How to live stream the 2024 Almaty Open with a VPN
You can watch Almaty Open (previously known as the Astana Open) tennis live streams securely on any network in just a few steps:
- Get ExpressVPN.
- Connect to a server location that matches the broadcast you want to watch. For example, American tennis fans can connect to a United States server to watch the Tennis Channel coverage on YouTube TV or Sling TV.
- Tune in and enjoy the matches!
Watching on a computer? For the best streaming experience, use the ExpressVPN browser extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge.
Why you need a VPN to stream the Almaty Open
A VPN is more than just an online security tool—it also makes it easier to stream live sports at home or on the go. Many local networks, such as those at school or the office, block streaming sites and apps. A VPN hides your online activity from the network, allowing you to stream the Almaty Open without restrictions.
Content-based ISP throttling is one of the main causes of buffering during videos. It’s a common tactic used by ISPs to limit bandwidth, especially during streaming or gaming. VPN encryption hides the apps and websites you’re using from your ISP, so they won’t be able to slow your internet speed based on your online activity. This means you can live stream the Almaty Open without lag and buffering.
Best VPN for watching the Almaty Open in 2024
ExpressVPN is the best VPN to use to watch the 2024 Almaty Open. Its fast connections, powered by the Lightway protocol, allow you to stream securely without sacrificing speed. With servers in all the countries where Almaty Open live streams are available, you can catch every match, no matter where you are.
ExpressVPN supports a wide range of devices, including smart TVs, making it easy to watch on the big screen. You can even connect eight devices simultaneously. The apps are simple to set up and use—even if you’ve never used a VPN before. ExpressVPN has a 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can try it risk-free while streaming the Almaty Open.
How to live stream the Almaty Open with free trials
Live stream the Almaty Open on DirecTV Stream
Channel: Tennis Channel
You can live stream matches from the Almaty Open on the Tennis Channel, which you can access by subscribing to DirecTV Stream’s Choice package. DirecTV Stream offers a 5-day free trial.
Watch the Almaty Open live on Fubo
Channel: Tennis Channel
With Fubo, U.S. subscribers can access every match from the Almaty Open via the Tennis Channel—available through the Sports Lite and Sports Plus add-on packages. A 7-day free trial is available, but keep in mind that you’ll need a U.S. credit/debit card to subscribe.
Watching on a computer? For the best streaming experience, be sure to use the ExpressVPN browser extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge.
Live stream the Almaty Open on Hulu + Live TV
Channel: Tennis Channel
Hulu + Live TV is another way to watch the Almaty Open on the Tennis Channel. Hulu offers a 3-day free trial on Live TV plans, so you can even catch part of the tournament without spending a dime. You may need to supply a valid U.S. postal code (e.g., 10012, 48104) and credit card to subscribe.
Want it on the big screen? Learn about all the ways to get ExpressVPN on your TV.
Watch the Almaty Open live on YouTube TV
Channel: Tennis Channel
YouTube TV’s Sports Plus add-on includes the Tennis Channel. Free trials are available for new subscribers. You can subscribe to YouTube TV via PayPal or Google Play, even if you don’t have a U.S. credit/debit card.
Streaming on the go? If you use public Wi-Fi, it’s a good idea to install ExpressVPN on your device. It encrypts all your traffic and protects your data, even on unsecured networks.
United Kingdom
Live stream the Almaty Open on NOW
NOW is a great way for British fans to live stream the 2024 Almaty Open, as you can stream 11 Sky Sports channels online contract-free. The day pass and 7-day free trial are also great if you only want to tune in to one particular game.
You’ll need a UK payment method to subscribe.
Other ways to watch the 2024 Almaty Open
Worldwide (Except Cuba, Iran, North Korea, Syria)
Live stream the Almaty Open on Tennis TV
The official streaming app of the ATP carries all 22 matches from the Almaty Open live and on-demand. You can subscribe for a monthly, 6-month, or annual subscription to stream every ATP tournament, excluding Grand Slams, WTA Tour, Challenger Tour, and the Laver Cup.
Streaming on the go? The Tennis TV app makes it convenient to stream tennis from wherever you are. If you use public Wi-Fi, it’s a good idea to install ExpressVPN on your device. It encrypts all your traffic and protects your data, even on unsecured networks.
United States
Watch the Almaty Open live on Sling TV
Channel: Tennis Channel
Sling TV doesn’t offer a free trial, but it is a cheaper way for U.S. fans to access the Tennis Channel, which is included in the Sports Extra package add-on.
Watching on a computer? For the best streaming experience, use the ExpressVPN browser extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge.
Live stream the Almaty Open on Tennis Channel
You can get a standalone subscription to the Tennis Channel to live stream the 2024 Almaty Open, as well as matches from other major tournaments like the Australian Open.
United Kingdom
Watch the Almaty Open live on Sky Sports
In the UK and Ireland, you can tune into Sky Sports to watch Almaty Open and other major tennis events. You can also live stream matches online via the Sky Go apps for desktop, iOS, and Android. Note that you’ll need a UK or Ireland credit/debit card in order to subscribe.
Want it on the big screen? Learn about all the ways to get ExpressVPN on your TV.
About the 2024 Almaty Open
The Almaty Open, formerly the Astana Open, is an ATP 250 men’s tennis tournament in Almaty, Kazakhstan. Originally held in Astana, the event gained two single-year licenses in 2020 and 2021 to mitigate tournament cancellations caused by the pandemic. In 2022, it became a permanent fixture on the tour, replacing the St. Petersburg Open, and relocated to Almaty in 2024. Despite being relatively new, the tournament has already attracted top local talent and international stars like Carlos Alcaraz, Novak Djokovic, Daniil Medvedev, and Stefanos Tsitsipas.
