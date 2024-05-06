How to watch the Tour de Suisse online
Want to watch Tour de Suisse live streams? You can watch the race in just a few steps with ExpressVPN:
- Get ExpressVPN.
- Connect to a server location that matches the broadcaster you want to watch. For example, United States cycling fans can connect to a server in New York, Los Angeles, or Miami to follow the broadcast on FloBikes.
- Log in to your preferred streaming platform, such as FloBikes.
- Tune in and enjoy!
Watching on a computer? For the best streaming experience, use the ExpressVPN browser extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge.
Can I use a VPN to live stream the Tour de Suisse from another country?
Some users watch the Tour de Suisse by connecting to a VPN server in a country other than their own, but doing so may violate copyright or the streaming service’s terms of use. ExpressVPN is a privacy and security tool, and using it to circumvent copyright is against our Terms of Service. We cannot see or control what you do while connected to our VPN, so you are responsible for ensuring that your use complies with all relevant terms and laws.
Should I use a free VPN to watch cycling events?
Rather than use a free VPN to watch cycling events, including the Tour de Suisse, sports fans should instead use ExpressVPN all year long. ExpressVPN offers high-speed servers in 105 countries and easy-to-use apps for Windows, Mac, Android, and iOS. Additionally, ExpressVPN is available on platforms that other VPN companies may not support, like Linux, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, and routers, plus browser extensions for Chrome, Firefox, and Edge.
Best VPN for watching the Tour de Suisse
ExpressVPN is the best VPN for safely and securely streaming the Tour de Suisse. With next-gen 10-Gbps servers in locations around the world, you can enjoy the full privacy protections of a VPN without ever missing a second of the action. ExpressVPN has easy-to-use apps for Windows, Mac, Android, and iOS, not to mention a range of ways to stream on your big-screen TV. If you need help along the way, ExpressVPN offers 24/7 live chat support and a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee!
How to live stream the 2024 Tour de Suisse for free
Switzerland
SRF
Switzerland residents can safely and securely live stream the 2024 Tour de Suisse on the public-service broadcaster SRF. For the unfamiliar, SRF carries a range of free sports live streams—in addition to TV shows, documentaries, and films.
Other ways to watch the 2024 Tour de Suisse
United States
FloBikes
Price: 30 USD/month or 150 USD/year
American cycling fans can use FloBikes for live streams of several top cycling events throughout the year—including the Tour de Suissee. Fans can also watch the spring classics, World Tour stage races, World Cups, and the UCI World Championships. You also get access to a library of exclusive video content and articles. FloBikes also works on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV Stick, and iOS and Android devices.
Note: You may need a U.S. payment method to subscribe.
United Kingdom
Discovery+
Price: 30 GBP/month and up (Premium plan)
Channels: Eurosport
United Kingdom residents can watch the Tour de Suisse with Eurosport, which is included in discovery+’s Premium plan, along with TNT Sports and a host of entertainment channels. It’s also a great way to watch other sports, including the UEFA Champions League, MotoGP, and more.
When will the 2024 Tour de Suisse start?
The 2024 Tour de Suisse begins Sunday, June 9.
How many stages does the Tour de Suisse have?
The 2024 Tour de Suisse features eight total stages.
Where does the Tour de Suisse take place?
The Tour de Suisse takes place across Switzerland.
2024 Tour de Suisse schedule
You can find the entire 2024 Tour de Suisse schedule and route on the event’s official website.
Who has won the most Tour de Suisse races?
Pasquale Fornara owns the record for most Tour de Suisse victories, winning in 1952, 1954, 1957, and 1958.
Recent Tour de Suisse winners
Men’s winners
|Year
|Winner
|2014
|Rui Costa (Third victory)
|2015
|Simon Špilak (First victory)
|2016
|Miguel Ángel López (First victory)
|2017
|Simon Špilak (Second victory)
|2018
|Richie Porte (First victory)
|2019
|Egan Bernal (First victory)
|2020
|Event not held (Pandemic)
|2021
|Richard Carapaz (First victory)
|2022
|Geraint Thomas (First victory)
|2023
|Mattias Skjelmose (First victory)
|2024
|Adam Yates (First victory)
Women’s winners
|Year
|Winner
|1998
|Rasa Polikevičiūtė (First victory)
|1999
|Zulfiya Zabirova (First victory)
|2000
|Zulfiya Zabirova (Second victory)
|2001
|Kimberly Baldwin (First victory)
|2002-20
|Event not held
|2021
|Lizzie Deignan (First victory)
|2022
|Lucinda Brand (First victory)
|2023
|Marlen Reusser (First victory)
|2024
|Demi Vollering (First victory)
ExpressVPN is a VPN service not intended to be used as a means of copyright circumvention. Please read the ExpressVPN Terms of Service and your content provider’s Terms of Use for more details.
FAQ for streaming sports
Can I stream sports on my computer?
Can I stream sports on my phone or tablet?
How can I stream on my TV with a VPN?
In brief there are five different ways to stream sports on your TV with ExpressVPN:
- With the native app for a smart TV or streaming device
- By streaming on your computer and connecting to the TV with an HDMI cable
- By mirroring or casting wirelessly to your TV or streaming device from your computer or mobile device
- By connecting to an ExpressVPN-enabled router, which allows for unlimited devices and makes it super simple to connect to different server locations simultaneously
- With MediaStreamer, ExpressVPN’s solution for devices that cannot install a VPN, such as some streaming consoles and gaming consoles. MediaStreamer only needs to be set up once, although it does not provide the full security benefits of a VPN.
For more information on all the ways to get ExpressVPN on your big-screen TV, click here or contact a 24/7 Support agent for step-by-step instructions.
I connected to the suggested VPN server location but I can’t log in to the streaming service!
No worries! Server load changes rapidly (especially when lots of people are trying to watch certain events), but that’s exactly why ExpressVPN has high-speed servers all over the world. If you’re trying to access a site in the U.S. or Germany, for instance, try connecting to a different server location in those countries.
If you’re trying to connect to a country with one server location, the first step is to check your location settings. If you’re on a mobile device, disconnect from the VPN, turn off location services, then connect to the VPN again. On both Windows and Mac computers, you can turn off Location Services within the Privacy & Security settings menu.
For more help, you can always talk to a member of our Support Team, available 24/7 by live chat.
I connected to the VPN but my internet speed is slow
If your internet speed is slow or your streaming seems to lag, there are a few possible reasons:
-The distance of your selected VPN server location from your physical location
-Your connection type (wired connections are more reliable than wireless connections)
-Suboptimal interconnectivity between the VPN and your ISP
-Slow internet connection speed at your location
-Your device type and processing power
Try each of the following steps to troubleshoot:
-Download the latest version of ExpressVPN
-Connect to a different VPN server location
-Change your VPN protocol
If you try each of the above and are still experiencing issues with your streaming speed, contact the ExpressVPN Support Team 24/7 and someone will be with you in seconds.
What other streaming services can I watch with ExpressVPN?
ExpressVPN works seamlessly with all the most popular streaming apps from around the world. Using a VPN for streaming ensures you watch securely in blazing-fast HD with unlimited bandwidth, free from ISP throttling (which can sometimes slow down speeds). If you want to watch your favorite team from anywhere—even while traveling or on unsecured networks like public Wi-Fi—ExpressVPN is a great way to enhance your sports streaming experience.