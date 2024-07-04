How to live stream the All Blacks tour online in 2024
You can live stream every one of New Zealand’s matches during the 2024 All Blacks tours securely with a VPN in just a few steps:
- Get ExpressVPN.
- Connect to the VPN server location that matches the football broadcaster you want to watch. For example, fans in the Netherlands should connect to a secure server in the Netherlands to stream the free broadcast on NZR+, while British fans should connect to a United Kingdom server to stream NOW or Sky Sports.
- Enjoy the matches!
Watching on a computer? For the best streaming experience, use the ExpressVPN browser extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge.
Watch All Blacks live streams for free
Worldwide*
NZR+
Fans around the world in countries* without a broadcasting deal for the All Blacks Tour will be able to live stream select matches for free on NZR+. Simply sign up for an account and stream New Zealand vs. England (July 6, 2024) and other big matches! NZR+, which will feature 24 live Test matches throughout 2024, including the entire Rugby Championship 2024.
*China, India, Sri Lanka. Portugal, Albania, Armenia, Austria, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Belgium, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Georgia, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Kazakhstan, Kosovo, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Macedonia, Malta, Moldova, Montenegro, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Romania, Russia, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Sweden, Turkey, and Ukraine
How to watch All Blacks Tour live streams with free trials
Australia
Stan Sports
Price: 10 AUD/month (on top of 15 AUD/month Stan subscription)
Aussie fans who want to watch every match of the All Blacks 2024 tour can stream them ad-free, live, and on-demand via Stan Sport. Stan Sport is available as an add-on package (10/AUD month) on top of a Stan subscription (15 AUD/month). New subscribers can take advantage of its 7-day free trial, which is handy if you only want to watch one particular game.
Note: You may need an Australian credit/debit card and postcode to sign up.
France
Canal+
Canal+ will air matches from the All Blacks 2024 tour (French commentary), perfect for French rugby fans who want to live stream the matches. Canal+ also offers new subscribers a 7-day free trial.
Note: You may need a French payment method to subscribe.
New Zealand
Sky Sports Now
Price: 20 NZD/week, 40 NZD/month, or 400 NZD/year
Kiwi fans can follow the All Blacks as they tour the globe by watching live streams on Sky Sport Now. Subscribers can also take advantage of Sky Sports Now’s range of subscriptions—from week-long, monthly, and annual passes. It also has a 7-day free trial for its monthly and annual passes.
Note: You will need a New Zealand payment method to subscribe; otherwise, use PayPal.
United Kingdom
NOW
Price: 35 GBP/month or 15 GBP/day pass
NOW is the perfect way for British fans to live stream every match of the All Blacks tour in 2024, as it lets subscribers stream 11 Sky Sports channels online contract-free. The day pass and 7-day free trial are also great for fans who only want to tune in to one particular match.
Want it on the big screen? Learn about all the ways to get ExpressVPN on your TV.
Other ways to watch the All Blacks Tour
United States
FloRugby
Price: 30 USD/month or 150 USD/year
American fans can turn to FloRugby to live stream every game of the All Blacks tour—including The Rugby Championship and Bledisloe Cup. Stream across your devices with apps for iOS, Android, Roku, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Apple TV.
Italy
Sky Italia
Price: Varies
In Italy, rugby fans can watch live streams of All Blacks matches on Sky Italia, which also shows several popular rugby tournaments and other sports, including tennis and soccer.
Note: You will need to provide a valid Italian payment method to subscribe.
United Kingdom
Sky Sports
Price: 22 GBP/month and up
Channels: Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Action, Sky Sports Arena
British fans who want to follow All Blacks rugby live can tune into Sky Sports. Sky Sports is available to UK and Ireland residents only and requires a contract. However, subscribers can also live stream all of the matches online via the Sky Go apps for desktop, iOS, and Android.
Note: You will need a UK or Ireland credit/debit card in order to subscribe.
Can I use a VPN to watch the 2024 All Blacks tour from another country?
Some users watch All Blacks rugby matches by connecting to a VPN server in a country other than their own, but doing so may violate copyright or the streaming service’s terms of use. ExpressVPN is a privacy and security tool, and using it to circumvent copyright is against our Terms of Service. We cannot see or control what you do while connected to our VPN, so you are responsible for ensuring that your use complies with all relevant terms and laws.
