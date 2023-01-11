South Africa’s new SA20 league brings together six T20 franchises and 102 local and international players for 33 matches from January 10–February 11, 2023. In a format similar to the IPL, the SA20 cricket teams (Durban’s Super Giants, Joburg Super Kings, MI Cape Town, Paarl Royals, Pretoria Capitals, and Sunrisers Eastern Cape) will all play each other twice, home and away, followed by two semifinals to decide the two finalists.

Depending on your location, you can stream all SA20 games free via the ICC.TV website and official SA20 2023 YouTube channel. Otherwise, viewers in the UK can stream all SA20 matches on Sky Sports (Sky Sports NZ will also stream the games in New Zealand). Willow TV is showing the games for viewers in the United States, while the tournament will be live-streamed in India via JioCinema. Read on to learn all the ways to securely watch SA20 2023 cricket live streams with a VPN!

How to watch the SA20 2023 cricket season with a VPN from your country

You can get live streaming of all SA20 2023 cricket matches in just a few simple steps:

Get ExpressVPN. Connect to a server location that matches the broadcaster you want to watch. For example, if you’d like to watch the Sky Sports broadcast, connect to a server in London. To watch the free ICC.TV stream online, connect to a server in a country such as Japan, New Zealand, or France. Check the schedule of the broadcaster you want to watch and find the match you want to watch. Tune in and enjoy!

Watching on a computer? For the best streaming experience, use the ExpressVPN browser extension for Chrome, Edge, or Firefox.

Watch SA20 cricket live streams online for free

ICC.TV

Price: Free

Countries: Asia, Pacific islands, Europe (other than Guernsey, Ireland, Isle of Man, Jersey, and the UK), and North America (including Canada, Mexico, the US, and the Caribbean)

Viewers around the world can watch all 33 cricket games in South Africa’s rebooted T20 league for free via the ICC.TV website.

SA2023 YouTube channel

Price: Free

Countries: Asia, Pacific islands, Europe (other than Guernsey, Ireland, Isle of Man, Jersey, and the UK), and North America (including Canada, Mexico, the US, and the Caribbean)

Cricket lovers based in several countries can live stream all 33 SA20 cricket matches online through the official SA20 YouTube channel.

Watch SA20 2023 cricket live streams online

JioCinema

Price: ₹150/month and up

Country: India

Sports18 and Viacom18 Sports are the SA20 2023 cricket tournament’s official broadcasters. Viewers can watch the games live on TV on Sports 18 and live stream the action online via the JioCinema website and apps.

NOW

Price: 33 GBP/month or 12 GBP/day pass

Channel: Sky Sports Cricket

NOW is the perfect way to stream 11 Sky Sports channels online contract-free, including the SA20 2023 cricket season on the Sky Sports Cricket channel. If you only want to tune in to one particular SA20 cricket match, you can opt for a day pass or take advantage of the seven-day free trial. Check the Sky Sports schedule to know when to tune in.

Sky Sports (UK)

Price: 22 GBP/month and up

Channel: Sky Sports Cricket

Country: UK

In the UK, Sky Sports is an excellent way to watch all 33 SA20 cricket matches during the 2023 season. Sky Sports is available to UK and Ireland residents only and requires a contract. However, subscribers can also watch all of the action online via the Sky Go apps for desktop, iOS, and Android.

Note: You will need a UK or Ireland credit/debit card in order to subscribe.

Sky Sport Now (NZ)

Price: 20 NZD/week, 40 NZD/month, or 400 NZD/year

Country: New Zealand

Sky Sport Now gives you live streaming and on-demand access to 12 Sky Sport and ESPN channels in New Zealand—perfect for watching SA20 cricket live streams. The broadcaster also offers week-long, monthly, and annual passes to suit your sports viewing needs. There’s also a seven-day free trial for the monthly or annual passes if you only want to watch select matches from South Africa’s new T20 cricket league.

Note: You will need a New Zealand payment method to subscribe to Sky Sports Now; otherwise, use PayPal.

Sling and Willow TV

Price: 30 USD/month and up

Channels: Willow & Willow Extra (available with the Sling TV “World Sports” add-on for 10 USD/month or 60 USD/year)

Country: United States and Canada

In the U.S., Sling TV’s “World Sports” add-on package includes Willow TV and Willow TV Extra—a great way to watch SA20 cricket live streams. Be sure to check the fixture schedule to know when to tune in. Score a seven-day free trial with Sling TV!

Note: You may need a valid U.S. credit/debit card to subscribe to Sling TV.

Watch free highlights from the SA20 2023 season

SA20 2023 YouTube channel

Price: Free

Follow the games live as well as catch up on highlights videos available on the official SA20 YouTube channel.

Apps to watch SA20 2023 cricket matches

Sling TV (US and Canada)

Sky Sports (UK)

NOW (UK)

Sky Sports NOW (New Zealand)

Jio Cinema (India)

