South Africa’s new SA20 league brings together six T20 franchises and 102 local and international players for 33 matches from January 10–February 11, 2023. In a format similar to the IPL, the SA20 cricket teams (Durban’s Super Giants, Joburg Super Kings, MI Cape Town, Paarl Royals, Pretoria Capitals, and Sunrisers Eastern Cape) will all play each other twice, home and away, followed by two semifinals to decide the two finalists.
Depending on your location, you can stream all SA20 games free via the ICC.TV website and official SA20 2023 YouTube channel. Otherwise, viewers in the UK can stream all SA20 matches on Sky Sports (Sky Sports NZ will also stream the games in New Zealand). Willow TV is showing the games for viewers in the United States, while the tournament will be live-streamed in India via JioCinema. Read on to learn all the ways to securely watch SA20 2023 cricket live streams with a VPN!
How to watch the SA20 2023 cricket season with a VPN from your country
You can get live streaming of all SA20 2023 cricket matches in just a few simple steps:
- Get ExpressVPN.
- Connect to a server location that matches the broadcaster you want to watch. For example, if you’d like to watch the Sky Sports broadcast, connect to a server in London. To watch the free ICC.TV stream online, connect to a server in a country such as Japan, New Zealand, or France.
- Check the schedule of the broadcaster you want to watch and find the match you want to watch.
- Tune in and enjoy!
Watching on a computer? For the best streaming experience, use the ExpressVPN browser extension for Chrome, Edge, or Firefox.
Watch SA20 cricket live streams online for free
ICC.TV
Price: Free
Countries: Asia, Pacific islands, Europe (other than Guernsey, Ireland, Isle of Man, Jersey, and the UK), and North America (including Canada, Mexico, the US, and the Caribbean)
Viewers around the world can watch all 33 cricket games in South Africa’s rebooted T20 league for free via the ICC.TV website.
SA2023 YouTube channel
Price: Free
Countries: Asia, Pacific islands, Europe (other than Guernsey, Ireland, Isle of Man, Jersey, and the UK), and North America (including Canada, Mexico, the US, and the Caribbean)
Cricket lovers based in several countries can live stream all 33 SA20 cricket matches online through the official SA20 YouTube channel.
Watch SA20 2023 cricket live streams online
JioCinema
Price: ₹150/month and up
Country: India
Sports18 and Viacom18 Sports are the SA20 2023 cricket tournament’s official broadcasters. Viewers can watch the games live on TV on Sports 18 and live stream the action online via the JioCinema website and apps.
NOW
Price: 33 GBP/month or 12 GBP/day pass
Channel: Sky Sports Cricket
NOW is the perfect way to stream 11 Sky Sports channels online contract-free, including the SA20 2023 cricket season on the Sky Sports Cricket channel. If you only want to tune in to one particular SA20 cricket match, you can opt for a day pass or take advantage of the seven-day free trial. Check the Sky Sports schedule to know when to tune in.
Sky Sports (UK)
Price: 22 GBP/month and up
Channel: Sky Sports Cricket
Country: UK
In the UK, Sky Sports is an excellent way to watch all 33 SA20 cricket matches during the 2023 season. Sky Sports is available to UK and Ireland residents only and requires a contract. However, subscribers can also watch all of the action online via the Sky Go apps for desktop, iOS, and Android.
Note: You will need a UK or Ireland credit/debit card in order to subscribe.
Sky Sport Now (NZ)
Price: 20 NZD/week, 40 NZD/month, or 400 NZD/year
Country: New Zealand
Sky Sport Now gives you live streaming and on-demand access to 12 Sky Sport and ESPN channels in New Zealand—perfect for watching SA20 cricket live streams. The broadcaster also offers week-long, monthly, and annual passes to suit your sports viewing needs. There’s also a seven-day free trial for the monthly or annual passes if you only want to watch select matches from South Africa’s new T20 cricket league.
Note: You will need a New Zealand payment method to subscribe to Sky Sports Now; otherwise, use PayPal.
Sling and Willow TV
Price: 30 USD/month and up
Channels: Willow & Willow Extra (available with the Sling TV “World Sports” add-on for 10 USD/month or 60 USD/year)
Country: United States and Canada
In the U.S., Sling TV’s “World Sports” add-on package includes Willow TV and Willow TV Extra—a great way to watch SA20 cricket live streams. Be sure to check the fixture schedule to know when to tune in. Score a seven-day free trial with Sling TV!
Note: You may need a valid U.S. credit/debit card to subscribe to Sling TV.
Watch free highlights from the SA20 2023 season
SA20 2023 YouTube channel
Price: Free
Follow the games live as well as catch up on highlights videos available on the official SA20 YouTube channel.