Best VPN for watching 2024 All Blacks rugby live streams
ExpressVPN is the best VPN for live streaming rugby matches—including the 2024 All Blacks tour. With next-gen 10-Gbps servers in locations around the world, you can enjoy the full privacy protections of a VPN on your favorite devices, including Windows, Mac, Android, and iOS, not to mention a range of ways to stream on your big-screen TV. If you need help along the way, ExpressVPN offers 24/7 live chat support and a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee!
How to watch All Blacks rugby matches on all your streaming devices
Rugby fans can live stream every All Blacks rugby match on a plethora of devices from smartphones and tablets to gaming consoles and TVs—sometimes even for free, depending on their country or territory.
When and where will the 2024 All Blacks tour take place?
The 2024 All Blacks tour takes New Zealand across nine countries to play 14 Tests. The starts at home against England, then takes New Zealand to the United States (Fiji vs. New Zealand), Japan (June and July), and South Africa (August and September), before arriving in Europe for the Autumn Internationals (November), which sees New Zealand play England, Ireland, France, and Italy. The Bledisloe Cup (September) against Australia also takes place in both Australia and New Zealand.
2024 All Blacks tour schedule
You can find the entire Test match schedule for the 2024 All Blacks tour below.
|Date (NZ)
|Time
|Match
|Venue
|Competition
|Saturday, July 6, 2024
|7:05 p.m. NZST / 8:05 a.m. BST / 3:05 a.m. EST
|New Zealand vs. England
|Forsyth Barr Stadium, Dunedin, New Zealand
|Steinlager Ultra Low Carb Series
|Saturday, July 13, 2024
|7:05 p.m. NZST / 8:05 a.m. BST / 3:05 a.m. EST
|New Zealand vs. England
|Eden Park, Auckland, New Zealand
|Steinlager Ultra Low Carb Series
|Friday, July 19, 2024
|7:30 p.m. EST / Saturday, July 20, 12:30 a.m. BST / Saturday, July 20, 2:30 p.m. NZST
|Fiji vs. New Zealand
|SnapDragon Stadium, San Diego, United Sates
|Steinlager Ultra Low Carb Series
|Saturday, August 10, 2024
|7:05 p.m. NZST / 8:05 a.m. BST / 3:05 a.m. EST
|New Zealand vs. Argentina
|SKY Stadium, Wellington, New Zealand
|The Rugby Championship
|Saturday, August 17, 2024
|7:05 p.m. NZST / 8:05 a.m. BST / 3:05 a.m. EST
|New Zealand vs. Argentina
|Eden Park, Auckland, New Zealand
|The Rugby Championship
|August 31, 2024
|TBC
|South Africa vs. New Zealand
|Emirates Airline Park, Johannesburg, South Africa
|The Rugby Championship
|September 7, 2024
|TBC
|South Africa vs. New Zealand
|DHL Stadium, Cape Town, South Africa
|The Rugby Championship
|September 21, 2024
|TBC
|Australia vs. New Zealand
|Accor Stadium, Sydney, Australia
|The Rugby Championship (Bledisloe Cup)
|Saturday, September 28, 2024
|7:05 p.m. NZST / 8:05 a.m. BST / 3:05 a.m. EST
|New Zealand vs. Australia
|SKY Stadium, Wellington, New Zealand
|The Rugby Championship (Bledisloe Cup)
|October 26, 2024
|TBC
|Japan vs. New Zealand
|Nissan Stadium, Yokohama, Japan
|Challenge Cup
|November 2, 2024
|TBC
|England vs. New Zealand
|Twickenham, London, United Kingdom
|Autumn Internationals (Northern Tour)
|November 9, 2024
|TBC
|Ireland vs. New Zealand
|TBC
|Autumn Internationals (Northern Tour)
|November 16, 2024
|TBC
|France vs. New Zealand
|TBC
|Autumn Internationals (Northern Tour)
|November 23, 2024
|TBC
|Italy vs. New Zealand
|TBC
|Autumn Internationals (Northern Tour)
ExpressVPN is a VPN service not intended to be used as a means of copyright circumvention. Please read the ExpressVPN Terms of Service and your content provider’s Terms of Use for more details.
