Meet our experts

With deep experience and groundbreaking innovations to their credit, our experts embody our commitment to security, performance, an exceptional user experience, and a freer, safer internet.

ExpressVPN’s technical experts

Our tech leaders blend cutting-edge innovation with seasoned expertise to advance ExpressVPN’s technological frontiers.

Pete Membrey

Chief Engineering Officer

Samuel Bultez

Head of Product

Himmat Bains

Head of Product, Desktop Apps

Fangying Ang

Head of Product Communications

David Gilbert

Staff Product Manager

Andre Lo, P.Eng.

Senior Engineering Manager

Brendan Horan

Chief Infrastructure Architect

ExpressVPN’s security experts

Our security experts are the guardians of digital safety, constantly innovating to protect our users and the cybersecurity community.

Aaron Engel

Chief Information Security Officer

Cherlynn Cha

Security Operations Center Manager

Brian Schirmacher

Offensive Security Manager

ExpressVPN’s digital rights experts

Our digital rights experts champion a freer, more secure internet—fighting for privacy, freedom of expression, and open access to information.

Lauren Hendry Parsons

Director, Communications & Advocacy

Zac Eller

GM, Global Partnerships