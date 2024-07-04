How to live stream the All Blacks tour online in 2024

You can live stream every one of New Zealand’s matches during the 2024 All Blacks tours securely with a VPN in just a few steps:

Get ExpressVPN. Connect to the VPN server location that matches the football broadcaster you want to watch. For example, fans in the Netherlands should connect to a secure server in the Netherlands to stream the free broadcast on NZR+, while British fans should connect to a United Kingdom server to stream NOW or Sky Sports. Enjoy the matches!

Watching on a computer? For the best streaming experience, use the ExpressVPN browser extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge.

Watch All Blacks live streams for free

Worldwide*

NZR+

Fans around the world in countries* without a broadcasting deal for the All Blacks Tour will be able to live stream select matches for free on NZR+. Simply sign up for an account and stream New Zealand vs. England (July 6, 2024) and other big matches! NZR+, which will feature 24 live Test matches throughout 2024, including the entire Rugby Championship 2024.

*China, India, Sri Lanka. Portugal, Albania, Armenia, Austria, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Belgium, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Georgia, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Kazakhstan, Kosovo, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Macedonia, Malta, Moldova, Montenegro, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Romania, Russia, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Sweden, Turkey, and Ukraine

How to watch All Blacks Tour live streams with free trials

Australia

Stan Sports

Price: 10 AUD/month (on top of 15 AUD/month Stan subscription)

Aussie fans who want to watch every match of the All Blacks 2024 tour can stream them ad-free, live, and on-demand via Stan Sport. Stan Sport is available as an add-on package (10/AUD month) on top of a Stan subscription (15 AUD/month). New subscribers can take advantage of its 7-day free trial, which is handy if you only want to watch one particular game.

Note: You may need an Australian credit/debit card and postcode to sign up.

France

Canal+

Canal+ will air matches from the All Blacks 2024 tour (French commentary), perfect for French rugby fans who want to live stream the matches. Canal+ also offers new subscribers a 7-day free trial.

Note: You may need a French payment method to subscribe.

New Zealand

Sky Sports Now

Price: 20 NZD/week, 40 NZD/month, or 400 NZD/year

Kiwi fans can follow the All Blacks as they tour the globe by watching live streams on Sky Sport Now. Subscribers can also take advantage of Sky Sports Now’s range of subscriptions—from week-long, monthly, and annual passes. It also has a 7-day free trial for its monthly and annual passes.

Note: You will need a New Zealand payment method to subscribe; otherwise, use PayPal.

United Kingdom

NOW

Price: 35 GBP/month or 15 GBP/day pass

NOW is the perfect way for British fans to live stream every match of the All Blacks tour in 2024, as it lets subscribers stream 11 Sky Sports channels online contract-free. The day pass and 7-day free trial are also great for fans who only want to tune in to one particular match.

Want it on the big screen? Learn about all the ways to get ExpressVPN on your TV.

Other ways to watch the All Blacks Tour

United States

FloRugby

Price: 30 USD/month or 150 USD/year

American fans can turn to FloRugby to live stream every game of the All Blacks tour—including The Rugby Championship and Bledisloe Cup. Stream across your devices with apps for iOS, Android, Roku, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Apple TV.

Italy

Sky Italia

Price: Varies

In Italy, rugby fans can watch live streams of All Blacks matches on Sky Italia, which also shows several popular rugby tournaments and other sports, including tennis and soccer.

Note: You will need to provide a valid Italian payment method to subscribe.

United Kingdom

Sky Sports

Price: 22 GBP/month and up

Channels: Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Action, Sky Sports Arena

British fans who want to follow All Blacks rugby live can tune into Sky Sports. Sky Sports is available to UK and Ireland residents only and requires a contract. However, subscribers can also live stream all of the matches online via the Sky Go apps for desktop, iOS, and Android.

Note: You will need a UK or Ireland credit/debit card in order to subscribe.

Can I use a VPN to watch the 2024 All Blacks tour from another country?

