How to live stream Liverpool games with a VPN

A VPN makes it easy to stream Liverpool games live, even on restricted Wi-Fi at work, school, or anywhere else.

Get ExpressVPN . Connect to a server location that matches the broadcaster you want to watch. For example, British viewers can connect to a server in the UK to catch matches on Discovery+ or NOW. Let’s go, Reds!

Get ExpressVPN

Watching on a computer? For the best streaming experience, use the ExpressVPN browser extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge.

Why you need a VPN to stream Liverpool games

Your internet service provider (ISP) might throttle your connection when it detects heavy streaming activity, leading to frustrating lag and buffering—something no Kopite wants on matchday. A VPN solves this by encrypting your traffic, which keeps your online activity hidden from your ISP. This ensures you can stream Liverpool games smoothly without interruptions.

If you’re at work or connected to a network that blocks streaming platforms, you can use a VPN to bypass the restrictions. By encrypting and anonymizing your connection, you can access the game hassle-free, without giving away your activity to the network admin.

Get ExpressVPN

Best VPN for live streaming Liverpool in 2024

With a global network of VPN servers spanning 105 countries, ExpressVPN works flawlessly with major sports streaming platforms broadcasting Liverpool games, like NOW, Canal+, and Peacock. By connecting to one of our high-speed 10-Gbps servers, you’ll enjoy a fast, reliable VPN connection, suitable for seamless streaming in the highest resolution your platform offers.

ExpressVPN allows up to 8 device connections with one account, so while you’re streaming the Liverpool game on your smart TV, your family can enjoy their favorite content on other devices. Plus, you can try ExpressVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee!

Get ExpressVPN

Where to watch Liverpool games with a free trial

Canada

Fubo

In Canada, you can catch every Liverpool match live on Fubo with its Soccer and Premium packages, which cover all 380 matches of the English Premier League 2024–25 season. Fubo offers a 7-day free trial, making it a perfect way to watch a Liverpool game without committing right away. After the match, you can also explore other top leagues like Ligue 1, Serie A, and the Coppa Italia. You may need a Canadian postal code (e.g., G1X 2W1, V9N 9C5) to sign up.

Stream Fubo With a VPN

New Zealand

Sky Sport Now

In New Zealand, Sky Sport Now offers live coverage of Liverpool games across 12 Sky Sport and ESPN channels. If you’re new to the service, you may get a free trial, meaning you can catch one or two games at no cost. For ongoing access to Liverpool matches throughout the season, you can choose between a monthly or annual pass. Sky Sports Now supports various payment options, including PayPal, making it easy to subscribe and follow Liverpool all season long.

Want it on the big screen? Learn about all the ways to get ExpressVPN on your TV.

France

Canal+

In France, Canal+ will broadcast all 380 matches of the 2024–25 Premier League season, including every Liverpool game. Canal+ also offers a 7-day free trial, allowing you to live stream one or two Liverpool games for free before committing to a subscription.

United Kingdom

Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video holds the exclusive UK broadcasting rights for all 10 Premier League matches on December 3–4, 2024, and Boxing Day. This makes it the only way to catch Newcastle vs. Liverpool on December 4, and Liverpool vs. Leicester City on December 26. With Prime Video’s 30-day free trial, you can watch both matches for free, while also exploring the Prime Video library. You’ll need a local UK payment method to subscribe, after which your Prime Video region will be locked to the UK.

Discovery+

Channels: TNT Sports

In the UK, TNT Sports airs several Liverpool matches as part of its Premier League coverage, available through the Discovery+ Premium plan. This package also includes Eurosport and various entertainment channels. The platform also gives you access to Liverpool matches in the UEFA Champions League, along with other football action from the Europa League and Europa Conference League.

Worried about missing a game while working late or on the weekend? With ExpressVPN, you can encrypt your internet traffic and unblock live sports streams on restricted Wi-Fi networks—so you never miss a goal or a moment of the action.

