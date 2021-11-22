Home Stream Sports Table Tennis

Watch Table Tennis live streams online

Updated: January 12, 2022
Select events are broadcasted live and free on the official World Table Tennis website. Follow the official schedule for more information.

To watch with increased privacy and security:

  Get ExpressVPN.
  2. Connect to a server location closest to you.
  3. Go to World Table Tennis website and sign up.
  4. Sit back and enjoy!

Watching on a computer? For the best streaming experience, use the browser extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge.

Want it on the big screen? Learn about all the ways to get VPN on your TV.

2022 Table Tennis schedule

Which of these events are you looking forward to the most?

EventDate
2021 ITTF-Oceania ChampionshipsFebruary 23 – 27, 2022
ITTF World Table Tennis Team Championships FinalsApril 17 – 26, 2022
South American ChampionshipsJune 20 – 26, 2022
Commonwealth Games 2022, BirminghamJuly 28 – August 7, 2022
IWAS World Games 2022, SochiOctober 4 – 7, 2022
Asian Para Games 2022, HangzhouOctober 9 – 15, 2022
South American Games – ODESUR, AsuncionOctober 9 – 14, 2022
ITTF Pan American ChampionshipsOctober 17 – 23, 2022
ITTF World Para Table Tennis Championships 2022, GranadaNovember 6 – 12, 2022