Apps to watch SA20 2023 cricket matches
- Sling TV (US and Canada)
- Sky Sports (UK)
- NOW (UK)
- Sky Sports NOW (New Zealand)
- Jio Cinema (India)
SA20 2023 cricket schedule
|Date
|Match
|Time
|Venue
|January 10, 2023
|MI Cape Town vs. Paarl Royals
|5:30 p.m. SAST
|Cape Town
|January 11, 2023
|Durban’s Super Giants vs. Joburg Super Kings
|5:30 p.m. SAST
|Durban
|January 12, 2023
|Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs. Pretoria Capitals
|5:30 p.m. SAST
|Gqeberha
|January 13, 2023
|Paarl Royals vs. Joburg Super Kings
|1:30 p.m. SAST
|Paarl
|January 13, 2023
|MI Cape Town vs. Durban’s Super Giants
|5:30 p.m. SAST
|Cape Town
|January 14, 2023
|Pretoria Capitals vs. Sunrisers Eastern Cape
|1:30 p.m. SAST
|Pretoria
|January 14, 2023
|MI Cape Town vs. Joburg Super Kings
|5:30 p.m. SAST
|Cape Town
|January 15, 2023
|Durban’s Super Giants vs. Paarl Royals
|1:30 p.m. SAST
|Durban
|January 16, 2023
|Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs. MI Cape Town
|5:30 p.m. SAST
|Gqeberha
|January 17, 2023
|Paarl Royals vs. Durban’s Super Giants
|1:30 p.m. SAST
|Paarl
|January 17, 2023
|Joburg Super Kings vs. Pretoria Capitals
|5:30 p.m. SAST
|Johannesburg
|January 18, 2023
|MI Cape Town vs. Sunrisers Eastern Cape
|1:30 p.m. SAST
|Cape Town
|January 18, 2023
|Pretoria Capitals vs. Joburg Super Kings
|5:30 p.m. SAST
|Pretoria
|January 19, 2023
|Paarl Royals vs. Sunrisers Eastern Cape
|5:30 p.m. SAST
|Paarl
|January 20, 2023
|Durban’s Super Giants vs. Pretoria Capitals
|5:30 p.m. SAST
|Durban
|January 21, 2023
|Paarl Royals vs. MI Cape Town
|1:30 p.m. SAST
|Paarl
|January 21, 2023
|Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs. Joburg Super Kings
|5:30 p.m. SAST
|Gqeberha
|January 22, 2023
|Paarl Royals vs. Pretoria Capitals
|1:30 p.m. SAST
|Paarl
|January 22, 2023
|Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs. Joburg Super Kings
|5:30 p.m. SAST
|Gqeberha
|January 23, 2023
|MI Cape Town vs. Pretoria Capitals
|5:30 p.m. SAST
|Cape Town
|January 24, 2023
|Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs. Paarl Royals
|1:30 p.m. SAST
|Gqeberha
|January 24, 2023
|Joburg Super Kings vs. Durban’s Super Giants
|5:30 p.m. SAST
|Johannesburg
|February 2, 2023
|Durban’s Super Giants vs. MI Cape Town
|5:30 p.m. SAST
|Durban
|February 3, 2023
|Joburg Super Kings vs. Paarl Royals
|1:30 p.m. SAST
|Johannesburg
|February 3, 2023
|Durban’s Super Giants vs. Sunrisers Eastern Cape
|5:30 p.m. SAST
|Durban
|February 4, 2023
|Pretoria Capitals vs. MI Cape Town
|5:30 p.m. SAST
|Pretoria
|February 5, 2023
|Joburg Super Kings vs. Sunrisers Eastern Cape
|1:30 p.m. SAST
|Johannesburg
|February 5, 2023
|Pretoria Capitals vs. Durban’s Super Giants
|5:30 p.m. SAST
|Pretoria
|February 6, 2023
|Joburg Super Kings vs. MI Cape Town
|5:30 p.m. SAST
|Johannesburg
|February 7, 2023
|Pretoria Capitals vs. Paarl Royals
|5:30 p.m. SAST
|Pretoria
|February 8, 2023
|Semifinal 1 (1st vs. 4th)
|5:30 p.m. SAST
|Johannesburg
|February 9, 2023
|Semifinal 2 (2nd vs. 3rd)
|5:30 p.m. SAST
|Pretoria
|Reserve day
|February 11, 2023
|Final
|4:30 p.m. SAST
|Johannesburg
SA20 2023: Complete squad lists
Durban’s Super Giants:
Quinton De Kock (captain), Akila Dananjaya, Christiaan Jonker, Dilshan Madushanka, Dwaine Pretorius, Hardus Viljoen, Heinrich Klaasen, Jason Holder, Johnson Charles, Junior Dala, Keemo Paul, Keshav Maharaj, Kyle Mayers, Matthew Breetzke, Prenelan Subrayen, Reece Topley, Simon Harmer, Wiaan Mulder
Joburg Super Kings:
Faf du Plessis (captain), Aaron Phangiso, Alzarri Joseph, Donavon Ferreira, George Garton, Gerald Coetzee, Harry Brook, Janneman Malan, Kyle Verreynne, Leus Du Plooy, Lewis Gregory, Lizaad Williams, Maheesh Theekshana, Malusi Siboto, Nandre Burger, Neil Brand, Reeza Hendricks, Romario Shepherd
MI Cape Town:
Rashid Khan (captain), Beuran Hendricks, Delano Potgieter, Dewald Brevis, Duan Jansen, George Linde, Grant Roelofsen, Jofra Archer, Kagiso Rabada, Liam Livingstone, Odean Smith, Olly Stone, Rassie Van Der Dussen, Ryan Rickelton, Sam Curran, Waqar Salamkheil, Wesley Marshall, Ziyaad Abrahams
Paarl Royals:
