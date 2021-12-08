Stream Champions Cup and Challenge Cup rugby live

Winning on home soil is a special feeling. But when it comes to rivalries, the Champions Cup and Challenge Cup prove that there’s nothing sweeter than beating your neighbors. Think of the historic rivalry between English and French sides and the euphoria in Wales when a Welsh team beats an English team. What happens when an Irish star playing for a French side has an away game in Dublin, Limerick, or Belfast? Rivalries usually reserved for the Six Nations tournament retake center stage with rival European clubs battling it out.

But who will challenge Toulouse for the Champions Cup title? Will Parisian club Racing 92 be able to contend for glory? Will Leicester be able to bring into Europe the form shown in the English Premiership? Can Leinster and Munster return to the glory days when they ruled this cup and fielded most of the Irish national team between them? Or are we about to witness a Welsh surprise in the hands of Cardiff Blues?

And how about Montpellier? How will they fare in a Challenge Cup that features past Champions Cup winners Saracens and Toulon? Will Italian underdogs Benetton repeat the performance that saw them win last year’s Rainbow Cup? Will we see fireworks from an Edinburgh Rugby side that fields the bulk of the Scottish national team every weekend?

No matter who you’re cheering for, read on to find out how you can stream every minute of the action securely and in blazing-fast HD.

Where to watch the European Rugby Champions Cup and Challenge Cup

Stream in the UK and Ireland

Price: BT Sport subscription

BT Sport has exclusive rights to the European Cups in the UK and Ireland. You will need to have a working TV box from BT TV, Sky, or Virgin Media. To watch:

BT Sport has exclusive rights to the European Cups in the UK and Ireland. You will need to have a working TV box from BT TV, Sky, or Virgin Media.

In Ireland, Virgin Media Player will show one free match per round, and in the UK Channel 4 will do the same. Check local listings for match details and timings.

Stream in France

Price: Free

France TV broadcasts are free, however note that the stream is in French and only select matches will be streamed live. Check the official schedule for more information.

Get ExpressVPN . Connect to a server location in France. Head to France TV . Enjoy watching!

Stream in the U.S.

Price: 5 USD/month and up

NBC holds broadcasting rights for the European Cups in the U.S. and will show the games live on their streaming service Peacock. A seven-day free trial is available. Here’s how to watch:

Get ExpressVPN . Connect to a server location in the U.S. Head to Peacock Premium and sign up . Enjoy the stream!

Note: You may need a valid U.S. credit/debit card to subscribe to Peacock TV.

Watch rugby highlights on YouTube

Check out the latest highlights, news, interviews, practices, and previews on the Heineken Champions Cup YouTube channel.

Check out the latest highlights, news, interviews, practices, and previews on the Heineken Champions Cup YouTube channel.

When and where are the 2021-22 European Challenge and the European Champions Cups?

The 2021-22 European Rugby Challenge Cup is scheduled for December 10, 2021 – May 27, 2022 and the 2021-22 European Rugby Champions Cup is scheduled for December 10, 2021 – May 28, 2022 at various venues across Europe.

Find more tournament information and the schedule on the official EPC Rugby website.

Who are the favorites for the 2021-22 European Cups?

Pressure is on Leinster to deliver the cup, but Harlequins fly-half Marcus Smith is a top talent and could emerge as a potential top points scorer. Toulouse’s Antoine Dupont is arguably one of the greatest scrum-halfs around and a huge reason the French side is one of the tournament favorites.

Saracens are favored for the Challenge Cup title, but French sides Lyon and Toulon could trouble them and both look strong.