FAQ: About All Blacks tour live streams
Can I stream matches from the All Blacks tour for free?
Yes, several matches from the 2024 All Blacks tour will be able to stream for free on NZR+ for fans in countries and territories that don’t have existing broadcasting deals.
What TV channel is the 2024 All Blacks tour on?
Matches from the 2024 All Blacks tour will air on Stan Sports in Australia, Canal+ in France, Sky Italia in Italy, Sky Sports Now in New Zealand, Sky Sports in the United Kingdom, and FloRugby in the United States. NCR+ will live stream All Blacks matches for free in several countries and territories without broadcasting deals.
Can I watch the All Blacks tour live with an app?
Yes, fans can watch live streams of matches from the 2024 All Blacks tour on the official apps for Stan Sports (Australia), Canal+ (France), Sky Go (Italy, New Zealand and United Kingdom), NOW (United Kingdom), and FloRugby (United States).
Can I watch the All Blacks tour on YouTube?
No, you cannot live stream All Blacks rugby matches on YouTube.
Where can I watch the highlights of 2024 All Blacks Tour matches?
Rugby fans can catch highlights of matches from the 2024 All Blacks summer tour on YouTube.
Can I stream the All Blacks Tour on my computer?
Definitely. If you’re accessing the streaming service from a web browser, be sure to also install the ExpressVPN extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge. The extension has a few features under the hood that can smooth out common streaming issues.
Can I watch the All Blacks Tour on my phone or tablet?
How can I watch the All Blacks Tour on my TV with a VPN?
In brief there are five different ways to stream sports on your TV with ExpressVPN:
– With the native app for a smart TV or streaming device
– By streaming on your computer and connecting to the TV with an HDMI cable
– By mirroring or casting wirelessly to your TV or streaming device from your computer or mobile device
– By connecting to an ExpressVPN-enabled router, which allows for unlimited devices and makes it super simple to connect to different server locations simultaneously
– With MediaStreamer, ExpressVPN’s solution for devices that cannot install a VPN, such as Apple TV or gaming consoles. MediaStreamer only needs to be set up once, although it does not provide the full security benefits of a VPN. (Note that by connecting your Apple TV or gaming console to a router, you can get the best of both worlds!)
For more information on all the ways to get ExpressVPN on your big-screen TV, click here or contact a 24/7 Support agent for step-by-step instructions.
I connected to the VPN but my internet speed is slow!
If your internet speed is slow or your streaming seems to lag, there are a few possible reasons:
– The distance of your selected VPN server location from your physical location
– Your connection type (wired connections are more reliable than wireless connections)
– Suboptimal interconnectivity between the VPN and your ISP
– Slow internet connection speed at your location
– Your device type and processing power
Try each of the following steps to troubleshoot:
– Download the latest version of ExpressVPN
– Connect to a different VPN server location
– Change your VPN protocol
If you try each of the above and are still experiencing issues with your streaming speed, contact the ExpressVPN Support Team 24/7 and someone will be with you in seconds.
I connected to the suggested VPN server location but I can’t log in to the streaming service!
No worries! Server load changes rapidly (especially when lots of people are trying to watch certain events), but that’s exactly why ExpressVPN has high-speed servers all over the world. If you’re trying to access a site in the U.S. or Germany, for instance, try connecting to a different server location in those countries.
If you’re trying to connect to a country with one server location, the first step is to check your location settings. If you’re on a mobile device, disconnect from the VPN, turn off location services, then connect to the VPN again. On both Windows and Mac computers, you can turn off Location Services within the Privacy & Security settings menu.
For more help, you can always talk to a member of our Support Team, available 24/7 by live chat.
What other streaming services can I watch with ExpressVPN?
ExpressVPN works seamlessly with all the most popular streaming apps from around the world. Using a VPN for streaming ensures you watch securely in blazing-fast HD with unlimited bandwidth, free from ISP throttling (which can sometimes slow down speeds). If you want to watch your favorite team from anywhere—even while traveling or on unsecured networks like public Wi-Fi—ExpressVPN is a great way to enhance your sports streaming experience.