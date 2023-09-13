How to live stream the 2024 Almaty Open with a VPN

You can watch Almaty Open (previously known as the Astana Open) tennis live streams securely on any network in just a few steps:

Get ExpressVPN . Connect to a server location that matches the broadcast you want to watch. For example, American tennis fans can connect to a United States server to watch the Tennis Channel coverage on YouTube TV or Sling TV. Tune in and enjoy the matches!

Watching on a computer? For the best streaming experience, use the ExpressVPN browser extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge.

Why you need a VPN to stream the Almaty Open

A VPN is more than just an online security tool—it also makes it easier to stream live sports at home or on the go. Many local networks, such as those at school or the office, block streaming sites and apps. A VPN hides your online activity from the network, allowing you to stream the Almaty Open without restrictions.

Content-based ISP throttling is one of the main causes of buffering during videos. It’s a common tactic used by ISPs to limit bandwidth, especially during streaming or gaming. VPN encryption hides the apps and websites you’re using from your ISP, so they won’t be able to slow your internet speed based on your online activity. This means you can live stream the Almaty Open without lag and buffering.

Best VPN for watching the Almaty Open in 2024

ExpressVPN is the best VPN to use to watch the 2024 Almaty Open. Its fast connections, powered by the Lightway protocol, allow you to stream securely without sacrificing speed. With servers in all the countries where Almaty Open live streams are available, you can catch every match, no matter where you are.

ExpressVPN supports a wide range of devices, including smart TVs, making it easy to watch on the big screen. You can even connect eight devices simultaneously. The apps are simple to set up and use—even if you’ve never used a VPN before. ExpressVPN has a 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can try it risk-free while streaming the Almaty Open.

How to live stream the Almaty Open with free trials

Live stream the Almaty Open on DirecTV Stream

Channel: Tennis Channel

You can live stream matches from the Almaty Open on the Tennis Channel, which you can access by subscribing to DirecTV Stream’s Choice package. DirecTV Stream offers a 5-day free trial.

Watch the Almaty Open live on Fubo

Channel: Tennis Channel

With Fubo, U.S. subscribers can access every match from the Almaty Open via the Tennis Channel—available through the Sports Lite and Sports Plus add-on packages. A 7-day free trial is available, but keep in mind that you’ll need a U.S. credit/debit card to subscribe.

Live stream the Almaty Open on Hulu + Live TV

Channel: Tennis Channel

Hulu + Live TV is another way to watch the Almaty Open on the Tennis Channel. Hulu offers a 3-day free trial on Live TV plans, so you can even catch part of the tournament without spending a dime. You may need to supply a valid U.S. postal code (e.g., 10012, 48104) and credit card to subscribe.

Want it on the big screen? Learn about all the ways to get ExpressVPN on your TV.

Watch the Almaty Open live on YouTube TV

Channel: Tennis Channel

YouTube TV’s Sports Plus add-on includes the Tennis Channel. Free trials are available for new subscribers. You can subscribe to YouTube TV via PayPal or Google Play, even if you don’t have a U.S. credit/debit card.

Streaming on the go? If you use public Wi-Fi, it’s a good idea to install ExpressVPN on your device. It encrypts all your traffic and protects your data, even on unsecured networks.

United Kingdom

Live stream the Almaty Open on NOW

NOW is a great way for British fans to live stream the 2024 Almaty Open, as you can stream 11 Sky Sports channels online contract-free. The day pass and 7-day free trial are also great if you only want to tune in to one particular game.

You’ll need a UK payment method to subscribe.

Other ways to watch the 2024 Almaty Open

Worldwide (Except Cuba, Iran, North Korea, Syria)

Live stream the Almaty Open on Tennis TV

The official streaming app of the ATP carries all 22 matches from the Almaty Open live and on-demand. You can subscribe for a monthly, 6-month, or annual subscription to stream every ATP tournament, excluding Grand Slams, WTA Tour, Challenger Tour, and the Laver Cup.

Streaming on the go? The Tennis TV app makes it convenient to stream tennis from wherever you are. If you use public Wi-Fi, it’s a good idea to install ExpressVPN on your device. It encrypts all your traffic and protects your data, even on unsecured networks.

United States

Watch the Almaty Open live on Sling TV

Channel: Tennis Channel

Sling TV doesn’t offer a free trial, but it is a cheaper way for U.S. fans to access the Tennis Channel, which is included in the Sports Extra package add-on.

