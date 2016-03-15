A new era for ExpressVPN
ExpressVPN has a fresh new look, a new logo, and a suite of new and upcoming privacy and security features.
What does a VPN hide?
From your location data to your IP address, VPNs obfuscate several things to help you stay private and increase your anonymity online.
Tor outage: How a major attack felled the onion network
The Tor Network suffered a serious outage this month. We look at why Tor is not entirely decentralized, and how this affects its security.
Top 9 .onion websites from the depths of the dark web
Looking to explore the depths of the dark web? There’s so much to see, where do you start? ExpressVPN lists the must-see .onion sites for 2021.