David Miller (captain), Andile Phehlukwayo, Bjorn Fortuin, Codi Yusuf, Corbin Bosch, Dane Vilas, Eoin Morgan, Evan Jones, Ferisco Adams, Imran Manack, Jason Roy, Jos Buttler, Lungi Ngidi, Mitchell Van Buuren, Obed McCoy, Ramon Simmonds, Tabraiz Shamsi, Wihan Lubbe
Pretoria Capitals:
Wayne Parnell (captain), Adil Rashid, Anrich Nortje, Cameron Delport, Daryn Dupavillon, Eathan Bosch, Jimmy Neesham, Josh Little, Kusal Mendis, Marco Marais, Migael Pretorius, Phil Salt, Rilee Rossouw, Senuran Muthusamy, Shane Dadswell, Shaun Von Berg, Theunis De Bruyn, William Jacks
Sunrisers Eastern Cape:
Aiden Markram (captain), Adam Rossington, Aya Gqamane, Brydon Carse, James Fuller, Jon-Jon Smuts, Jordan Cox, Jordan Hermann, Junaid Dawood, Marco Jansen, Marques Ackerman, Mason Crane, Ottniel Baartman, Roelof Van Der Merwe, Sarel Erwee, Sisanda Magala, Tom Abell, Tristan Stubbs
ExpressVPN is a VPN service not intended to be used as a means of copyright circumvention. Please read the ExpressVPN Terms of Service and your content provider’s Terms of Use for more details.
FAQ for streaming sports
Can I stream sports on my computer?
Can I stream sports on my phone or tablet?
How can I stream on my TV with a VPN?
In brief there are five different ways to stream sports on your TV with ExpressVPN:
-With the native app for a smart TV or streaming device
-By streaming on your computer and connecting to the TV with an HDMI cable
-By mirroring or casting wirelessly to your TV or streaming device from your computer or mobile device
-By connecting to an ExpressVPN-enabled router, which allows for unlimited devices and makes it super simple to connect to different server locations simultaneously
-With MediaStreamer, ExpressVPN’s solution for devices that cannot install a VPN, such as Apple TV or gaming consoles. MediaStreamer only needs to be set up once, although it does not provide the full security benefits of a VPN. (Note that by connecting your Apple TV or gaming console to a router, you can get the best of both worlds!)
For more information on all the ways to get ExpressVPN on your big-screen TV, click here or contact a 24/7 Support agent for step-by-step instructions.
I connected to the suggested VPN server location but I can’t log in to the streaming service!
No worries! Server load changes rapidly (especially when lots of people are trying to watch certain events), but that’s exactly why ExpressVPN has high-speed servers all over the world. If you’re trying to access a site in the U.S. or Germany, for instance, try connecting to a different server location in those countries.
If you’re trying to connect to a country with one server location, the first step is to check your location settings. If you’re on a mobile device, disconnect from the VPN, turn off location services, then connect to the VPN again. On both Windows and Mac computers, you can turn off Location Services within the Privacy & Security settings menu.
For more help, you can always talk to a member of our Support Team, available 24/7 by live chat.
I connected to the VPN but my internet speed is slow
If your internet speed is slow or your streaming seems to lag, there are a few possible reasons:
-The distance of your selected VPN server location from your physical location
-Your connection type (wired connections are more reliable than wireless connections)
-Suboptimal interconnectivity between the VPN and your ISP
-Slow internet connection speed at your location
-Your device type and processing power
Try each of the following steps to troubleshoot:
-Download the latest version of ExpressVPN
-Connect to a different VPN server location
-Change your VPN protocol
If you try each of the above and are still experiencing issues with your streaming speed, contact the ExpressVPN Support Team 24/7 and someone will be with you in seconds.
What other streaming services can I watch with ExpressVPN?
ExpressVPN works seamlessly with all the most popular streaming apps from around the world. Using a VPN for streaming ensures you watch securely in blazing-fast HD with unlimited bandwidth, free from ISP throttling (which can sometimes slow down speeds). If you want to watch your favorite team from anywhere—even while traveling or on unsecured networks like public Wi-Fi—ExpressVPN is a great way to enhance your sports streaming experience.