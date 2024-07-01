How to live stream the 2024 BMW Championship

You can live stream the BMW Championship securely with a VPN in just a few steps:

Get ExpressVPN. Connect to the VPN server location that matches the broadcaster you want to watch. For example, fans in the U.S. should connect to a secure U.S. server to stream the golf coverage on streaming services like ESPN+, Peacock, or YouTube TV. Enjoy the golf!

Watching on a computer? For the best streaming experience, use the ExpressVPN browser extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge.

Watch BMW Championship live streams on ESPN+

Price: 11 USD/month

In the U.S., PGA Tour fans will love ESPN+, which has full coverage of most PGA Tour events throughout the 2024 season. That includes all four days of the BMW Championship, which begins August 22, 2024. Please note ESPN+ does not offer a free trial.

Where to watch the BMW Championship with free trials

United States

YouTube TV

Price: 73 USD/month and up

Channels: NBC, The Golf Channel

YouTube TV offers the Golf Channel, which will have coverage of the BMW Championship, and the subscription costs 73 USD/month. You may need to submit a U.S. zip code (e.g., 10022, 48104, etc.), but it accepts a wide array of payment options. If you don’t feel like committing to YouTube TV, use the free trial.

Note: You may need a valid U.S. credit/debit card or PayPal to subscribe to YouTube TV. You can still subscribe to YouTube TV via Google Play, even if you don’t have a U.S. credit/debit card.

Fubo

Price: 80 USD/month

Channels: NBC, The Golf Channel

How about another way to catch the BMW Championship? Use the 7-day free trial on Fubo to watch all of your favorite golf tournaments live. You will need a U.S. credit/debit card to subscribe. The billing address used may determine which local channels are available, and you may be unable to change your location.

DirecTV Stream

Price: 85 USD/month and up

Channels: NBC, The Golf Channel

DirecTV Stream is often on the pricier side, but if you prefer a cord-cutting service over an additional streaming app, it’s a great option. The service offers a 5-day free trial.

United Kingdom

NOW

Price: 33 GBP/month or 12 GBP/day pass

Channels: Sky Sports Golf, Sky Sports Main Event

NOW is the perfect way for United Kingdom viewers to watch 11 Sky Sports channels online contract-free, which allows you to live stream the BMW Championship. If you only want to tune in to one particular round, you can opt for a day pass or take advantage of the 7-day free trial. Check the Sky Sports schedule to know when to tune in.

New Zealand

Sky Sport Now

Price: 20 NZD/week, 40 NZD/month, or 400 NZD/year

Sky Sport Now gives you live streaming and on-demand access to 12 Sky Sport and ESPN channels in New Zealand—perfect for watching the BMW Championship. The broadcaster also offers week-long, monthly, and annual passes to suit your sports viewing needs. There’s also a 7-day free trial for the monthly or annual passes if you only want to watch select rounds.

Note: You will need a New Zealand payment method to subscribe to Sky Sports Now; otherwise, use PayPal.

Other ways to live stream the BMW Championship

United States

Peacock

Price: 6 USD/month and up

PGA Tour events airing on The Golf Channel, like the BMW Championship, will also stream on Peacock. Please note that Peacock no longer offers a free trial.

Hulu + Live TV

Price: 77 USD/month

Channels: NBC, Golf Channel

Hulu does not offer a free trial, but it does have a live TV package for American fans that includes NBC in select markets.

Sling TV

Price: Varies

Channels: NBC, Golf Channel

Sling TV provides U.S. viewers with access to the Golf Channel. However, please note that Sling no longer offers a free trial.

United Kingdom

Sky Sports

Price: 22 GBP/month and up

Channels: Sky Sports Golf

In the UK, Sky Sports is an excellent way to catch streams of the U.S. PGA Tour. Sky Sports carries a huge variety of golf events, including the BMW Championship. Sky Sports is available to UK and Ireland residents only and requires a contract. However, subscribers can also watch all of the action online via the Sky Go apps for desktop, iOS, and Android.

Note: You will need a UK or Ireland credit/debit card in order to subscribe.

Canada

TSN+

Price: 20 CAD/month

Canadian fans can stream the third and fourth rounds of the BMW Championship live on TSN+ (August 24–25, 2024). While it doesn’t offer a free trial, TSN+ does allow users to purchase a one-day pass for less than 11 CAD (which is handy if you only want to watch a specific game or the final). Check the broadcast schedule in advance.

Can I use a VPN to watch the 2024 BMW Championship from another country?

Some users watch the 2024 BMW Championship by connecting to a VPN server in a country other than their own, but doing so may violate copyright or the streaming service’s terms of use. ExpressVPN is a privacy and security tool, and using it to circumvent copyright is against our Terms of Service. We cannot see or control what you do while connected to our VPN, so you are responsible for ensuring that your use complies with all relevant terms and laws.

Best VPN for watching 2024 BMW Championship live streams

ExpressVPN is the best VPN for live streaming BMW Championship golf action. With next-gen 10-Gbps servers in locations around the world, you can enjoy the full privacy protections of a VPN on your favorite devices, including Windows, Mac, Android, and iOS, not to mention a range of ways to stream on your big-screen TV. If you need help along the way, ExpressVPN offers 24/7 live chat support and a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee!

When will the 2024 BMW Championship start?

The 2024 BMW Championship begins Thursday, August 22.

Where will the 2024 BMW Championship be played?

Castle Pines Golf Club in Denver, Colorado, will host the 2024 BMW Championship.

2024 BMW Championship schedule

Check back for the complete BMW Championship schedule!

How to watch the BMW Championship on all your streaming devices

Golf fans can live stream the BMW Championship on a plethora of devices from smartphones and tablets to gaming consoles and their TVs.

What is the prize money for the BMW Championship?

The 2024 BMW Championship’s purse is expected to be 20 million USD.

Recent BMW Championship winners

Year Winner Winner’s share (USD) 2014 Billy Horschel (First victory) 1,440,000 2015 Jason Day (First victory) 1,485,000 2016 Dustin Johnson (Second victory) 1,530,000 2017 Marc Leishman (First victory) 1,575,000 2018 Keegan Bradley (First victory) 1,620,000 2019 Justin Thomas (First victory) 1,665,000 2020 Jon Rahm (First victory) 1,710,000 2021 Patrick Cantlay (First victory) 1,710,000 2022 Patrick Cantlay (Second victory) 2,700,000 2023 Viktor Hovland (First victory) 3,600,000 2024 TBD 4,000,000

ExpressVPN is a VPN service not intended to be used as a means of copyright circumvention. Please read the ExpressVPN Terms of Service and your content provider’s Terms of Use for more details.