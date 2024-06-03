How to live stream the 2024 Wimbledon men’s finals

Great news: You can live stream the 2024 Wimbledon men’s finals with ExpressVPN by following just a few simple steps:

Can I use a VPN to watch the 2024 Wimbledon men’s finals from another country?

Some users watch the Wimbledon men’s finals by connecting to a VPN server in a country other than their own, but doing so may violate copyright or the streaming service’s terms of use. ExpressVPN is a privacy and security tool, and using it to circumvent copyright is against our Terms of Service. We cannot see or control what you do while connected to our VPN, so you are responsible for ensuring that your use complies with all relevant terms and laws.

Should I use a free VPN to watch Wimbledon?

Rather than use a free VPN to watch tennis, including Wimbledon, sports fans should instead use ExpressVPN all year long. ExpressVPN offers high-speed servers in 105 countries and easy-to-use apps for Windows, Mac, Android, and iOS. Additionally, ExpressVPN is available on platforms that other VPN companies may not support, like Linux, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, and routers, plus browser extensions for Chrome, Firefox, and Edge. If you need help along the way, ExpressVPN offers 24/7 live chat support and a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee!

Best VPN for watching the 2024 Wimbledon men’s finals

ExpressVPN is the best VPN for safely and securely live streaming the 2024 Wimbledon men’s finals. With next-gen 10-Gbps servers in locations around the world, you can enjoy the full privacy protections of a VPN without ever missing a second of the action. ExpressVPN has easy-to-use apps for Windows, Mac, Android, and iOS, not to mention a range of ways to stream on your big-screen TV. If you need help along the way, ExpressVPN offers 24/7 live chat support and a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee!

How to Stream on a Big-Screen TV

How to live stream the Wimbledon men’s finals for free

Australia

9Now

Australia‘s Channel 9 has free-to-air broadcasting rights for the 2024 Wimbledon Championships! Viewers can watch the Wimbledon men’s finals through the 9Now website or via the mobile apps for iOS and Android. You may need to enter a valid Australian postal code (e.g. 2000 or 3001) to sign up, but it’s entirely free.

Switzerland

SRF

Switzerland residents can safely and securely live stream the Wimbledon men’s finals on the public-service broadcaster SRF. For the unfamiliar, SRF carries a range of free sports live streams—in addition to TV shows, documentaries, and films.

United Kingdom

BBC

BBC iPlayer is the perfect way for British tennis fans to watch the Wimbledon men’s finals. It’s also totally free!

Note: You may need a UK postcode to create a free account (e.g., KT6 4EU, NW5 2HR).

Watch the 2024 Wimbledon men’s finals with free trials

United States

YouTube TV

Price: 73 USD/month and up

Channels: ESPN

YouTube TV offers Americans access to ESPN, which will carry the Wimbledon men’s finals, and the subscription costs 73 USD/month. You may need to submit a U.S. ZIP code (e.g., 10022, 48104, etc.), but it accepts a wide array of payment options. If you don’t feel like committing to YouTube TV, use the free trial.

Note: You may need a valid U.S. credit/debit card or PayPal to subscribe to YouTube TV. You can still subscribe to YouTube TV via Google Play, even if you don’t have a U.S. credit/debit card.

Fubo

Price: 80 USD/month

Channels: ESPN

Looking for another way to catch the Wimbledon men’s finals? Check out Fubo, which offers ESPN and a 7-day free trial.

Note: You will need a U.S. credit/debit card to subscribe. The billing address used may determine which local channels are available, and you may be unable to change your location.

DirecTV Stream

Price: 85 USD/month and up

Channels: ESPN

DirecTV Stream is often on the pricier side, but it’s a great option for U.S. fans to stream the Wimbledon men’s finals if you prefer a cord-cutting service over an additional streaming app. The service offers a 5-day free trial.

Other ways to live stream Wimbledon in 2024

United States

ESPN+

Price: 11 USD/month

ESPN+ will simulcast the Wimbledon broadcasts airing on ESPN. Please note that a valid TV subscription, either to a traditional cable company or a cord-cutting service like YouTube TV, is typically required to stream Wimbledon broadcasts on ESPN+.

Hulu+Live TV

Price: 77 USD/month

Channels: ESPN

Hulu does not offer a free trial, but it does have a live TV package for American fans that includes all the main channels for secure Wimbledon streams as well as many regional sports networks. Free trials are not available.

Sling TV

Price: Varies

Channels: ESPN

The Tennis Channel is included in Sling TV’s Sports package add-on, which is available for an extra 11 USD/month (on top of the basic Sling Orange or Blue package) and allows U.S. subscribers to live stream every Wimbledon match. You’ll also have access to other channels, including NBA TV, MLB Network, NHL Network, and beIN SPORTS.

Watching on a computer? For the best streaming experience, be sure to use the ExpressVPN browser extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge.

Canada

TSN+

Price: 20 CAD/month

Canadian fans can stream the Wimbledon men’s finals live on TSN+. While it doesn’t offer a free trial, TSN+ does allow users to purchase a one-day pass for less than 11 CAD (which is handy if you only want to watch a specific game or the final). Check the broadcast schedule in advance.

Australia

Stan Sport

Price: 10 AUD/month (on top of 15 AUD/month Stan subscription)

Aussie fans can watch the Wimbledon men’s finals ad-free, live, and on-demand via Stan Sport. Stan Sport is available as an add-on package (10 AUD/month) on top of a Stan subscription (15 AUD/month).

Note: You may need an Australian credit/debit card and postcode to sign up.

When are the 2024 Wimbledon men’s finals?

The 2024 Wimbledon men’s finals are currently scheduled for Sunday, July 14.

Where will the 2024 Wimbledon men’s finals be played?

The 2024 Wimbledon men’s finals will be played on the iconic grass courts at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London.

What is the prize money for the 2024 Wimbledon Championships?

The 2024 Wimbledon Championships prize money has not yet been announced. However, Carlos Alcaraz won over 2.3 million EUR (nearly 2.5 million USD) for his victory over Novak Djokovic in 2023.

Recent Wimbledon men’s winners

Novak Djokovic, Carlos Alcaraz, and Roger Federer have all won Wimbledon in recent years. Here is a complete list of men’s winners dating back to 2014.

Year Men’s winner 2014 Novak Djokovic (Second title) 2015 Novak Djokovic (Third title) 2016 Andy Murray (Second title) 2017 Roger Federer (Seventh title) 2018 Novak Djokovic (Fourth title) 2019 Novak Djokovic (Fifth title) 2020 Event not held (Pandemic) 2021 Novak Djokovic (Sixth title) 2022 Novak Djokovic (Seventh title) 2023 Carlos Alcaraz (First title) 2024 Carlos Alcaraz (Second title)