When will the 2024 Almaty Open start?
The 2024 Almaty Open begins Sunday, October 13.
Where will the 2024 Almaty Open be played?
The 2024 Almaty Open will be held at the Almaty Arena in Kazakhstan.
2024 Almaty Open schedule
|Date
|Time (Local / ET / BST)
|Round
|Session
|Sunday, October 13, 2024
|10:00 a.m. / 1:00 a.m. ET / 6:00 a.m. BST
|Qualifying
|Monday, October 14, 2024
|10:00 a.m. / 1:00 a.m. ET / 6:00 a.m. BST
|Qualifying
|Monday, October 14, 2024
|7:00 p.m. / 10:00 a.m. ET / 3:00 p.m. BST
|Singles & Doubles Round 1
|Tuesday, October 15, 2024
|11:00 a.m. / 2:00 a.m. ET / 7:00 a.m. BST
|Singles & Doubles Round 1
|Day
|Tuesday, October 15, 2024
|7:00 p.m. / 10:00 a.m. ET / 3:00 p.m. BST
|Singles & Doubles Round 1
|Night
|Wednesday, October 16, 2024
|11:00 a.m. / 2:00 a.m. ET / 7:00 a.m. BST
|Singles Round 2; Doubles Round 1
|Day
|Wednesday, October 16, 2024
|7:00 p.m. / 10:00 a.m. ET / 3:00 p.m. BST
|Singles Round 2; Doubles Round 1
|Night
|Thursday, October 17, 2024
|11:00 a.m. / 2:00 a.m. ET / 7:00 a.m. BST
|Singles Round 2; Doubles Quarterfinals
|Day
|Thursday, October 17, 2024
|7:00 p.m. / 10:00 a.m. ET / 3:00 p.m. BST
|Singles Round 2; Doubles Quarterfinals
|Night
|Friday, October 18, 2024
|11:00 a.m. / 2:00 a.m. ET / 7:00 a.m. BST
|Singles & Doubles Quarterfinals
|Day
|Friday, October 18, 2024
|7:00 p.m. / 10:00 a.m. ET / 3:00 p.m. BST
|Singles & Doubles Quarterfinals
|Night
|Saturday, October 19, 2024
|12:00 p.m. / 3:00 a.m. ET / 8:00 a.m. BST
|Singles & Doubles Semifinals
|Day
|Saturday, October 19, 2024
|3:00 p.m. / 6:00 a.m. ET / 11:00 a.m. BST
|Singles & Doubles Semifinals
|Night
|Sunday, October 20, 2024
|12:00 p.m. / 3:00 a.m. ET / 8:00 a.m. BST
|Doubles Final
|Sunday, October 20, 2024
|2:30 p.m. / 5:30 a.m. ET / 10:30 a.m. BST
|Singles Final
What is the prize money for the 2024 Almaty Open?
The total 2024 Almaty Open prize money is expected to be roughly 1,036,700 USD.
Recent Astana Open winners
From 2020–2023 this tournament was called the Astana Open.
Singles
|Year
|Winner
|2020
|John Millman
|2021
|Soonwoo Kwon
|2022
|Novak Djokovic
|2023
|Adrian Mannarino
|2024
|TBD
Doubles
|Year
|Winner
|2020
|Sander Gille and Joran Vliegen
|2021
|Santiago Gonzalez and Andres Molteni
|2022
|Nikola Mektic and Mate Pavic
|2023
|Nathaniel Lammons and Jackson Withrow
|2024
|TBD
ExpressVPN is a VPN service not intended to be used as a means of copyright circumvention. Please read the ExpressVPN Terms of Service and your content provider’s Terms of Use for more details.
FAQ: About the 2024 Almaty Open
How can I watch the Almaty Open live stream for free?
In the US, new subscribers can get a free trial for DirecTV Stream, Fubo, Hulu + Live TV, or YouTube TV and watch the Almaty Open on the Tennis Channel. Viewers in the UK can get a NOW TV free trial to watch the Sky Sports broadcast.
Where can I stream the Almaty Open?
Tennis TV is the official streaming app of the ATP. It streams every match live and on demand worldwide, excluding Iran, Cuba, North Korea, and Syria. Other streaming options are the Tennis Channel in the US, via DirecTV Stream, Fubo, and YouTube TV. In the UK, NOW TV and the ky Go app have comprehensive coverage of the entire tournament.
Is the Almaty Open on Amazon Prime Video?
Not anymore. Amazon Prime Video in the UK lost the broadcast rights for ATP and WTA tennis at the start of 2024. The best options to watch the Almaty Open on Tennis TV, Sky, or NOW TV.
Where can I watch the Almaty Open final?
The Almaty Open final is streaming on Tennis TV around the world. You can also watch it on the Tennis Channel or stream it on DirecTV Stream, Fubo, or YouTube TV. If you’re in the UK, you can watch the Final match on Sky or stream it on Sky Go and NOW TV.
Can I stream the Almaty Open on YouTube?
No, the Almaty Open is not streaming on YouTube. After every match, you can watch highlights and daily recaps from all the official ATP channels.
Is Peacock streaming the Almaty Open?
No, Peacock doesn’t have the broadcast rights for the Almaty Open. It’s on the Tennis Channel, which is not included in the live streaming channels on Peacock.
Is Almaty Open a part of the 1000?
The Almaty Open is part of the ATP 250 tour.