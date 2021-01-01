How to stream TF1 live with a VPN
- Connect to a VPN server in France and securely watch TF1 live
- Bypass content-based throttling from your internet service provider
Watch TF1 online in 3 easy steps
Step 1
Sign up for ExpressVPN and its blazing-fast service.
Step 2
Select a secure VPN location in France.
Step 3
Log in and stream TF1 securely, at top speeds.
What is TF1?
TF1 is a free-to-air French TV channel that offers online streaming. TF1 is home to a variety of programs, including reality TV shows, sitcoms, and even children’s entertainment.
When you connect to one of our secure, high-speed servers in France, you can stream all your favorite shows on TF1 with privacy and no throttling from your internet service provider.
FAQ: VPN for TF1
Does ExpressVPN work with TF1?
Oui! ExpressVPN’s secure French servers give you fast, throttle-free access to TF1 content.
Is TF1 free with a VPN?
TF1 is a free live streaming and video-on-demand platform that makes money by showing you ads. Signup is required. ExpressVPN works with TF1 to help you stream securely and at blazing-fast speeds.
Will a VPN slow TF1 streaming?
All VPNs have the potential to slow your internet connection, but ExpressVPN is one of the fastest, and users rarely notice a difference. If you’re seeing an error for any reason, you can contact ExpressVPN Support 24/7 to get back online.
If you’re using a streaming media device like an Apple TV, you may want to try watching TF1 with MediaStreamer, which is included with every ExpressVPN subscription.
Can I use a VPN to watch TF1 on my phone?
Yes, you can! You can watch TF1 online in all of the following ways:
On your smartphone or tablet using our apps for iOS and Android
On your computer using our apps for Mac, Windows, and Linux
On your streaming media consoles, such as Apple TV or Fire TV Stick
On game consoles including PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch
What else can I do with ExpressVPN?
With ExpressVPN, you can bypass censorship in certain countries that block access to sites like YouTube, Twitter, and Google. You can also browse the web privately and securely, including services like Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, and HBO Max/Go.
You can also use ExpressVPN on streaming media consoles like Apple TV, Fire TV Stick, and Roku. To connect other Wi-Fi-enabled devices like gaming consoles or smart TVs, try ExpressVPN for your wireless router.