Watching on a computer? For the best streaming experience, use the ExpressVPN browser extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge.

United States

NBC & USA Network

Platforms: DirecTV Stream, Fubo, Hulu, YouTube TV

In the U.S., you can live stream Premier League matches featuring Liverpool on NBC and USA Network via several platforms, all of which offer free trials.

DirecTV Stream provides a 5-day free trial, while Hulu + Live TV has a 3-day free trial. The trial period can vary with Fubo and YouTube TV, but both typically offer 7 days. Each service requires a U.S. ZIP code and a valid U.S. payment method, though YouTube TV also accepts PayPal and Google Pay. These trials are a great way to watch Liverpool matches without commitment, just remember to cancel before the trial period ends if you want to avoid being charged.

Streaming on public Wi-Fi is both convenient and a good way to save on data charges, but unsecured networks can attract cybercrooks. With ExpressVPN, you can keep your passwords and other personal data out of harm’s way with our industry-leading encryption.

Get ExpressVPN

Other ways to watch Liverpool live streams

Germany

WOW

In Germany, Liverpool fans can stream Premier League matches on WOW, a streaming service owned by Sky. After the Liverpool game, you can also enjoy live streams of Bundesliga and DFB-Pokal matches. WOW requires a valid German payment method for subscription.

Want it on the big screen? Learn about all the ways to get ExpressVPN on your TV.

Italy

Sky Italia

Liverpool fans in Italy can catch live soccer streams on Sky Italia, which also offers a wide range of other sports, including tennis, rugby, and Formula 1. Between matches, there’s plenty of on-demand entertainment content to explore. You need a valid Italian payment method to subscribe.

United Kingdom

NOW

Channels: Sky Sports Football

NOW will broadcast 128 Premier League games during the 2024–25 season, including key Liverpool fixtures on Sky Sports Football. If you only want to watch a specific Liverpool match, you can grab a day pass, but for more extensive coverage, you can buy a monthly or biannual pass.

Sky Sports

Liverpool fans in the UK and Ireland with a Sky subscription can still catch all the Premier League action on Sky Sports through the Sky Go app, available on desktop, iOS, and Android. To subscribe, you’ll need a payment method that’s valid in the UK or Ireland.

Spain

DAZN

In Spain, DAZN broadcasts Premier League games featuring Liverpool and other teams, live and on-demand all season long. You’ll need a Spanish postal code to subscribe, and can choose from a range of payment options, including PayPal. Keep in mind that if you sign up for DAZN in Spain, your subscription will be locked to the Spanish content library and cannot be changed to another country.

Watching on a computer? For the best streaming experience, use the ExpressVPN browser extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge.

United States

Peacock Premium

Peacock Premium is the most affordable option for streaming Liverpool and other Premier League matches in the United States. The service offers coverage of more than 175 Premier League games throughout the season, including select exclusive matches not available on other platforms. In addition to live games, Peacock provides match replays, highlights, and dedicated Premier League shows for deeper insights.

Get ExpressVPN

Live stream Liverpool matches on all your streaming devices

With ExpressVPN, you can connect up to eight devices simultaneously on a single subscription, making it easy to live stream Liverpool matches on your smart TV, while other family members watch their favorites on their own devices. With user-friendly apps for major devices, you’re ready to catch every Liverpool match, whether you’re relaxing at home or streaming on the go!

About the 2024 Liverpool F.C. squad

Liverpool has a lot to prove in the 2024–25 season. After a challenging campaign, Jürgen Klopp’s squad is determined to reclaim its status as a Premier League powerhouse. Can captain Virgil van Dijk, electrifying winger Mohamed Salah, and rising star Dominik Szoboszlai lead the team back to title glory this season?

Get ExpressVPN

ExpressVPN is a VPN service not intended to be used as a means of copyright circumvention. Please read the ExpressVPN Terms of Service and your content provider’s Terms of Use for more details.