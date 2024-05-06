How to watch the Tour de Suisse online

Want to watch Tour de Suisse live streams? You can watch the race in just a few steps with ExpressVPN:

Get ExpressVPN Connect to a server location that matches the broadcaster you want to watch. For example, United States cycling fans can connect to a server in New York, Los Angeles, or Miami to follow the broadcast on FloBikes. Log in to your preferred streaming platform, such as FloBikes. Tune in and enjoy!

Watching on a computer? For the best streaming experience, use the ExpressVPN browser extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge.

Can I use a VPN to live stream the Tour de Suisse from another country?

Some users watch the Tour de Suisse by connecting to a VPN server in a country other than their own, but doing so may violate copyright or the streaming service’s terms of use. ExpressVPN is a privacy and security tool, and using it to circumvent copyright is against our Terms of Service. We cannot see or control what you do while connected to our VPN, so you are responsible for ensuring that your use complies with all relevant terms and laws.

Should I use a free VPN to watch cycling events?

Rather than use a free VPN to watch cycling events, including the Tour de Suisse, sports fans should instead use ExpressVPN all year long. ExpressVPN offers high-speed servers in 105 countries and easy-to-use apps for Windows, Mac, Android, and iOS. Additionally, ExpressVPN is available on platforms that other VPN companies may not support, like Linux, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, and routers, plus browser extensions for Chrome, Firefox, and Edge.

Best VPN for watching the Tour de Suisse

ExpressVPN is the best VPN for safely and securely streaming the Tour de Suisse. With next-gen 10-Gbps servers in locations around the world, you can enjoy the full privacy protections of a VPN without ever missing a second of the action. ExpressVPN has easy-to-use apps for Windows, Mac, Android, and iOS, not to mention a range of ways to stream on your big-screen TV. If you need help along the way, ExpressVPN offers 24/7 live chat support and a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee!

How to live stream the 2024 Tour de Suisse for free

Switzerland

SRF

Switzerland residents can safely and securely live stream the 2024 Tour de Suisse on the public-service broadcaster SRF. For the unfamiliar, SRF carries a range of free sports live streams—in addition to TV shows, documentaries, and films.

Other ways to watch the 2024 Tour de Suisse

United States

FloBikes

Price: 30 USD/month or 150 USD/year

American cycling fans can use FloBikes for live streams of several top cycling events throughout the year—including the Tour de Suissee. Fans can also watch the spring classics, World Tour stage races, World Cups, and the UCI World Championships. You also get access to a library of exclusive video content and articles. FloBikes also works on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV Stick, and iOS and Android devices.

Note: You may need a U.S. payment method to subscribe.

United Kingdom

Discovery+

Price: 30 GBP/month and up (Premium plan)

Channels: Eurosport

United Kingdom residents can watch the Tour de Suisse with Eurosport, which is included in discovery+’s Premium plan, along with TNT Sports and a host of entertainment channels. It’s also a great way to watch other sports, including the UEFA Champions League, MotoGP, and more.

When will the 2024 Tour de Suisse start?

The 2024 Tour de Suisse begins Sunday, June 9.

How many stages does the Tour de Suisse have?

The 2024 Tour de Suisse features eight total stages.

Where does the Tour de Suisse take place?

The Tour de Suisse takes place across Switzerland.

2024 Tour de Suisse schedule

You can find the entire 2024 Tour de Suisse schedule and route on the event’s official website.

Who has won the most Tour de Suisse races?

Pasquale Fornara owns the record for most Tour de Suisse victories, winning in 1952, 1954, 1957, and 1958.

Recent Tour de Suisse winners

Men’s winners

Year Winner 2014 Rui Costa (Third victory) 2015 Simon Špilak (First victory) 2016 Miguel Ángel López (First victory) 2017 Simon Špilak (Second victory) 2018 Richie Porte (First victory) 2019 Egan Bernal (First victory) 2020 Event not held (Pandemic) 2021 Richard Carapaz (First victory) 2022 Geraint Thomas (First victory) 2023 Mattias Skjelmose (First victory) 2024 Adam Yates (First victory)

Women’s winners

Year Winner 1998 Rasa Polikevičiūtė (First victory) 1999 Zulfiya Zabirova (First victory) 2000 Zulfiya Zabirova (Second victory) 2001 Kimberly Baldwin (First victory) 2002-20 Event not held 2021 Lizzie Deignan (First victory) 2022 Lucinda Brand (First victory) 2023 Marlen Reusser (First victory) 2024 Demi Vollering (First victory)

