per season. Free trials are available.
Where to live stream the National Women’s Soccer League in your country
Check back throughout the offseason to find more streaming options for the 2024 NWSL season!
How to live stream the NWSL in the United States
YouTube TV
Price: 73 USD/month and up
Channels: ABC, CBS, CBS Sports Network, ESPN
Country: U.S.
YouTube TV offers several channels that carry NWSL games, and the subscription costs 73 USD/month. American subscribers may need to submit a U.S. zip code (e.g., 10022, 48104, etc.), but it accepts a wide array of payment options.
Note: You may need a valid U.S. credit/debit card or PayPal to subscribe to YouTube TV. You can still subscribe to YouTube TV via Google Play, even if you don’t have a U.S. credit/debit card.
Want it on the big screen? Learn about all the ways to get ExpressVPN on your TV.
Fubo
Price: 75 USD/month
Channels: ABC, CBS, CBS Sports Network, ESPN
Country: U.S.
How about another way to catch NWSL games? U.S. viewers can use the seven-day free trial on Fubo to watch all of your favorite NWSL games live, including nationally-televised games on ABC, CBS, and ESPN.
Note: You will need a U.S. credit/debit card to subscribe. The billing address used may determine which local channels are available, and you may be unable to change your location.
ESPN+
Price: 11 USD/month
Country: U.S.
ESPN+ will offer NWSL simulcasts in both English and Spanish during the 2024 season, so long as the game is airing on either ESPN or ABC. Please note that a valid TV subscription, either to a traditional cable company or a cord-cutting service like YouTube TV, may be required to stream NWSL broadcasts on ESPN+.
Hulu + Live TV
Price: 70 USD/month and up
Channels: ABC, CBS, CBS Sports Network, ESPN
Country: U.S.
Hulu+Live TV is another way to catch live NWSL games, although it doesn’t come with a free trial. You may need to supply a valid U.S. postal code (e.g., 10012, 48104) and credit card.
Sling TV
Price: Varies
Channels: ABC, CBS, ESPN
Sling TV provides U.S. viewers with access to most channels airing NWSL games, including ABC in select markets. Please note that Sling no longer offers a free trial.
Live stream the NWSL on Paramount Plus
Price: 6 USD/month
Channels: CBS
Paramount Plus streams NWSL games airing on CBS. A seven-day free trial is available for new customers.
When will the 2024 NWSL season start?
The 2024 National Women’s Soccer League season is expected to begin in the spring of 2024. However, an official date has not been announced at this time.
2024 NWSL schedule
The 2024 NWSL schedule will be announced at a later date. Check back to see when your favorite teams will hit the pitch!
FAQ: About NWSL live streams
Can I watch the NWSL with Amazon Prime?
Yes, you can watch the National Women’s Soccer League with Amazon Prime! In fact, Prime will air at least 27 matches during the 2024 season, as well as a quarterfinal match.
What channel is the NWSL on?
NWSL matches will air on CBS, CBS Sports Network, ESPN/ABC, Prime Video, and Scripps Sports’ ION Network. Paramount Plus will also simulcast matches airing on CBS.
Can I watch the National Women’s Soccer League live stream with an app?
Yes, you can watch National Women’s Soccer League matches on select apps, including Paramount Plus and the ESPN app. Additionally, you can tune into matches airing on CBS, CBS Sports Network, ESPN, and ABC on cord-cutting services such as YouTube TV and Fubo.
Can I watch the NWSL for free?
Although you can watch NWSL matches on services with free trials, such as YouTube TV and Fubo, there is no legitimate free way to live stream the NWSL.
Who is the NWSL expansion team in 2024?
The 2024 NWSL season will feature two expansion teams: Bay FC (based in San Jose, California) and the Utah Royals. This actually marks the Royals’ second NWSL stint; they previously played in the league from 2018-20 before ceasing operations.
Can I stream the NWSL on my computer?
Definitely. If you’re accessing the streaming service from a web browser, be sure to also install the ExpressVPN extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge. The extension has a few features under the hood that can smooth out common streaming issues.
Can I stream the NWSL on my phone or tablet?
How can I stream the NWSL on my TV with a VPN?
In brief there are five different ways to stream sports on your TV with ExpressVPN:
-With the native app for a smart TV or streaming device
-By streaming on your computer and connecting to the TV with an HDMI cable
-By mirroring or casting wirelessly to your TV or streaming device from your computer or mobile device
-By connecting to an ExpressVPN-enabled router, which allows for unlimited devices and makes it super simple to connect to different server locations simultaneously
-With MediaStreamer, ExpressVPN’s solution for devices that cannot install a VPN, such as Apple TV or gaming consoles. MediaStreamer only needs to be set up once, although it does not provide the full security benefits of a VPN. (Note that by connecting your Apple TV or gaming console to a router, you can get the best of both worlds!)
For more information on all the ways to get ExpressVPN on your big-screen TV, click here or contact a 24/7 Support agent for step-by-step instructions.