Live stream the Almaty Open on Tennis Channel

You can get a standalone subscription to the Tennis Channel to live stream the 2024 Almaty Open, as well as matches from other major tournaments like the Australian Open.

United Kingdom

Watch the Almaty Open live on Sky Sports

In the UK and Ireland, you can tune into Sky Sports to watch Almaty Open and other major tennis events. You can also live stream matches online via the Sky Go apps for desktop, iOS, and Android. Note that you’ll need a UK or Ireland credit/debit card in order to subscribe.

Want it on the big screen? Learn about all the ways to get ExpressVPN on your TV.

About the 2024 Almaty Open

The Almaty Open, formerly the Astana Open, is an ATP 250 men’s tennis tournament in Almaty, Kazakhstan. Originally held in Astana, the event gained two single-year licenses in 2020 and 2021 to mitigate tournament cancellations caused by the pandemic. In 2022, it became a permanent fixture on the tour, replacing the St. Petersburg Open, and relocated to Almaty in 2024. Despite being relatively new, the tournament has already attracted top local talent and international stars like Carlos Alcaraz, Novak Djokovic, Daniil Medvedev, and Stefanos Tsitsipas.

When will the 2024 Almaty Open start?

The 2024 Almaty Open begins Sunday, October 13.

Where will the 2024 Almaty Open be played?

The 2024 Almaty Open will be held at the Almaty Arena in Kazakhstan.

2024 Almaty Open schedule

Date Time (Local / ET / BST) Round Session Sunday, October 13, 2024 10:00 a.m. / 1:00 a.m. ET / 6:00 a.m. BST Qualifying Monday, October 14, 2024 10:00 a.m. / 1:00 a.m. ET / 6:00 a.m. BST Qualifying Monday, October 14, 2024 7:00 p.m. / 10:00 a.m. ET / 3:00 p.m. BST Singles & Doubles Round 1 Tuesday, October 15, 2024 11:00 a.m. / 2:00 a.m. ET / 7:00 a.m. BST Singles & Doubles Round 1 Day Tuesday, October 15, 2024 7:00 p.m. / 10:00 a.m. ET / 3:00 p.m. BST Singles & Doubles Round 1 Night Wednesday, October 16, 2024 11:00 a.m. / 2:00 a.m. ET / 7:00 a.m. BST Singles Round 2; Doubles Round 1 Day Wednesday, October 16, 2024 7:00 p.m. / 10:00 a.m. ET / 3:00 p.m. BST Singles Round 2; Doubles Round 1 Night Thursday, October 17, 2024 11:00 a.m. / 2:00 a.m. ET / 7:00 a.m. BST Singles Round 2; Doubles Quarterfinals Day Thursday, October 17, 2024 7:00 p.m. / 10:00 a.m. ET / 3:00 p.m. BST Singles Round 2; Doubles Quarterfinals Night Friday, October 18, 2024 11:00 a.m. / 2:00 a.m. ET / 7:00 a.m. BST Singles & Doubles Quarterfinals Day Friday, October 18, 2024 7:00 p.m. / 10:00 a.m. ET / 3:00 p.m. BST Singles & Doubles Quarterfinals Night Saturday, October 19, 2024 12:00 p.m. / 3:00 a.m. ET / 8:00 a.m. BST Singles & Doubles Semifinals Day Saturday, October 19, 2024 3:00 p.m. / 6:00 a.m. ET / 11:00 a.m. BST Singles & Doubles Semifinals Night Sunday, October 20, 2024 12:00 p.m. / 3:00 a.m. ET / 8:00 a.m. BST Doubles Final Sunday, October 20, 2024 2:30 p.m. / 5:30 a.m. ET / 10:30 a.m. BST Singles Final

What is the prize money for the 2024 Almaty Open?

The total 2024 Almaty Open prize money is expected to be roughly 1,036,700 USD.

Recent Astana Open winners

From 2020–2023 this tournament was called the Astana Open.

Singles

Year Winner 2020 John Millman 2021 Soonwoo Kwon 2022 Novak Djokovic 2023 Adrian Mannarino 2024 TBD

Doubles

Year Winner 2020 Sander Gille and Joran Vliegen 2021 Santiago Gonzalez and Andres Molteni 2022 Nikola Mektic and Mate Pavic 2023 Nathaniel Lammons and Jackson Withrow 2024 TBD

ExpressVPN is a VPN service not intended to be used as a means of copyright circumvention. Please read the ExpressVPN Terms of Service and your content provider’s Terms of Use for more details.