SA20 2023 cricket schedule

Date Match Time Venue January 10, 2023 MI Cape Town vs. Paarl Royals 5:30 p.m. SAST Cape Town January 11, 2023 Durban’s Super Giants vs. Joburg Super Kings 5:30 p.m. SAST Durban January 12, 2023 Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs. Pretoria Capitals 5:30 p.m. SAST Gqeberha January 13, 2023 Paarl Royals vs. Joburg Super Kings 1:30 p.m. SAST Paarl January 13, 2023 MI Cape Town vs. Durban’s Super Giants 5:30 p.m. SAST Cape Town January 14, 2023 Pretoria Capitals vs. Sunrisers Eastern Cape 1:30 p.m. SAST Pretoria January 14, 2023 MI Cape Town vs. Joburg Super Kings 5:30 p.m. SAST Cape Town January 15, 2023 Durban’s Super Giants vs. Paarl Royals 1:30 p.m. SAST Durban January 16, 2023 Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs. MI Cape Town 5:30 p.m. SAST Gqeberha January 17, 2023 Paarl Royals vs. Durban’s Super Giants 1:30 p.m. SAST Paarl January 17, 2023 Joburg Super Kings vs. Pretoria Capitals 5:30 p.m. SAST Johannesburg January 18, 2023 MI Cape Town vs. Sunrisers Eastern Cape 1:30 p.m. SAST Cape Town January 18, 2023 Pretoria Capitals vs. Joburg Super Kings 5:30 p.m. SAST Pretoria January 19, 2023 Paarl Royals vs. Sunrisers Eastern Cape 5:30 p.m. SAST Paarl January 20, 2023 Durban’s Super Giants vs. Pretoria Capitals 5:30 p.m. SAST Durban January 21, 2023 Paarl Royals vs. MI Cape Town 1:30 p.m. SAST Paarl January 21, 2023 Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs. Joburg Super Kings 5:30 p.m. SAST Gqeberha January 22, 2023 Paarl Royals vs. Pretoria Capitals 1:30 p.m. SAST Paarl January 22, 2023 Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs. Joburg Super Kings 5:30 p.m. SAST Gqeberha January 23, 2023 MI Cape Town vs. Pretoria Capitals 5:30 p.m. SAST Cape Town January 24, 2023 Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs. Paarl Royals 1:30 p.m. SAST Gqeberha January 24, 2023 Joburg Super Kings vs. Durban’s Super Giants 5:30 p.m. SAST Johannesburg February 2, 2023 Durban’s Super Giants vs. MI Cape Town 5:30 p.m. SAST Durban February 3, 2023 Joburg Super Kings vs. Paarl Royals 1:30 p.m. SAST Johannesburg February 3, 2023 Durban’s Super Giants vs. Sunrisers Eastern Cape 5:30 p.m. SAST Durban February 4, 2023 Pretoria Capitals vs. MI Cape Town 5:30 p.m. SAST Pretoria February 5, 2023 Joburg Super Kings vs. Sunrisers Eastern Cape 1:30 p.m. SAST Johannesburg February 5, 2023 Pretoria Capitals vs. Durban’s Super Giants 5:30 p.m. SAST Pretoria February 6, 2023 Joburg Super Kings vs. MI Cape Town 5:30 p.m. SAST Johannesburg February 7, 2023 Pretoria Capitals vs. Paarl Royals 5:30 p.m. SAST Pretoria February 8, 2023 Semifinal 1 (1st vs. 4th) 5:30 p.m. SAST Johannesburg February 9, 2023 Semifinal 2 (2nd vs. 3rd) 5:30 p.m. SAST Pretoria Reserve day February 11, 2023 Final 4:30 p.m. SAST Johannesburg

Full list of SA20 fixtures.

SA20 2023: Complete squad lists

Durban’s Super Giants:

Quinton De Kock (captain), Akila Dananjaya, Christiaan Jonker, Dilshan Madushanka, Dwaine Pretorius, Hardus Viljoen, Heinrich Klaasen, Jason Holder, Johnson Charles, Junior Dala, Keemo Paul, Keshav Maharaj, Kyle Mayers, Matthew Breetzke, Prenelan Subrayen, Reece Topley, Simon Harmer, Wiaan Mulder

Joburg Super Kings:

Faf du Plessis (captain), Aaron Phangiso, Alzarri Joseph, Donavon Ferreira, George Garton, Gerald Coetzee, Harry Brook, Janneman Malan, Kyle Verreynne, Leus Du Plooy, Lewis Gregory, Lizaad Williams, Maheesh Theekshana, Malusi Siboto, Nandre Burger, Neil Brand, Reeza Hendricks, Romario Shepherd

MI Cape Town:

Rashid Khan (captain), Beuran Hendricks, Delano Potgieter, Dewald Brevis, Duan Jansen, George Linde, Grant Roelofsen, Jofra Archer, Kagiso Rabada, Liam Livingstone, Odean Smith, Olly Stone, Rassie Van Der Dussen, Ryan Rickelton, Sam Curran, Waqar Salamkheil, Wesley Marshall, Ziyaad Abrahams

Paarl Royals:

David Miller (captain), Andile Phehlukwayo, Bjorn Fortuin, Codi Yusuf, Corbin Bosch, Dane Vilas, Eoin Morgan, Evan Jones, Ferisco Adams, Imran Manack, Jason Roy, Jos Buttler, Lungi Ngidi, Mitchell Van Buuren, Obed McCoy, Ramon Simmonds, Tabraiz Shamsi, Wihan Lubbe

Pretoria Capitals:

Wayne Parnell (captain), Adil Rashid, Anrich Nortje, Cameron Delport, Daryn Dupavillon, Eathan Bosch, Jimmy Neesham, Josh Little, Kusal Mendis, Marco Marais, Migael Pretorius, Phil Salt, Rilee Rossouw, Senuran Muthusamy, Shane Dadswell, Shaun Von Berg, Theunis De Bruyn, William Jacks

Sunrisers Eastern Cape:

Aiden Markram (captain), Adam Rossington, Aya Gqamane, Brydon Carse, James Fuller, Jon-Jon Smuts, Jordan Cox, Jordan Hermann, Junaid Dawood, Marco Jansen, Marques Ackerman, Mason Crane, Ottniel Baartman, Roelof Van Der Merwe, Sarel Erwee, Sisanda Magala, Tom Abell, Tristan Stubbs