Some users watch All Blacks rugby matches by connecting to a VPN server in a country other than their own, but doing so may violate copyright or the streaming service’s terms of use. ExpressVPN is a privacy and security tool, and using it to circumvent copyright is against our Terms of Service. We cannot see or control what you do while connected to our VPN, so you are responsible for ensuring that your use complies with all relevant terms and laws.

Best VPN for watching 2024 All Blacks rugby live streams

ExpressVPN is the best VPN for live streaming rugby matches—including the 2024 All Blacks tour. With next-gen 10-Gbps servers in locations around the world, you can enjoy the full privacy protections of a VPN on your favorite devices, including Windows, Mac, Android, and iOS, not to mention a range of ways to stream on your big-screen TV. If you need help along the way, ExpressVPN offers 24/7 live chat support and a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee!

How to watch All Blacks rugby matches on all your streaming devices

Rugby fans can live stream every All Blacks rugby match on a plethora of devices from smartphones and tablets to gaming consoles and TVs—sometimes even for free, depending on their country or territory.

When and where will the 2024 All Blacks tour take place?

The 2024 All Blacks tour takes New Zealand across nine countries to play 14 Tests. The starts at home against England, then takes New Zealand to the United States (Fiji vs. New Zealand), Japan (June and July), and South Africa (August and September), before arriving in Europe for the Autumn Internationals (November), which sees New Zealand play England, Ireland, France, and Italy. The Bledisloe Cup (September) against Australia also takes place in both Australia and New Zealand.

2024 All Blacks tour schedule

You can find the entire Test match schedule for the 2024 All Blacks tour below.

Date (NZ) Time Match Venue Competition Saturday, July 6, 2024 7:05 p.m. NZST / 8:05 a.m. BST / 3:05 a.m. EST New Zealand vs. England Forsyth Barr Stadium, Dunedin, New Zealand Steinlager Ultra Low Carb Series Saturday, July 13, 2024 7:05 p.m. NZST / 8:05 a.m. BST / 3:05 a.m. EST New Zealand vs. England Eden Park, Auckland, New Zealand Steinlager Ultra Low Carb Series Friday, July 19, 2024 7:30 p.m. EST / Saturday, July 20, 12:30 a.m. BST / Saturday, July 20, 2:30 p.m. NZST Fiji vs. New Zealand SnapDragon Stadium, San Diego, United Sates Steinlager Ultra Low Carb Series Saturday, August 10, 2024 7:05 p.m. NZST / 8:05 a.m. BST / 3:05 a.m. EST New Zealand vs. Argentina SKY Stadium, Wellington, New Zealand The Rugby Championship Saturday, August 17, 2024 7:05 p.m. NZST / 8:05 a.m. BST / 3:05 a.m. EST New Zealand vs. Argentina Eden Park, Auckland, New Zealand The Rugby Championship August 31, 2024 TBC South Africa vs. New Zealand Emirates Airline Park, Johannesburg, South Africa The Rugby Championship September 7, 2024 TBC South Africa vs. New Zealand DHL Stadium, Cape Town, South Africa The Rugby Championship September 21, 2024 TBC Australia vs. New Zealand Accor Stadium, Sydney, Australia The Rugby Championship (Bledisloe Cup) Saturday, September 28, 2024 7:05 p.m. NZST / 8:05 a.m. BST / 3:05 a.m. EST New Zealand vs. Australia SKY Stadium, Wellington, New Zealand The Rugby Championship (Bledisloe Cup) October 26, 2024 TBC Japan vs. New Zealand Nissan Stadium, Yokohama, Japan Challenge Cup November 2, 2024 TBC England vs. New Zealand Twickenham, London, United Kingdom Autumn Internationals (Northern Tour) November 9, 2024 TBC Ireland vs. New Zealand TBC Autumn Internationals (Northern Tour) November 16, 2024 TBC France vs. New Zealand TBC Autumn Internationals (Northern Tour) November 23, 2024 TBC Italy vs. New Zealand TBC Autumn Internationals (Northern Tour)

ExpressVPN is a VPN service not intended to be used as a means of copyright circumvention. Please read the ExpressVPN Terms of Service and your content provider’s Terms of Use for more details.