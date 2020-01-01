ExpressVPN features
Each and every ExpressVPN subscription comes jam-packed with all the great features you’d expect from the world’s best VPN.
Basic features
160 server locations
Choose from 160 VPN server locations in 94 countries all over the world. Switch as often as you like, with no limits.
Content from anywhere
Watch, listen, stream, and enjoy content from censored and blocked websites around the world, even while traveling.
IP address masking
No need to reveal your true IP address and location; change your IP address through one of our secure VPN servers.
Anonymous browsing
ExpressVPN helps you be anonymous online. You can even pay with Bitcoin and use Tor to browse our hidden .onion site.
On every device
ExpressVPN has award-winning software for Windows, Mac, iOS, Android, Linux, routers, game consoles, and smart TVs.
Advanced features
VPN split tunneling
Split tunneling lets you route some device traffic through a VPN while the rest accesses the internet directly.
TrustedServer technology
Our groundbreaking approach to running VPN servers ensures no data is ever written to a hard drive, keeping you secure.
Network Lock kill switch
Network Lock keeps your data safe if your VPN connection drops, blocking all internet traffic until protection is restored.
Private DNS
ExpressVPN runs its own private, encrypted DNS on every server, making your connections both safer and faster.
Best-in-class encryption
Your data is protected by advanced mathematics in AES-256, the standard trusted by security experts worldwide.
Educational features
ExpressVPN Trust Center
We make systems hard to breach, ensure attackers can’t stay long, minimize any risk of harm, and constantly test our defenses.
Active blog
Security tips, digital freedom, and internet privacy news from around the world. Stay informed with the official blog of ExpressVPN.
Speed Test
Turbocharge ExpressVPN with the built-in Speed Test feature. Choose the fastest server location for your network. No more guessing.
Stream Sports guides
Don’t miss out on your favorite sports just because you can’t get to a TV on game day. Stream sports online, privately and securely.
Public Wi-Fi safety
ExpressVPN is essential when using public Wi-Fi. Protect against rogue Wi-Fi networks, man-in-the-middle attacks, and more.
And more
Defeat ISP throttling
Internet service providers can slow down certain content, like video. A VPN lets you bypass throttling and say bye to buffering.
Use 5 devices simultaneously
Install ExpressVPN on all your devices, and connect five at once. Not enough? Get our router app and connect as many as you want.