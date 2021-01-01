How to stream TF1 live with a VPN

All VPNs have the potential to slow your internet connection, but ExpressVPN is one of the fastest, and users rarely notice a difference. If you’re seeing an error for any reason, you can contact ExpressVPN Support 24/7 to get back online.

If you’re using a streaming media device like an Apple TV, you may want to try watching TF1 with MediaStreamer, which is included with every ExpressVPN subscription.

Learn more about using ExpressVPN for smart TVs and streaming devices.